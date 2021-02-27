Held, No. 24 DePaul women shoot past Providence 75-49

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

CHICAGO — Lexi Held scored 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting and No. 24 DePaul regained its shooting touch on Saturday with a 75-49 win over Providence to end a two-game losing streak.

DeJa Church added 16 points, Darrione Rogers 13 and Sonya Morris had 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Blue Demons (14-6, 11-4 Big East Conference).

Mary Baskerville and Alyssa Geary scored 12 points apiece for Providence (6-13, 4-10), which closes the regular season with a five-game losing streak.

Held was 5 of 7, Church 4 of 5 and Rogers 3 of 5 from 3-point range as DePaul went 16 of 29 behind the arc (55%), its second-best long-distance shooting performance of the season. In their two-game skid the Blue Demons were a combined 9 of 42 (21%)

The Blue Demons were just as accurate from closer range until the closing minutes. They were 1 of 5 inside the arc in the fourth quarter and finished with an overall shooting percent of 47%. In double-figure losses to Creighton and Marquette, DePaul shot 39% and 38%.

DePaul is home against Butler on Monday to close the regular season.