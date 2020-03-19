More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
The Greatest Moments in the history of the NCAA Tournament first round

By Rob DausterMar 19, 2020, 12:15 PM EDT
Look at the time stamp on this post.

12:15 p.m.

On Thursday, March 19th.

This is the precise moment that the 2020 NCAA Tournament — the real tournament, not that First Four nonsense — was supposed to start.

So to honor that moment properly, here are 16 of my favorite first round moments from the NCAA tournament. Please share your favorite in the comments below or tweet at us with the video.

TAMPA, FLORIDA, IN 2008

Without question, the greatest first round site in the history of the NCAA tournament was the Tampa pod in the 2008 big dance.

Friday, March 22nd, 2008 at the St. Pete Forum will go down as perhaps the Maddest day of all the Madness.

That’s because there were four double-digit seeds landing upset wins. Two games went into overtime. Two games were won on buzzer beaters.

It just does not get any better than that.

It started with perhaps the best shot of the day, as Ty Rogers hit a three at the overtime buzzer to beat 5-seed Drake, 101-99, with a play that will remind many of the Kris Jenkins shot to beat North Carolina:

Of course, that was followed up by 13-seed San Diego pulling off an upset with a game-winner with 1.2 seconds left against 4-seed UConn:

That was followed up by 13-seed Siena beating Vanderbilt by 21 points in the third game of the day before 12-seed Villanova upset 5-seed Clemson, 75-69, in the last game of the evening.

And that may actually be the wildest part of the entire day.

As a 12-seed, Villanova upset 5-seed Clemson.

I know, completely unbelievable, right?

RJ HUNTER SENDS HIS DAD FLYING

The context of this incident is important.

Ron Hunter, then the Georgia State head coach, tore his achilles celebrating the 2015 Atlantic Sun tournament championship because that’s the kind of coach that he is. So when his 14th-seeded Panthers took on Baylor in the first round of the tournament, Ron was rolling around on a scooter and sitting on a stool.

Fast forward 39 minutes and 44.9 seconds, and Kenny Cherry missed a free throw that would have put Baylor up by three. Instead, R.J. Hunter – Ron’s son and a future first round pick – gets the rebound, and this happens:

Just incredible.

The sneaky hilarious part about this is the announcer. “They gotta push this to the basket guys, take this to the basket. What are they doing?”

Oh, just winning the game.

NBD.

STEVE MERFELD GETS A LIFT

One of the iconic March Madness moments.

15-seed Hampton was leading Jamaal Tinsley and Iowa State at the half, but a second half run put the Cyclones up 55-44 with under five minutes left. But the Pirates were going away, and Tarvis Williams capped off a 14-2 finish to the game with a bucket in the lane with a very nice 6.9 seconds left on the clock. After Tinsley missed a layup at the other end of the floor, Hampton advanced, becoming just the fourth 15-seed to win a game in the NCAA tournament.

During the celebration, this happened:

I remember watching that play happen live, and thinking that moment was the best moment in the history of sports.

The image of Merfeld punching and kicking the air while lifted four feet off the ground by a player almost twice his size will forever be etched into my mind.

But that wasn’t the wildest 15-over-2 upset we’ve seen.

DUNK CITY IS BORN

Florida-Gulf Coast, a tiny school in Ft. Myers, Florida, has only been in existence since 1991. Their basketball team has only been a thing since 2002. And yet, in 2013, under the tutelage of now-USC head coach Andy Enfield, the Eagles went on what may be the greatest cinderella run in the history of college basketball.

FGCU became the first 15-seed to make it to the Sweet 16, and they did so in incredible fashion. They didn’t needed a fluky buzzer-beater or a couple of lucky bounces to win. They quite literally dunked on, around and over Georgetown (and San Diego State) en route to the second weekend:

They were the better team both days, no questions asked.

And the result was this: A nickname we created. You’re welcome for that.

MIDDLE TENNESSEE STATE KNOCKS OFF FAVORITE, MICHIGAN STATE

Perhaps the biggest 15-over-2 upset in tournament history came in 2016, when Kermit Davis and Middle Tennessee State stunned Michigan State in the first round.

A couple of qualifiers here: For starters, Middle Tennessee State was a really, really good mid-major program, one that did battle with high-majors before and after this upset win. They probably didn’t deserve to be on the No. 15-seed line in this bracket. They were better than that.

