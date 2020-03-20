Dayton’s Obi Toppin only unanimous selection to AP All-America team

Dayton star Obi Toppin is the lone unanimous first-team choice to The Associated Press college basketball All-America team announced Friday.
He was joined on the first team by Iowa’s Luka Garza, Marquette’s Markus Howard, Seton Hall’s Myles Powell and Oregon’s Payton Pritchard.
Toppin received first-team votes from the entire 65-person media panel and is Dayton’s first first-team AP All-American after averaging 20.0 points and 7.5 rebounds and shooting 63.3% in a breakout season that was canceled by the coronavirus pandemic. The 6-foot-9 sophomore helped the third-ranked Flyers match the program’s highest ranking in the final AP Top 25.
Garza, a junior forward, averaged 23.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per game to earn 63 first-team votes. Howard led the nation with 27.8 points per game, and Powell, a fellow senior, was 17th at 21.0 points.
Pritchard became the fourth Pac-12 player to lead the conference in scoring (20.5 PPG) and assists (5.5 APG). The senior guard is the first first-team AP All-American from Oregon.
AP All-America
First team
Obi Toppin, Dayton
Luka Garza, Iowa
Markus Howard, Marquette
Myles Powell, Seton Hall
Payton Pritchard, Oregon
Second team
Devon Dotson, Kansas
Udoka Azubuike, Kansas
Malachi Flynn, San Diego State
Cassius Winston, Michigan State
Vernon Carey Jr., Duke
Third team
Filip Petrusev, Gonzaga
Jordan Nwora, Louisville
Jared Butler, Baylor
Tre Jones, Duke
Jalen Smith, Maryland
Honorable mention (at least 10 points): Daniel Oturu, Minnesota; Immanuel Quickley, Kentucky; Marcus Zegarowski, Creighton; Saddiq Bey, Villanova; Mason Jones, Arkansas
Potentially the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, Anthony Edwards put together a strong season for the Bulldogs. The freshman averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for the season. Edwards showed natural scoring ability and long-term upside. The freshman displayed smooth athleticism, shot-making ability and an improving feel for the game.
Edwards drew national attention early in the season. A second-half scoring outburst against Michigan State in the Maui Invitational set the tone for Edwards’ talent and upside. From there, Edwards had 20-point games 13 times during the season. Edwards also had 30-point games against the Spartans, Florida and South Carolina.
But Edwards also showed some flaws he’ll need to improve for the NBA during his year at Georgia. Shooting only 40 percent from the floor and 29 percent from three-point range, Edwards will need to shoot with more consistency at the next level. Playing heavy minutes to end the season, Edwards also struggled down the stretch. His final three college games, Edwards shot only 11-for-55 from the field. It’s possible that Edwards was burned out by the end.
Those are correctable flaws, however. You can’t teach what Edwards brings to the table as a scorer. Edwards has the necessary length and athleticism to turn into a premier perimeter defender. And for a player who reclassified into college a year early, Edwards is still only 18 years old. There’s plenty of time to improve shot selection and stamina the next few years.
When it comes to the 2020 NBA Draft, Anthony Edwards is a very realistic potential No. 1 pick. Even if Edwards doesn’t go No. 1, he shouldn’t fall outside of the top five.
Today is the day that we unveil the NBC Sports college basketball All-American teams.
Picking this year’s National Player of the Year was actually pretty easy to do based on the way that the season played out down the stretch, but the first team was a bit more difficult. It really came down to seven or eight guys for the five spots, and they were not easy to pick between.
You can read all about it below.
Here are the definitive college basketball first, second and third team all-americans.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL ALL-AMERICAN FIRST TEAM
PAYTON PRITCHARD, Oregon
20.5 ppg, 5.5 apg, 4.3 rpg, 41.5% 3PT
Pritchard has carried this Oregon team for long stretches this season, and he has hit so many big shots throughout the year. So the numbers themselves are incredible and deserving of this honor before you consider how many times he’s made plays late in games that won games. I think he is the most likely player to put a team on his back and will them to a national title a la Kemba Walker and Shabazz Napier.
