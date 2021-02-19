Miami’s Chris Lykes unlikely to play again this season

MIAMI — Dynamic point guard Chris Lykes is unlikely to play again this season for the Miami Hurricanes because of an ankle injury that has sidelined him since Dec. 4.

Lykes returned to drills and appeared on the verge of rejoining the lineup two weeks, but he aggravated the injury and hasn’t practiced this week. He will not play when Miami plays host to Georgia Tech.

“The ankle has not healed the way we hoped or expected,” coach Jim Larranaga said. “Every time he practices it’s aggravated, and you can’t play with pain. I’d say it’s unlikely he’ll play this year again, but I wouldn’t say it’s impossible.”

The Hurricanes (7-12, 3-11 Atlantic Coast Conference) have been without four rotation players for most or all of the season, with Lykes playing in only two games. The 5-foot-6 senior was a preseason first-team all-ACC pick after leading Miami in scoring a year ago.

Larranaga said it’s too soon to expect decisions by Lykes or his other players regarding their future. But Larranaga, 71, wants to keep coaching even though he’s headed for a third consecutive losing season, the worst such stretch of his 35-year career.

“I love coaching,” Larranaga said. “If the people here are happy with me, I’m going to continue to coach.”