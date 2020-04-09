Kentucky transfer Juzang commits to UCLA

Today, we are unveiling the NBC Sports college basketball preseason top 25.

As always, there are plenty of caveats here.

For starters, it is still March. Typically, when we publish the college basketball preseason top 25, it’s in April, after the national title game. By that point we usually have a better sense of who is leaving for the NBA, who is returning to school and where the best freshmen (and top transfer) will be playing.

That’s not the case this year.

There are a handful of names that are obviously leaving school — Cole Anthony, Anthony Edwards, James Wiseman — but given that this year’s draft class is so weak combined with the fact that the world is social distancing and there may not be any workouts during the predraft process is throwing everything for a loop.

It’s hard to know at this point.

Which is why every college basketball preseason top 25 published right now is going to have plenty of assumptions, projections and moving parts.

So with that in mind, here is the current NBC Sports college basketball preseason top 25:

1. VILLANOVA

GONE : None

: None COMING BACK : Collin Gillespie, Justin Moore, Jermaine Samuels, Bryan Antoine, Cole Swider, Brandon Slater, Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree

: Collin Gillespie, Justin Moore, Jermaine Samuels, Bryan Antoine, Cole Swider, Brandon Slater, Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree WAIT AND SEE : Saddiq Bey, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

: Saddiq Bey, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl NEW FACES : Caleb Daniels, Eric Dixon

: Caleb Daniels, Eric Dixon PROJECTED STARTERS: Collin Gillespie, Justin Moore, Bryan Antoine, Jermaine Samuels, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

There’s a chance, albeit a fairly slim one, that Villanova can return everyone from a team that won a share of the Big East regular season title last season while adding Tulane transfer Caleb Daniels (16.9 ppg) and a healthy Bryan Antoine. There is enough talent on this roster that I think they are the clear No. 1 team in the country if everyone returns. And while Saddiq Bey is their best player, I think he is not only more likely to declare for the draft than Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, but I also think that he will be easier to replace. Villanova has a roster full of talented wings and perimeter weapons. Bey is the best of the bunch, but having to force Caleb Daniels or Bryan Antoine over him is a better option than having to play Dhamir Cosby-Rountree or Eric Dixon instead of JRE.

2. GONZAGA

GONE : Admon Gilder, Ryan Wooldridge, Killian Tillie

: Admon Gilder, Ryan Wooldridge, Killian Tillie COMING BACK : Corey Kispert, Drew Timme, Joel Ayayi, Anton Watson, Martynas Arlauskas, Pavel Zakharov

: Corey Kispert, Drew Timme, Joel Ayayi, Anton Watson, Martynas Arlauskas, Pavel Zakharov WAIT AND SEE : Filip Petrusev, Jalen Suggs

: Filip Petrusev, Jalen Suggs NEW FACES : Oumar Ballo, Aaron Cook, Julian Strawther, Dominick Harris

: Oumar Ballo, Aaron Cook, Julian Strawther, Dominick Harris PROJECTED STARTERS: Jalen Suggs, Joel Ayayi, Corey Kispert, Drew Timme, Filip Petrusev

The Zags should once again be a powerhouse next season, but they are in the unique position of waiting on a freshman to decide if he is going to go pro. The player in question is Jalen Suggs, who would be a perfect fit next to Joel Ayayi and Corey Kispert on Gonzaga’s perimeter. As much as I like Ayayi as a player, I’m not sure he’s the guy to be a full-time point guard on a team competing for a national title. That spot is really the only question mark if Suggs opts to skip college and play overseas, because Gonzaga’s frontcourt is going to be absolutely loaded, especially if Filip Petrusev returns, because Drew Timme and Oumar Ballo both have WCC Player of the Year upside.

3. BAYLOR

GONE : Freddie Gillespie, Devonte Bandoo

: Freddie Gillespie, Devonte Bandoo COMING BACK : Davion Mitchell, Mark Vital, Tristan Clark, Matthew Mayer, Jordan Turner, Flo Thamba

: Davion Mitchell, Mark Vital, Tristan Clark, Matthew Mayer, Jordan Turner, Flo Thamba WAIT AND SEE : Jared Butler, MaCio Teague

: Jared Butler, MaCio Teague NEW FACES : Adam Flagler, L.J. Cryer, Dain Dainja, Zach Loveday, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua

: Adam Flagler, L.J. Cryer, Dain Dainja, Zach Loveday, Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua PROJECTED STARTERS: Jared Butler, MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell, Mark Vital, Tristan Clark

The Bears should get all three of their guards back, assuming Jared Butler does not go pro, and with Mark Vital slated to return, they’ll once again have two of the best defenders in college basketball on the roster (Davion Mitchell). They’re coming off of a 26-4 season, and there are plenty of bench options at Scott Drew’s disposal — Matthew Mayer, Jordan Turner, Adam Flagler — but the big question is going to be at the five. Which Tristan Clark are we going to get next season?

