Iowa routs No. 12 Michigan women 89-67 after 5-hour delay

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Caitlin Clark hit seven 3-pointers and scored 27 points, plus nine assists and Iowa rolled past No. 12 Michigan 89-67 on Thursday night in a game delayed five hours.

The game, featuring the Big Ten’s top two scorers in Michigan forward Naz Hillmon (25.9 points per game) and Clark (27.3), was originally scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. CT. It ended at almost 10:18 p.m. Hillmon scored 24 points.

A statement stated “Both institutions have decided to delay the game in conjunction with COVID-19 protocols and will play later today if possible. The decision to pause was made jointly by the Michigan and Iowa Department of Athletics and the athletic medicine staffs in consultation with the Big Ten Conference.”

Kate Martin and Monika Czinano scored 15 points apiece for Iowa (13-7, 9-7 Big Ten Conference). Martin had eight assists as the Hawkeyes had 26 on 32 baskets.

Leigha Brown went 10 for 10 from the foul line and scored 16 points for Michigan (13-3, 8-3).

Clark hit three triples and scored 11 points in the first quarter while Michigan was 4 of 17. The Hawkeyes increased that 25-10 lead to 49-30 at the half, hitting 10 of 16 from 3-point range and shooting 65.5%.

The lead reached as much as 34 points early in the fourth quarter. The Wolverines shot 35.6% while Iowa was going 16 of 27 from 3-point range (59.3%).

Michigan is scheduled to finish the regular season at Minnesota on Sunday. Iowa has two games left, playing at Wisconsin on Sunday and at No. 11 Indiana on March 3.