But Michigan State entered this game as the favorite to win the title. They had the co-National Player of the Year on their roster in Denzel Valentine. They would have been a No. 1-seed if they had not dealt with some injuries — including to Valentine — during the season. You know how there is always one team that the majority of the talking heads pick to win the title as soon as the bracket is officially announced? Michigan State was that team in 2016.

And Middle Tennessee State kicked their behinds:

KYLE O’QUINN O’VERWHELMS MISSOURI

Another first round stunner came during the 2012 NCAA Tournament, when 15-seed Norfolk State knocked off Missouri.

Perhaps the wildest part about this win is that the best pro on the floor turned out to be a player from Norfolk State.

Missouri was one of the most entertaining teams in the country to watch this season. They played four sharp-shooting guards around Ricardo Ratliffe and let it fly. They scored in bunches, but they were always susceptible to a bruiser in the paint and an off-night. Enter Kyle O’Quinn, a 6-foot-10 New Yorker that ended up at Norfolk State before become a second round pick in 2012. He’s still playing in the NBA today.

He had 25 points and 12 boards in the win, including what proved to be the game-winning bucket:

THAT WASN’T THE ONLY 15-SEED TO WIN THAT DAY

In the very next session of games, 15-seed Lehigh and future top ten pick C.J. McCollum went out and upset a Duke team that featured a couple of Plumlees, Austin Rivers and Seth Curry, which made for one of the wildest and most unforgettable days of NCAA tournament basketball every.

Think about how many brackets were blown up when this happened:

That’s not even my favorite Duke first round loss, by the way.

The 2014 loss to 14-seed Mercer is, mostly because this white boy got to show off his moves:

With the benefit of hindsight, I think even Duke fans can agree that is just the absolute best.

I’D BE REMISS IF I DIDN’T MENTION THE BIGGEST UPSET EVER

UMBC picking off No. 1-seed Virginia.

That story has been beaten to death at this point.

And it also happened to turn into the greatest turnaround in the history of sports.

Virginia, if you have forgotten, won the national title the very next season.

So how about you just watch this video on how and why everything changed:

CHRIS MCNAUGHTON SENDS KANSAS PACKING

It sounds weird to think about now, after seeing Kansas win a national title, 14 straight Big 12 titles and get to a trio of Final Fours, but early in Self’s tenure in Lawrence, there were questions about whether or not he was a good enough coach to win the big one.

Part of the reason that was part of the narrative of his career was because of games like this, where the 3-seed Jayhawks lost to Bucknell in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

WHAT IF N.C. STATE LOST TO PEPPERDINE?

Jim Valvano is a legend in the sport of college basketball.

Part of it is because of his personality, part of it is because of the grace and dignity that he handled his fight with cancer and part of it is because of the way that Dick Vitale has chosen to dedicate his life to honoring Jimmy V and fighting against cancer.

The Jimmy V Classic. Jimmy V week. The speech. There isn’t a college basketball fan that doesn’t love him.

But one of the biggest reasons that he is a name that is important enough to honor that way is because he won the 1983 NCAA Tournament with N.C. State as a No. 6 seed on a buzzer-beating tip-in from Lorenzo Charles. Everyone remembers that game and that highlight.

What they may not remember is that the Wolfpack were taken to double-overtime by Pepperdine in the first round, and they needed to rally in regulation and the first extra frame just to have a chance to win at the end.

This is one of college basketball’s great ‘what ifs?’

THE SHOW

For my money, Harold Arceneaux will forever be the name etched in my mind as the greatest underdog performer in NCAA tournament history.

‘The Show’ scored 36 points in the first round of the 1996 NCAA Tournament, leading 14-seed Weber State to a win over 3-seed North Carolina.

 

THE BUZZER BEATER PORTION OF THE PROGRAMMING

This is hardly a complete and definitive list of the best buzzer beaters from the first round of the NCAA tournament, but it is a few of my absolute favorites.

Let’s start with the classic: Bryce Drew and Valpo beating Ole Miss by going the length of the court in 2.5 seconds:

Or what about when Northwestern State beat Iowa and the announcers didn’t know who hit the game-winning shot?

Or Drew Nicolas beating UNC Wilmington before disappearing down the tunnel?

Since we’re talking about UNC Wilmington, how about this dunk?

But I think easily the wildest, craziest, maddest end to a first round NCAA tournament game came in 2016, when Northern Iowa and Texas did this:

The Quarantino Podcast: Surviving social distancing and Ricky P

By Rob DausterMar 18, 2020, 10:57 AM EDT
Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan talk through the stresses of social distancing, the hiring of Rick Pitino and why this year’s coaching carousel is not what we thought it would be.

