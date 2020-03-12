More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Grand Canyon and Bakersfield women’s game postponed due to medical situation

By Scott PhillipsMar 12, 2020, 12:30 AM EDT
The WAC women’s basketball tournament saw postponement “due to a medical situation” on Wednesday.

Bakersfield and Grand Canyon had its quarterfinal matchup postponed by the WAC until at least Thursday morning. The postponement was reportedly due to a sick student-athlete.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported it was a sick player who went to a local hospital to be tested. The player never went to the arena. It’s hard to say if this is anything more than a scare. But as the public health concern rises due to coronavirus, there is a heightened sense to postpone events when athletes feel sick.

Conference tournaments across the country will finish without most fans beginning on Thursday. The NCAA announced fans won’t be in attendance for the 2020 NCAA tournament. Things have changed quickly in college basketball, and the sports world at large, as concern over coronavirus rises.

Grand Canyon and Bakersfield are scheduled to play 9:30 a.m. on Thursday morning.

Nebraska coach Fred Hoiberg taken to hospital after getting sick during game

By Rob DausterMar 11, 2020, 11:15 PM EDT
Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg was taken to the hospital after getting sick during his team’s 89-64 loss in the first round of the Big Ten tournament, but was released later on Wednesday night and diagnosed with influenza A.

Hoiberg left the game with about four minutes remaining in the half. He had been feeling ill all day, but was cleared to coach by Nebraska prior to the game:

Nebraska did not attend a postgame news conference, but they were allowed to leave the arena around midnight ET.

Every major conference to date has banned fans from the arena for the remainder of their tournament games. Earlier on Wednesday, the NCAA announced that fans will not be allowed to attend NCAA tournament games. The NBA cancelled their season on Wednesday night after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus.

“I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement, “including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance.”

The COVID-19 Advisory Panel put in place by the NCAA also released a statement on the matter, saying that they “recognize the fluidity” of the situation and they “recommend against sporting events open to the public.”

“We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees, and fans,” the panel’s statement said.

AAC, Big East, Pac-12, SEC among leagues to ban fans from conference tournaments

By Scott PhillipsMar 11, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT
Conference tournaments across college basketball will feel empty this week.

Coronavirus continues to grow as a public safety concern. As a result, conferences across college basketball are taking unprecedented steps. Fans will be banned from the AAC, Big East, Pac-12 and SEC conference tournaments beginning on Thursday.

These four power conferences follow the Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC, as well as numerous others across college basketball, amid growing public health concerns. Once the NCAA announced the 2020 NCAA tournament would be without fans on Wednesday, conferences aggressively followed suit.

It comes as no surprise that additional leagues are starting to go the empty arena route. Some conference tournaments will allow some family and close team personnel. Others will maintain as much of a closed-door atmosphere as possible.

Coronavirus changing conference tournaments might only be the first step in how postseason plans could be altered. As coronavirus updates come through with every hour, it’s difficult to grasp how college basketball’s postseason will look the next several weeks.

A timeline of Coronavirus and college basketball

By Scott PhillipsMar 11, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT
Coronavirus has massively altered college basketball’s busiest time of year.

The NCAA banned fans from the 2020 NCAA tournament on Wednesday. But fans being barred from arenas for March Madness is just the latest update in a long line of coronavirus-related moves across the sport.

Here’s a look at some of the headlines involving coronavirus and college basketball over the past few weeks.

MARCH 11

MARCH 10

MARCH 6

  • The NCAA released a statement about COVID-19. Games and events continued as scheduled. A COVID-19 Advisory Panel sanctioned by the NCAA “is not recommending cancellation or public spacing of athletic and related events scheduled to occur in public spaces across the United States.”

MARCH 3

College basketball coronavirus updates: NCAA tournament to be played without fans

NCAA tournament coronavirus
By Rob DausterMar 11, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT
Due to the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) outbreak, the NCAA announced on Wednesday that the men’s and women’s college basketball NCAA tournaments will be played without fans in the arenas, according to the latest update.

The news became official in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon.

“I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement, “including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance.”

The COVID-19 Advisory Panel put in place by the NCAA also released a statement on the matter, saying that they “recognize the fluidity” of the situation and they “recommend against sporting events open to the public.”

“We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees, and fans,” the panel’s statement said.

WILL THE NCAA TOURNAMENT BE CANCELLED BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS?

