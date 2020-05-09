Big East: If campuses are not open, we will not play sports

The presidents of the 11 members of the Big East Conference are leaning toward not allowing sports to be played at schools this season unless their campuses are open.
Commissioner Val Ackerman disclosed the thinking of the presidents on Friday in a wide-ranging virtual interview with members of the media about the fallout on the conference from the coronavirus pandemic.
While no deadlines have been set, Ackerman said the presidents indicated a late June/early July deadline for fall sports, and possibly a Sept. 1 deadline for winter sports, when basketball is played. The conference is considered a basketball power.
It is conceivable the league would play with some members not participating.
Ackerman said there are hybrid scenarios that could change things, such as a campus opening late.
On other topics, Ackerman said the league mitigated the financial loss from being forced to cancel its year-end men’s basketball tournament at Madison Square Garden because it had insurance against the pandemic under a policy that also covered terrorism and other unexpected occurrences.
The Big East was forced to cancel its annual men’s conference tournament on March 12 at halftime of the first of four scheduled games that day because of the escalation in COVID-19 cases. Ackerman had no second thoughts about deciding to play the game that day, saying city health officials, the league’s board and senior medical personnel from the NCAA also backed the choice that morning. Ackerman said the league has had event cancellation insurance for years. Many other conferences have similar policies for their major events.
In the past two months, Ackerman said the league has talked to its presidents, coaches, doctors and the NCAA about the future and building a playbook for it.
“Really everyone in the college sports community is trying to pick up the pieces from March and trying to figure out all of this uncertainty, this unprecedented uncertainty, and what our options are going to be, particularly this fall,” she said, “and how they relate to practices, to competitions, to conference championships and, of course, NCAA championships.”
The league is building alternative scheduling models.
Cancellation of the NCAA basketball tournament was a major financial hit to many conferences, particularly the Big East, which expected to have at least six teams make the event. Money dried up because without the tournament there were no ticket sales or television revenue.
Ackerman said the conference, which has universities and colleges in 10 states and the District of Columbia, will be governed down the road by the rulings of local governments.
The Big East consists of Villanova, Creighton, Seton Hall, St. John’s, Georgetown, DePaul, Providence, Marquette, Xavier, Butler and former charter member Connecticut, which is returning to the conference on July 1.
Ackerman added thatthe focus of the league is keeping all its members, coaches and student-athletes healthy.
“While the loss of sports competitions in the U.S. pales in comparison to the many, in some cases, uncountable effects of the pandemic, it seems to us that the absence of sports in many ways reaffirms how important they are to all of us,” Ackerman said. “So I feel confident when sports do come back, they are going to come back big.”
NCAA president Mark Emmert: Unlikely all schools will start seasons at same time
NCAA President Mark Emmert says the coronavirus is making it unlikely all schools will be ready to begin competing in college sports at the same time.
The goal, he said Friday night, is for every team to have an equal amount of preparation time before its season starts, and there could be some competitive inequities caused by schools having varied timelines for re-opening campuses.
Emmert appeared with Dr. Brian Hainline, the NCAA’s chief medical officer, in an interview shown on the NCAA’s official Twitter account Friday night.
Major football conference commissioners have stated their goal is for all 130 teams in 10 conferences across 41 states to begin the season at the same time. As states impacted differently by the COVID-19 pandemic re-open on different schedules, the possibility rises that the season will lack a uniform start date and number of games.
“I think we should assume that’s going to be the case,” Emmert said.
For football, the working plan is six weeks of conditioning and practice before playing games, though that’s not “set in stone,” Hainline said.
“All the various (NCAA) member committees and the conferences are all talking about: What does it mean if we have that sort of scenario where we’ve got different opening times or different opening models,” Emmert said.
“What does it mean if you look at a conference, for example, if a conference has some schools open and some not?” he added. “You can’t run a regular schedule if you’ve got that scenario. How do you adjust all the rules to provide as much flexibility as you possibly can to let student-athletes have a good experience in that season?”
FBS schools are required by NCAA rules to play at least nine games, including five at home.
The FBS season is scheduled to begin around Labor Day weekend, with a handful of teams starting the Aug. 29, the Saturday before Labor Day.
Most teams are scheduled to play 12 regular-season games through Thanksgiving weekend. The first weekend of December each FBS conference plays a league championship game.
