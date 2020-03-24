More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

2020 NBA Draft Early Entry Tracker

By Scott PhillipsMar 24, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Here is CBT’s full 2020 NBA Draft early entry tracker. You’ll find a full breakdown of what players are deciding. We’ll track signing with agents, testing the waters and returning to school here. 

Underclassmen have until Sunday, April 26th at 11:59 p.m. EST to declare for the 2020 NBA Draft.

A deadline of Monday, June 15th at 5 p.m. EST is set for underclassmen to withdraw and retain college eligibility.

Of course, these dates are subject to change given the fluidity of the COVID-19 situation.

Here is the full list of the underclassmen who have declared for the 2020 NBA Draft. You can also find a list of the biggest names we’re waiting on.

NBA DRAFT EARLY ENTRY

Preseason Top 25 | Coaching Carousel | Early Entry Tracker

NBA DRAFT TESTING THE WATERS

  • ELIJAH HUGHES, Syracuse
  • KIRA LEWIS, Alabama
  • CAM MACK, Nebraska
  • SANDRO MAMUKELASHVILI, Seton Hall
  • JOHN PETTY JR., Alabama
  • XAVIER TILLMAN, Michigan State

NOTABLES RETURNING TO SCHOOL

  • DEREK CULVER, West Virginia
  • OSCAR TSHIEBWE, West Virginia

NOTABLES YET TO ANNOUNCE

PRECIOUS ACHIUWA, Memphis
DERRICK ALSTON, Boise State
COLE ANTHONY, North Carolina
BRYAN ANTOINE, Villanova
JOEL AYAYI, Gonzaga
SADDIQ BEY, Villanova
JARED BUTLER, Baylor
VERNON CAREY, Duke
AYO DOSUNMU, Illinois
DEVON DOTSON, Kansas
MALACHI FLYNN, San Diego State
LUKA GARZA, Iowa
JOSH GREEN, Arizona
ASHTON HAGANS, Kentucky
AARON HENRY, Michigan State
ELIJAH HUGHES, Syracuse
MATTHEW HURT, Duke
TRAYCE JACKSON-DAVIS, Indiana
ISAIAH JOE, Arkansas
DAVID JOHNSON, Louisville
MASON JONES, Arkansas
A.J. LAWSON, South Carolina
SCOTTIE LEWIS, Florida
ISAIAH LIVERS, Michigan
NAJI MARSHALL, Xavier
TYRESE MAXEY, Kentucky
JADEN MCDANIELS, Washington
WENDELL MOORE, Duke
AARON NESMITH, Vanderbilt
ZEKE NNAJI, Arizona
JORDAN NWORA, Louisville
ONYEKA OKONGWU, USC
REGGIE PERRY, Mississippi State
FILIP PETRUSEV, Gonzaga
YVES PONS, Tennessee
NEEMIAS QUETA, Utah State
IMMANUEL QUICKLEY, Kentucky
JAHMI’US RAMSEY, Texas Tech
PAUL REED, DePaul
NICK RICHARDS, Kentucky
JEREMIAH ROBINSON-EARL, Villanova
JAY SCRUBB, Louisville
JALEN SMITH, Maryland
CASSIUS STANLEY, Duke
ISAIAH STEWART, Washington
TYRELL TERRY, Stanford
OBI TOPPIN, Dayton
TRENDON WATFORD, LSU
ROMEO WEEMS, DePaul
KALEB WESSON, Ohio State
KAHLIL WHITNEY, Kentucky
PATRICK WILLIAMS, Florida State
ROBERT WOODWARD, Mississippi State

Preseason Top 25 | Coaching Carousel | NBA Draft Early Entry (link)

WHEN IS THE 2020 NBA DRAFT?

The 2020 NBA Draft is currently scheduled to take place on June 25th, 2020, but that date is up in the air due to the spread of COVID-19. At the very least, the league is preparing as if the pre-draft process is going to be drastically different than it has been in past seasons.

WHEN IS THE DEADLINE FOR AN EARLY ENTRY TO DECLARE FOR THE 2020 NBA DRAFT?

