Leading hoops scorer AJ Lawson returning to South Carolina

Associated PressJul 29, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina’s top scorer and rebounder AJ Lawson is returning to school for his junior basketball season.

Lawson announced on social media Wednesday that he is withdrawing from the NBA draft. The 6-foot-6 guard from Toronto started all 31 games last year, averaging team highs with 13.4 points and 3.7 rebounds.

Lawson thanked the pro teams he met with the past few months and said he was excited to play another season at South Carolina.

Lawson put his name in the draft pool in April, but did not hire an agent giving him the option to return.

The coronavirus pandemic, that ended South Carolina’s season before the Southeastern Conference Tournament, pushed back the NBA draft along with the deadline for college players to decide whether to go back to school.

Lawson started all 31 games last season. He also averaged 13.4 points during his freshman year, starting 29 games for South Carolina.

Gamecocks coach Frank Martin also said Wednesday that ex-Missouri State freshman Ford Cooper Jr. has transferred to South Carolina.

As MaCio Teague returns, Baylor now awaits Jared Butler’s NBA draft decision

Getty Images
By Rob DausterJul 30, 2020, 9:00 AM EDT
Villanova is the healthiest college basketball program in America right now.

The Wildcats have won two of the last four national titles. They were on track to be a top three seed in the 2020 NCAA Tournament, putting them in a spot where a third trip to the Final Four in five years was a very real possibility. They are the No. 1 team in the country in the NBC Sports Preseason Top 25 despite the fact that their best player, Saddiq Bey, has left the program two years earlier than anyone expected him to.

Villanova’s success in the last half-decade is the result of two things: For starters, Jay Wright and his coaching staff are arguably the most efficient recruiters in the sport. What I mean by that is that the Wildcats identify the players that fit within their culture and their style of play, recruit those players hard and bring them into the program. The other part of it is that they bring in players that have pro potential and spend more than one season on campus.

That’s the recipe for prolonged and sustained success.

And that is the track that Baylor’s basketball program has found themselves on.

The Bears got the news on Wednesday night that MaCio Teague will be withdrawing from the NBA draft and returning to school for his senior season. Teague averaged 13.9 points and shot 36 percent from three for the Bears last year, and he will likely find himself on more than a few all-Big 12 teams during the preseason. Teague will be rejoining Davion Mitchell, Mark Vital, Tristan Clark and Matthew Mayer to make up the core of what should be a very good team heading into the 2020-21 season.

The key, however, is going to be Jared Butler. A rising junior that is coming off of a terrific sophomore season that saw him average a team-high 16.0 points while shooting 38 percent from three. Like Teague, Butler has drawn out his decision-making process when it comes to turning pro, gathering as much information as possible before the NCAA’s August 3rd deadline to withdraw. Even then, Butler will technically have until the NBA’s August 17th deadline to decide on whether or not he will be turning pro. Unlike Teague, however, Butler actually has a chance to hear his name called in this year’s draft. He’s likely a mid-second round pick at best, but his combination of shot-making, handle and the ability to create space off the dribble makes him an intriguing player in a league that prioritizes those things.

Butler’s decision will have a major impact on Baylor this season. With him, Scott Drew will return essentially everyone of note not named Freddie Gillispie from a team that went 26-4 and spent time as the No. 1 in the country last year. With him, Baylor will be a consensus preseason top three team, if not the No. 1 team in the country. With him, they could win a national title.

If he’s gone, the Bears will still be very good, but they will be losing their most dangerous offensive weapon from a team that struggled to score at times a year ago. They’ll still be a top 10-15 team, but being really good and being a title favorite are two different things. Baylor’s been really good before. They’re not often a title favorite.

So Butler’s decision is, rightfully, one of the most anticipated as we head into the final days before the deadline to withdraw.

But at the same time, Butler’s decision will have relatively little impact on the direction that the Baylor basketball program is heading.

Drew’s staff has been as good as anyone in the country at identifying under-the-radar talent and figuring out how to use those pieces effectively. For a program that had a reputation for being great at recruiting, Baylor’s best team in program history did not have a single player on the roster that was a consensus top 75 recruit on the roster. This is notable because Drew has landed commitments from Kendall Brown and Langston Love, a pair of five-star prospects in the class of 2021 that double as the first five-star commits Baylor has landed since Isaiah Austin in 2012.

So while Jared Butler’s decision will tell us what the Bears are going to be this season, the future of Baylor basketball has already been solidified.

The Bears are here to stay for the long haul.

Former Illinois, New Mexico St coach Lou Henson dies at 88

Getty Images
Associated PressJul 29, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Lou Henson, the plain-spoken coach who took New Mexico State and Illinois to the Final Four during a 21-year career that included nearly 800 victories and a feud with fellow Big Ten coach Bob Knight, has died. He was 88.

