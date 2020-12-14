No. 4 NC State women overcome 16-point deficit to beat BC

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — Kayla Jones scored 25 points, Elissa Cunane had 23 points and 15 rebounds and No. 4 North Carolina State overcame 16-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat Boston College 75-69 on Sunday.

The Wolfpack (6-0, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) trailed 65-49 with just over six minutes left before scoring 25 of the game’s last 29 points. Jones had 11 points, shooting 5 for 5 from the field, and Cunane had eight rebounds in the fourth quarter.

Makayla Dickens scored 20 points and Cameron Swartz and Marnelle Garraud had 15 apiece for Boston College (4-2, 0-2). The Eagles made just two baskets in the fourth quarter.