Underclassmen have under April 26th to declare for the draft. Those that don’t sign with an agent have until June 15th to pull their name out of the draft and return to school.

WHERE CAN I FIND A 2020 MOCK DRAFT?

Right here, thanks for asking.

Dayton’s Obi Toppin, Anthony Grant win AP’s Player, Coach of the Year

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 24, 2020, 2:15 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Obi Toppin and Anthony Grant spent the season transforming Dayton from an unranked team that wasn’t even picked to win its conference into one of the nation’s best, complete with the most wins in program history.

The pair behind the Flyers’ remarkable rise claimed The Associated Press’ top individual honors: Toppin is the men’s college basketball player of the year and Grant is the coach of the year.

“Our team is very appreciative of what we accomplished,” Toppin told the AP, “just because we made history at our school.”

Indeed. Dayton (29-2) went from being picked to finish third in the Atlantic 10 to No. 3 in the final Top 25 poll, matching the program’s best poll finish, first accomplished in 1956. The Flyers went unbeaten in league play and in road games, leaving them positioned to claim a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament that was canceled amid concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the 31 games that we played, our guys did a heck of a job of playing consistent and taking advantage of the opportunities that were in front of us,” Grant said. “What we did accomplish in the shortened season is something I think that hopefully will be remembered.”

RELATED: NBC Sports All-American Teams

The 6-foot-9, 220-pound Toppin followed his unanimous selection to the AP All-America first team by appearing on 34 of 65 ballots from Top 25 voters, who submitted ballots after the cancellation of the NCAA tournament.

Iowa junior Luka Garza was second in the balloting, earning 24 votes after averaging 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Hawkeyes. Fellow All-Americans Markus Howard of Marquette, Payton Pritchard of Oregon and Udoka Azubuike of Kansas split the remaining votes.

It wasn’t that long ago that Toppin was a 6-foot-2 high school junior who had never dunked in a game and then a senior lacking any Division I scholarship offers, sending him to prep school before ending up at Dayton. But he has blossomed as a redshirt sophomore into an efficient scorer who made regular appearances on TV highlight reels with high-flying dunks.

He averaged 20 points and 7.5 rebounds while shooting 63% from the field and 39% from 3-point range, leading a season-long surge by the Flyers that rallied a community shaken by devastating tornadoes and a deadly mass shooting in the past year.

Dayton grabbed national attention early, taking Kansas to overtime in a loss in the Maui Invitational championship game. The Flyers’ only other loss came in December on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer in overtime against Colorado. They had won 20 straight games when the season ended.

“Honestly, if you had asked me, I swear we could’ve won a national championship, and our team was so ready to play in the tournament,” Toppin said. “We were so locked in. But because of this virus, things happened. It’s just going to be a what-if for the rest of our lives, but it’s something we’re going to have to live with.”

Grant earned 30 of 65 votes to claim the AP coaching award in his third season at his alma mater. Baylor’s Scott Drew, who guided the Bears to a 23-game winning streak and five weeks at No. 1, was second with 13 votes.

San Diego State’s Brian Dutcher was third with 12 votes after leading the Aztecs to a 26-0 start, followed by Florida State’s Leonard Hamilton, who earned six votes after leading the Seminoles to their first-ever Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title.

Grant, a former Dayton player, said he has some of the same what-if thoughts as his star player. Still, he said he prefers to be grateful for “a special group” that deftly handled the added attention and pressure that came quickly amid the Flyers’ steady climb up the rankings.

“I thought our guys’ ability to stay focused on the things they could control really told the story of our year,” Grant said. “I think from the beginning of the year to the end, there was a consistency that our guys played with, which as a coach makes me really proud.”

___

PLAYER OF THE YEAR VOTING

Obi Toppin, Dayton (34)

Luka Garza, Iowa (24)

Markus Howard, Marquette (3)

Udoka Azubuike, Kansas (2)

Payton Pritchard, Oregon (2)

___

COACH OF THE YEAR VOTING

Anthony Grant, Dayton (30)

Scott Drew, Baylor (13)

Brian Dutcher, San Diego State (12)

Leonard Hamilton, Florida State (6)

Mark Few, Gonzaga (2)

Steve Pikiell, Rutgers (1)

Bill Self, Kansas (1)

NBC Sports College Basketball All-American Teams

Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 24, 2020, 11:07 AM EDT
1 Comment

Today is the day that we unveil the NBC Sports college basketball All-American teams.