I can already hear the criticism from people. “How can you make a player that shoots 30.6 percent from three a first-team All-American? He shot 26 percent from deep during Big East play!” Yes, those numbers are accurate. But what Powell brings this Seton Hall program goes so much deeper than that. It’s the intangibles, the leadership, setting the tone, all the cliche things that are so hard to measure with stats. Think about it this way: The Pirates won the Big East regular season title and have a chance to be a No. 2 seed if they win the Big East tournament. Markus Howard returned to school and the Hauser brothers immediately decided to transfer out.
OBI TOPPIN, Dayton
20.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.2 apg, 39% 3PT
Toppin is the NBC Sports National Player of the Year. Of course he is going to be a first-team All-American.
LUKA GARZA, Iowa
23.7 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 54% FG, 35.8% 3PT
Garza has been absolutely unstoppable this season. He’s averaging nearly 24 points and 10 boards on the season, and his numbers only improved during Big Ten play, a league that is stacked with talented big men. There is no one in college basketball that plays as hard or is as relentless on the glass or in the post as the Hawkeye center. If there is a knock on Garza, it is his ability to defend. The reason he is, for me, “only” a first-team All-American and not the National Player of the Year is because he is the reason the Hawkeyes have been forced to play zone so much this year.
UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas
13.7 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 2.6 bpg, 74.8% FG
Azubuike has turned himself into one of the most dominant frontcourt pieces in college basketball this season. He’s an animal on the block, one of the strongest players in the sport, and the fact that he plays for a coach that is elite at creating ways to get him a post seal makes him that much more dangerous. He’s also a terrific lob target, and Self has schemed ways to get him rolling to the rim more often this year. But what makes him a first-team All-American is his work on the defensive side of the ball. Azubuike is the best defensive center in the sport and, for my money, the Defensive Player of the Year. He anchors a defense for Kansas that is going to be what carries them through the tournament.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL ALL-AMERICAN SECOND TEAM
DEVON DOTSON, Kansas
18.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.0 apg
Deciding between Azubuike and Dotson for first-team off of Kansas was tough, but I think that Azubuike’s value as a lob-catching, rim-defending pterodactyl makes him the choice. Dotson, however, was still terrific this season. He’s terrific in transition and is near-unstoppable when Self can space the floor and get Dotson to turn a corner. I’m not sure he has the kind of pro potential that Devonte’ Graham or Frank Mason had, but that doesn’t change the fact that he is a damn good college point guard.
MARCUS ZEGAROWSKI, Creighton
16.1 ppg, 5.0 apg, 3.8 rpg, 42.4% 3PT
Teammate Ty-Shon Alexander beat him out for all-Big East first team, but I think Zegarowski is the quarterback of this Creighton team. He’s the guy that makes them tick. The way I think about it is pretty simple: We know how good Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill are, but would the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl is they had Jimmy Garappolo instead of Patrick Mahomes? Zegarowski is their heartbeat. Here’s to hoping that he is healthy for March.
MALACHI FLYNN, San Diego State
17.6 ppg, 5.1 apg, 4.5 rpg, 37.3% 3PT
Flynn is the engine for one of the nation’s most surprising teams in San Diego State. Brian Dutcher has built his offense around Flynn’s ability to be a playmaker in ball-screens, and it should come as no surprise that the Aztecs have thrived as a result.
MARKUS HOWARD, Marquette
27.8 ppg, 3.3 apg, 41.2% 3PT
Howard is having a stupid-good season. He’s shooting 10 threes per game, many of which are absurdly difficult, and he’s hitting better than 41 percent of them. He is the guy that every defense is game-planning ways to slow down, and he still manages to be as efficient as this while leading the nation in scoring at 27.8 points. If Marquette hadn’t completely fallen off a cliff down the stretch, if they truly were good enough to make a run to a Final Four, Howard would have been a contender to win the national title.
CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State
18.3 ppg, 5.9 apg, 42.6% 3PT
Winston’s senior season has been one of the biggest talking points in college basketball. He has underwhelmed — understandably so — based on what was expected of him entering the season. That said, he finished the season averaging 18.3 points and 5.9 assists while shooting 42.6 percent from three for the Big Ten tri-champs, a team that will likely enter the NCAA tournament as a top three seed and one of the five most trustworthy teams in the sport. He might not have been as dominant as we expected as early as we wanted him to be, but he still had a damn good season.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL ALL-AMERICAN THIRD TEAM
JARED BUTLER, Baylor
16.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.1 apg, 38.1% 3PT
Butler is the one guy on this Baylor team that can go out and create a shot for himself, which is something that cannot and should not be undervalued. The Bears can go through stretches where they look like they forgot how to play offensively. Butler is the one guy that can get them out of that funk on his own.
TRE JONES, Duke
16.2 ppg, 6.4 apg, 4.2 rpg, 1.8 spg, 36.1% 3PT
Jones is another guy that is on this list in large part due to things that can’t necessarily be found in a box score. He’s a terrific on-ball defenders, perhaps the best leader in college basketball and the guy that has been the veteran voice on the floor for a team that is starting three freshmen.
IMMANUEL QUICKLEY, Kentucky
16.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 42.8% 3PT
In a year where nothing for Kentucky was consistent, Quickley was the guy that they could always rely on. He was a steadying force, and he just so happened to be one of the best shooters in America in the final five minutes of a game. Nick Richards got the hype early, and deservedly so, but Quickley was Kentucky’s best player this season.
SADDIQ BEY, Villanova
16.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 47.7% FG, 45.1% 3PT
Bey is the next great Villanova wing. He’s a terrific shooter, he’s the best defender in the program and he’s a guy that can play on the ball as well as off of it. I personally think he will be a lottery pick that spends a decade playing in the NBA, and we saw it throughout Big East play. If Villanova is going to make a run in March, Bey is going to be the guy that carries them.
XAVIER TILLMAN, Michigan State
13.7 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.1 bpg, 1.2 spg
The most underrated player in college basketball. The stats speak for themselves. What doesn’t necessarily show up in these stats is just how good of a defender he is. He can take away any five in the country. He’s also just a terrific passer and decision-maker when forced into 4-on-3 situations after teams double Cassius Winston in ball-screens. He’s one of those guys that makes things just run more smoothly whenever he is on the floor, and he will get the proper credit for that here.
The college basketball coaching carousel is rolling for the 2020 offseason. Keep up to date on the college basketball hot seat and college basketball coaching changes this spring.
To help keep track of all of the movement, CBT has created this page to stay up to speed.
As the offseason continues, and new hires are made, we’ll update this list with every coaching change.
THE 2020 COACHING CAROUSEL
High Major College Basketball Coaching Carousel
NONE YET
Mid Major College Basketball Coaching Changes
AIR FORCE
OUT: Dave Pilipovich
One of college basketball’s toughest jobs has opened up. Pilipovich spent just over nine seasons with the Falcons, 110-151 record. Air Force only made one CIT appearance during Pilipovich’s tenure — never finishing higher than sixth in conference play.
CENTRAL ARKANSAS
OUT: Russ Pennell
Pennell took a leave of absence from the program on Dec. 16th, and three weeks later the two sides “agreed to part ways.” UCA was 1-9 on the season when Pennell took his leave of absence. Under interim head coach Anthony Boone, the Bears have gone 9-11 with a 9-10 record in the Southland.
IN: Anthony Boone
The interim tag was lifted from Anthony Boone as he’s the new head coach at UCA. A five-year associate head coach with the program before taking over at midseason in 2019-20, Boone was solid down the stretch. The Bears were 9-13 and a notable 7-3 at home once Boone took over.
EVANSVILLE
OUT: Walter McCarty
Just 18 months into his tenure with the Purple Aces, McCarty was placed on administrative leave in December and was eventually fired in January after multiple incidents of what was termed “inappropriate conduct” by McCarty. At the time, Evansville was 9-4 on the season with a win over then-No. 1 Kentucky in Rupp Arena.
