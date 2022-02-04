Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Alyssa Ustby had 18 points and 10 rebounds and No. 24 North Carolina outscored Wake Forest 40-15 in the first half en route to a 78-59 victory on Thursday night.

North Carolina coach Courtney Banghart reached 300 career wins.

North Carolina opened the second quarter on an 8-0 run and led by at least 14 points the rest of the way. Wake Forest was just 6-of-29 shooting (20.7%) in the first half with 12 turnovers. The Demon Deacons finished with 20 turnovers and shot 32.1%.

Kennedy Todd-Williams added 14 points and Deja Kelly had 12 points for North Carolina (17-4, 7-4 ACC).

Jewel Spear scored 13 points and Niyah Becker added 11 points for Wake Forest (12-10, 2-9).