4. CREIGHTON

GONE : Kelvin Jones

: Kelvin Jones COMING BACK : Mitchell Ballock, Damien Jefferson, Christian Bishop, Denzel Mahoney, Davion Mintz, Jacob Epperson

: Mitchell Ballock, Damien Jefferson, Christian Bishop, Denzel Mahoney, Davion Mintz, Jacob Epperson WAIT AND SEE : Ty-Shon Alexander, Marcus Zegarowski

: Ty-Shon Alexander, Marcus Zegarowski NEW FACES : Antwaan Jones, Ryan Kalkbrenner

: Antwaan Jones, Ryan Kalkbrenner PROJECTED STARTERS: Marcus Zegarowski, Ty-Shon Alexander, Mitchell Ballock, Damien Jefferson, Christian Bishop

Creighton’s ranking depends on what their talented backcourt of Ty-Shon Alexander and Marcus Zegarowski decide to do. If they come back to school, the Bluejays will once again have one of college basketball’s most dangerous perimeters. The other question is going to be what happens at the five spot. Christian Bishop was adequate in his minutes last season, and with four-star recruit Ryan Kalkbrenner and a (hopefully) healthy Jacob Epperson in the mix, there will be options to answer that question.

5. VIRGINIA

GONE : Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key

: Mamadi Diakite, Braxton Key COMING BACK : Jay Huff, Kihei Clark, Casey Morsell, Tomas Woldetensae, Kody Stattman, Justin McCoy

: Jay Huff, Kihei Clark, Casey Morsell, Tomas Woldetensae, Kody Stattman, Justin McCoy WAIT AND SEE : None

: None NEW FACES : Sam Hauser, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Carson McCorkle, Reece Beekman

: Sam Hauser, Jabri Abdur-Rahim, Carson McCorkle, Reece Beekman PROJECTED STARTERS: Kihei Clark, Casey Morsell, Tomas Woldetensae, Sam Hauser, Jay Huff

The Cavaliers should be much better offensively with Sam Hauser replacing Mamadi Diakite in the starting lineup, and while Diakite is a significantly better defender than Hauser, it’s hard to imagine Virginia ever being a bad defensive team, especially when Hauser has had a year to learn the system. Kihei Clark and Jay Huff are both back, and I would expect Casey Morsell to take a step forward this season. Throw in a strong freshman class, and UVA should be competing for an ACC title once again.

6. MICHIGAN STATE

GONE : Cassius Winston

: Cassius Winston COMING BACK : Rocket Watts, Aaren Henry, Gabe Brown, Malik Hall, Marcus Bingham, Julius Marble, Thomas Kithier, Foster Loyer

: Rocket Watts, Aaren Henry, Gabe Brown, Malik Hall, Marcus Bingham, Julius Marble, Thomas Kithier, Foster Loyer WAIT AND SEE : Xavier Tillman, Josh Langford

: Xavier Tillman, Josh Langford NEW FACES : Joey Hauser, Madi Sissoko, A.J. Hoggard

: Joey Hauser, Madi Sissoko, A.J. Hoggard PROJECTED STARTERS: Rocket Watts, Gabe Brown, Aaron Henry, Joey Hauser, Xavier Tillman

Rocket Watts showed down the stretch of last season that he was ready to take over the reins offensively, and with Joey Hauser getting eligible, he should have a second scoring threat on the floor with him. That will allow Aaron Henry to play his jack-of-all-trades role, and with Gabe Brown, Malik Hall and Marcus Bingham all, in theory, taking a step forward, there’s plenty of weaponry. The key, however, is going to be Xavier Tillman. I think he’s a first round pick, and considering that he’s a married man with two kids already, he certainly could use the income. He’s the piece that brings it all together.