Syracuse basketball roster in flux

Associated PressMar 18, 2020, 10:54 AM EDT
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim likely will end up losing four guards from his roster.

He says he’s not surprised.

“There’s going to be changes. We knew that,” Boeheim said Tuesday. “Whenever you have five guards you’re going to have change, so nothing surprising there. This is all expected.”

Sophomore guard Brendan Paul announced Tuesday on Twitter that he “will be transferring to a university that fits me both athletically and academically.” Paul joins freshman guard Brycen Goodine, who announced his decision to transfer on Friday. Guards Jalen Carey and Howard Washington also are expected to enter the transfer portal.

“Pretty much that’s likely,” Boeheim said, adding that he didn’t anticipate any other changes. “We’ll see if there will be additions. You never know.”

Only two returning guards have a good dose of experience; Boeheim’s son, Buddy, who will be a junior, and Joe Girard, who had a solid freshman year this past season. Both averaged over 33 minutes for the Orange, who finished 18-14 overall. Syracuse has incoming freshman guard Kadary Richmond to help fill any void at the position.

Also pending is the future of small forward Elijah Hughes, who led the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring at 19 points per game and has one year of eligibility remaining.

“That now won’t be decided until who knows when,” Boeheim said. “Everything’s going to be on hold for at least a month, maybe two (because of the coronavirus pandemic). We’re hopeful in two months things will look a lot different, but right now you just don’t know.”

Washington, who suffered a stroke while walking on campus in the fall of 2018, played in 20 games this past season. He had 23 points, 24 assists and 11 turnovers and shot 26.9% while averaging just 7.4 minutes. He played in only three games in 2018-19, applied for a medical redshirt, and had hoped for more playing time. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

Carey won the starting point guard job in the preseason but an injured thumb hampered his effectiveness. He played only 23 minutes over two starts, underwent surgery on the finger and redshirted.

Paul, a teammate of Buddy Boeheim at Brewster Academy before joining him at Syracuse, played just nine minutes over seven games in 2019-20 and scored three points.

New audio recordings featured in HBO’s film on the FBI’s investigation into college hoops

By Rob DausterMar 18, 2020, 9:56 AM EDT
If you don’t follow college basketball religiously, if your understanding of the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college athletics is limited to a soundbite from their September 26th, 2017, press conference stating that “we have your playbook,” then HBO’s new documentary, The Scheme, is going to be an eye-opener for you.

The film is told from the perspective of Christian Dawkins, the son of a Michigan high school coaching legend that, by his early 20s, was an aspiring agent that worked as a middleman between some of basketball’s best high school prospects ad the shoe companies, agents and college coaches recruiting them. Dawkins was sentenced to 18 months in prison on bribery and fraud charges stemming from the investigation, and the documentary is, in essence, the defense that Dawkins was hoping to muster at trial and was never allowed to. In short, his goal was never to use the money given to him by a still-unnamed (and potentially corrupt) FBI agent to bribe coaches because that’s not how the business works. As he put it in the film, “the FBI funded a great party for college coaches,” and what was leftover was the seed money he would use for his management business.

It heavily features three people — Dawkins, his lawyer Steve Haney and Dan Wetzel, a columnist for Yahoo! and the our nation’s leader in the anti-NCAA movement — that believe what many in the basketball community believe: That it’s farcical that Dawkins, and the nine other men that were arrested by the FBI during this investigation, has been convicted of multiple federal felonies for breaking NCAA rules; that it’s a joke that Marty Blazer, a man that stole millions and millions of dollars from his clients, got a year of probation and no jail time for his crimes in exchange for putting the FBI on Dawkins’ trail; that this investigation did little more than set taxpayer money on fire while essentially turning the NCAA’s amateurism bylaws into federal legislation.

There are plenty of people in our country that only read the tweet and didn’t click the link on anything that had to do with this story as it played out over the last two and a half years, and this is going to be their chance to fully grasp just how ridiculous this entire endeavor was.

But for those of us that have been paying attention, the information here really isn’t all that new.

We knew most of this, thanks in part to the reporting from Yahoo! Sports over that time frame.

What is going to make the headlines from this case is what was caught on tape. There is video of Dawkins, on a yacht, taking $50,000 from an undercover FBI agent. There is video of his in a Las Vegas hotel room with a handful of assistant coaches — TCU’s Corey Barker, USC’s Tony Bland, Creighton’s Preston Murphy — accepting envelopes full of cash. More importantly, we get a chance to listen in on the wiretapped phone calls involving Arizona’s Sean Miller and LSU’s Will Wade.

