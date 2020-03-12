Players and coaches react to March Madness being canceled

March Madness getting canceled in 2020 sent shockwaves throughout college basketball.
The NCAA announced its decision to cancel the men’s and women’s NCAA tournaments on Thursday afternoon. Stunning the sport with the sudden change, coaches and players expressed opinions on social media.
Other coaches also gave interviews to address the season ending out of nowhere.
“Extremely, extremely disappointed. Extremely disappointed,” Gonzaga’s Mark Few said on ESPN. “I think all of us felt we could postpone, and even postpone into May or whatever and if we needed to cancel, we could cancel then. But if that’s what they’re doing, then I guess that’s what they’re doing. This is a sad, sad day. I think we probably could have at least paused or delayed it.”
Seniors had their careers end without a final game. Championships went undecided in numerous conferences. And the magic of capturing the nation’s attention for three weeks is gone in an instant. March Madness getting canceled had a huge impact on the sport.
A game official from the CAA men’s basketball tournament tested positive for coronavirus.
The Colonial Athletic Association announced the test results on Thursday afternoon.
“The official did not exhibit symptoms of the virus until 72 hours after the game he worked, but out of an abundance of caution the conference has made the involved institutions and tournament personnel aware of the situation so they can take proper precautionary measures,” the conference said in an official release.
The CAA conference tournament completed on Tuesday night in Washington D.C. Hofstra won the title game over Northeastern to claim the league’s autobid. The CAA conference tournament began on March 7 and went until March 10.
The 2020 men’s and women’s NCAA tournament was canceled abruptly on Thursday afternoon due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The NCAA’s decision came hours after all of the conference tournaments were put on hold earlier Thursday.
This is believed to be the first time coronavirus has directly impacted men’s college basketball. Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg coached sick in the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday night. But Hoiberg was cleared for coronavirus and diagnosed with the flu after exiting the game early.
It’s unclear which teams might be impacted by this CAA coronavirus announcement. It also isn’t clear if the game official came into contact with coronavirus at the CAA tournament or after the event.
But we’ve already seen the NBA, MLB, NHL and MLS put things on hold. Sporting events are getting canceled all over the country. And this is the type of announcement that reinforces why so many leagues are being cautious during a chaotic time.
The 2020 NCAA tournament is canceled.
The men’s and women’s NCAA basketball tournaments became the latest sporting events to get erased from the American sports calendar. The NCAA’s decision to cancel was officially announced on Thursday afternoon. The global world of sports has been flipped upside down the past 24 hours in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak.
The NCAA announced on Wednesday that fans wouldn’t be in attendance for March Madness in 2020. Mounting pressure and additional information on the global pandemic forced the NCAA to make an unprecedented decision to cancel.
“Today, NCAA president Mark Emmert and the board of governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships. This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to the spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decision by other entities,” the NCAA said in a statement.
Conference tournaments were all canceled earlier on Thursday. The college basketball season is abruptly over in the middle of the busiest weekend of the season. This will be the first time the NCAA tournament hasn’t crowned a men’s basketball national champion since the inaugural year when Oregon won in 1939.
All other remaining winter and spring NCAA championships were also canceled in the NCAA’s decision.
The 2020 NCAA tournament getting canceled is one of the more shocking sports decisions in recent memory. Major League Baseball (1994) and the National Hockey League (2005) have gone seasons without crowning champions. But those were due to work stoppages and labor disagreements. Major sports championships being canceled due to a global pandemic is uncharted territory. It’ll be fascinating to see what comes next in college basketball.
College basketball’s major conference tournaments that were scheduled to be played on Thursday have been cancelled.
The American, ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and the SEC all announced they wouldn’t be playing events shortly before tip. The leagues made the decision within the final hour before tips were scheduled to begin this afternoon. The Big East played the first half of its quarterfinal matchup between Creighton and St. John’s and cancelled the tournament at halftime.
With the NCAA banning fans from the 2020 men’s and women’s NCAA tournament yesterday, it set in motion changes across the sport. Most of the conferences tried to give Thursday games a go with no fans and empty arenas. Things changed quickly once a few conferences started to cancel.
It set across sweeping change to the sport’s busiest weekend. And potentially altering the course for next week’s NCAA tournament.
In a statement released on Wednesday afternoon, NCAA president Mark Emmert laid the groundwork for today’s decision.
“I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events,” Emmert said, “including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance.”
The COVID-19 Advisory Panel put in place by the NCAA also released a statement on the matter, saying that they “recognize the fluidity” of the situation and they “recommend against sporting events open to the public.”
“We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees, and fans,” the panel’s statement said.
Conference tournaments across college basketball were set to resume on Thursday.
Amid growing concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, the NCAA announced Wednesday that the 2020 men’s and women’s NCAA tournament will be played without fans. That announcement set off a chain reaction across college basketball. Many conferences followed the NCAA’s lead and banned fans from attending conference tournaments beginning on Thursday.
Most of the major power conference tournaments hoped to continue in empty arenas. Those arenas were supposed to limited to team personnel, working media and possibly small groups of family who are allowed to attend. The Big East appears to be the only conference tournament that got in a half of play before they cancelled the rest of the event at halftime.
There is plenty of action happening on the bracketology bubble watch despite it being a relatively slow night for college hoops.
Dave Ommen’s latest bracketology can be found here. Rob Dauster’s Bubble Watch can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.
Here is everything you need to know to.
THE BUBBLE WATCH WINNERS
… AND LOSERS
LEFT TO PLAY
TEXAS TECH (NET: 22, NBC: Play-in game) vs. TEXAS (NET: 69, NBC: First four out)
Alabama vs. TENNESSEE (NET: 63, NBC: Off the bubble)
N.C. STATE (NET: 54, NBC: Play-in game) vs. Duke
ARKANSAS (NET: 47, NBC: Off the bubble) vs. South Carolina
California vs. UCLA (NET: 76, NBC: 11)
East Carolina vs. MEMPHIS (NET: 58, NBC: Next four out)
OK, how good are you guys at NCAA tournament bracketology?
Not too bad. Our bracketologist, Dave Ommen, is sitting atop the ranks for the bracket matrix, which cobbles together everyone who does this for a living. So yeah, we’re on our game.
When do conference tournaments begin?
Conference tournaments — when teams can earn automatic berths to the NCAA Tournament — begin on Tuesday, March 3. Most of the league tournaments for that week are mid-major and low-major schools (though those can often be the most exciting games to watch).
There is a full schedule for all 32 conference tournaments here, though check back with us later on for previews for all those tournaments, recaps and highlights from the buzzer-beaters and many dunks for the start of March.
When do Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament begin?
Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament is on March 15 (about 4 pm ET), while the games begin a couple days later. The First Four is on March 17 and 18, while the craziness of Round 1 starts on Thursday, March 19.
The Final Four, held in Atlanta this year, starts on Saturday, April 4. The National Title Game is Monday, April 6.