7. KENTUCKY

GONE : Nate Sestina, Tyrese Maxey, Nick Richards, Ashton Hagans, Johnny Juzang

: Nate Sestina, Tyrese Maxey, Nick Richards, Ashton Hagans, Johnny Juzang COMING BACK : Keion Brooks, Dontaie Allen

: Keion Brooks, Dontaie Allen WAIT AND SEE : Immanuel Quickley, E.J. Montgomery

: Immanuel Quickley, E.J. Montgomery NEW FACES : B.J. Boston, Terrence Clarke, Devin Askew, Isaiah Jackson, Lance Ware, Cam’Ron Fletcher

: B.J. Boston, Terrence Clarke, Devin Askew, Isaiah Jackson, Lance Ware, Cam’Ron Fletcher PROJECTED STARTERS: Devin Askew, Terrence Clarke, B.J. Boston, Keion Brooks, E.J. Montgomery

My assumption is that Tyrese Maxey, Nick Richards and Ashton Hagans probably end up going pro. I think Immanuel Quickley is 50-50, but if a Kentucky player is 50-50, I’ll work under the context that the player is gone until he’s coming back. What that leaves is another loaded recruiting class. I love the combination of Terrence Clarke and Brandon Boston on the wings, and Devin Askew should be able to step in and handle point guard duties if Quickley is gone. Once again, the question is going to be in the frontcourt. Will Keion Brooks and E.J. Montgomery make the leap next year? Can Isaiah Jackson or Lance Ware take over the starting role?

8. KANSAS

GONE : Udoka Azubuike, Devon Dotson, Isaiah Moss

: Udoka Azubuike, Devon Dotson, Isaiah Moss COMING BACK : Marcus Garrett, Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack, Christian Braun, Tristan Enaruna, Jalen Wilson, Mitch Lightfoot, DaJuan Harris, Silvio De Sousa

: Marcus Garrett, Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack, Christian Braun, Tristan Enaruna, Jalen Wilson, Mitch Lightfoot, DaJuan Harris, Silvio De Sousa WAIT AND SEE : None

: None NEW FACES : Bryce Thompson, Tyon Grant-Foster, Gethro Muscadin, Latrell Jossell

: Bryce Thompson, Tyon Grant-Foster, Gethro Muscadin, Latrell Jossell PROJECTED STARTERS: Marcus Garrett, Bryce Thompson, Ochai Agbaji, Tristan Enaruna, David McCormack

When it comes to the amount of talent on the Kansas roster, there are certainly enough weapons here. They are incredibly loaded on the wing — Marcus Garrett, Bryce Thompson, Ochai Agbaji, Christian Braun, Tyon Grant-Foster, Tristan Enaruna, Jalen Wilson, sheesh — and David McCormack showed enough flashes last season that I expect him to be able to do an adequate job replacing Udoka Azubuike. Assuming Self (correctly) plays small-ball again, they should be really, really good. The problem? Other than Garrett, there is not a point guard on the roster that has played a second of college basketball. The best Jayhawk teams have had a killer at that position, and I’m not sure Garrett qualifies as such.

9. TEXAS TECH

GONE : Chris Clarke, T.J. Holyfield

: Chris Clarke, T.J. Holyfield COMING BACK : Kyler Edwards, Terrance Shannon Jr., Davide Moretti, Kevin McCullar, Russel Tchewa, Avery Benson

: Kyler Edwards, Terrance Shannon Jr., Davide Moretti, Kevin McCullar, Russel Tchewa, Avery Benson WAIT AND SEE : Jahmi’Us Ramsey

: Jahmi’Us Ramsey NEW FACES : Nimari Burnett, Micah Peavy, Joel Ntambwe, Chibuzo Agbo

: Nimari Burnett, Micah Peavy, Joel Ntambwe, Chibuzo Agbo PROJECTED STARTERS: Kyler Edwards, Davide Moretti, Nimari Burnett, Terrance Shannon, Joel Ntambwe

The Red Raiders should have a roster that is a much better fit for the way that Chris Beard wants to play. Kyler Edwards and Nimari Burnett are both build in the mold of a classic Texas Tech lead guard, while Terrance Shannon will be on quite a few of the breakout sophomore lists you’ll find. The two major questions with this group is whether or not Davide Moretti (or Edwards) can takeover full-time point guard duties, and if Joel Ntambwe can handle the five spot better than T.J. Holyfield did this past season. There are enough talented perimeter weapons for me to buy-in, but without an anchor at the five a la Tariq Owens, their ceiling is somewhat limited.