“We aren’t going to have one national time when everyone can start preseason so there’s going to be a little bit of inequity there,” Hainline said. “The most important thing is what’s going to be the minimum amount of time necessary that you have to be in preseason, for example, before you can start football.”
Emmert said member schools and conferences are working toward moving forward together.
“I think it’s unlikely everybody is going to be in the same place at the same time and that will create some of those difficulties,” he said.
Emmert also reiterated a common refrain from college sports leaders in recent weeks: There can be no college sports on campuses that are not open to students.
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby told the online sports network Stadium earlier this week there could be room for athletes to compete in a situation where a school is only offering online classes.
Emmert seemed to draw a more distinct line.
“If you don’t have students on campus, you don’t have student-athletes on campus,” he said. “That doesn’t mean it has to be up and running in the full normal model, but you’ve got to treat the health and well-being of the athletes at least as much as the regular students. So if a school doesn’t reopen, then they’re not going to be playing sports. It’s really that simple.”
HARTFORD, Conn. — An NCAA panel on Wednesday rejected an appeal by former UConn men’s basketball coach Kevin Ollie, who sought to overturn findings that he violated ethical conduct rules while leading the Huskies.
The NCAA Division I Infractions Appeals Committee ruled Ollie failed to prove that information he presented alleging witnesses against him lied outweighed the information that supported the violation findings.
In July 2019, the NCAA Committee on Infractions placed the UConn program on two years of probation and sanctioned Ollie individually for numerous violations of NCAA rules during his tenure.
The Committee on Infractions said the violations mainly stemmed from improper pickup games at which student managers kept statistics for coaches; the use of a video coordinator as a coach, which resulted in more than the allowable number of coaches; and free training sessions provided to three players by a trainer who was friends with Ollie.
The NCAA issued a three-year, show-cause order for the former head coach for failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance, providing misleading statements to investigators, and failing to monitor his staff. That means any NCAA member school that might hire Ollie must restrict him from any athletic-related duties unless it shows why those restrictions should not apply.
Ollie’s attorney, Jacques Parenteau, criticized the appeal panel’s ruling.
“It is disgraceful this committee refused to consider the ample evidence produced by counsel for Kevin Ollie showing that witnesses had lied,” Parenteau wrote in an email. “Throughout this process the NCAA has repeatedly demonstrated that its number one priority is to protect UConn, its member, and will eagerly do so at the expense of Kevin Ollie’s rights.”
Ollie continues to fight his firing by UConn in March 2018. He argues there was no just cause to fire him and UConn owes him more than $10 million that was left on his contract, which ran through June 30, 2021. The dispute is in arbitration.
Kentucky lands commitment from Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr
Kentucky has landed a commitment from Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr.
The 7-foot Sarr averaged 13.7 points and 9.0 boards for the Demon Deacons this past season, including a couple of massive performances down the stretch — he had 25 points in a win over Duke and went for 30 points and 17 boards against Notre Dame.
Kentucky is expected to lose Nick Richards and E.J. Montgomery to the NBA, leaving them with a gaping hole in the middle of their lineup. The Wildcats have a loaded recruiting class entering the program, but there is an utter lack of experience in the middle. Sarr fills that need.
That, however, is assuming he will be eligible immediately. Sarr is not a grad transfer, but there was a coaching change at Wake Forest this offseason. Danny Manning was fired and replaced by Steve Forbes. Kentucky is hoping that they are going to be able to get a waiver to allow Sarr to play immediately.
Sarr, a native of France, said his decision came down to Kentucky or Wake Forest. Forbes spoke about trying to recruit Sarr back to campus earlier this week, saying, “I think the most important thing is, why would you go to Wake for three years, put all that time in to get this prestigious degree, and end up getting your degree at a place like Kentucky?” on WSJS.
Keion Brooks is the only rotation player returning for the Wildcats, who bring in a loaded recruiting class headlined by B.J. Boston, Terrence Clarke and Devin Askew.
2020 NBA Draft Prospect Profile: LaMelo Ball is this year’s best prospect
There is not a player at the top of the 2020 NBA Draft class who has red flags that are more obvious and well-defined than that of LaMelo Ball.