Henson died Saturday at his home in Champaign and he was buried in a private service Wednesday, the Illinois athletic department said.

Henson left the game as the winningest coach at both Illinois and New Mexico State, and still ranks fifth all-time among Big Ten coaches in total wins (423) and conference wins (214). In 2015, he was named to the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, an honor his fans thought might never come.

“I just think that Lou is probably the most underrated coach in college basketball,” former Illinois and pro player Stephen Bardo said.

Henson stressed preparation and discipline. But his best team, the 1988-89 Flyin’ Illini that reached the NCAA semifinals, won with a fluid mix of athleticism and style.

Henson was gracious and gregarious, yet also serious. But he made headlines for his contentious dispute with Indiana’s Knight, while his comb-over hair style, the Lou-Do, served as a source of amusement.

And for years after Henson left the sidelines, he and his wife, Mary, were widely loved, unofficial ambassadors for both Illinois and New Mexico State and the towns where they’re located, Champaign, Illinois, and Las Cruces, New Mexico.

“Who doesn’t love Lou? Seriously – who doesn’t love him?” said former NBA player Reggie Theus, who succeeded Henson at New Mexico State and considered him a mentor. “Because he’s genuine. There’s no ego there.”

Illinois coach Brad Underwood called Henson’s death “a sad day for the Illinois basketball family and Illini nation.”

“His achievements are legendary, but what is immeasurable are the countless lives he impacted during his 21 years in Champaign and 41 years in coaching,” Underwood said. “My thoughts and prayers are with his wife Mary and their family, and the hundreds of players who were fortunate enough to be led by such a tremendous man and coach. Rest in peace to the best to ever wear the orange jacket; we’ll miss you, coach.”

Henson, a native of Okay, Oklahoma, played college basketball at New Mexico State in the early 1950s. After coaching at Las Cruces High School – where he won three state titles – and Hardin-Simmons University in Texas, Henson took over at New Mexico State in 1966.

His Aggies made the NCAA Tournament in each of his first five seasons, including a Final Four appearance in 1970.

Wins at New Mexico State led Henson to Illinois in 1975, where he took over a program that had struggled since an NCAA scandal in the 1960s.

He wanted to build with players from Illinois, and particularly talent-rich Chicago, but warned that might be a slow process.

“We’re going to try to build relations in our state,” he said during an interview years later. “And we did.”

Henson had to wait for his fifth Illini team to win 20 games, a benchmark Bardo said Henson set for all his teams. Henson took Illinois to the NCAA Tournament in his sixth season, in 1980-81.

By the time Bardo and the rest of the Flyin’ Illini were on campus, the talent pipeline Henson set out to build – and one Illinois coaches since have hoped to match – was flowing. Nine Henson teams made it to the NCAA Tournament between 1981 and 1990.

Bardo said it’s unlikely a newly hired coach would now get the kind of grace period Henson needed.

“Just because the way that college athletics has gone, there’ so much pressure on coaches to produce, now,” said Bardo, who works as a TV commentator.

The Flyin’ Illini were Henson’s best team.

Led by Bardo, Kenny Battle, Kendall Gill and Nick Anderson, Illinois reached the Final Four with 31 wins before finally losing to Michigan by two points.

“We always knew that if we went to Champaign and we weren’t prepared, we’d get beat,” said former Purdue coach Gene Keady, whose team lost by 27 points at Illinois that season.

A dark period for both Henson and his team was just ahead.

In 1990, the NCAA put Illinois on probation for rules violations. Among them were improper contacts with recruits by longtime Henson assistant Jimmy Collins and car loans made to three players without requiring full credit information by a booster who owned a car dealership.

“A week from today, we probably would be signing five players,” Henson said as the NCAA sanctions were announced in November 1990, just before signing day. “Now we have to tell these young men and their parents” that some won’t be getting scholarships.

The school was cleared of more serious allegations that, among other things, Collins offered Chicago prospect eventual Illinois star Deon Thomas $80,000 and a Chevrolet Blazer to play at Illinois. The allegation, made by then-Iowa assistant Bruce Pearl, set off the NCAA investigation and led Illinois fans to despise Pearl for decades.

The Illini struggled the next season. Then the rivalry with Knight boiled over. After Knight refused a post-game handshake and said something to Henson outside the teams’ locker rooms in 1991, Henson called the Indiana coach “a classic bully.”

Henson left Illinois in 1996, never getting the Illini back to his own 20-win benchmark after the NCAA probation. He returned to New Mexico State for another seven seasons, winning the Big West in 1999 and advancing once more to the NCAA Tournament.

He was diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2003 and coached for a time from a wheelchair on the sidelines. But Henson left coaching for good the following season, finishing with a 779-412 record.

