The Quarantino Podcast: Surviving social distancing and Ricky P

Rob Dauster and Bobby Reagan talk through the stresses of social distancing, the hiring of Rick Pitino and why this year’s coaching carousel is not what we thought it would be.
Syracuse basketball roster in flux
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim likely will end up losing four guards from his roster.
He says he’s not surprised.
“There’s going to be changes. We knew that,” Boeheim said Tuesday. “Whenever you have five guards you’re going to have change, so nothing surprising there. This is all expected.”
Sophomore guard Brendan Paul announced Tuesday on Twitter that he “will be transferring to a university that fits me both athletically and academically.” Paul joins freshman guard Brycen Goodine, who announced his decision to transfer on Friday. Guards Jalen Carey and Howard Washington also are expected to enter the transfer portal.
“Pretty much that’s likely,” Boeheim said, adding that he didn’t anticipate any other changes. “We’ll see if there will be additions. You never know.”
Only two returning guards have a good dose of experience; Boeheim’s son, Buddy, who will be a junior, and Joe Girard, who had a solid freshman year this past season. Both averaged over 33 minutes for the Orange, who finished 18-14 overall. Syracuse has incoming freshman guard Kadary Richmond to help fill any void at the position.
Also pending is the future of small forward Elijah Hughes, who led the Atlantic Coast Conference in scoring at 19 points per game and has one year of eligibility remaining.
“That now won’t be decided until who knows when,” Boeheim said. “Everything’s going to be on hold for at least a month, maybe two (because of the coronavirus pandemic). We’re hopeful in two months things will look a lot different, but right now you just don’t know.”
Washington, who suffered a stroke while walking on campus in the fall of 2018, played in 20 games this past season. He had 23 points, 24 assists and 11 turnovers and shot 26.9% while averaging just 7.4 minutes. He played in only three games in 2018-19, applied for a medical redshirt, and had hoped for more playing time. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
Carey won the starting point guard job in the preseason but an injured thumb hampered his effectiveness. He played only 23 minutes over two starts, underwent surgery on the finger and redshirted.
Paul, a teammate of Buddy Boeheim at Brewster Academy before joining him at Syracuse, played just nine minutes over seven games in 2019-20 and scored three points.
New audio recordings featured in HBO’s film on the FBI’s investigation into college hoops
If you don’t follow college basketball religiously, if your understanding of the FBI’s investigation into corruption in college athletics is limited to a soundbite from their September 26th, 2017, press conference stating that “we have your playbook,” then HBO’s new documentary, The Scheme, is going to be an eye-opener for you.
The film is told from the perspective of Christian Dawkins, the son of a Michigan high school coaching legend that, by his early 20s, was an aspiring agent that worked as a middleman between some of basketball’s best high school prospects ad the shoe companies, agents and college coaches recruiting them. Dawkins was sentenced to 18 months in prison on bribery and fraud charges stemming from the investigation, and the documentary is, in essence, the defense that Dawkins was hoping to muster at trial and was never allowed to. In short, his goal was never to use the money given to him by a still-unnamed (and potentially corrupt) FBI agent to bribe coaches because that’s not how the business works. As he put it in the film, “the FBI funded a great party for college coaches,” and what was leftover was the seed money he would use for his management business.
It heavily features three people — Dawkins, his lawyer Steve Haney and Dan Wetzel, a columnist for Yahoo! and the our nation’s leader in the anti-NCAA movement — that believe what many in the basketball community believe: That it’s farcical that Dawkins, and the nine other men that were arrested by the FBI during this investigation, has been convicted of multiple federal felonies for breaking NCAA rules; that it’s a joke that Marty Blazer, a man that stole millions and millions of dollars from his clients, got a year of probation and no jail time for his crimes in exchange for putting the FBI on Dawkins’ trail; that this investigation did little more than set taxpayer money on fire while essentially turning the NCAA’s amateurism bylaws into federal legislation.
There are plenty of people in our country that only read the tweet and didn’t click the link on anything that had to do with this story as it played out over the last two and a half years, and this is going to be their chance to fully grasp just how ridiculous this entire endeavor was.
But for those of us that have been paying attention, the information here really isn’t all that new.
