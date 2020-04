Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Here is CBT’s full 2020 NBA Draft early entry tracker. You’ll find a full breakdown of what players are deciding. We’ll track signing with agents, testing the waters and returning to school here.

Underclassmen have until Sunday, April 26th at 11:59 p.m. EST to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft.

A deadline of Monday, June 15th at 5 p.m. EST is set for underclassmen to withdraw and retain college eligibility.

Of course, these dates are subject to change given the fluidity of the COVID-19 situation.

Here is the full list of the underclassmen who have declared for the 2020 NBA Draft. You can also find a list of the biggest names we’re waiting on.

NBA DRAFT EARLY ENTRY

NBA DRAFT TESTING THE WATERS

DERRICK ALSTON, Boise State

PAUL ATKINSON, Yale

SADDIQ BEY, Villanova

TYLER BEY, Colorado

JERMAINE BISHOP, Norfolk State

JOMARU BROWN, Eastern Kentucky

JORDAN BRUNER, Yale

JORDAN BURNS, Colgate

MANNY CAMPER, Siena

MARCUS CARR, Minnesota

TAMENANG CHOH, Brown

DAVID COLLINS, South Florida

JALEN CRUTCHER, Dayton

RYAN DALY, St. Joseph’s

DEVON DANIELS, N.C. State

KENDRIC DAVIS, SMU

DEXTER DENNIS, Wichita State

CARTIER DIARRA, Kansas State

MASON FAULKNER, Western Carolina

L.J. FIGUEROA, St. John’s

BLAKE FRANCIS, Richmond

JAVON FREEMAN-LIBERTY, Valparaiso

HASAHN FRENCH, Saint Louis

D.J. FUNDERBURK, N.C. State

ALONZO GAFFNEY, Ohio State

JIMMA GATWECH, Huntington Prep (WV)

JACOB GILYARD, Richmond

GRANT GOLDEN, Richmond

JORDAN GOODWIN, Saint Louis

JAYVON GRAVES, Buffalo

RAYSHAUN HAMMONDS, Georgia

NATE HINTON, Houston

ELIJAH HUGHES, Syracuse

FERON HUNT, SMU

MARREON JACKSON, Toledo

HERB JONES, Alabama

MASON JONES, Arkansas

KAMERON LANGLEY, North Carolina A&T

SABEN LEE, Vanderbilt

KIRA LEWIS, Alabama

ISAIAH LIVERS, Michigan

CAM MACK, Nebraska

SANDRO MAMUKELASHVILI, Seton Hall

NICO MANNION, Arizona

NAJI MARSHALL, Xavier

KENYON MARTIN JR., IMG Academy (FL)

REMY MARTIN, Arizona State

MAC MCCLUNG, Georgetown

ISAIAH MILLER, UNCG

ELIJAH OLANIYI, Stony Brook

JOHN PETTY JR., Alabama

NATE PIERRE-LOUIS, Temple

XAVIER PINSON, Missouri

JEREMIAH ROBINSON-EARL, Villanova

FATTS RUSSELL, Rhode Island

MARCUS SANTOS-SILVA, VCU

JAY SCRUBB, John A. Logan College (Louisville commit)

AAMIR SIMMS, Clemson

MITCHELL SMITH, Missouri

STEF SMITH, Vermont

PARKER STEWART, UT Martin

MACIO TEAGUE, Baylor

TYRELL TERRY, Stanford

XAVIER TILLMAN, Michigan State

JEREMIAH TILMON, Missouri

JORDAN TUCKER, Butler

KALEB WESSON, Ohio State

ROMELLO WHITE, Arizona State

KEITH WILLIAMS, Cincinnati

MCKINLEY WRIGHT, Colorado

NOTABLES RETURNING TO SCHOOL

DEREK CULVER, West Virginia

SCOTTIE LEWIS, Florida

OSCAR TSHIEBWE, West Virginia

NOTABLES YET TO ANNOUNCE

PRECIOUS ACHIUWA, Memphis

COLE ANTHONY, North Carolina

BRYAN ANTOINE, Villanova

JOEL AYAYI, Gonzaga

JARED BUTLER, Baylor

VERNON CAREY, Duke

AYO DOSUNMU, Illinois

DEVON DOTSON, Kansas

MALACHI FLYNN, San Diego State

LUKA GARZA, Iowa

JOSH GREEN, Arizona

AARON HENRY, Michigan State

MATTHEW HURT, Duke

TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, Indiana

ISAIAH JOE, Arkansas

DAVID JOHNSON, Louisville

A.J. LAWSON, South Carolina

JADEN MCDANIELS, Washington

WENDELL MOORE, Duke

JORDAN NWORA, Louisville

FILIP PETRUSEV, Gonzaga

YVES PONS, Tennessee

NEEMIAS QUETA, Utah State

IMMANUEL QUICKLEY, Kentucky

JAHMI’US RAMSEY, Texas Tech

NICK RICHARDS, Kentucky

JALEN SMITH, Maryland

CASSIUS STANLEY, Duke

TRENDON WATFORD, LSU

ROMEO WEEMS, DePaul

KAHLIL WHITNEY, Kentucky

ROBERT WOODWARD, Mississippi State

WHEN IS THE 2020 NBA DRAFT?

The 2020 NBA Draft is currently scheduled to take place on June 25th, 2020, but that date is up in the air due to the spread of COVID-19. At the very least, the league is preparing as if the pre-draft process is going to be drastically different than it has been in past seasons.

WHEN IS THE DEADLINE FOR AN EARLY ENTRY TO DECLARE FOR THE 2020 NBA DRAFT?

Underclassmen have under April 26th to declare for the draft. Those that don’t sign with an agent have until June 15th to pull their name out of the draft and return to school.

WHERE CAN I FIND A 2020 MOCK DRAFT?

Right here, thanks for asking.