Hearing Wade talk so openly about making “strong-ass offers” and discuss how he could compensate a player “better than the rookie minimum, we’d give him more than the D League,” is certainly striking. It’s one thing to read those lines on a screen. It’s another to hear them come out of his mouth.

In another conversation that was recorded, Miller was discussing the recruitment of Nassir Little with Dawkins. Little, at the time, was thought to be down to Arizona and Miami as the two schools pursuing him. Miller asked about how he should navigate Little’s AAU director and AAU coach. This exchange followed:

Christian Dawkins: “They definitely want to get some [expletive] for themselves because they have been taking care of the kid, and they [expletive] like …

Sean Miller: “Miami doesn’t have an advantage over us in that area, do they?”

Dawkins: “Well, I’ll say this, what Miami does have is Adidas.”

Miller: “Right.”

Perhaps more striking was the conversation the pair had about Naz Reid, a 6-foot-10 forward from New Jersey that eventually enrolled at LSU for a year. Former Arizona assistant Emanuel “Book” Richardson, who was convicted of similar crimes and served three months in prison, was caught on a recording saying, “there’s a deal in place, I got $300,000 for [Reid].”

That led to this exchange:

Dawkins: “Do you think you’ll get Naz Reid?”

Miller: “No. He’s going to LSU.”

Dawkins: “OK, he’s going to LSU, so that helps.”

Miller: “We’re not even bringing him on a visit. He’s not even visiting. That’s all [expletive]. Like, I’m looking at our recruiting board, he’s not even on it. I’ve never talked to the kid. All this [expletive] hype [expletive] on the phone, it’s stupid. He just probably said, ‘You know what, [expletive] you. I don’t want 75, I want a 120. I may go to Arizona.’ That’s all that was.”

Dawkins: “And Will Wade — I told Book, I said, ‘Will Wade is like driving up the price of [expletive]. Cause he’s not even doing like real numbers.’”

Miller: “I tell you what, ‘I’ll give him credit. He’s got a big set of balls on him.’”

Dawkins: “No, Will Wade doesn’t give a [expletive], Sean.”

Also included in the film is a scene where Dawkins discusses his arrest. He was brought into a hotel in Manhattan under the guise of another meeting with his investors when an undercover FBI agent asked him if he would flip on Rick Pitino and NBA agent Andy Miller. While they were having that conversation, Dawkins said, Sean Miller called him. When he did, the call popped up on the FBI agents’ phones.

That’s when he knew.

But Dawkins didn’t flip.

He fought, and is still fighting, these charges to the bitter end.

The reason why Pitino was the only coach that, to date, has lost his job as a result of this scandal is because Dawkins decided that he wasn’t going to turn snitch.

And at the end of the day, the reason why this investigation didn’t turn the sport completely upside down, as so many predicted that it would, was because of that decision Dawkins made.

This film tells you why.

Simulating the 2020 NCAA Tournament: Who would be the real national champion?

Via NCAA
By Rob DausterMar 17, 2020, 7:05 AM EDT
So here’s what happened.

I was bored on Monday night.

Bored, trapped in my house and wondering how in the world I was going to survive without college basketball and the NCAA tournament, so I decided to make one of my own.

Using the most recent bracket projection from our Dave Ommen to put together the field and something called NCAA Game Sim, I played out the entire NCAA tournament.

All 68 teams.

All 67 games.

All the madness, all the upsets, everything that we are all missing right now.

Let’s dive into it.

Programming note: I’ll be posting the bracket as it looks after every single round. If you’re interested in who played well, the box score for every game is linked.

Cue the music.

FIRST FOUR

11. Texas 72, 11. Xavier 60
16. Robert Morris 72, 16. NC-Central 64
16. Siena 70, 16. Prairie View A&M 65
11. N.C. State 76, 11. Texas Tech 75

FIRST ROUND

EAST

1. Dayton 82, 16. Winthrop 60
8. LSU 68, 9. Arizona State 60
5. Butler 75, 12. Liberty 65
4. Maryland 63, 13. Yale 56
6. West Virginia 83, 11. UCLA 68
3. Duke 90, 14. Hofstra 66
7. Michigan 75, 10. Florida 60
15. Northern Kentucky 69, 2. Villanova 64

Things went pretty smoothly in the East Region on the first day of the tournament until the final game, when No. 15 seed Northern Kentucky added to Villanova’s long legacy of winning national titles or getting upset in the first weekend. Jalen Tate led the way with 16 points for the Norse.