We knew most of this, thanks in part to the reporting from Yahoo! Sports over that time frame.
What is going to make the headlines from this case is what was caught on tape. There is video of Dawkins, on a yacht, taking $50,000 from an undercover FBI agent. There is video of his in a Las Vegas hotel room with a handful of assistant coaches — TCU’s Corey Barker, USC’s Tony Bland, Creighton’s Preston Murphy — accepting envelopes full of cash. More importantly, we get a chance to listen in on the wiretapped phone calls involving Arizona’s Sean Miller and LSU’s Will Wade.
Hearing Wade talk so openly about making “strong-ass offers” and discuss how he could compensate a player “better than the rookie minimum, we’d give him more than the D League,” is certainly striking. It’s one thing to read those lines on a screen. It’s another to hear them come out of his mouth.
In another conversation that was recorded, Miller was discussing the recruitment of Nassir Little with Dawkins. Little, at the time, was thought to be down to Arizona and Miami as the two schools pursuing him. Miller asked about how he should navigate Little’s AAU director and AAU coach. This exchange followed:
Christian Dawkins: “They definitely want to get some [expletive] for themselves because they have been taking care of the kid, and they [expletive] like …
Sean Miller: “Miami doesn’t have an advantage over us in that area, do they?”
Dawkins: “Well, I’ll say this, what Miami does have is Adidas.”
Miller: “Right.”
Perhaps more striking was the conversation the pair had about Naz Reid, a 6-foot-10 forward from New Jersey that eventually enrolled at LSU for a year. Former Arizona assistant Emanuel “Book” Richardson, who was convicted of similar crimes and served three months in prison, was caught on a recording saying, “there’s a deal in place, I got $300,000 for [Reid].”
That led to this exchange:
Dawkins: “Do you think you’ll get Naz Reid?”
Miller: “No. He’s going to LSU.”
Dawkins: “OK, he’s going to LSU, so that helps.”
Miller: “We’re not even bringing him on a visit. He’s not even visiting. That’s all [expletive]. Like, I’m looking at our recruiting board, he’s not even on it. I’ve never talked to the kid. All this [expletive] hype [expletive] on the phone, it’s stupid. He just probably said, ‘You know what, [expletive] you. I don’t want 75, I want a 120. I may go to Arizona.’ That’s all that was.”
Dawkins: “And Will Wade — I told Book, I said, ‘Will Wade is like driving up the price of [expletive]. Cause he’s not even doing like real numbers.’”
Miller: “I tell you what, ‘I’ll give him credit. He’s got a big set of balls on him.’”
Dawkins: “No, Will Wade doesn’t give a [expletive], Sean.”
Also included in the film is a scene where Dawkins discusses his arrest. He was brought into a hotel in Manhattan under the guise of another meeting with his investors when an undercover FBI agent asked him if he would flip on Rick Pitino and NBA agent Andy Miller. While they were having that conversation, Dawkins said, Sean Miller called him. When he did, the call popped up on the FBI agents’ phones.
That’s when he knew.
But Dawkins didn’t flip.
He fought, and is still fighting, these charges to the bitter end.
The reason why Pitino was the only coach that, to date, has lost his job as a result of this scandal is because Dawkins decided that he wasn’t going to turn snitch.
And at the end of the day, the reason why this investigation didn’t turn the sport completely upside down, as so many predicted that it would, was because of that decision Dawkins made.
This film tells you why.
Simulating the 2020 NCAA Tournament: Who would be the real national champion?
So here’s what happened.
I was bored on Monday night.
Bored, trapped in my house and wondering how in the world I was going to survive without college basketball and the NCAA tournament, so I decided to make one of my own.
Using the most recent bracket projection from our Dave Ommen to put together the field and something called NCAA Game Sim, I played out the entire NCAA tournament.
All 68 teams.
All 67 games.
All the madness, all the upsets, everything that we are all missing right now.
Let’s dive into it.
Programming note: I’ll be posting the bracket as it looks after every single round. If you’re interested in who played well, the box score for every game is linked.