IN: Todd Lickliter
Lickliter has since been hired as his replacement. He had been the head coach at Butler and Iowa back in the 00’s, and was hired by McCarty as an assistant coach when he got the job. Evansville has lost their last 18 games and became the only team in college basketball history to beat the No. 1 team in the country and go winless in league play in the same season.
GRAND CANYON
OUT: Dan Majerle
To date, Grand Canyon is probably the best job that has opened up during the carousel. He had been the head coach there for seven season, but never won a league title or earned a bid to the tournament. It’s a program that has money, plays in a league that can be won and has a desire to invest in the hoops program. Their homecourt is absolutely electric. Rick Pitino has been a name that has been linked with the job this offseason.
IN: Bryce Drew
After taking the year off to do television, Bryce Drew is back on the sidelines. The former Valparaiso and Vanderbilt head coach gets a fresh chance to lead an up-and-coming program. Drew’s energetic presence should fit in nicely at Grand Canyon, a program that’s developed a tremendous homecourt environment with an underrated fanbase. Drew had success recruiting McDonald’s All-Americans to a place like Vanderbilt. It’ll be fascinating to see the type of talent he can draw to Grand Canyon.
IDAHO
OUT: Don Verlin
Verlin was fired over the summer after 11 seasons in Moscow following the disclosure of NCAA violations that were committed during his tenure. Verlin had a 177-176 record as the Idaho head coach.
IN: Zac Claus
Claus has acted as the interim coach since the change was made over the summer, and last month he was officially named head coach. The Vandals are 7-22 this season and currently sitting at 3-15 in the Big Sky.
ILLINOIS-CHICAGO
OUT: Steve McClain
McClain was let go after five seasons with the Flames. He went 18-17 this season, a disappointing record given the talent he had at his disposal. He had finished above .500 in league play for each of the last three years.
IONA
OUT: Tim Cluess
Cluess was one of the best and most consistent mid-major coaches in college basketball, and he opted to step down from Iona due to the health problems that have kept him off of the sideline for much of this season. This is a good job, one that is going to attract some relatively big names. The early favorites for the role are Rick Pitino and former assistant Jared Grasso.
IN: Rick Pitino
The most shocking hire of college basketball’s offseason is already done. Rick Pitino is back in the college game. After spending time away from basketball and joining a Greek pro team, the former national champion head coach takes over the Gaels. Pitino is an iconic name in the sport, a legendary coach and a master recruiter. Seeing what a hungry Pitino is capable of at Iona will be one of the 2020-21 season’s more intriguing mid-major subplots.
JAMES MADISON
OUT: Louis Rowe
James Madison is moving on from an alum. Rowe only lasted four seasons as head coach. Going 43-85 overall and 21-51 in CAA play, the Dukes never finished higher than seventh in the conference under Rowe. Rowe’s ouster was the least-surprising move during this college basketball coaching carousel.
LOYOLA MARYMOUNT
OUT: Mike Dunlap
Veteran coach Mike Dunlap is out after six seasons with the program. Things looked positive with a semifinal appearance in the CBI last season before the Lions finished only 11-21 this season. It was the only postseason appearance for Loyola Marymount in six years. Dunlap finished with an 81-108 record.
NORTHERN COLORADO
OUT: Jeff Linder
The Bears will seek a new head coach after Linder left for the Wyoming job. In four seasons, Linder turned Northern Colorado into a consistent winner. The program has three straight 20-win seasons and back-to-back 15-5 records in Big Sky play. Postseason success also came thanks to a CIT title in 2018. Linder made a strong mark in just four seasons and will be tough to replace.
IN: Steve Smiley
Northern Colorado promoted Steve Smiley to replace Linder. An associate head coach with the Bears since 2016, Smiley also spent time as an assistant at Weber State. Smiley also brings experience from the JUCO ranks as well. Replacing Linder will be tough. But Smiley’s presence on Linder’s staff means he’s seen the program’s recent formula to success.
