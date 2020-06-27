On Friday afternoon, Duke released a two-minute and 46-second video from head coach Mike Krzyzewski making an impassioned statement in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Krzyzewski opened and closed the statement, which was published on Duke’s social media channels, by saying the words “Black Lives Matter,” repeatedly emphasizing that for 400 years, America had chosed “the easier wrong” and that it is time for us, as a country, to address and solve systemic racism and the oppression of Black and Brown people in America.
“Black lives matter. Say it. Can you say it? Black lives matter,” Krzyzewski said at the start of the video. “We should be saying it every day. It’s not political. This is not a political statement. It’s a human rights statement. It’s a fairness statement.”
Krzyzewski had previously released a statement expressing anger about the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbary and countless other Black men and women in America. He had previously commented on the protests and the Black Lives Matter movement, but that statement was not as impassioned as this.
The most powerful part of the message came when Krzyzewski chastised Americans for denying the impact of 400 years of racism on Black people in this country.
“We see that,” Krzyzewski said in the video. “And what do we do when we see it? We turn the other way. We don’t solve the problem. The problem will not be solved and no problem is solved unless you acknowledge the problem. Acknowledge it. If you acknowledge it, you have the duty to solve it. We as a country have the duty to solve this problem.
“Do we not see the problem? The disease, the plague that has been with our country for four centuries. Do we not see systemic racism and social injustice? C’mon. We all see it. It’s manifested in so many ways: criminal justice, the killings that we have seen and that we haven’t seen, the denial of economic opportunities for our Black community, educational opportunities, health care. It’s manifested in so many ways and has been for four centuries.”
Second Tennessee men’s basketball player has virus
Grand Canyon’s entire men’s basketball team has been placed in quarantine after four players and two support staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
All 14 players and two student managers are in quarantine at a designated on-campus residence hall for the next two weeks.
Players began reporting for voluntary individual workouts last week and were placed in quarantine for 72 hours pending results of coronavirus tests and physicals. Four players who were asymptomatic tested positive at the end of the 72 hours and were placed in quarantine while contact tracing was conducted.
Players who tested negative were placed in quarantine as a precaution and will be tested again. The two support staffers who tested positive will remain at home for two weeks.\
ACC Commissioner John Swofford stepping down after 24 years
Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner John Swofford is retiring after the 2020-21 academic year, ending his tenure after 24 years.
The ACC announced Thursday that Swofford will continue as commissioner until his successor is in place and assist with the transition. Swofford said in a statement he and his wife, Nora, had been planning for “some time” for this be his final year.
Swofford, 71, has been commissioner of the ACC since 1997, the longest run in that position in the history of the 67-year-old conference.
The former North Carolina athletic director took over a nine-team, basketball-centric league. In the years that followed, Swofford directed the conference through multiple waves of expansion. The ACC grew to 12 teams and added a football championship game by 2005 and ultimately reached 15 schools in 10 states by 2013, with the addition of Notre Dame.
“It has been a privilege to be a part of the ACC for over five decades and my respect and appreciation for those associated with the league throughout its history is immeasurable,” said Swofford, who also attended North Carolina and played football for the Tar Heels. “There are immediate challenges that face not only college athletics, but our entire country, and I will continue to do my very best to help guide the conference in these unprecedented times through the remainder of my tenure.”
The conference also launched a television network last August, a project that Swofford spent years pursuing as the league hoped to close a growing financial gap with its Power Five conference peers.
He played a pivotal role in the development of the College Football Playoff, and was an early supporter for an expanded postseason to crown a champion along with late former Southeastern Conference Commissioner Mike Slive.
Five years before massive realignment swept across college, Swofford and the ACC moved to fortify the conference. The additions of Boston College, Miami and Virginia Tech pushed the ACC to 12 teams by 2005, but also damaged the rival Big East.
The league again lured teams out of the Big East, bringing in Pittsburgh, Syracuse and Notre Dame in all ACC sponsored sports except football.
Those teams began league competition in 2013 to push the ACC to 15 teams. The ACC replaced Maryland – which announced in 2012 that it would leave for the Big Ten – with the addition of Louisville for the 2014-15 season.
With a conference footprint that spanned nearly the entire East Coast, the ACC Network became a viable option.
The network was part of an extended media deal with ESPN that runs through the 2035-36 season and included a grant-of-rights that helps bind conference members financially and protects the league from future realignment. Though uncertain times, Swofford helped the ACC find stability.