Picking this year’s National Player of the Year was actually pretty easy to do based on the way that the season played out down the stretch, but the first team was a bit more difficult. It really came down to seven or eight guys for the five spots, and they were not easy to pick between.

You can read all about it below.

Here are the definitive college basketball first, second and third team all-americans.

Obi Toppin (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL ALL-AMERICAN FIRST TEAM

PAYTON PRITCHARD, Oregon

  • 20.5 ppg, 5.5 apg, 4.3 rpg, 41.5% 3PT

Pritchard has carried this Oregon team for long stretches this season, and he has hit so many big shots throughout the year. So the numbers themselves are incredible and deserving of this honor before you consider how many times he’s made plays late in games that won games. I think he is the most likely player to put a team on his back and will them to a national title a la Kemba Walker and Shabazz Napier.

RELATEDBubble Watch | Bracketology | Conference Tournaments

MYLES POWELL, Seton Hall

  • 21.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.9 apg

I can already hear the criticism from people. “How can you make a player that shoots 30.6 percent from three a first-team All-American? He shot 26 percent from deep during Big East play!” Yes, those numbers are accurate. But what Powell brings this Seton Hall program goes so much deeper than that. It’s the intangibles, the leadership, setting the tone, all the cliche things that are so hard to measure with stats. Think about it this way: The Pirates won the Big East regular season title and have a chance to be a No. 2 seed if they win the Big East tournament. Markus Howard returned to school and the Hauser brothers immediately decided to transfer out.

OBI TOPPIN, Dayton

  • 20.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.2 apg, 39% 3PT

Toppin is the NBC Sports National Player of the Year. Of course he is going to be a first-team All-American.

LUKA GARZA, Iowa

  • 23.7 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 54% FG, 35.8% 3PT

Garza has been absolutely unstoppable this season. He’s averaging nearly 24 points and 10 boards on the season, and his numbers only improved during Big Ten play, a league that is stacked with talented big men. There is no one in college basketball that plays as hard or is as relentless on the glass or in the post as the Hawkeye center. If there is a knock on Garza, it is his ability to defend. The reason he is, for me, “only” a first-team All-American and not the National Player of the Year is because he is the reason the Hawkeyes have been forced to play zone so much this year.

UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas

  • 13.7 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 2.6 bpg, 74.8% FG

Azubuike has turned himself into one of the most dominant frontcourt pieces in college basketball this season. He’s an animal on the block, one of the strongest players in the sport, and the fact that he plays for a coach that is elite at creating ways to get him a post seal makes him that much more dangerous. He’s also a terrific lob target, and Self has schemed ways to get him rolling to the rim more often this year. But what makes him a first-team All-American is his work on the defensive side of the ball. Azubuike is the best defensive center in the sport and, for my money, the Defensive Player of the Year. He anchors a defense for Kansas that is going to be what carries them through the tournament.

Udoka Azubuike (John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL ALL-AMERICAN SECOND TEAM

DEVON DOTSON, Kansas

  • 18.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.0 apg

Deciding between Azubuike and Dotson for first-team off of Kansas was tough, but I think that Azubuike’s value as a lob-catching, rim-defending pterodactyl makes him the choice. Dotson, however, was still terrific this season. He’s terrific in transition and is near-unstoppable when Self can space the floor and get Dotson to turn a corner. I’m not sure he has the kind of pro potential that Devonte’ Graham or Frank Mason had, but that doesn’t change the fact that he is a damn good college point guard.

