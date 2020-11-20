DePaul, St. Bonaventure pause activities

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

DePaul men’s basketball is pausing all team activities following positive COVID-19 test results, and the first three games of the season are being canceled.

The test results were in the team’s Tier 1 group, which includes athletes, athletic trainers, physical therapists, medical staff, equipment staff and officials. For reasons of medical privacy, the school will not identify anybody who tests positive.

Coach Dave Leitao said the team will return to practice and competition after completing all mandated protocols and procedures.

DePaul and Big East foes Seton Hall, Marquette, and UConn have been forced to pause activities because of positive COVID-19 test results.

The cancellations include games scheduled for Nov. 25, Nov. 28 and Dec. 1.

St. Bonaventure has also paused men’s basketball following a positive COVID-19 test result within the team’s Tier 1 personnel.

The program was notified of a positive result Thursday as part of regular surveillance testing. Tier 1 personnel, which include athletes, coaches, team managers and support staff, are to be tested for COVID-19 three times per week.

The pause means St. Bonaventure won’t play in the Mohegan Sun “Bubbleville” games in Connecticut.