FIRST FOUR
11. Texas 72, 11. Xavier 60
16. Robert Morris 72, 16. NC-Central 64
16. Siena 70, 16. Prairie View A&M 65
11. N.C. State 76, 11. Texas Tech 75
FIRST ROUND
EAST
1. Dayton 82, 16. Winthrop 60
8. LSU 68, 9. Arizona State 60
5. Butler 75, 12. Liberty 65
4. Maryland 63, 13. Yale 56
6. West Virginia 83, 11. UCLA 68
3. Duke 90, 14. Hofstra 66
7. Michigan 75, 10. Florida 60
15. Northern Kentucky 69, 2. Villanova 64
Things went pretty smoothly in the East Region on the first day of the tournament until the final game, when No. 15 seed Northern Kentucky added to Villanova’s long legacy of winning national titles or getting upset in the first weekend. Jalen Tate led the way with 16 points for the Norse.
MIDWEST
1. Kansas 87, 16. Robert Morris 54
8. Saint Mary’s 87, 9. Houston 73
5. BYU 74, 12. Stephen F. Austin 63
4. Louisville 62, 13. Vermont 60
6. Iowa 85, 11. N.C. State 55
3. Kentucky 83, 14. Bradley 65
7. Illinois 68, 10. Utah State 67
2. Creighton 67, UC Irvine 66
The Midwest Region had all of the action in the first round, as three games were decided by a single possession. Vermont came within a missed Everett Duncan three of upsetting No. 4-seed Louisville while Creighton’s Denzel Mahoney hit a jumper at the buzzer to avoid becoming the second No. 2-seed to lose in the first round. Illinois and Utah State were decided by a single point, but that was thanks to a late Brody Miller three that did nothing but make sure that the Aggies covered the spread.
SOUTH
1. Baylor 62, 16. Boston U. 57
9. Indiana 71, 8. USC 70
12. Cincinnati 72, 5. Auburn 68
13. North Texas 77, 4. Wisconsin 76
6. Penn State 73, 11. Texas 68
3. Seton Hall 84, 14. Belmont 60
10. Rutgers 63, 7. Providence 47
2. Florida State 83, 15. North Dakota State 71
More upsets and more buzzer-beaters thanks to the South Region. No. 9-seed Indiana got to the second round of the tournament thanks to a game-winning bucker from Damezi Anderson while Thomas Bell his a shot to put No. 13-seed North Texas ahead of No. 4-seed Wisconsin. Brad Davison missed the would-be game-winner.
WEST
1. Gonzaga 83, 16. Siena 51
9. Oklahoma 77, 8. Colorado 72
5. Ohio State 80, 12. Akron 58
4. Oregon 88, 13. New Mexico State 58
6. Virginia 72, 11. East Tennessee State 60
3. Michigan State 90, 14. Little Rock 64
10. Marquette 76, 7. Arizona 63
2. San Diego State 74, 15. Eastern Washington 66
Nothing all that crazy happened in the West Region in the first round. Markus Howard scored 26 points to get the Golden Eagles past No. 7-seed Arizona in the opening round, but that was the biggest upset out west.
SECOND ROUND
EAST
1. Dayton 77, 8. LSU 72
5. Butler 65, 4. Maryland 62
6. West Virginia 86, 3. Duke 70
7. Michigan 87, 15. Northern Kentucky 49
Dayton was the only top four seed to get to the second weekend in the East. The Flyers held off LSU, but things got weird elsewhere. Miles McBride scored 19 points to lead No. 6-seed West Virginia past No. 3-seed Duke while Bryce Nze’s 16 points and 10 boards were enough to get the Bulldogs past No. 4-seed Maryland.
MIDWEST
1. Kansas 79, 8. Saint Mary’s 66
4. Louisville 79, 5. BYU 72
6. Iowa 86, 3. Kentucky 74
7. Illinois 86, 2. Creighton 72
Luka Garza and Joe Weiskamp combined for 45 points as the No. 6-seed Hawkeyes steamrolled No. 3-seed Kentucky in the second round, but they were bested by Ayo Dosunmu (22 points, six assists, six boards) and Kofi Cockburn (21 points, 16 boards) as they blew past No. 2-seed Creighton.
SOUTH
1. Baylor 78, 9. Indiana 48
12. Cincinnati 63, 13. North Texas 56
6. Penn State 82, 3. Seton Hall 68
2. Florida State 68, 10. Rutgers 62
Cincinnati won the battle of the double-digit seeds to become the “Cinderella” No. 12-seed in the Sweet 16 while Penn State’s win over No. 3-seed Seton Hall ensured that there would be a Big Ten team in the Sweet 16 in each and every region.
WEST
9. Oklahoma 89, 1. Gonzaga 71
5. Ohio State 91, 4. Oregon 66
3. Michigan State 68, 6. Virginia 51
10. Marquette 66, 2. San Diego State 61
Six Big Ten teams made it out of the first weekend in total after No. 5-seed Ohio State blew out Oregon and No. 3-seed Michigan State advanced past Virginia, but that was the most normal past of the West Region’s second round. Kristian Doolittle went for 30 points as No. 9-seed Oklahoma upset No. 1-seed Gonzaga and Markus Howard added 21 points as the Golden Eagles held Malachi Flynn to a 2-for-11 shooting performance in a win over the No. 2-seed, San Diego State.
SWEET 16
EAST
1. Dayton 71, 5. Butler 68
7. Michigan 59, 6. West Virginia 50
Eli Brooks, who averaged 19 points through the first two games of the tournament, was once again Michigan’s leading scorer with all of nine points as the Wolverines advanced to the Elite Eight with a win over West Virginia. On the other side of the bracket, Obi Toppin’s 17-point afternoon sent the Flyers to the Elite Eight over No. 5-seed Butler.
MIDWEST
1. Kansas 79, 4. Louisville 64
7. Illinois 74, 6. Iowa 55
Devon Dotson continued his torrid tournament by putting up 23 points in a win over No. 4-seed Louisville. Ochai Agbaji added 19 points as Udoka Azubuike struggled with Louisville’s size. In a battle of Big Ten teams, Giorgi Bezhanishvili and Kofi Cockburn got the best of Luka Garza, holding him to eight points on 3-for-10 shooting as the Illini reached the Elite Eight.
SOUTH
1. Baylor 58, 12. Cincinnati 54
2. Florida State 85, 6. Penn State 77
Scott Drew made it back to the Elite Eight for the third time in his career by knocking off Cincinnati, and he’ll take on No. 2-seed Florida State, who ran past No. 6-seed Penn State to get back to the Elite Eight. Someone from the South Region is going to get to their first Final Four this year.
WEST
9. Oklahoma 66, 5. Ohio State 53
3. Michigan State 75, 10. Marquette 71
Rocket Watts had 19 points to lead No. 3-seed Michigan State as Markus Howard outdueled Cassius Winston but still came up short as the Wolverines beat Marquette. Kristian Doolittle didn’t slow down a bit in the Sweet 16, going for 18 points as the No. 9-seed Sooners advanced to within a game of the Final Four.
ELITE EIGHT
7. Michigan 72, 1. Dayton 67
1. Kansas 64, 7. Illinois 60
1. Baylor 71, 2. Florida State 61
3. Michigan State 76, Oklahoma 56
Isaiah Livers finished with 16 points, Zavier Simpson added 15 points and Franz Wagner went for 13 points and 12 boards as the Wolverines, the No. 7-seed in the East Region picked off No. 1-seed Dayton, ending a dream season for the Flyers.
Meanwhile, in the Midwest, Udoka Azubuike had his best game of the tournament to date, finishing with 14 points and eight boards as Bill Self beat his old program, No. 7-seed Illinois, to get back to the Final Four.
Baylor put four players in double-figures as they advanced to the Final Four for the first time in program history. Freddie Gillispie led the way with 12 points and 14 boards for the Bears.
And in the West, Brady Manek went for 27 points, but Xavier Tillman shut down Kristian Doolittle and Cassius Winston went for 21 points and five assists as the No. 3-seed Spartans got to the Final Four.
FINAL FOUR
1. Kansas 73, 7. Michigan 66
3. Michigan State 72, 1. Baylor 71
In the first game at the Final Four, Devon Dotson and Marcus Garrett combined for 32 points and eight assists as the No. 1-seed Jayhawks ended No. 7-seed Michigan’s dream season. It’s the third time Bill Self has been to a national title game.