MIDWEST

1. Kansas 87, 16. Robert Morris 54
8. Saint Mary’s 87, 9. Houston 73
5. BYU 74, 12. Stephen F. Austin 63
4. Louisville 62, 13. Vermont 60
6. Iowa 85, 11. N.C. State 55
3. Kentucky 83, 14. Bradley 65
7. Illinois 68, 10. Utah State 67
2. Creighton 67, UC Irvine 66

The Midwest Region had all of the action in the first round, as three games were decided by a single possession. Vermont came within a missed Everett Duncan three of upsetting No. 4-seed Louisville while Creighton’s Denzel Mahoney hit a jumper at the buzzer to avoid becoming the second No. 2-seed to lose in the first round. Illinois and Utah State were decided by a single point, but that was thanks to a late Brody Miller three that did nothing but make sure that the Aggies covered the spread.

SOUTH

1. Baylor 62, 16. Boston U. 57
9. Indiana 71, 8. USC 70
12. Cincinnati 72, 5. Auburn 68
13. North Texas 77, 4. Wisconsin 76
6. Penn State 73, 11. Texas 68
3. Seton Hall 84, 14. Belmont 60
10. Rutgers 63, 7. Providence 47
2. Florida State 83, 15. North Dakota State 71

More upsets and more buzzer-beaters thanks to the South Region. No. 9-seed Indiana got to the second round of the tournament thanks to a game-winning bucker from Damezi Anderson while Thomas Bell his a shot to put No. 13-seed North Texas ahead of No. 4-seed Wisconsin. Brad Davison missed the would-be game-winner.

WEST

1. Gonzaga 83, 16. Siena 51
9. Oklahoma 77, 8. Colorado 72
5. Ohio State 80, 12. Akron 58
4. Oregon 88, 13. New Mexico State 58
6. Virginia 72, 11. East Tennessee State 60
3. Michigan State 90, 14. Little Rock 64
10. Marquette 76, 7. Arizona 63
2. San Diego State 74, 15. Eastern Washington 66

Nothing all that crazy happened in the West Region in the first round. Markus Howard scored 26 points to get the Golden Eagles past No. 7-seed Arizona in the opening round, but that was the biggest upset out west.

SECOND ROUND

EAST

1. Dayton 77, 8. LSU 72
5. Butler 65, 4. Maryland 62
6. West Virginia 86, 3. Duke 70
7. Michigan 87, 15. Northern Kentucky 49

Dayton was the only top four seed to get to the second weekend in the East. The Flyers held off LSU, but things got weird elsewhere. Miles McBride scored 19 points to lead No. 6-seed West Virginia past No. 3-seed Duke while Bryce Nze’s 16 points and 10 boards were enough to get the Bulldogs past No. 4-seed Maryland.

MIDWEST

1. Kansas 79, 8. Saint Mary’s 66
4. Louisville 79, 5. BYU 72
6. Iowa 86, 3. Kentucky 74
7. Illinois 86, 2. Creighton 72

Luka Garza and Joe Weiskamp combined for 45 points as the No. 6-seed Hawkeyes steamrolled No. 3-seed Kentucky in the second round, but they were bested by Ayo Dosunmu (22 points, six assists, six boards) and Kofi Cockburn (21 points, 16 boards) as they blew past No. 2-seed Creighton.

SOUTH

1. Baylor 78, 9. Indiana 48
12. Cincinnati 63, 13. North Texas 56
6. Penn State 82, 3. Seton Hall 68
2. Florida State 68, 10. Rutgers 62

Cincinnati won the battle of the double-digit seeds to become the “Cinderella” No. 12-seed in the Sweet 16 while Penn State’s win over No. 3-seed Seton Hall ensured that there would be a Big Ten team in the Sweet 16 in each and every region.

WEST

9. Oklahoma 89, 1. Gonzaga 71
5. Ohio State 91, 4. Oregon 66
3. Michigan State 68, 6. Virginia 51
10. Marquette 66, 2. San Diego State 61

Six Big Ten teams made it out of the first weekend in total after No. 5-seed Ohio State blew out Oregon and No. 3-seed Michigan State advanced past Virginia, but that was the most normal past of the West Region’s second round. Kristian Doolittle went for 30 points as No. 9-seed Oklahoma upset No. 1-seed Gonzaga and Markus Howard added 21 points as the Golden Eagles held Malachi Flynn to a 2-for-11 shooting performance in a win over the No. 2-seed, San Diego State.

