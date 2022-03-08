Oregon’s Richardson to miss Pac-12 tournament with illness

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

EUGENE, Ore. — Oregon will be without guard Will Richardson for the upcoming Pac-12 tournament because of an illness.

Richardson is averaging 14.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.6 assists a game. He will not travel with the team to Las Vegas for the tournament, Oregon announced Tuesday.

A senior, Richardson did not play in the team’s regular-season finale at Washington State on Saturday because of the illness. The Ducks lost 94-74.

Fifth-seeded Oregon plays No. 12 seed Oregon State to open the league tournament Wednesday.