MARCUS ZEGAROWSKI, Creighton

  • 16.1 ppg, 5.0 apg, 3.8 rpg, 42.4% 3PT

Teammate Ty-Shon Alexander beat him out for all-Big East first team, but I think Zegarowski is the quarterback of this Creighton team. He’s the guy that makes them tick. The way I think about it is pretty simple: We know how good Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill are, but would the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl is they had Jimmy Garappolo instead of Patrick Mahomes? Zegarowski is their heartbeat. Here’s to hoping that he is healthy for March.

MALACHI FLYNN, San Diego State

  • 17.6 ppg, 5.1 apg, 4.5 rpg, 37.3% 3PT

Flynn is the engine for one of the nation’s most surprising teams in San Diego State. Brian Dutcher has built his offense around Flynn’s ability to be a playmaker in ball-screens, and it should come as no surprise that the Aztecs have thrived as a result.

MARKUS HOWARD, Marquette

  • 27.8 ppg, 3.3 apg, 41.2% 3PT

Howard is having a stupid-good season. He’s shooting 10 threes per game, many of which are absurdly difficult, and he’s hitting better than 41 percent of them. He is the guy that every defense is game-planning ways to slow down, and he still manages to be as efficient as this while leading the nation in scoring at 27.8 points. If Marquette hadn’t completely fallen off a cliff down the stretch, if they truly were good enough to make a run to a Final Four, Howard would have been a contender to win the national title.

CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State

  • 18.3 ppg, 5.9 apg, 42.6% 3PT

Winston’s senior season has been one of the biggest talking points in college basketball. He has underwhelmed — understandably so — based on what was expected of him entering the season. That said, he finished the season averaging 18.3 points and 5.9 assists while shooting 42.6 percent from three for the Big Ten tri-champs, a team that will likely enter the NCAA tournament as a top three seed and one of the five most trustworthy teams in the sport. He might not have been as dominant as we expected as early as we wanted him to be, but he still had a damn good season.

Tre Jones (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL ALL-AMERICAN THIRD TEAM

JARED BUTLER, Baylor

  • 16.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.1 apg, 38.1% 3PT

Butler is the one guy on this Baylor team that can go out and create a shot for himself, which is something that cannot and should not be undervalued. The Bears can go through stretches where they look like they forgot how to play offensively. Butler is the one guy that can get them out of that funk on his own.

TRE JONES, Duke

  • 16.2 ppg, 6.4 apg, 4.2 rpg, 1.8 spg, 36.1% 3PT

Jones is another guy that is on this list in large part due to things that can’t necessarily be found in a box score. He’s a terrific on-ball defenders, perhaps the best leader in college basketball and the guy that has been the veteran voice on the floor for a team that is starting three freshmen.

IMMANUEL QUICKLEY, Kentucky

  • 16.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 42.8% 3PT

In a year where nothing for Kentucky was consistent, Quickley was the guy that they could always rely on. He was a steadying force, and he just so happened to be one of the best shooters in America in the final five minutes of a game. Nick Richards got the hype early, and deservedly so, but Quickley was Kentucky’s best player this season.

SADDIQ BEY, Villanova

  • 16.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 47.7% FG, 45.1% 3PT

Bey is the next great Villanova wing. He’s a terrific shooter, he’s the best defender in the program and he’s a guy that can play on the ball as well as off of it. I personally think he will be a lottery pick that spends a decade playing in the NBA, and we saw it throughout Big East play. If Villanova is going to make a run in March, Bey is going to be the guy that carries them.

XAVIER TILLMAN, Michigan State

  • 13.7 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.1 bpg, 1.2 spg

The most underrated player in college basketball. The stats speak for themselves. What doesn’t necessarily show up in these stats is just how good of a defender he is. He can take away any five in the country. He’s also just a terrific passer and decision-maker when forced into 4-on-3 situations after teams double Cassius Winston in ball-screens. He’s one of those guys that makes things just run more smoothly whenever he is on the floor, and he will get the proper credit for that here.

College Basketball Awards: Who won the NBC Sports Player of the Year?

Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 24, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
2 Comments

Who was the college basketball Player of the Year? Which coach was named NBC Sports college basketball Coach of the Year? Who was the best defensive player in the country? The best freshman?

Today, we are unveiling the college basketball postseason awards.