10. HOUSTON

GONE : Chris Harris

: Chris Harris COMING BACK : Quentin Grimes, Caleb Mills, Marcus Sasser, Fabian White, Justin Forham, Brison Gresham, Cedrick Alley

: Quentin Grimes, Caleb Mills, Marcus Sasser, Fabian White, Justin Forham, Brison Gresham, Cedrick Alley WAIT AND SEE : DeJon Jarreau, Nate Hinton

: DeJon Jarreau, Nate Hinton NEW FACES : Tramon Mark, Jamal Shead, Kiyron Powell

: Tramon Mark, Jamal Shead, Kiyron Powell PROJECTED STARTERS: Marcus Sasser, Caleb Mills, Quentin Grimes, Nate Hinton, Fabian White

We all know that Kelvin Sampson can coach, and he will be bringing back a roster where his top six scorers were all underclassmen from a team that finished top 15 on KenPom. They are going to be loaded in the backcourt — Kansas transfer Quentin Grimes might end up being their third or fourth best guard — and there will be some veterans in their frontcourt. The Cougars look to be the favorite in the American.

11. SAN DIEGO STATE

GONE : Yanni Wetzel, K.J. Feagin

: Yanni Wetzel, K.J. Feagin COMING BACK : Matt Mitchell, Nathan Mensah, Jordan Schakel, Trey Pulliam, Joel Mensah, Aguek Arop, Adam Seiko

: Matt Mitchell, Nathan Mensah, Jordan Schakel, Trey Pulliam, Joel Mensah, Aguek Arop, Adam Seiko WAIT AND SEE : Malachi Flynn

: Malachi Flynn NEW FACES : Terrell Gomez, Lamont Butler, Che Evans, Keith Dinwiddie

: Terrell Gomez, Lamont Butler, Che Evans, Keith Dinwiddie PROJECTED STARTERS: Malachi Flynn, Terrell Gomez, Jordan Schakel, Matt Mitchell, Nathan Mensah

The key here is going to be Malachi Flynn. A redshirt junior that transferred into the program from Washington State, Flynn is an All-American at the point that allows Brian Dutcher’s offense to run the way he wants it to run. Losing Yanni Wetzel will hurt, but Nathan Mensah started over him at the start of the year, and the defense that K.J. Feagin provided will be missed. But with Matt Mitchell back, he and Flynn should be able to provide enough firepower that the system will still run just fine. Remember, the Aztecs are coming off of a season where they lost just two games and will return 3.5 starters, including an All-American, if Flynn is back.

12. DUKE

GONE : Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Jack White, Alex O’Connell, Javin DeLaurier

: Tre Jones, Vernon Carey Jr., Cassius Stanley, Jack White, Alex O’Connell, Javin DeLaurier COMING BACK : Jordan Goldwire, Joey Baker

: Jordan Goldwire, Joey Baker WAIT AND SEE : Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt

: Wendell Moore, Matthew Hurt NEW FACES : Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach, D.J. Steward, Mark Williams, Jaemyn Brakefield, Henry Coleman, Patrick Tape

: Jalen Johnson, Jeremy Roach, D.J. Steward, Mark Williams, Jaemyn Brakefield, Henry Coleman, Patrick Tape PROJECTED STARTERS: Jeremy Roach, D.J. Steward, Wendell Moore, Jalen Johnson, Mark Williams

The Blue Devils lose quite a bit of talent off of last season’s roster if, as expected, Tre Jones, Vernon Carey and Cassius Stanley all head to the pros. But with six top 50 prospects coming into the program — headlined by a potential lottery pick in Jalen Johnson as well as point guard Jeremy Roach and scoring guard D.J. Steward — there will be quite a bit of talent on display. A starting lineup that includes those three freshmen and Wendell Moore will be fun. Duke is going to be very young, however, and a frontline that includes a bunch of freshmen and a grad transfer from Columbia is less than ideal.

