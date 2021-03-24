Freshman Jaemyn Brakefield plans to transfer from Duke

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

DURHAM, N.C. — Duke freshman Jaemyn Brakefield plans to transfer.

The school announced Brakefield’s decision Wednesday. The 6-foot-8 forward averaged 3.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 22 games, including two starts.

In a statement, coach Mike Krzyzewski said Brakefield “has a bright future ahead of him and we will miss him.” Brakefield said he “couldn’t have asked for a better group of individuals to be around” during the season played amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Brakefield had a big performance with 11 points, five rebounds and four blocks in an upset of Virginia, which won the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season championship. He was also an all-ACC academic selection.

Duke finished 13-11 and missed the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995.