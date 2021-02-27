New Mexico coach Paul Weir stepping down at end of season

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Paul Weir is stepping down as New Mexico’s basketball coach at the end of the season.

In a statement posted on the program’s website, athletic director Eddie Nunez said the school and Weir mutually agreed to part ways after the season.

The Lobos (6-14, 2-14 Mountain West) will play their regular-season finale at Colorado and take part in the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas, starting March 10.

Weir is in his fourth season as coach of New Mexico. He has a 58-61 overall record with the Lobos, including a pair of 19-win seasons.