More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Getty Images

‘The wrong side of history’: On the day the NCAA tournament died

By Rob DausterMar 12, 2020, 8:45 PM EDT
Leave a comment

For the last five months, we have talked about how weird, how unprecedented and how unpredictable the 2020 college basketball season has been.

So it’s only fitting that it came to an end like this: With the NCAA self-imposing a tournament ban due to the spread of a global pandemic.

Coronavirus.

On Wednesday afternoon at precisely 4:16 p.m. ET, the NCAA sent out a press release announcing that all winter and spring championships would be cancelled. That included the 2020 men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments and came on the heels of every single conference tournament that had not been completed being cancelled, including the Big East tournament, which was ended after Creighton and St. John’s had played one half of basketball.

And in the end, it was the only choice that the organization had.

Postponing the event would have been, logistically, a near-impossibility. We have no idea what a timetable is for when it will be safe to play games again. What do you do with the students who get sent home because their campuses are going to online-only classes? Will they be in shape after spending a month or more away from their team, their practice facility and their coaches? Will they still be academically eligible?

More importantly, how will you keep the best players in the sport from beginning to focus on their professional careers and preparing for the draft? If May Madness were to happen, how would the NCAA balance that with the combine, or with next year’s freshman class arriving to campus?

Who are the automatic bids? Teams play an entire season with the idea in mind that they are going to get a shot at winning an automatic bid in their league tournament. Can you just change the rules like that?

And how, logistically, would you put together a 68-team, 13-city event in the span of, what, a week? Two weeks? Finding gyms, finding transportation for the teams, carving out time for those games to be broadcast.

That would be a nightmare.

In theory, it’s probably possible. In practice, however, I do not see how that gets done.

But playing the event next week was simply not an option, either. The coronavirus has a two-week incubation period. People are carrying the virus right now, as we speak, and have no idea that they are. Case in point: The CAA announced that an official that worked a game on the first day of the event tested positive for coronavirus. He did not show symptoms until 72 hours after the game that he was officiating had ended.

It seems virtually inevitable that there is going to be at least one Division I basketball player that tests positive for the virus. Imagine a scenario where the NCAA tournament was set to be played on time, like nothing was amiss, and after Creighton’s first round win St. John’s announces that one of its players has tested positive. Anyone that has had any recent, direct contact with a person that has tested positive is supposed to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Creighton would be scheduled to play their second round game the next day.

What would the NCAA do in that situation?

Without an adequate protocol for that precise scenario, there is simply no way that the NCAA tournament — any tournament, for that matter — could proceed.

It’s that simple.

I was getting my makeup finished when the news broke.

The American was first, announcing at 11:44 a.m. ET — just 16 minutes before today’s conference tournament action was set to begin — that they would be cancelling their event in Fort Worth. The Big Ten’s announcement came through seconds later. It was followed by the SEC, and the ACC, and the Pac-12.

I was on set at NBCSN. I was prepping to do studio analysis of VCU-UMass, the first of four games to be played in the Atlantic 10 tournament on the network. The news came through at 11:56 a.m. Our control room was alerted before anyone else. The event was being cancelled. The game that was supposed to tip in four minutes, where the teams had already gone through their entire warmup, would no longer be played. We had three minutes to shift gears, and spent the next 90 minutes live on national television trying to process the news along with everyone else.

I bring this up because of the immediacy of it all. One high-ranking source in a top-eight conference told me that he had spent the morning texting with administrators in every other power conference, working through their thought process and letting them know that “we’re inching closer to cancelling this thing.” Another source in a different high-major league said that they were on a call with their board of advisors that morning and that the shift was quick and immediate once the dominoes started to fall.

As one power conference associate commissioner told me, “I’m extremely concerned about being on the wrong side of history.”

If anyone was, it was the Big East, who opted to allow Creighton and St. John’s to play a half of basketball. Commissioner Val Ackerman sharply criticized the NCAA when asked about the decision to allow their Thursday tournament action to start.

“We had NCAA staff, who we’ve been looking to for guidance on a video conference with our presidents a few hours ago, and they did not let on that even they knew that some of these moves were being made by these other conferences,” Ackerman said at a news conference. “So that’s kind of how the last 24 hours have gone.”

As the images of teams getting pulled off of the court, packed into busses and sent back to their hotels started spreading, one thing became evident: It was only a matter of time before the NCAA tournament was toast.

And I’m sad.

I’m sad because March Madness is what I structure my entire life around. My family understands this. They allow me to do it. My parents and grandparents keep schedules clear in case they need to help out with the kids. My wife sacrifices nights and weekends to allow me to be able to work and travel. It’s the annual crescendo, from the February bubble watches to the conference tournaments to the insanity that is the first weekend until, finally, the Final Four.

My favorite week of the year.

So yes, I’m crushed.

This sucks.

But I’m just a guy that loves the sport and is lucky enough to talk about it and write about it.

The guys that are hurting more are the seniors that are not going to get a chance to play in the tournament. Hofstra hasn’t been to the NCAA tournament in 19 years. Their two-best players are seniors. It’s not going to happen for them even though they earned it, and I can’t imagine what they’re going through.

Or what about the kids at Dayton, or San Diego State, or Baylor. Those programs had a chance to do something that they have never done before and may never be in a position to do again. We’re talking about No. 1 seeds. Final Four contenders. Teams that could have won the national title.

What about seniors like Cassius Winston or Udoka Azubuike? Or the fans that had invested hundreds if not thousands of their own dollars to attend these events?

It sucks.

But it’s what had to be done.

So forgive me if I spend the next six hours drinking beer and watching videos of Gus Johnson losing his mind on YouTube.

Players and coaches react to March Madness being canceled

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 12, 2020, 6:30 PM EDT
Leave a comment

March Madness getting canceled in 2020 sent shockwaves throughout college basketball.

The NCAA announced its decision to cancel the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments on Thursday afternoon. Stunning the sport with the sudden change, coaches and players expressed opinions on social media.

Other coaches also gave interviews to address the season ending out of nowhere.

“Extremely, extremely disappointed. Extremely disappointed,” Gonzaga’s Mark Few said on ESPN. “I think all of us felt we could postpone, and even postpone into May or whatever and if we needed to cancel, we could cancel then. But if that’s what they’re doing, then I guess that’s what they’re doing. This is a sad, sad day. I think we probably could have at least paused or delayed it.”

MORETimeline of college hoops and coronavirus

Seniors had their careers end without a final game. Championships went undecided in numerous conferences. And the magic of capturing the nation’s attention for three weeks is gone in an instant. March Madness getting canceled had a huge impact on the sport.

CAA conference tournament game official tests positive for coronavirus

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 12, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT
Leave a comment

A game official from the CAA men’s basketball tournament tested positive for coronavirus.

The Colonial Athletic Association announced the test results on Thursday afternoon.

“The official did not exhibit symptoms of the virus until 72 hours after the game he worked, but out of an abundance of caution the conference has made the involved institutions and tournament personnel aware of the situation so they can take proper precautionary measures,” the conference said in an official release.

The CAA conference tournament completed on Tuesday night in Washington D.C. Hofstra won the title game over Northeastern to claim the league’s autobid. The CAA conference tournament began on March 7 and went until March 10.

The 2020 men’s and women’s NCAA tournament was canceled abruptly on Thursday afternoon due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The NCAA’s decision came hours after all of the conference tournaments were put on hold earlier Thursday.

This is believed to be the first time coronavirus has directly impacted men’s college basketball. Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg coached sick in the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday night. But Hoiberg was cleared for coronavirus and diagnosed with the flu after exiting the game early.

MORETimeline of college hoops and coronavirus

It’s unclear which teams might be impacted by this CAA coronavirus announcement. It also isn’t clear if the game official came into contact with coronavirus at the CAA tournament or after the event.

But we’ve already seen the NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS put things on hold. Sporting events are getting canceled all over the country. And this is the type of announcement that reinforces why so many leagues are being cautious during a chaotic time.

2020 NCAA tournament canceled due to coronavirus

By Scott PhillipsMar 12, 2020, 4:34 PM EDT
2 Comments

The 2020 NCAA tournament is canceled.

The men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments became the latest sporting events to get erased from the American sports calendar. The NCAA’s decision to cancel was officially announced on Thursday afternoon. The global world of sports has been flipped upside down the past 24 hours in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The NCAA announced on Wednesday that fans wouldn’t be in attendance for March Madness in 2020. Mounting pressure and additional information on the global pandemic forced the NCAA to make an unprecedented decision to cancel.

“Today, NCAA president Mark Emmert and the board of governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decision by other entities,” the NCAA said in a statement.

MORETimeline of college hoops and coronavirus

Conference tournaments were all canceled earlier on Thursday. The college basketball season is abruptly over in the middle of the busiest weekend of the season. This will be the first time the NCAA tournament hasn’t crowned a men’s basketball national champion since the inaugural year when Oregon won in 1939.

All other remaining winter and spring NCAA championships were also canceled in the NCAA’s decision.

The 2020 NCAA tournament getting canceled is one of the more shocking sports decisions in recent memory. Major League Baseball (1994) and the National Hockey League (2005) have gone seasons without crowning champions. But those were due to work stoppages and labor disagreements. Major sports championships being canceled due to a global pandemic is uncharted territory. It’ll be fascinating to see what comes next in college basketball.

Most major conferences cancel conference tournaments

By Rob DausterMar 12, 2020, 11:54 AM EDT
2 Comments

College basketball’s major conference tournaments that were scheduled to be played on Thursday have been cancelled.

The American, ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and the SEC all announced they wouldn’t be playing events shortly before tip. The leagues made the decision within the final hour before tips were scheduled to begin this afternoon. The Big East played the first half of its quarterfinal matchup between Creighton and St. John’s and cancelled the tournament at halftime.

With the NCAA banning fans from the 2020 men’s and women’s NCAA tournament yesterday, it set in motion changes across the sport. Most of the conferences tried to give Thursday games a go with no fans and empty arenas. Things changed quickly once a few conferences started to cancel.

MORE: Timeline of college hoops and coronavirus

It set across sweeping change to the sport’s busiest weekend. And potentially altering the course for next week’s NCAA tournament.

In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, NCAA president Mark Emmert laid the groundwork for today’s decision.

“I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events,” Emmert said, “including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance.”

The COVID-19 Advisory Panel put in place by the NCAA also released a statement on the matter, saying that they “recognize the fluidity” of the situation and they “recommend against sporting events open to the public.”

“We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees, and fans,” the panel’s statement said.

Conference tournaments across college basketball resume on Thursday

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 12, 2020, 10:57 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Conference tournaments across college basketball were set to resume on Thursday.

Amid growing concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, the NCAA announced Wednesday that the 2020 men’s and women’s NCAA tournament will be played without fans. That announcement set off a chain reaction across college basketball. Many conferences followed the NCAA’s lead and banned fans from attending conference tournaments beginning on Thursday.

RELATEDBubble Watch | Bracketology | Automatic Bids

Most of the major power conference tournaments hoped to continue in empty arenas. Those arenas were supposed to limited to team personnel, working media and possibly small groups of family who are allowed to attend. The Big East appears to be the only conference tournament that got in a half of play before they cancelled the rest of the event at halftime.