He’s a gunner that doesn’t shoot the ball all that well, finishing his two months in Australia shooting 38 percent from the floor and 25 percent from three. His effort level defensively is, at best, wavering. He shot selection is questionable, to put it nicely, and selfish when we’re not being so generous. The path that he took to get to this point — from Chino Hills to Lithuania to the JBL to Spire Academy to Australia — was, in a word, circuitous.
And that’s to say nothing of the concerns that teams will have given who his father is.
We’ll get into all of that.
But before we do, I think it is important to say this up front: There is a strong argument to make that LaMelo, even with all the red flags, may actually have the highest ceiling of any prospect in this draft class.
First and foremost, it needs to be said that LaMelo is no longer that 6-foot-nothin’ kid with braces and a blonde mohawk jacking up 45-footers and cherry-picking to try and score 100 points so he can go viral. He’s now 6-foot-7, and while he has a frame that could clearly use some time in an NBA strength and conditioning program, he is a late-bloomer. He won’t turn 19 until August 22nd. He’s throwing down tip-dunks now, and there’s still plenty of room for him to develop physically.
I think it’s also important to note that LaMelo has never really been coached all that hard. Before he got to Australia, every team LaMelo played for was either controlled by his father or coached by his now-manager. And while he was only with the Illawarra Hawks for a little more than two months, you could see him starting to figure things out.
In the first six games LaMelo played in the NBL, he averaged 12.0 points, 5.7 boards and 5.3 assists while shooting 34 percent from the floor, 15 percent from three and 68 percent from the line. Over the last six games, however, he averaged 22.0 points, 9.2 boards and 8.2 assists with shooting splits of 40/31/75. He closed out the season with back-to-back triples-doubles — including 25 points, 12 boards and 10 assists in his final game, which came against R.J. Hampton’s team — before an ankle injury led to him shutting things down.
Offensively, LaMelo has the potential to be special. He is, simply put, an unbelievable passer, able to make any and all reads out of ball-screens while also being capable of throwing every pass in the book with either hand at whatever angle is necessary to get the ball where it needs to be. He knows how to move a defense with his eyes, creating angles and space to get his teammates dunks, layups and open threes. He’s just as adept at hitting rollers — with both pocket passes and pinpoint lobs even when dribbling at full speed — as he is at reading what a tagger is doing on the weakside of the floor. He’s terrific at firing full-court passes to bigs that get out and run the floor, both in transition and off made baskets. He’s exceptional at anticipating when and where a player is going to come open in transition.
He is a basketball savant, and I don’t think that it’s a stretch to say that he will be one of the 10-15 best passers in the league by the end of his rookie season. In recent years, we’ve seen other lead guards with elite passing ability — Trae Young, Ja Morant, Luka Doncic, etc. — have a major impact early in their career.
Now, it’s also important to note that LaMelo really is not anything like any of those players. Young is an elite shooter, LaMelo is not. (More on this in a second.) Morant is an elite athlete, LaMelo is not. Doncic was 19 years old when he won MVP of the Euroleague, the second-best league on the planet, and MVP of the Spanish ACB while LaMelo’s Illawarra team was just 3-9 with him on the roster in the NBL, a much less competitive league. Some of that was not his fault — Aaron Brooks was injured early in the season, and his teammates shot just 32 percent from three in the games LaMelo played in — but LaMelo should not be mentioned in the same breath as any of those three just yet.
There are essentially two reasons for that.
The first is the shooting.
LaMelo shot just 20-for-80 from three during his 12 games in the NBL. Like his brother Lonzo, LaMelo has a weird shooting stroke. His release has seemingly not changed since he was young. It’s a push shot, one where his left hand remains on the ball for far too long. His lower body is never consistent, and he relies on floaters from as far out as 20-feet because, it appears, he cannot actually shoot mid-range jumpers. The fact that he has a bad habit of settling for deep, deep threes way too early in the shot clock certainly contributed to those numbers, but shot selection is why he’s a 25 percent three-point shooter instead of 30 percent. Either way, it’s a concern.
LaMelo is also a mess defensively, and that’s putting it kindly.
He consistently finds himself out of position, failing to rotate from the weakside of the floor and and unaware of when he is supposed to be tagging rollers. He really struggled to keep drivers from getting right to the front of the rim. He’s a gambler, preferring to try and jump a passing lane than to play solid defense even if it leaves his teammates out to try, and while he does have the anticipation and IQ to pick off a few passes, overall it was a net-negative.
