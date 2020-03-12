Most major conferences cancel their conference tournaments

Here is today’s updated NCAA tournament bracketology projection.

It’s been an unprecedented 24 hours. Talking about seed lines and bubble teams seems incongruent with the health issues before us.

At this point, however, the NCAA tournament is still a go. So to is our attempt to convey how we think the Selection Committee will complete its Field of 68.

While the final selections remain a question, there is one thing of which seems certain: Kansas will be the No. 1 overall seed on Sunday night when (and if) the 2020 NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed.

We’ll see how the day unfolds.

The latest look at where our NCAA tournament bracketology projection stands …

UPDATED: March 12, 2020

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON

SOUTH REGION Texas Tech vs. NC State EAST REGION Texas vs. Xavier SOUTH REGION Prairie View AM vs. Siena MIDWEST REGION ROB MORRIS vs. NC Central

MIDWEST – Indianapolis WEST – Los Angeles Omaha Spokane 1) Kansas 1) GONZAGA 16) ROB MORRIS / NC Central 16) Siena / PV-AM 8) Saint Mary’s 8) Colorado 9) Houston 9) Oklahoma Tampa Spokane 5) BYU 5) Ohio State 12) S.F. Austin 12) Akron 4) Louisville 4) Oregon 13) Vermont 13) New Mexico State Greensboro Cleveland 6) Iowa 6) Virginia 11) Xavier / Texas 11) EAST TENNESSEE ST 3) Kentucky 3) Michigan State 14) BRADLEY 14) Little Rock St. Louis Sacramento 7) Illinois 7) Arizona 10) UTAH STATE 10) Marquette 2) Creighton 2) San Diego State 15) UC-Irvine 15) Eastern Washington EAST – New York SOUTH – Houston Cleveland St. Louis 1) Dayton 1) Baylor 16) WINTHROP 16) BOSTON UNIVERSITY 8) LSU 8) USC 9) Arizona State 9) Indiana Omaha Sacramento 5) Butler 5) Auburn 12) LIBERTY 12) Cincinnati 4) Maryland 4) Wisconsin 13) YALE 13) North Texas Greensboro Albany 6) West Virginia 6) Penn State 11) UCLA 11) Texas Tech / NC State 3) Duke 3) Seton Hall 14) HOFSTRA 14) BELMONT Albany Tampa 7) Michigan 7) Providence 10) Florida 10) Rutgers 2) Villanova 2) Florida State 15) NORTHERN KENTUCKY 15) NORTH DAKOTA ST

BUBBLE NOTES

Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT Rutgers Texas Tech Richmond Mississippi State Marquette NC State Wichita State Memphis Florida Texas Stanford Saint Louis UCLA Xavier Northern Iowa Arkansas

Top Seed Line

Kansas, Gonzaga, Baylor, Dayton

Seed List

Breakdown by Conference …

Big Ten (10)

Big East (7)

Pac 12 (6)

Big 12 (6)

ACC (5)

SEC (4)

West Coast (3)

American (2)

Mountain West (2)

Atlantic 10 (1)

