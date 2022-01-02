Late 3-pointer leads Creighton over Marquette in 2OT

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

MILWAUKEE — Ryan Hawkins hit a 3-pointer with 1:55 remaining in double overtime to give Creighton the lead en route to a 75-69 win over Marquette on Saturday. Rati Andronikashvili followed the key score with a layup to help secure the win for the Bluejays.

The Golden Eagles’ made a dunk to even the contest at 58 with 40 seconds remaining in regulation and send the game to overtime.

Creigton’s Alex O’Connell hit a 3-pointer to even the contest at 67 as time expired in the first overtime.

Ryan Kalkbrenner had a career-high 20 points plus 12 rebounds to lead the Bluejays.

Ryan Hawkins had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Creighton (10-3, 2-0 Big East Conference). O’Connell added 17 points and seven rebounds. Ryan Nembhard had 11 points and six rebounds.

Oso Ighodaro scored a career-high 22 points for the Golden Eagles (8-6, 0-3), whose losing streak reached four games. Darryl Morsell added 13 points. Tyler Kolek had 11 points, six rebounds and six assists.