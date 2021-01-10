Nebraska women hold on to defeat No. 23 Michigan State 68-64

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Kate Cain blocked a 3-point shot with five seconds remaining and Whitney Brown followed with the clinching free throw and Nebraska upset No. 23 Michigan State 68-64 on Sunday.

The Spartans, who went cold in the fourth quarter, pulled within 67-64 on a putback by Kendall Bostic. A quick foul sent Bella Cravens to the line where she missed two free throws.

Alyza Winston’s attempt to tie was blocked by Cain, allowing Nebraska to escape with a win after falling 64-62 at No. 15 Michigan on Thursday.

Isabelle Bourne scored 18 points to lead the Cornhuskers (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten Conference) and Sam Haiby added 11 with 10 rebounds.

Nia Clouden led the Spartans (8-2, 3-2), who dropped their second straight after falling to No. 12 Maryland 93-87 on Thursday, with 14 points. Tory Ozment added 11 points and Winston 10.

Michigan State had a 48-47 lead going into the fourth quarter and was up four with less than six minutes to play. That’s when the Huskers went on a 9-0 run, capped by Haiby’s three-point play that made it 63-58 with 3:32 to play.

Nebraska missed four free throws in the final minute but Michigan made only 1 of 6 shots in the final two minutes. The Wolverines were up 58-54 on a Janai Crooms layup at the 7:34 mark but missed their next eight shots before Clouden’s basket at 3:18. UM was 7 of 21 in the fourth quarter.

The Cornhuskers made 5-of-7 3-pointers and went 16-of-32 overall to take a 39-30 lead at halftime. Michigan came back to outscore Nebraska 18-8 in the third quarter, hitting 7-of-14 shots while Nebraska was 4-of-15 shooting with five turnovers.

Michigan State is scheduled to play at Illinois on Thursday while Nebraska is home against No. 16 Ohio State on Saturday.