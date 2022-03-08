Michigan’s Juwan Howard returns, has meetings with players

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Juwan Howard has resumed his role with Michigan after serving a five-game suspension for hitting a Wisconsin assistant in the head.

Howard met individually with each player, when the team did not have a practice.

The Wolverines are on the NCAA Tournament bubble with a 17-13 overall record and 11-9 mark in the Big Ten.

With coach Phil Martelli filling in for Howard, Michigan closed the regular season with a win over then-No. 23 Ohio State on the road Sunday.

Howard will be back on the sideline in Indianapolis, leading the eighth-seeded Wolverines against ninth-seeded Indiana in the conference tournament quarterfinals.