National Player of the Year was, in the end, much easier than I thought that it was going to be to pick.

College basketball Coach of the Year, however, was tough. There were at least four candidates that deserved the award.

Tomorrow, we will be unveiling the NBC Sports All-America teams.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Obi Toppin, Dayton

For my money, this was an easy decision.

Obi Toppin is the clear-cut college basketball National Player of the Year. The 6-foot-9 Toppin exploded onto the national scene with a mammoth performance during Dayton’s run to the title game of the Maui Invitational, and he hasn’t slowed down since. He’s averaging 20.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 2.2 apg while shooting 63.3 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three this season, but it’s not just his numbers that make him the NBC Sports National Player of the Year.

It’s not just the dunks, either, although those are pretty damn impressive as well.

RELATEDBubble Watch | Bracketology | Conference Tournaments

What makes Toppin so special is that it is his unique combination of skills that allows Dayton to be able to play the way that they want to play. He has the size, strength and athleticism to be able to guard basically any position on the floor, giving the Flyers the ability to play a switching defense. Then combine that with the way that he can play on the perimeter, his ability as a passer and playmaker, his elite floor-running and the fact that he is the most dangerous player in college basketball rolling to the rim after a ball-screen, and what you get is the nation’s most dangerous offense.

The reason why the Flyers have a shot at being a No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday and have a very real chance to get to a Final Four and win a national title is because Toppin is the absolute best player in the sport in the role that he is asked to play, and that makes Dayton simply unguardable.

Oh, and he can big boy Atlantic 10 players in a way that seems almost unfair:

COLLEGE BASKETBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Scott Drew, Baylor

Baylor has absolutely no business being as good as they have been this season.

Think about it like this: The Bears spent roughy half the season as the undisputed No. 1 team in college basketball despite the fact that they do not have a top 50 prospect on their roster. They are going to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament despite the fact that their starting center is a Division III transfer; that he is only starting because their best player from last season has no knees; that their starting four-man should be playing tight end for the football team; that they have four quality guards, none of whom are taller than 6-foot-2; that their offense can go through stretches where it looks as dangerous as a middle school team.

Don’t let a sluggish end to the season let you forget that this team won 23 straight games and will enter the NCAA tournament with, at the absolute most, five loss on the season. That is Coach of the Year material.

I guess Scott Drew can coach after all.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

I honestly never thought that I would be saying this about Doke.

When he was a sophomore, when was carrying an extra 30 pounds of weight, Doke was exposed. Kansas went up against Villanova in the 2018 Final Four, and it was Azubuike’s inability to get out on the perimeter and deal with the likes of Omari Spellman and Eric Paschall that allowed the Wildcats to beat the Jayhawks by roughly 100 points that night in San Antonio.

Fast forward two years, and Azubuike is arguably the most competent center at defending ball-screens in college basketball. It’s never going to be an ideal matchup when he is facing off with someone like Obi Toppin, but we saw in Maui that he can, at the very least, keep things respectable in a matchup like that.

The reason why the Jayhawks are the best team in college basketball is because of their defense, and as good as Marcus Garrett is on that end of the floor, the reason that Kansas is a juggernaut defensively is their big fella.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Vernon Carey Jr., Duke

Duke is a top ten team in college basketball. Vernon Carey Jr. is a five-star prospect that was rated in the top five of his recruiting class. He’s averaging 17.8 points and 8.8 boards for a team that has a shot at getting a No. 2 seed if they win the ACC tournament, and it feels like no one actually realizes this.

In any other season with any other Duke star, a guy putting up those numbers would be a massive deal. But since Carey’s NBA upside is somewhat limited, so is the hype surrounding him this season.

So we’re going to ignore that here. He’s been absolutely dominant for long stretches this season and deserves the recognition as such.

Vernon Carey Jr., college basketball Freshman of the Year.

How about that?

Florida State’s Devin Vassell declares for the draft

Ryan M. Kelly/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 23, 2020, 11:40 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Florida State win Devin Vassell announced on Monday that he will be declaring for the NBA draft.

