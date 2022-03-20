BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) Au’Diese Toney’s fastbreak dunk capped the decisive run with about six minutes left and launched fourth-seeded Arkansas to the Sweet 16 for a second consecutive year following a 53-48 win over No. 12 seed New Mexico State on Saturday night.

JD Notae scored 18 points before fouling out with 1:22 left and Jaylin Williams had 10 points and 15 rebounds for the Razorbacks (27-8). Notae’s replacement, Chris Lykes, hit all four free-throw attempts in the final 10 seconds to secure the win after the Aggies closed within two points on Teddy Allen’s 3-pointer with 12 seconds left.

The Razorbacks advance to play the winner of the game between top-seeded Gonzaga and No. 9 Memphis at the West Regional site in San Francisco on Thursday.

Allen was limited to 12 points after scoring 37 in the first round against Connecticut. Johnny McCants scored 16 points and added 12 rebounds for New Mexico State (27-7). The Western Athletic Conference champion was denied a chance to reach the Sweet 16 for the second time in school history, and first since 1992.