SAMFORD
OUT: Scott Padgett
Following six seasons at Samford, the program moved on from former Kentucky star Scott Padgett. It seemed like Padgett had things going in the right direction with a 20-win season and CIT appearance in his third season. But the Bulldogs never came close to achieving those benchmarks in Padgett’s final three seasons. Padgett is a former assistant under Manhattan coach Steve Masiello and also spent time at Samford before getting the head job.
SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE
OUT: Rick Ray
The school announced the removal of head coach Rick Ray on March 3rd. In five years with the Redhawks, Ray never found his footing, going 51-104 overall and 27-59 in OVC play. The former Mississippi State head coach has spent time as an assistant at Clemson, Purdue, Northern Illinois and Indiana State.
UAB
OUT: Rob Ehsan
Ehsan replaced Jerod Haase as the head coach of the Blazers. But after four years, he was let go. Ehsan finished at .500 or above in every season that he was in charge, winning 20 games twice and finishing with a record of 76-57 and 38-34 in league play. The overwhelming favorite to replace him is Andy Kennedy, an alum and a former assistant at the school.
IN: Andy Kennedy
After a two-year hiatus, Andy Kennedy is back on the sidelines. The former Ole Miss boss is returning to his alma mater with this decision. Following 12 years with the Rebels, Kennedy resigned and spent the past two seasons in the broadcast booth. Although Kennedy has a notable 266-169 mark as a head coach, he only has two NCAA tournament appearances in 13 seasons as a head coach. The Big Dance will be the benchmark Kennedy will be expected to achieve at UAB.
UNC WILMINGTON
OUT: C.B. McGrath
McGrath was relieved of his duties as UNCW head coach in mid-January after the program got off to a 5-14 start to the season, losing their first six games in CAA play. In two and a half years at the helm of the Seahawks, McGrath had a 26-60 overall record and a 10-32 mark in league play. Assistant coach Rob Burke was named the interim head coach.
IN: Takayo Siddle
The Seahawks went back to Kevin Keatts with their hire to replace McGrath, grabbing Siddle, who is currently an N.C. State assistant coach, to take the program over. Keatts brought them to two NCAA tournaments in three years before leaving for Raleigh and being replaced by McGrath.
WESTERN ILLINOIS
OUT: Billy Wright
Head coach Billy Wright will not have his contract renewed for the 2020-21 season, the school announced March 3. Over six seasons, the former assistant at the school went 53-115 overall with a 20-74 mark in Summit League play.
WESTERN MICHIGAN
OUT: Steve Hawkins
After 17 seasons as head coach, and 20 overall at the school, Steve Hawkins is out at Western Michigan. The veteran head coach’s contract will run out and not be renewed. Hawkins finishes with two NCAA tournament appearances and a 291-262 at Western Michigan.
WYOMING
OUT: Allen Edwards
Things changed quickly at Wyoming under Edwards. His first season, Wyoming claimed the CBI and won 23 games. The second season made it back-to-back 20-win seasons. Years three and four saw Wyoming only win 17 total games. The Cowboys saw the program plummet the past two seasons.
IN: Jeff Linder
Wyoming moved quickly to secure Northern Colorado’s Jeff Linder as the Cowboys’ next head coach. Linder is coming off of a strong four-year stretch with the Bears. Following a rebuild, Linder helped the Bears to three straight 20-win seasons — including a CIT title in 2018. Linder was an impressive 48-28 in Big Sky play during his tenure at Northern Colorado.
The Greatest Moments in the history of the NCAA Tournament first round
This is the precise moment that the 2020 NCAA Tournament — the real tournament, not that First Four nonsense — was supposed to start.
So to honor that moment properly, here are 16 of my favorite first round moments from the NCAA tournament. Please share your favorite in the comments below or tweet at us with the video.
TAMPA, FLORIDA, IN 2008
Without question, the greatest first round site in the history of the NCAA tournament was the Tampa pod in the 2008 big dance.