View this post on Instagram

Blessed🙏🏽

A post shared by Devin Vassell (@devin_vassell) on

A 6-foot-7, 190 pound wing from Georgia, Vassell was one of the biggest risers in this year’s draft class. He averaged 12.7 points for a Florida State program that went 11-deep this season, but what makes him an intriguing NBA prospect is his potential as a three-and-D wing.

Preseason Top 25 | Coaching Carousel | Early Entry Tracker

He’s got the size and the length to be a good defender at the NBA level, and playing for Leonard Hamilton, you can be sure he is getting plenty of reps switching defensively and guarding bigger and smaller players. He’s not much of a playmaker, and at 190 pounds, he definitely needs to add some weight to his frame.

But he’s a really interesting prospect with a chance to be a lottery pick this year.

Florida State will now wait and see if Patrick Williams follows Devin Vassell into the NBA draft. Williams is considered a late-first round pick, and with Trent Forrest also graduating, losing all three would be a pretty big blow for the Seminoles.

With freshman Scottie Barnes coming in and M.J. Walker coming back, Florida State would still have some dangerous weapons. Frankly, the Seminoles are a machine at this point, and I think the system will continue to work even if both Williams and Vassell are gone.

And even if both did come back, it doesn’t answer the most pressing question of Leonard Hamilton’s team: How do they replace Trent Forrest?

College Basketball’s 2020 Coaching Carousel

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 23, 2020, 11:00 AM EDT
1 Comment

The college basketball coaching carousel is rolling for the 2020 offseason. Keep up to date on the college basketball hot seat and college basketball coaching changes this spring.

To help keep track of all of the movement, CBT has created this page to stay up to speed.

As the offseason continues, and new hires are made, we’ll update this list with every coaching change.

Be sure to follow our Twitter account @CBTonNBC for the latest college basketball news and notes.

THE 2020 COACHING CAROUSEL

High Major College Basketball Coaching Carousel

NONE YET

Mid Major College Basketball Coaching Changes

AIR FORCE

  • OUT: Dave Pilipovich

One of college basketball’s toughest jobs has opened up. Pilipovich spent just over nine seasons with the Falcons, 110-151 record. Air Force only made one CIT appearance during Pilipovich’s tenure — never finishing higher than sixth in conference play.

ALCORN STATE

  • OUT: Montez Robinson

Alcorn State announced they wouldn’t be renewing the contract of head coach Montez Robinson after five seasons. Things appeared promising for Robinson early in his tenure. The Braves had back-to-back second-place finishes in the SWAC and a notable 18-14 finish in 2016-17. Things didn’t sustain, however, as Alcorn State struggled to stay at .500 the next three seasons.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

  • OUT: Russ Pennell

Pennell took a leave of absence from the program on Dec. 16th, and three weeks later the two sides “agreed to part ways.” UCA was 1-9 on the season when Pennell took his leave of absence. Under interim head coach Anthony Boone, the Bears have gone 9-11 with a 9-10 record in the Southland.

  • IN: Anthony Boone 

The interim tag was lifted from Anthony Boone as he’s the new head coach at UCA. A five-year associate head coach with the program before taking over at midseason in 2019-20, Boone was solid down the stretch. The Bears were 9-13 and a notable 7-3 at home once Boone took over.

EVANSVILLE

  • OUT: Walter McCarty

Just 18 months into his tenure with the Purple Aces, McCarty was placed on administrative leave in December and was eventually fired in January after multiple incidents of what was termed “inappropriate conduct” by McCarty. At the time, Evansville was 9-4 on the season with a win over then-No. 1 Kentucky in Rupp Arena.

  • IN: Todd Lickliter

Lickliter has since been hired as his replacement. He had been the head coach at Butler and Iowa back in the 00’s, and was hired by McCarty as an assistant coach when he got the job. Evansville has lost their last 18 games and became the only team in college basketball history to beat the No. 1 team in the country and go winless in league play in the same season.

GEORGIA SOUTHERN

  • OUT: Mark Byington

Head coach Mark Byington took the James Madison job after a successful seven-year stint. Byington led Georgia Southern to four 20-win seasons and a CBI appearance during his tenure. The past three seasons, the Eagles had 20-win campaigns, so Byington’s consistency will be missed.

