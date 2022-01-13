Arkansas’ Eric Musselman to miss games after surgery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas announced head coach Eric Musselman had shoulder surgery and is expected to miss at least two games, starting at LSU.
Assistant Keith Smart will serve as interim coach.
A statement from Musselman’s doctor said he was injured on a collision with a player, and an MRI confirmed he had torn tendons and would require surgery. The plan to use daily physical therapy, treatment and a steroid injection to delay the surgery didn’t ease the pain or stabilize the shoulder. Surgery was chosen to limit the risk of further injury.
Arkansas is off to an 11-5 start, including a 1-3 record in Southeastern Conference play.