Selland has 30, No. 23 South Dakota St. women top ORU 72-60

TULSA, Okla. — Myah Selland scored a career-high 30 points and No. 23 South Dakota State scored the last 10 points of the game to hold off Oral Roberts 73-61 on Sunday for the Jackrabbits’ 14th-straight win.

Compared with Saturday’s 82-60 win over the Golden Eagles, the Jackrabbits had to work much harder but made all the plays down the stretch.

Oral Roberts pulled within 63-61 on a Tierney Coleman basket with 3:06 to go. Paiton Burckhard answered with a layup and then Oral Roberts missed its last five shots and had three turnovers. Tylee Irwin made two free throws, Selland made a basket at 1:06 to surpass her previous career high by one and Burckhard closed it out with a half-minute to go.

Burckhard finished with 12 points for the Jackrabbits (17-2, 10-0 Summit Conference). Selland had eight rebounds and six assists.

Coleman had a career-high 22 points for the Golden Eagles (16-2, 4-6).

A day after getting pounded on the boards by 24, Oral Roberts cut that to two and was even on the offensive end after SDSU turned a 21-6 advantage into a 15-4 difference on second-chance points on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits only led 38-32 at the half but Oral Roberts took a 43-41 lead midway through the third quarter. That’s when Sinetra Jones was called for a flagrant foul on a rebound. Selland made the free throws and scored underneath on the ensuing possession. Haley Greer and Sydney Stapleton then added 3-pointers.

ORU stayed close, hitting 10 of 20 3s through three quarters but went 0 for 7 in the fourth.

South Dakota State plays a pair at North Dakota State next weekend.