GRAND CANYON

  • OUT: Dan Majerle

To date, Grand Canyon is probably the best job that has opened up during the carousel. He had been the head coach there for seven season, but never won a league title or earned a bid to the tournament. It’s a program that has money, plays in a league that can be won and has a desire to invest in the hoops program. Their homecourt is absolutely electric. Rick Pitino has been a name that has been linked with the job this offseason.

  • IN: Bryce Drew

After taking the year off to do television, Bryce Drew is back on the sidelines. The former Valparaiso and Vanderbilt head coach gets a fresh chance to lead an up-and-coming program. Drew’s energetic presence should fit in nicely at Grand Canyon, a program that’s developed a tremendous homecourt environment  with an underrated fanbase. Drew had success recruiting McDonald’s All-Americans to a place like Vanderbilt. It’ll be fascinating to see the type of talent he can draw to Grand Canyon.

IDAHO

  • OUT: Don Verlin

Verlin was fired over the summer after 11 seasons in Moscow following the disclosure of NCAA violations that were committed during his tenure. Verlin had a 177-176 record as the Idaho head coach.

  • IN: Zac Claus

Claus has acted as the interim coach since the change was made over the summer, and last month he was officially named head coach. The Vandals are 7-22 this season and currently sitting at 3-15 in the Big Sky.

ILLINOIS-CHICAGO

  • OUT: Steve McClain

McClain was let go after five seasons with the Flames. He went 18-17 this season, a disappointing record given the talent he had at his disposal. He had finished above .500 in league play for each of the last three years.

IONA

  • OUT: Tim Cluess

Cluess was one of the best and most consistent mid-major coaches in college basketball, and he opted to step down from Iona due to the health problems that have kept him off of the sideline for much of this season. This is a good job, one that is going to attract some relatively big names. The early favorites for the role are Rick Pitino and former assistant Jared Grasso.

  • IN: Rick Pitino

The most shocking hire of college basketball’s offseason is already done. Rick Pitino is back in the college game. After spending time away from basketball and joining a Greek pro team, the former national champion head coach takes over the Gaels. Pitino is an iconic name in the sport, a legendary coach and a master recruiter. Seeing what a hungry Pitino is capable of at Iona will be one of the 2020-21 season’s more intriguing mid-major subplots.

JAMES MADISON

  • OUT: Louis Rowe

James Madison is moving on from an alum. Rowe only lasted four seasons as head coach. Going 43-85 overall and 21-51 in CAA play, the Dukes never finished higher than seventh in the conference under Rowe. Rowe’s ouster was the least-surprising move during this college basketball coaching carousel.

  • IN: Mark Byington

The Dukes were able to pluck Mark Byington from Georgia Southern to be their new head coach. In seven seasons with the Eagles, Byington had four 20-win seasons and a CBI appearance. The past three seasons, Byington led Georgia Southern to 20-win seasons.

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT

  • OUT: Mike Dunlap

Veteran coach Mike Dunlap is out after six seasons with the program. Things looked positive with a semifinal appearance in the CBI last season before the Lions finished only 11-21 this season. It was the only postseason appearance for Loyola Marymount in six years. Dunlap finished with an 81-108 record.

  • IN: Stan Johnson

Marquette associate head coach Stan Johnson has been tabbed as the new Loyola Marymount coach. Spending the past five years with the Golden Eagles, Johnson helped Marquette to multiple NCAA tournament appearances. Johnson has also been an assistant with Arizona State, Drake, Utah and Cal State Northridge.

NORTHERN COLORADO

  • OUT: Jeff Linder

The Bears will seek a new head coach after Linder left for the Wyoming job. In four seasons, Linder turned Northern Colorado into a consistent winner. The program has three straight 20-win seasons and back-to-back 15-5 records in Big Sky play. Postseason success also came thanks to a CIT title in 2018. Linder made a strong mark in just four seasons and will be tough to replace.

