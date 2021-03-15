Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

WASHINGTON (AP) Jennifer Rizzotti was fired as George Washington’s women’s basketball coach on Monday after one NCAA Tournament trip in five years at the school.

GW went 9-14 this season.

Rizzotti went 72-74 as GW’s coach since being hired in April 2016. She is also an assistant coach for the U.S. women’s national team.

George Washington was 20-10 and went to the WNIT in her first year, then 19-14 with an NCAAs appearance in her second.

Rizzotti helped UConn win its first national championship in 1995 as a point guard and was elected to the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

She came to GW after 17 seasons as a coach at Hartford.