13. IOWA

GONE : Bakari Evelyn, Ryan Kreiner, Cordell Pemsl

: Bakari Evelyn, Ryan Kreiner, Cordell Pemsl COMING BACK : C.J. Frederick, Joe Weiskamp, Joe Toussaint, Connor McCaffery, Jack Nunge

: C.J. Frederick, Joe Weiskamp, Joe Toussaint, Connor McCaffery, Jack Nunge WAIT AND SEE : Luka Garza, Jordan Bohannon

: Luka Garza, Jordan Bohannon NEW FACES : Tony Perkins, Ahron Ulis, Patrick McCaffery

: Tony Perkins, Ahron Ulis, Patrick McCaffery PROJECTED STARTERS: Joe Toussaint, C.J. Frederick, Joe Weiskamp, Jack Nunge, Luka Garza

I’m assuming Luka Garza will be back for his senior season, which is a helluva way for Fran McCaffery to anchor a roster that looks as good as anyone in the Big Ten. I think Joe Toussaint has a chance to be one of the breakout stars in college basketball next year, which is a pretty good sign for a team that also returns the preseason Player of the Year along with talents like Joe Weiskamp and C.J. Frederick.

14. TENNESSEE

GONE : Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden

: Lamonte Turner, Jordan Bowden COMING BACK : John Fulkerson, Santiago Vescovi, Olivier Nkamhoua, Drew Pemper

: John Fulkerson, Santiago Vescovi, Olivier Nkamhoua, Drew Pemper WAIT AND SEE : Josiah Jordan-James, Yves Pons

: Josiah Jordan-James, Yves Pons NEW FACES : Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer, Corey Walker, Victor Bailey, E.J. Anosike

: Keon Johnson, Jaden Springer, Corey Walker, Victor Bailey, E.J. Anosike PROJECTED STARTERS: Santiago Vescovi, Josiah Jordan-James, Keon Johnson, Yves Pons, John Fulkerson

Last season, one of the biggest issues with Tennessee was a lack of firepower on their perimeter. This year, they will be adding five-star guards Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer to Josiah Jordan-James and Santiago Vescovi. They’ll have weapons, and that’s before you add in John Fulkerson, who was one of the best bigs in the SEC down the stretch of the season. Yves Pons will be the best defender in college basketball. If Vescovi can handle full-time point guard duties better with an offseason under his belt, the Vols are going to compete for an SEC title.

15. NORTH CAROLINA

GONE : Cole Anthony, Brandon Robinson

: Cole Anthony, Brandon Robinson COMING BACK : Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, Andrew Platek, Anthony Harris

: Garrison Brooks, Armando Bacot, Leaky Black, Andrew Platek, Anthony Harris WAIT AND SEE : None

: None NEW FACES : Caleb Love, Walker Kessler, R.J. Davis, Day’Ron Sharpe, Puff Johnson

: Caleb Love, Walker Kessler, R.J. Davis, Day’Ron Sharpe, Puff Johnson PROJECTED STARTERS: Caleb Love, Anthony Harris, Leaky Black, Armando Bacot, Garrison Brooks

The Tar Heels will lost Cole Anthony, but with Caleb Love entering the program, they will once again be led by a five-star lead guard perfectly suited to running Roy Williams’ system. The Tar Heels will also have arguably the best frontline in college basketball, as Garrison Brooks and Armando Bacot will be joined by five-stars Day’Ron Sharpe and Walker Kessler. The key to this team is going to be on the wings, where Leaky Black, Anthony Harris, Puff Johnson, R.J. Davis and Andrew Platek will be asked to carry the load. If I had more confidence in that group the Tar Heels would be ranked in my top eight.

16. FLORIDA STATE

GONE : Trent Forrest, Devin Vassell, Dominik Olejniczak

: Trent Forrest, Devin Vassell, Dominik Olejniczak COMING BACK : M.J. Walker, Balsa Koprivica, Anthony Polite, Malik Osborne, Raiquan Gray, Wyatt Wilkes, Nathanael Jack

: M.J. Walker, Balsa Koprivica, Anthony Polite, Malik Osborne, Raiquan Gray, Wyatt Wilkes, Nathanael Jack WAIT AND SEE : Patrick Williams

: Patrick Williams NEW FACES : Scottie Barnes, Sardaar Calhoun

: Scottie Barnes, Sardaar Calhoun PROJECTED STARTERS: Anthony Polite, M.J. Walker, Scottie Barnes, Devin Vassell/Patrick Williams, Balsa Koprivica

Florida State is a tough one to project because it’s hard to know exactly what is going to happen with Patrick Williams and Devin Vassell gone to the draft. Both are projected to go somewhere in the first round. With Scottie Barnes coming in and M.J. Walker returning, Florida State still has some dangerous weapons. The Seminoles are a machine at this point, and I think the system will continue to work even if both remain in the draft. And even if both came back, it doesn’t answer the most pressing question of Leonard Hamilton’s team: How do they replace Trent Forrest?