Henson dealt with health concerns related to his illness and its treatment for the rest of his life, but he also swam and golfed regularly. He routinely practiced chips in his Champaign front yard before dawn.

Henson also remained a presence on both Illinois’ and New Mexico State’s campuses and, according to Theus, a quiet voice of authority at the latter.

“Anything that went on in our basketball program – if Lou agreed, nobody ever questioned what I did,” Theus said.

In Champaign, Bardo said, Henson could have been elected mayor: “Everybody has a story about coming across Lou Henson and him making them feel like they’re the only person in the room.”.

Henson is survived by his wife, Mary, and daughters Lisa, Lori and Leigh Anne. A son, 35-year-old Lou Henson Jr., died in a 1992 car accident.

Louisville receives extension to respond to NCAA allegations

AP photo
Associated PressJul 29, 2020, 10:43 AM EDT
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville has requested and received a 45-day extension to respond to an NCAA Notice of Allegations that accused the men’s basketball program of committing a Level I violation for an improper recruiting offer and several Level II violations. The notice included an accusation former coach Rick Pitino failed to promote an atmosphere of compliance.

The school received its notice on May 4 and had faced a deadline early next week to respond within 90 days. That deadline has moved to mid-September. University spokesman John Karman said Tuesday night the school has not determined whether to proceed through the traditional Committee on Infractions or Independent Accountability Review Process.

The NCAA notice completed a two-year investigation following a federal corruption probe into college basketball. Louisville acknowledged its involvement in the investigation related to the recruitment of former player Brian Bowen II, which led to the ousters of Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich in October 2017.

Three Missouri players withdraw from NBA draft

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Associated PressJul 29, 2020, 10:38 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Missouri basketball players Xavier Pinson, Mitchell Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon Jr. withdrew from the NBA draft Friday and will return to the Tigers for the upcoming season.

Pinson started 31 games as a sophomore last season, averaging 11.1 points while shooting 40 percent from the field. Smith will be a fifth-year senior after the 6-foot-10 senior average 5.1 points and 4.9 rebounds. Tilmon also will be a senior has has averaged 8.9 points and 4.9 boards over 81 games in his career.

Coach Cuonzo Martin’s roster will have 11 players that are juniors or seniors, the most in the Southeastern Conference and third-most among all Power-5 programs. They will have just one true freshman on the roster this season.

Missouri went 15-16 last season, its second consecutive losing season among Martin’s three seasons in Columbia.

2020 NBA Draft Early Entry Tracker

2020 nba draft anthony edwards
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsJul 29, 2020, 8:00 AM EDT
Here is CBT’s full 2020 NBA Draft early entry tracker. You’ll find a full breakdown of what players are deciding. We’ll track signing with agents, testing the waters and returning to school here. 

Underclassmen had until Sunday, April 26th at 11:59 p.m. EST to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft.

A deadline of June 3rd at 5 p.m. EST is set for underclassmen to withdraw and retain college eligibility.

Of course, these dates are subject to change given the fluidity of the COVID-19 situation.

Here is the full list of the underclassmen who have publicly announced their intentions for the 2020 NBA Draft. 

NBA DRAFT EARLY ENTRY

Preseason Top 25 | Mock Draft | Early Entry Tracker

NBA DRAFT TESTING THE WATERS

  • MILAN ACQUAAH, Cal Baptist
  • JOEL AYAYI, Gonzaga
  • MARCUS BURK, IUPUI
  • JARED BUTLER, Baylor
  • MARCUS CARR, Minnesota
  • KOFI COCKBURN, Illinois
  • ZACH COOKS, NJIT
  • JALEN CRUTCHER, Dayton
  • RYAN DALY, St. Joseph’s
  • NATE DARLING, Delaware
  • DARIUS DAYS, LSU
  • AYO DOSUNMU, Illinois
  • C.J. ELLEBY, Washington State
  • LUKA GARZA, Iowa
  • AARON HENRY, Michigan State
  • JAY HUFF, Virginia
  • DAMIEN JEFFERSON, Creighton
  • ISAIAH JOE, Arkansas
  • DAKARI JOHNSON, Cape Fear CC
  • COREY KISPERT, Gonzaga
  • DENZEL MAHONEY, Creighton
  • MAKUR MAKER, Pacific Academy
  • SANDRO MAMUKELASHVILI, Seton Hall
  • REMY MARTIN, Arizona State
  • MATT MITCHELL, San Diego State
  • OBADIAH NOEL, UMass-Lowell
  • JOHN PETTY JR., Alabama
  • YVES PONS, Tennessee
  • DARIUS QUISENBEERRY, Youngstown State
  • COLBEY ROSS, Pepperdine
  • JOE SATERFIELD, Ranger CC
  • JAVONTE SMART, LSU
  • CHRIS SMITH, UCLA
  • BEN STANLEY, Hampton
  • TYRELL TERRY, Stanford
  • ETHAN THOMPSON, Oregon State
  • XAVIER TILLMAN, Michigan State
  • TRENDON WATFORD, LSU
  • KEITH WILLIAMS, Cincinnati
  • ROBERT WOODWARD, Mississippi State
  • MCKINLEY WRIGHT, Colorado