During Swofford’s tenure, the ACC won 92 team national championships in 19 of the league’s 27 sponsored sports. That included eight national men’s basketball championships between Duke, UNC, Maryland and Virginia, as well as four football national titles split between Florida State and Clemson.
Davidson’s Kellan Grady launches social justice initiative
Sophia Theresa Williams was only 18 years old when, in 1956, she led the Women’s March in Pretoria, South Africa, a protest 20,000 strong against the extension of the country’s pass laws, a passport system that helped enforce Apartheid’s segregation. That was just the beginning of a life-long role as a leader in South Africa’s liberation movement.
Three years after the Women’s March, Sophia married Henry Benny Nato De Bruyn, another activist in the movement and an uMkhonto we Sizwe soldier, making him a member of the African National Congress. The ANC is the political party that was co-founded by Nelson Mandela. In 1963, De Bruyn was forced into exile in Zambia. Six years later, Sophia Williams-De Bruyn joined him, where they lived for more than two decades with their three children, until the ban on the ANC in South Africa was lifted.
Kellan Grady has only visited the site of his Grandmother’s historic march once, back when he was eight years old. He’s a born-and-raised Bostonian. His mother, one of the family’s three children, moved to the United States when she was in her 20s. He didn’t really grasp what she had done until he was in high school. He didn’t truly appreciate what she put on the line until he got to Davidson.
And now, after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbary have propelled the Black Lives Matter movement and the push for racial justice in the United States to the forefront of the national consciousness, Grady found himself driven to create change of his own.
“Social justice has always been a part of my core with what my mom and her parents did to fight for black equality and against Apartheid,” Grady said.
The by-product of that drive?
CARE.
College Athletes for Respect and Equality.
With the help of the Maimonides Institute for Medicine, Ethics and the Holocaust (MIMEH) and Dr. Stacy Gallin, Grady launched his social justice initiative this week. The big picture goal of CARE is “to raise awareness about racial injustice and to promote and create change in equality,” Grady says. Specifically, however, he will be focusing his efforts on reaching and educating the younger generation.
“Our first call to action is community outreach with elementary schools,” Grady said. “And the first step is to get with athletes and get them involved and on board.”
Grady fully understands the profile and the influence that star athletes have on the collegiate level. He’s a rising senior for Davidson — one of the better programs in the Atlantic 10 and Stephen Curry’s alma mater — where he has averaged at least 17 points in all three seasons in college. He has a real chance to play in the NBA one day. Until then, he will be a star on a local level, and he knows that right now, that is where he can have the biggest impact.
“I remember how much I looked up to college players at a younger age,” he said, and that’s what he wants to build on.
What he’s looking to do is get other athletes, no matter the sport, race or gender, to join him in visiting local elementary schools. He, with the help of Gallin, will develop age-appropriate mini-curriculums that these athletes will present at the schools, lessons on the history of inequality and racial injustice, themes as simple as teaching the Golden Rule — treat others the way you would like to be treated — in the context of race.
“College athletes have a platform,” Grady said. “People pay attention to us, and a lot of us are minorities.”
Of course, these events would also include some kind of athletic activity. As anyone with kids that age can attest, holding their attention with any kind of lesson plan for too long is never going to work all that well. Using those lessons as the price to play with a local star, however, is a trade that has some potential.
So what is Grady doing now?
He’s looking to get college athletes to sign up here and join his initiative. Those that do are asked to post CARE’s logo across their social media with a sign-up link and the hashtag #CareToChange. With school out for the summer, the most important part of this initiative is to let people know that it exists.
There are plenty of college athletes that are feeling what so many around our country are feeling right now: The desire to help enact change without really know how they can go about doing it. This, Grady believes, is the answer.
The motto at the bottom of the South African coat of arms reads Diverse People Unite.
That, at its core, is the goal of CARE.
What does Williams-De Bruyn think of Grady’s initiative?
“I haven’t spoken to her about it yet,” he said with a sheepish chuckle. “She reached out to the family group chat on Whats App. I should call her.”
Yes, Kellan.
You probably should.
There aren’t many people in the world with more knowledge on impactful social activism than your Grandmother.
Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan are back to talk through two major developments in the world of college basketball, specifically Cade Cunningham’s decision to remain at Oklahoma State despite the possibility of a postseason ban as well as the formation of the Coaches For Action, a coalition of 21 minority assistant coaches in the conference that are pushing to create actionable change. To cap off the pod, Rob and Bob dive headlong into one of their most entertaining segments to date: Assigning college basketball teams to specific beer styles. Enjoy.