17. WISCONSIN

GONE : Brevin Pritzl

: Brevin Pritzl COMING BACK : D’Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison, Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter, Aleem Ford, Tyler Wahl, Trevor Anderson

: D’Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison, Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter, Aleem Ford, Tyler Wahl, Trevor Anderson WAIT AND SEE : None

: None NEW FACES : Ben Carlson, Lorne Bowman, Johnny Davis, Jordan Davis, Steve Crowl

: Ben Carlson, Lorne Bowman, Johnny Davis, Jordan Davis, Steve Crowl PROJECTED STARTERS: D’Mitrik Trice, Brad Davison, Aleem Ford, Nate Reuvers, Micah Potter

After winning a share of last year’s Big Ten regular season title, the Badgers are on track to essentially return everyone of note. Their frontline of Aleem Ford, Nate Reuvers and Micah Potter will be as good as anyone in the Big Ten, D’Mitrik Trice has developed into a solid shot-maker and Tyler Wahl is waiting in the wings as a super-sub. Throw in Brad Davison, and the Badgers will compete for the league title once again.

18. UCLA

GONE : Prince Ali, Alex Olesinski

: Prince Ali, Alex Olesinski COMING BACK : Chris Smith, Cody Riley, Jaime Jaquez, Tyger Campbell, Jake Kyman, Jules Bernard, David Singleton

: Chris Smith, Cody Riley, Jaime Jaquez, Tyger Campbell, Jake Kyman, Jules Bernard, David Singleton WAIT AND SEE : Johnny Juzang

: Johnny Juzang NEW FACES : Daishen Nix, Jaylen Clark

: Daishen Nix, Jaylen Clark PROJECTED STARTERS: Daishen Nix, David Singleton, Chris Smith, Jaime Jaquez, Jalen Hill

After turning their season around and finishing second in the Pac-12 regular season standings, UCLA returns everyone that played a major role in their rotation down the stretch of the season while adding five-star point guard Daishen Nix. A number of Cronin’s young pieces — Jaime Jaquez, Jalen Hill, Cody Riley, David Singleton — really played well down the stretch. The two question marks: How will Tyger Campbell and Nix fit together, and will Chris Smith return to school?

19. WEST VIRGINIA

GONE : Jermaine Haley, Chase Harler

: Jermaine Haley, Chase Harler COMING BACK : Oscar Tshiebwe, Derek Culver, Miles McBride, Emmitt Matthews, Gabe Osabuohien, Jalen Bridges, Sean McNeil

: Oscar Tshiebwe, Derek Culver, Miles McBride, Emmitt Matthews, Gabe Osabuohien, Jalen Bridges, Sean McNeil WAIT AND SEE : None

: None NEW FACES : Isaiah Cottrell, Taj Thweatt, Kedrian Johnson , Jalen Bridges

: Isaiah Cottrell, Taj Thweatt, Kedrian Johnson , Jalen Bridges PROJECTED STARTERS: Miles McBride, Kedrian Johnson, Emmitt Matthews, Derek Culver, Oscar Tshiebwe

The Mountaineers are going to be exactly what they were last season: Big, physical, overpowering defensively and on the glass and able to win games when Miles McBride and Emmitt Matthews are able to made enough shots to keep defenses from collapsing.

20. RUTGERS

GONE : Akwasi Yeboah, Shaq Carter

: Akwasi Yeboah, Shaq Carter COMING BACK : Geo Baker, Ron Harper, Myles Johnson, Montez Mathis, Caleb McConnell, Jacob Young, Mamadou Doucoure, Paul Mulcahy

: Geo Baker, Ron Harper, Myles Johnson, Montez Mathis, Caleb McConnell, Jacob Young, Mamadou Doucoure, Paul Mulcahy WAIT AND SEE : None

: None NEW FACES : Cliff Omoruyi, Dean Reiber, Oskar Palmquist, Mawot Mag

: Cliff Omoruyi, Dean Reiber, Oskar Palmquist, Mawot Mag PROJECTED STARTERS: Geo Baker, Montez Mathis, Caleb McConnell, Ron Harper Jr., Myles Johnson

The Scarlet Knights return basically everyone from a team that would have made the program’s first NCAA tournament since 1991. In total, eight of their top nine players are returning, and only Akwasi Yeboah (9.8 ppg) is gone.