Friday, March 22nd, 2008 at the St. Pete Forum will go down as perhaps the Maddest day of all the Madness.
That’s because there were four double-digit seeds landing upset wins. Two games went into overtime. Two games were won on buzzer beaters.
It just does not get any better than that.
It started with perhaps the best shot of the day, as Ty Rogers hit a three at the overtime buzzer to beat 5-seed Drake, 101-99, with a play that will remind many of the Kris Jenkins shot to beat North Carolina:
Of course, that was followed up by 13-seed San Diego pulling off an upset with a game-winner with 1.2 seconds left against 4-seed UConn:
That was followed up by 13-seed Siena beating Vanderbilt by 21 points in the third game of the day before 12-seed Villanova upset 5-seed Clemson, 75-69, in the last game of the evening.
And that may actually be the wildest part of the entire day.
As a 12-seed, Villanova upset 5-seed Clemson.
I know, completely unbelievable, right?
RJ HUNTER SENDS HIS DAD FLYING
The context of this incident is important.
Ron Hunter, then the Georgia State head coach, tore his achilles celebrating the 2015 Atlantic Sun tournament championship because that’s the kind of coach that he is. So when his 14th-seeded Panthers took on Baylor in the first round of the tournament, Ron was rolling around on a scooter and sitting on a stool.
Fast forward 39 minutes and 44.9 seconds, and Kenny Cherry missed a free throw that would have put Baylor up by three. Instead, R.J. Hunter – Ron’s son and a future first round pick – gets the rebound, and this happens:
Just incredible.
The sneaky hilarious part about this is the announcer. “They gotta push this to the basket guys, take this to the basket. What are they doing?”
Oh, just winning the game.
NBD.
STEVE MERFELD GETS A LIFT
One of the iconic March Madness moments.
15-seed Hampton was leading Jamaal Tinsley and Iowa State at the half, but a second half run put the Cyclones up 55-44 with under five minutes left. But the Pirates were going away, and Tarvis Williams capped off a 14-2 finish to the game with a bucket in the lane with a very nice 6.9 seconds left on the clock. After Tinsley missed a layup at the other end of the floor, Hampton advanced, becoming just the fourth 15-seed to win a game in the NCAA tournament.
During the celebration, this happened:
I remember watching that play happen live, and thinking that moment was the best moment in the history of sports.
The image of Merfeld punching and kicking the air while lifted four feet off the ground by a player almost twice his size will forever be etched into my mind.
But that wasn’t the wildest 15-over-2 upset we’ve seen.
DUNK CITY IS BORN
Florida-Gulf Coast, a tiny school in Ft. Myers, Florida, has only been in existence since 1991. Their basketball team has only been a thing since 2002. And yet, in 2013, under the tutelage of now-USC head coach Andy Enfield, the Eagles went on what may be the greatest cinderella run in the history of college basketball.
FGCU became the first 15-seed to make it to the Sweet 16, and they did so in incredible fashion. They didn’t needed a fluky buzzer-beater or a couple of lucky bounces to win. They quite literally dunked on, around and over Georgetown (and San Diego State) en route to the second weekend:
They were the better team both days, no questions asked.
And the result was this: A nickname we created. You’re welcome for that.
MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE KNOCKS OFF FAVORITE, MICHIGAN STATE
Perhaps the biggest 15-over-2 upset in tournament history came in 2016, when Kermit Davis and Middle Tennessee State stunned Michigan State in the first round.
A couple of qualifiers here: For starters, Middle Tennessee State was a really, really good mid-major program, one that did battle with high-majors before and after this upset win. They probably didn’t deserve to be on the No. 15-seed line in this bracket. They were better than that.
But Michigan State entered this game as the favorite to win the title. They had the co-National Player of the Year on their roster in Denzel Valentine. They would have been a No. 1-seed if they had not dealt with some injuries — including to Valentine — during the season. You know how there is always one team that the majority of the talking heads pick to win the title as soon as the bracket is officially announced? Michigan State was that team in 2016.
