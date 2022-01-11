No. 23 Providence at Creighton called off because of virus

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

The Big East has announced that No. 23 Providence’s game at Creighton on Tuesday night has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues in the Friars’ program.

The conference office will attempt to reschedule the game.

This is the third Big East game Creighton has had called off because of COVID-19 in opponents’ programs.

Providence had a game against Georgetown canceled last month because of COVID-19 in the Hoyas’ program.

In the two months since the Division I college basketball season began, about 775 games have been postponed or canceled because of COVID-19 — more than 400 women’s games and nearly 370 men’s games. The majority of the COVID-related cancellations and postponements came in mid-to-late December.