But to be frank, all of that is, theoretically, fixable. He can be taught to shoot. He can be taught how to better position himself defensively. If he’s held accountable on the defensive end — like, for example, if he has a coach that will park him on the bench if he gets caught wiping his shoes instead of rotating defensively — I think he has a chance to at least be an average defender. He has the tools.
And that, to me, is what makes LaMelo so intriguing.
The basketball IQ is there. The passing ability is there. The athleticism to get to the rim, the size, the physical tools, it’s all there. For the most part, the things that he struggles with can all be coached up. I hesitate to compare him to Lonzo because they are very different players, but we’ve seen the oldest Ball brother develop into an excellent defender and a 38 percent three-point shooter after getting to the NBA.
LaMelo should be able to follow a similar developmental path.
The risks are always going to be there. If he ends up in an organization that is too close to home or doesn’t have veterans that will hold him accountable if he doesn’t put in the work, it may not end well for him. You have to know that when you draft him.
But you cannot teach his basketball IQ, his passing savvy, his understanding of the game.
And in a draft where there is no one that is a clear-cut NBA superstar, I think that makes him worth the risk at No. 1.
Louisville receives notice of allegations stemming from FBI investigation
Louisville on Monday received a notice of allegations from the NCAA that included one Level I allegation and three Level II allegations, including one against former Louisville and current Iona head coach Rick Pitino.
Pitino was hit with a head coach responsibility charge for failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance. The Level I allegation, which includes charges against former assistant coaches Jordan Fair and Kenny Johnson, involve the $100,000 offer that was made to former signee Brian Bowen Jr. The school was also accused of failing to monitor the recruiting of an incoming student-athlete.
In a statement released by the school, Louisville president Dr. Neeli Bendapudi and athletic director Vince Tyra said the school is reviewing the notice of allegations and will respond to the charges in due time.
“It is important to remember that these are allegations — not facts — and the University will diligently prepare a full and comprehensive response and, absent an unforeseen development, submit it within the prescribed ninety-day period,” the Louisville statement said. “For those allegations that are proven to be factual, the University will take responsibility, as accountability is one of our core Cardinal Principles.
“However, we will not hesitate to push back where the evidence does not support the NCAA’s interpretations or allegations of charges. U of L has a right and a responsibility to stand up for itself when faced with unfair or unfounded charges and will always act in the best interests of the institution. Our legal team has begun the process of reviewing the Notice and will prepare a thorough response on behalf of the University.”
Bowen never played a game for Louisville after he was ruled ineligible in September of 2017, the same week that the FBI announced their investigation into the sport of college basketball. Within that investigation was evidence that Adidas, on behalf of the university, conspired to play Bowen’s father $100,000 to get him to attend Louisville. Bowen eventually went to Australia to play before getting selected in the second round of the 2019 draft by the Pacers.
Bowen committed to Louisville in June of 2017, the same month that Louisville was put on probation and forced to vacate their 2013 national title and 2012 Final Four due to a scandal involving strippers and sex workers that were used as recruiting tools by a former Louisville staff member, Andre McGee.
“Since arriving at Louisville, I have seen up close the incredible changes that have taken place under the leadership of President Bendapudi and Director of Athletics Vince Tyra in our university and in our athletics department. The shared values and commitment to integrity is evident in their actions and has always been demanded in the programs that my staff and I have led,” current Louisville coach Chris Mack said in a statement. “While I understand the allegations brought today, I am confident that the University will do what is right, which includes fighting back on those charges that we simply do not agree with, and for which the facts do not substantiate. The future is bright for Cardinal Basketball. Our focus will continue to be on our tremendous student-athletes.”
Pitino was suspended for five games as a result of the last investigation involving Louisville, but never served the punishment; he was fired in October of 2017. Louisville’s notice of allegations are particularly concerning for its former head coach, who was hired by Iona in March. Among the aggravating factors listed in the NOA is that Pitino has “a history of Level I, Level II or major violations” and that at the time the violations occurred, Pitino “was awaiting a decision from the Committee on Infractions and subsequently subject to a show-cause order as a result of the decision.”