  • IN: Steve Smiley

Northern Colorado promoted Steve Smiley to replace Linder. An associate head coach with the Bears since 2016, Smiley also spent time as an assistant at Weber State. Smiley also brings experience from the JUCO ranks as well. Replacing Linder will be tough. But Smiley’s presence on Linder’s staff means he’s seen the program’s recent formula to success.

SAMFORD

  • OUT: Scott Padgett

Following six seasons at Samford, the program moved on from former Kentucky star Scott Padgett. It seemed like Padgett had things going in the right direction with a 20-win season and CIT appearance in his third season. But the Bulldogs never came close to achieving those benchmarks in Padgett’s final three seasons. Padgett is a former assistant under Manhattan coach Steve Masiello and also spent time at Samford before getting the head job.

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE

  • OUT: Rick Ray

The school announced the removal of head coach Rick Ray on March 3rd. In five years with the Redhawks, Ray never found his footing, going 51-104 overall and 27-59 in OVC play. The former Mississippi State head coach has spent time as an assistant at Clemson, Purdue, Northern Illinois and Indiana State.

  • IN: Brad Korn

SEMO is turning to the Big 12 for its new head coach. Brad Korn has spent the past five seasons under Bruce Weber’s staff at Kansas State — the past four as an assistant coach. Korn has also spent considerable time as an assistant coach at Southern Illinois and Missouri State.

UAB

  • OUT: Rob Ehsan

Ehsan replaced Jerod Haase as the head coach of the Blazers. But after four years, he was let go. Ehsan finished at .500 or above in every season that he was in charge, winning 20 games twice and finishing with a record of 76-57 and 38-34 in league play. The overwhelming favorite to replace him is Andy Kennedy, an alum and a former assistant at the school.

  • IN: Andy Kennedy

After a two-year hiatus, Andy Kennedy is back on the sidelines. The former Ole Miss boss is returning to his alma mater with this decision. Following 12 years with the Rebels, Kennedy resigned and spent the past two seasons in the broadcast booth. Although Kennedy has a notable 266-169 mark as a head coach, he only has two NCAA tournament appearances in 13 seasons as a head coach. The Big Dance will be the benchmark Kennedy will be expected to achieve at UAB.

UNC WILMINGTON

  • OUT: C.B. McGrath

McGrath was relieved of his duties as UNCW head coach in mid-January after the program got off to a 5-14 start to the season, losing their first six games in CAA play. In two and a half years at the helm of the Seahawks, McGrath had a 26-60 overall record and a 10-32 mark in league play. Assistant coach Rob Burke was named the interim head coach.

  • IN: Takayo Siddle

The Seahawks went back to Kevin Keatts with their hire to replace McGrath, grabbing Siddle, who is currently an N.C. State assistant coach, to take the program over. Keatts brought them to two NCAA tournaments in three years before leaving for Raleigh and being replaced by McGrath.

WESTERN ILLINOIS

  • OUT: Billy Wright

Head coach Billy Wright will not have his contract renewed for the 2020-21 season, the school announced March 3. Over six seasons, the former assistant at the school went 53-115 overall with a 20-74 mark in Summit League play.

WESTERN MICHIGAN

  • OUT: Steve Hawkins

After 17 seasons as head coach, and 20 overall at the school, Steve Hawkins is out at Western Michigan. The veteran head coach’s contract will run out and not be renewed. Hawkins finishes with two NCAA tournament appearances and a 291-262 at Western Michigan.

WYOMING

  • OUT: Allen Edwards

Things changed quickly at Wyoming under Edwards. His first season, Wyoming claimed the CBI and won 23 games. The second season made it back-to-back 20-win seasons. Years three and four saw Wyoming only win 17 total games. The Cowboys saw the program plummet the past two seasons.

  • IN: Jeff Linder

Wyoming moved quickly to secure Northern Colorado’s Jeff Linder as the Cowboys’ next head coach. Linder is coming off of a strong four-year stretch with the Bears. Following a rebuild, Linder helped the Bears to three straight 20-win seasons — including a CIT title in 2018. Linder was an impressive 48-28 in Big Sky play during his tenure at Northern Colorado.