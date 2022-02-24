SEC women’s basketball tournament returning to Greenville

COLUMBIA, S.C.- The Southeastern Conference is bringing it’s women’s basketball tournament back to South Carolina.

The league announced Thursday that the postseason event will take place at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

The tournament has been at that venue five times, including the previous three years. The SEC is playing next week’s tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey said the past success of previous tournaments held in the city were the motivation for coming back. “We look forward to once again partnering with out hosts in Greenville to provide a memorable experience for SEC student-athletes, coaches and fans in the years ahead,” he said in a statement.

The site has been a particularly positive experience for No. 1 South Carolina, which has won three of the past four tournaments that were played in the building about two hours from its campus.