And Middle Tennessee State kicked their behinds:
KYLE O’QUINN O’VERWHELMS MISSOURI
Another first round stunner came during the 2012 NCAA Tournament, when 15-seed Norfolk State knocked off Missouri.
Perhaps the wildest part about this win is that the best pro on the floor turned out to be a player from Norfolk State.
Missouri was one of the most entertaining teams in the country to watch this season. They played four sharp-shooting guards around Ricardo Ratliffe and let it fly. They scored in bunches, but they were always susceptible to a bruiser in the paint and an off-night. Enter Kyle O’Quinn, a 6-foot-10 New Yorker that ended up at Norfolk State before become a second round pick in 2012. He’s still playing in the NBA today.
He had 25 points and 12 boards in the win, including what proved to be the game-winning bucket:
THAT WASN’T THE ONLY 15-SEED TO WIN THAT DAY
In the very next session of games, 15-seed Lehigh and future top ten pick C.J. McCollum went out and upset a Duke team that featured a couple of Plumlees, Austin Rivers and Seth Curry, which made for one of the wildest and most unforgettable days of NCAA tournament basketball every.
Think about how many brackets were blown up when this happened:
That’s not even my favorite Duke first round loss, by the way.
The 2014 loss to 14-seed Mercer is, mostly because this white boy got to show off his moves:
With the benefit of hindsight, I think even Duke fans can agree that is just the absolute best.
I’D BE REMISS IF I DIDN’T MENTION THE BIGGEST UPSET EVER
UMBC picking off No. 1-seed Virginia.
That story has been beaten to death at this point.
And it also happened to turn into the greatest turnaround in the history of sports.
Virginia, if you have forgotten, won the national title the very next season.
So how about you just watch this video on how and why everything changed:
CHRIS MCNAUGHTON SENDS KANSAS PACKING
It sounds weird to think about now, after seeing Kansas win a national title, 14 straight Big 12 titles and get to a trio of Final Fours, but early in Self’s tenure in Lawrence, there were questions about whether or not he was a good enough coach to win the big one.
Part of the reason that was part of the narrative of his career was because of games like this, where the 3-seed Jayhawks lost to Bucknell in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
WHAT IF N.C. STATE LOST TO PEPPERDINE?
Jim Valvano is a legend in the sport of college basketball.
Part of it is because of his personality, part of it is because of the grace and dignity that he handled his fight with cancer and part of it is because of the way that Dick Vitale has chosen to dedicate his life to honoring Jimmy V and fighting against cancer.
The Jimmy V Classic. Jimmy V week. The speech. There isn’t a college basketball fan that doesn’t love him.
But one of the biggest reasons that he is a name that is important enough to honor that way is because he won the 1983 NCAA Tournament with N.C. State as a No. 6 seed on a buzzer-beating tip-in from Lorenzo Charles. Everyone remembers that game and that highlight.
What they may not remember is that the Wolfpack were taken to double-overtime by Pepperdine in the first round, and they needed to rally in regulation and the first extra frame just to have a chance to win at the end.
This is one of college basketball’s great ‘what ifs?’
THE SHOW
For my money, Harold Arceneaux will forever be the name etched in my mind as the greatest underdog performer in NCAA tournament history.
‘The Show’ scored 36 points in the first round of the 1996 NCAA Tournament, leading 14-seed Weber State to a win over 3-seed North Carolina.
THE BUZZER BEATER PORTION OF THE PROGRAMMING
This is hardly a complete and definitive list of the best buzzer beaters from the first round of the NCAA tournament, but it is a few of my absolute favorites.
Let’s start with the classic: Bryce Drew and Valpo beating Ole Miss by going the length of the court in 2.5 seconds:
Or what about when Northwestern State beat Iowa and the announcers didn’t know who hit the game-winning shot?
Or Drew Nicolas beating UNC Wilmington before disappearing down the tunnel?
Since we’re talking about UNC Wilmington, how about this dunk?
But I think easily the wildest, craziest, maddest end to a first round NCAA tournament game came in 2016, when Northern Iowa and Texas did this:
