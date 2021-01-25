No. 8 Texas A&M women hold off Mizzou 70-66

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

COLUMBIA, Mo. — N’dea Jones and Ciera Johnson led a balanced attack with 14 points apiece and Jones grabbed 18 rebounds as No. 8 Texas A&M held off Missouri 70-66 on Sunday.

Jordan Nixon and Distiny Pitts each made a pair of free throws in the final 15 seconds to seal the win.

Aaliyah Wilson added 13 points for the Aggies (15-1, 6-1 Southeastern Conference) and Pitts had 10.

Ladazhia Williams scored 20 points for the Tigers (5-5, 1-4), Aijha Black added 11 with 16 rebounds and Haley Troup scored 10.

The Aggies trailed 62-60 with less than four minutes to go when Kayla Wells hit a pair of jumpers and Nixon followed with a layup with 1:36 to go. Williams got a pair from the foul line at 1:03.

Texas A&M missed twice and Mizzou once before Wilson stole a pass, which led to Wilson’s free throws with 15 seconds to go. Williams answered at nine seconds to make it 68-66 and the Tigers had a chance when Wilson missed twice from the foul line but another turnover and Pitts saved the game.

Missouri shot 54% (28 of 52), going 8 of 19 from 3-point range, but the Tigers got outrebounded 40-31, including 16-3 on the offensive end, had 16 turnovers and were just 2 of 6 at the foul line.

In addition to getting 15 more shot attempts – the Aggies were 26 of 67 (39%) – they were 15 of 21 from the foul line and only had nine turnovers.

Texas A&M plays at Auburn on Thursday when Missouri heads to Florida.