No. 12 Texas women roll past Southeast Missouri State 88-47

AUSTIN, Texas- Joanne Allen-Taylor scored 13 points, Lauren Ebo had 11 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 12 Texas beat Southeast Missouri State 88-47 on Wednesday.

Ebo started a 14-0 run in the first quarter and Allen-Taylor scored the final four points as Texas led 18-4. Allen-Taylor and Rori Harmon combined to score Texas’ final 12 points of the second quarter for a 42-18 lead.

Harmon, Aliyah Matharu, and DeYona Gaston each scored 11 points for Texas (3-0), which plays at No. 16 Tennessee on Sunday.

Harmon, a freshman, was coming off a 21-point performance in a 61-56 victory over defending national champion and third-ranked Stanford on Sunday. Matharu, who transferred from Mississippi State, also had a big role in the upset with three 3-pointers in the final five minutes.

Jaliyah Green scored 12 points and Taelour Pruitt added 10 for SE Missouri State (1-2).