NOTABLES RETURNING TO SCHOOL

  • JORDYN ADAMS, Austin Peay
  • ABDUL ADO, Mississippi State
  • TIMMY ALLEN, Nebraska
  • DERRICK ALSTON, Boise State
  • JAMES BOUKNIGHT, UConn
  • KEION BROOKS, Kentucky
  • JOMARU BROWN, Eastern Kentucky
  • JORDAN BRUNER, Alabama
  • JORDAN BURNS, Colgate
  • MANNY CAMPER, Siena
  • NAZ CARTER, Washington
  • TAMENANG CHOH, Brown
  • DAVID COLLINS, South Florida
  • DEREK CULVER, West Virginia
  • DEXTER DENNIS, Wichita State
  • NOJEL EASTERN, Purdue
  • MASON FAULKNER, Western Carolina
  • L.J. FIGUEROA, St. John’s
  • BLAKE FRANCIS, Richmond
  • HASAHN FRENCH, Saint Louis
  • D.J. FUNDERBURK, N.C. State
  • BOTH GACH, Utah
  • ALONZO GAFFNEY, NW Florida
  • JACOB GILYARD, Richmond
  • GRANT GOLDEN, Richmond
  • JORDAN GOODWIN, Saint Louis
  • JAYVON GRAVES, Buffalo
  • A.J. GREEN, Northern Iowa
  • DARIN GREEN, UCF
  • JALEN HILL, UCLA
  • FERON HUNT, SMU
  • CHANCE HUNTER, Long Beach State
  • MATTHEW HURT, Duke
  • TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, Indiana
  • DEJON JARREAU, Houston
  • JALEN JOHNSON, Mississippi State
  • ANDRE JONES, Nicholls State
  • HERB JONES, Alabama
  • KAMERON LANGLEY, North Carolina A&T
  • A.J. LAWSON, South Carolina
  • MATT LEWIS, James Madison
  • SCOTTIE LEWIS, Florida
  • ISAAC LIKEKELE, Oklahoma State
  • ISAIAH LIVERS, Michigan
  • TRE MANN, Florida
  • MAC MCCLUNG, Texas Tech
  • ISAIAH MILLER, UNCG
  • WENDELL MOORE, Duke
  • ANDREW NEMBHARD, Gonzaga
  • LANDERS NOLLEY II, Memphis
  • NEEMIAS QUETA, Utah State
  • ELIJAH OLANIYI, Stony Brook
  • JALEN PICKETT, Siena
  • XAVIER PINSON, Missouri
  • JEREMIAH ROBINSON-EARL, Villanova
  • FATTS RUSSELL, Rhode Island
  • MARCUS SANTOS-SILVA, Transfer
  • AAMIR SIMMS, Clemson
  • COLLIN SMITH, UCF
  • MITCHELL SMITH, Missouri
  • STEF SMITH, Vermont
  • PARKER STEWART, UT Martin
  • TERRY TAYLOR, Austin Peay
  • MACIO TEAGUE, Baylor
  • JUSTIN THOMAS, Morehead State
  • JEREMIAH TILMON, Missouri
  • OSCAR TSHIEBWE, West Virginia
  • ALONZO VERGE, Arizona State
  • CHRIS VOGT, Cincinnati
  • FRANZ WAGNER, Michigan
  • C.J. WALKER, Ohio State
  • IBI WATSON, Dayton
  • JARROD WEST, Marshall
  • ROMELLO WHITE, Arizona State
  • JOE WIESKAMP, Iowa
  • DEANDRE WILLIAMS, Memphis
Preseason Top 25 | Coaching Carousel | NBA Draft Early Entry (link)

WHEN IS THE 2020 NBA DRAFT?

The 2020 NBA Draft is currently scheduled to take place on June 25th, 2020, but that date is up in the air due to the spread of COVID-19. At the very least, the league is preparing as if the pre-draft process is going to be drastically different than it has been in past seasons.

WHEN IS THE DEADLINE FOR AN EARLY ENTRY TO DECLARE FOR THE 2020 NBA DRAFT?

Underclassmen have under April 26th to declare for the draft. Those that don’t sign with an agent have until June 15th to pull their name out of the draft and return to school.

WHERE CAN I FIND A 2020 MOCK DRAFT?

Right here, thanks for asking.