Meanwhile on the other side of the bracket, we had a thriller. Michigan State blew a late seven-point lead but Freddie Gillispie missed the would-be game-winning shot at the buzzer. Cassius Winston had 16 points and nine assists in the win.
NATIONAL TITLE
1. Kansas 77, 3. Michigan State 61
In what was billed as one of the most anticipated National Title games in recent memory, Devon Dotson ended up outplaying Cassius Winston — 21 points and five assists to 13 points and three assists — as the Jayhawks finished off a dream season. I hope they enjoyed it. This may be the last time that we’ll see them in postseason play for a long time.
So here it is.
The full, complete 2020 NCAA Tournament, with your national champions: The Kansas Jayhawks.
Here’s to hoping Snoop Dogg is invited to the parade.
College basketball teams are making their own One Shining Moment, and they’re amazing
So here’s a cool thing that has been happening on social media today: Teams are producing their own One Shining Moment videos.
There are some of the best that I have found. I’m sure they are not the only ones that are currently floating around the internet.
Since the NCAA tournament was cancelled and there was no official One Shining Moment, these do an adequate job of feeding that fix.
Man, what a season.
These memories, moments, and achievements will last a lifetime. #OneShiningMoment #RockChalk pic.twitter.com/TqLBfuUMUD
— Kansas Basketball (@KUHoops) March 16, 2020
A season full of moments we will 𝗻𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗿 forget. #GoGreen pic.twitter.com/S1WoTvR1VD
— Michigan State Basketball (@MSU_Basketball) March 16, 2020
More than a moment.
Our memories together will last a lifetime.#OneShiningMoment | #IUBB pic.twitter.com/rfAwfh0DdI
— Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) March 16, 2020
It's impossible not to ask "What Could Have Been?"
But #Team122 sure gave us more than just One Shining Moment. #ButlerWay pic.twitter.com/iunoaaNRPy
— Butler Basketball (@ButlerMBB) March 16, 2020
We played with JOY and we hope you enjoyed the ride as much as we did!!! #SicEm #BaylorFamily #OneShiningMoment pic.twitter.com/y2jtzB5HU0
— Scott Drew (@BUDREW) March 15, 2020
A season full of shining moments. 🙌#Illini | #EveryDayGuys | #OneShiningMoment pic.twitter.com/Vkck2b2ywq
— Illinois Basketball (@IlliniMBB) March 15, 2020
There was still work to be done.
But we felt you all needed this. #OneShiningMoment pic.twitter.com/rV9IymIHeI
— USU Men's Hoops (@USUBasketball) March 13, 2020
2020 One Shining Moment: We didn’t get the NCAA tournament but this is still good
We still have ourselves a 2020 One Shining Moment despite the fact that the 2020 NCAA Tournament never happened.
But that didn’t stop Max Goren, a student at N.C. State and the son of a former Winston-Salem TV anchor, from making his own and, in the process, becoming the hero that college basketball twitter needed.
The video was posted on Saturday. By Monday morning, it had been viewed more than 40,000 times on YouTube and had gone viral on twitter, getting more than 850 retweets and 2,300 likes.
All from someone that had fewer than 100 followers at the time.
“I just did it for myself, really,” Goren told The Athletic.
“All of a sudden Seth Davis is tweeting it. I was like, how did he even see it?”
All of the best moments of the season are in there. You see Stephen F. Austin’s miracle game-winner to beat Duke in Cameron Indoor Stadium. Kamar Baldwin’s game-winning shot to beat Villanova in Hinkle Fieldhouse is in there. Josh Speidel’s moving and inspirational senior night basket is in there. And, of course, Markell Johnson’s half-court shot to beat UNCG at the buzzer is in there. Max is an N.C. State student after all.
But perhaps the best part of the video isn’t the video itself.
It’s the backlash?
You see, the next tweet that Goren sent out following the publication of the video was this:
For the record, I don’t hate Duke
— Max Goren (@MaxGoren) March 15, 2020
It seems like he found out the hard way that Duke twitter can be just a little bit insane.
So please, go enjoy the only 2020 One Shining Moment that we are going to get this year.
It may not be the real thing, but it is about as close to it as you can get.