SWEET 16

EAST

1. Dayton 71, 5. Butler 68
7. Michigan 59, 6. West Virginia 50

Eli Brooks, who averaged 19 points through the first two games of the tournament, was once again Michigan’s leading scorer with all of nine points as the Wolverines advanced to the Elite Eight with a win over West Virginia. On the other side of the bracket, Obi Toppin’s 17-point afternoon sent the Flyers to the Elite Eight over No. 5-seed Butler.

MIDWEST

1. Kansas 79, 4. Louisville 64
7. Illinois 74, 6. Iowa 55

Devon Dotson continued his torrid tournament by putting up 23 points in a win over No. 4-seed Louisville. Ochai Agbaji added 19 points as Udoka Azubuike struggled with Louisville’s size. In a battle of Big Ten teams, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kofi Cockburn got the best of Luka Garza, holding him to eight points on 3-for-10 shooting as the Illini reached the Elite Eight.

SOUTH

1. Baylor 58, 12. Cincinnati 54
2. Florida State 85, 6. Penn State 77

Scott Drew made it back to the Elite Eight for the third time in his career by knocking off Cincinnati, and he’ll take on No. 2-seed Florida State, who ran past No. 6-seed Penn State to get back to the Elite Eight. Someone from the South Region is going to get to their first Final Four this year.

WEST

9. Oklahoma 66, 5. Ohio State 53
3. Michigan State 75, 10. Marquette 71

Rocket Watts had 19 points to lead No. 3-seed Michigan State as Markus Howard outdueled Cassius Winston but still came up short as the Wolverines beat Marquette. Kristian Doolittle didn’t slow down a bit in the Sweet 16, going for 18 points as the No. 9-seed Sooners advanced to within a game of the Final Four.

ELITE EIGHT

7. Michigan 72, 1. Dayton 67
1. Kansas 64, 7. Illinois 60
1. Baylor 71, 2. Florida State 61
3. Michigan State 76, Oklahoma 56

Isaiah Livers finished with 16 points, Zavier Simpson added 15 points and Franz Wagner went for 13 points and 12 boards as the Wolverines, the No. 7-seed in the East Region picked off No. 1-seed Dayton, ending a dream season for the Flyers.

Meanwhile, in the Midwest, Udoka Azubuike had his best game of the tournament to date, finishing with 14 points and eight boards as Bill Self beat his old program, No. 7-seed Illinois, to get back to the Final Four.

Baylor put four players in double-figures as they advanced to the Final Four for the first time in program history. Freddie Gillispie led the way with 12 points and 14 boards for the Bears.

And in the West, Brady Manek went for 27 points, but Xavier Tillman shut down Kristian Doolittle and Cassius Winston went for 21 points and five assists as the No. 3-seed Spartans got to the Final Four.

FINAL FOUR

1. Kansas 73, 7. Michigan 66
3. Michigan State 72, 1. Baylor 71

In the first game at the Final Four, Devon Dotson and Marcus Garrett combined for 32 points and eight assists as the No. 1-seed Jayhawks ended No. 7-seed Michigan’s dream season. It’s the third time Bill Self has been to a national title game.

Meanwhile on the other side of the bracket, we had a thriller. Michigan State blew a late seven-point lead but Freddie Gillispie missed the would-be game-winning shot at the buzzer. Cassius Winston had 16 points and nine assists in the win.

NATIONAL TITLE

1. Kansas 77, 3. Michigan State 61

In what was billed as one of the most anticipated National Title games in recent memory, Devon Dotson ended up outplaying Cassius Winston — 21 points and five assists to 13 points and three assists — as the Jayhawks finished off a dream season. I hope they enjoyed it. This may be the last time that we’ll see them in postseason play for a long time.

So here it is.

The full, complete 2020 NCAA Tournament, with your national champions: The Kansas Jayhawks.

Here’s to hoping Snoop Dogg is invited to the parade.

College basketball teams are making their own One Shining Moment, and they’re amazing

Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 16, 2020, 4:48 PM EDT
So here’s a cool thing that has been happening on social media today: Teams are producing their own One Shining Moment videos.

There are some of the best that I have found. I’m sure they are not the only ones that are currently floating around the internet.

Since the NCAA tournament was cancelled and there was no official One Shining Moment, these do an adequate job of feeding that fix.