21. MICHIGAN

GONE : Zavier Simpson, Jon Teske

: Zavier Simpson, Jon Teske COMING BACK : Eli Brooks, Brandon Johns, Adrian Nunez

: Eli Brooks, Brandon Johns, Adrian Nunez WAIT AND SEE : Isaiah Livers, Franz Wagner

: Isaiah Livers, Franz Wagner NEW FACES : Isaiah Todd, Hunter Dickinson, Terrance Williams, Zeb Jackson, Jace Howard

: Isaiah Todd, Hunter Dickinson, Terrance Williams, Zeb Jackson, Jace Howard PROJECTED STARTERS: Eli Brooks, Isaiah Livers, Franz Wagner, Isaiah Todd, Hunter Dickinson

The Wolverines are going to have one of the better frontlines in college basketball in 2020-21, as they seem likely to return at least one, if not both of Isaiah Livers and Franz Wagner. Throw in a recruiting class that includes Isaiah Todd and Hunter Dickinson, and the Wolverines will be loaded. Their guards are old, but there are some questions about the upside of David DeJulius and Eli Brooks.

22. LOUISVILLE

GONE : Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steve Enoch, Fresh Kimble, Ryan McMahon, Darius Perry

: Jordan Nwora, Dwayne Sutton, Steve Enoch, Fresh Kimble, Ryan McMahon, Darius Perry COMING BACK : David Johnson, Samuell Williamson, Malik Williams, Josh Nickelberry, Aidan Ighiehon, Jaelyn Withers

: David Johnson, Samuell Williamson, Malik Williams, Josh Nickelberry, Aidan Ighiehon, Jaelyn Withers WAIT AND SEE : None

: None NEW FACES : Carlik Jones, D’Andre Davis, J.J. Traynor

: Carlik Jones, D’Andre Davis, J.J. Traynor PROJECTED STARTERS: Carlik Jones, David Johnson, Jay Scrubb, Samuell Williamson, Malik Williams

The Cardinals are going to build around sophomores David Johnson and Samuell Williamson as well as senior Malik Williams this season. The addition of Radford grad transfer Carlik Jones should help out quite a bit as well. Johnson and Williamson have both shown flashes of having star potential. The major question mark is going to be who steps forward as the fifth starter now that Jay Scrubb has announced that he will be remaining in the NBA draft.

23. OHIO STATE

GONE : Kaleb Wesson, Luther Muhammad, Andrew Wesson, D.J. Carton, Alonzo Gaffney

: Kaleb Wesson, Luther Muhammad, Andrew Wesson, D.J. Carton, Alonzo Gaffney COMING BACK : Duane Washington, Luther Muhammad, C.J. Walker, Kyle Young, E.J. Liddell, Justin Ahrens, Alonzo Gaffney, Ibrahima Diallo

: Duane Washington, Luther Muhammad, C.J. Walker, Kyle Young, E.J. Liddell, Justin Ahrens, Alonzo Gaffney, Ibrahima Diallo WAIT AND SEE : None

: None NEW FACES : Seth Towns, Eugene Brown, Zed Kay, Justice Suenig

: Seth Towns, Eugene Brown, Zed Kay, Justice Suenig PROJECTED STARTERS: C.J. Walker, Duane Washington, Seth Towns, E.J. Liddell, Kyle Young

This is another ranking that is based as much on who the coach is as it is based on the players on the roster. Ohio State will likely lose Kaleb Wesson to the NBA, but with a solid crop of guards to go along with Kyle Young, E.J. Liddell and Harvard transfer Seth Towns, there is more than enough there for the Buckeyes to get back to the NCAA tournament.

24. RICHMOND

GONE : None

: None COMING BACK : Jacob Gilyard, Grant Golden, Blake Francis, Nick Sherod, Nathan Cayo, Andre Gustavson, Jake Wojcik, Tyler Burton

: Jacob Gilyard, Grant Golden, Blake Francis, Nick Sherod, Nathan Cayo, Andre Gustavson, Jake Wojcik, Tyler Burton WAIT AND SEE : Jacob Gilyard, Grant Golden, Blake Francis

: Jacob Gilyard, Grant Golden, Blake Francis NEW FACES : Isaiah Wilson

: Isaiah Wilson PROJECTED STARTERS: Jacob Gilyard, Blake Francis, Nick Sherod, Nathan Cayo, Grant Golden

Chris Mooney did not have a senior on the roster of a team that finished 24-7 overall and 14-4 in the Atlantic 10. With Obi Toppin gone, the Spiders will likely be the class of the conference heading into next season. Jacob Gilyard has a chance to be Atlantic 10 Player of the Year.

25. OREGON

GONE : Payton Pritchard, Anthony Mathis, Shakur Juiston

: Payton Pritchard, Anthony Mathis, Shakur Juiston COMING BACK : Will Richardson, Chris Duarte, C.J. Walker, Francis Okoro, Chandler Lawson, Addison Patterson

: Will Richardson, Chris Duarte, C.J. Walker, Francis Okoro, Chandler Lawson, Addison Patterson WAIT AND SEE : N’Faly Dante

: N’Faly Dante NEW FACES : Jalen Terry, Eric Williams, Eugene Omoruyi

: Jalen Terry, Eric Williams, Eugene Omoruyi PROJECTED STARTERS: Will Richardson, Chris Duarte, Eric Williams, Eugene Omoruyi, C.J. Walker

The Ducks will be losing Payton Pritchard, which is a major blow, but Will Richardson and Chris Duarte should be able to handle a bigger load. Eric Williams and Eugene Omoruyi are both impact transfers that sat out last season, and there is plenty of young talent returning on the Duck bench.

FIVE THAT JUST MISSED THE CUT

TEXAS

GONE : None

: None COMING BACK : Matt Coleman, Courtney Ramey, Andrew Jones, Kai Jones, Jericho Sims, Jase Febres, Kamaka Hepa, Royce Hamm, Donovan Williams, Gerald Lidell, Will Baker

: Matt Coleman, Courtney Ramey, Andrew Jones, Kai Jones, Jericho Sims, Jase Febres, Kamaka Hepa, Royce Hamm, Donovan Williams, Gerald Lidell, Will Baker WAIT AND SEE : None

: None NEW FACES : None

: None PROJECTED STARTERS: Matt Coleman, Courtney Ramey, Andrew Jones, Kai Jones, Jericho Sims

INDIANA

GONE : De’Ron Davis, Devonte Green

: De’Ron Davis, Devonte Green COMING BACK : Joey Brunk, Justin Smith, Al Durham, Rob Phinisee, Jerome Hunter, Race Thompson

: Joey Brunk, Justin Smith, Al Durham, Rob Phinisee, Jerome Hunter, Race Thompson WAIT AND SEE : Trayce Jackson-Davis

: Trayce Jackson-Davis NEW FACES : Trey Galloway, Jordan Geronimo, Anthony Leal

: Trey Galloway, Jordan Geronimo, Anthony Leal PROJECTED STARTERS: Rob Phinisee, Al Durham, Justin Smith, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Joey Brunk

ARIZONA STATE

GONE : Rob Edwards, Mickey Mitchell

: Rob Edwards, Mickey Mitchell COMING BACK : Remy Martin, Alonzo Verge, Kimani Lawrence, Taeshon Cherry, Romello White, Jaelen House, Khalid Thomas, Jalen Graham

: Remy Martin, Alonzo Verge, Kimani Lawrence, Taeshon Cherry, Romello White, Jaelen House, Khalid Thomas, Jalen Graham WAIT AND SEE : None

: None NEW FACES : Marcus Bagley

: Marcus Bagley PROJECTED STARTERS: Remy Martin, Alonzo Verge, Kimani Lawrence, Taeshon Cherry, Romello White

UCONN

GONE : Christian Vital, Alterique Gilbert, Sid Wilson

: Christian Vital, Alterique Gilbert, Sid Wilson COMING BACK : Josh Carlton, Akok Akok, Jalen Gaffney, Tyler Polley, Brendan Adams, Isaiah Whaley

: Josh Carlton, Akok Akok, Jalen Gaffney, Tyler Polley, Brendan Adams, Isaiah Whaley WAIT AND SEE : James Bouknight

: James Bouknight NEW FACES : R.J. Cole, Andre Jackson, Javonte Brown-Ferguson, Richie Springs

: R.J. Cole, Andre Jackson, Javonte Brown-Ferguson, Richie Springs PROJECTED STARTERS: R.J. Cole, James Bouknight, Andre Jackson, Akok Akok, Josh Carlton

STANFORD