As it stands, the NCAA tournament will still be played despite the spread of the coronavirus in the United States. The concern, according to the advisory panel, is not the players participating in the games. It is the spread of the virus through the fans in the crowd, college basketball fans that may be unknowingly carrying COVID-19 and transmitting the virus to other fans in attendance at the game.

Those people would be traveling all across the country to watch NCAA tournament games, bringing coronavirus back with them to areas that may have been previously unaffected.

A TIMELINE OF COLLEGE BASKETBALL’S CORONAVIRUS EVENTS

“Behavioral risk mitigation strategies are the best option for slowing the spread of this disease,” the panel said. Cancelling highly-attended events is the definition of risk mitigation. “This is especially important because mildly symptomatic individuals can transmit COVID-19.”

WILL ANY OTHER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS BE IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS?

The Ivy League has already cancelled their conference tournament due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Yale was given the automatic bid as the league’s regular season champion, but it is unclear whether or not the school will accept the invitation. The Ivy League has cancelled all spring sports, and a source close to the program told NBC Sports that the decision is out of the hands of the basketball program. It will be up to the school.

The MAC and the Big West have already announced that they will play their conference tournaments without fans in attendance. The major conference tournaments are either happening at this moment or will start at some point in the next 24 hours.

THE MAJOR CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS WILL BE PLAYED WITHOUT FANS AS WELL

All of the tournaments that took place on Wednesday night opened their doors, but all eight of the major conferences announced throughout Wednesday evening that they will be following the NCAA tournament and playing the rest of the week without fans in the arena.

Every league released some variation of the same statement: That the games would be played but only with essential personnel, credentialed media and a limited number of family members for each team.

No fans will be allowed into the building.

NEBRASKA COACH FRED HOIBERG EXITS BIG TEN TOURNAMENT WITH ILLNESS

A scary moment at the Big Ten tournament on Wednesday night. Nebraska head coach Fred Hoiberg left the game with four minutes remaining in the first half.

Hoiberg was taken to the hospital after feeling sick all day. He was clearly in discomfort on the bench.

It’s unclear what illness forced Hoiberg to the hospital at this point.

GRAND CANYON AND BAKERSFIELD WOMEN’S GAME POSTPONED DUE TO MEDICAL SITUATION

The WAC women’s conference tournament saw postponement on Wednesday. The quarterfinal matchup between Bakersfield and Grand Canyon was moved until at least Thursday morning. The postponement came due to a medical situation where a student-athlete was sick.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported that the player in question went to a local hospital to be tested. The player never went to the arena.

The tournament could receive additional updates before its scheduled to resume tomorrow.

Big Ten, Big 12, ACC all ban fans from conference tournaments

By Scott PhillipsMar 11, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT
March Madness 2020 continues to change due to coronavirus, as the Big Ten, ACC and Big 12 tournaments banned fans the COVID-19 outbreak.

While fans were allowed into the events for Wednesday night’s games, they will be barred from attending the remaining games in both league’s ongoing conference tournaments. The Pac-12 and SEC all played games on Wednesday night and have not yet provided an update on their status moving forward.

Big East commissioner Val Ackerman told reporters that the plan is for fans to be allowed to attend games moving forward — the arena was open to fans for Wednesday night’s games — but that they will evaluate moving forward, adding that she is waiting for input from the city of New York. A source told NBC Sports that the Atlantic 10 is holding a board of directors meeting on Wednesday night and that a decision on what they will be doing moving forward is expected tonight. The American has not yet started their conference tournament.

The ban begins with Thursday’s games. All three conferences allowed fans at the tournaments when they started. But earlier on Wednesday, the NCAA announced that fans wouldn’t be allowed in the 2020 NCAA tournament. It’s sparked a response from many of the nation’s top conferences in the midst of a chaotic postseason stretch.

For the Big Ten, it’s the start of a larger ongoing initiative that bans fans from all remaining winter and spring Big Ten sporting events.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby confirmed the league’s decision to continue the tournament without fans during a press conference on Wednesday.

“Beginning with tomorrow’s tournament games, we will be implementing limited access, he said. “Teams will have access to 125 tickets. AD’s have decided that tickets will go to guest of student athletes.”

The ACC sent out their release late on Wednesday night.

“All games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present,” the statement read.

MORE ON THE CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON MARCH MADNESS

The Ivy League already cancelled its conference tournament completely earlier this week. Teams like Chicago State have also cancelled road trips earlier this month. The Big Ten, ACC and Big 12 are just the latest conferences to make decisions based on public health.

“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis,” the Big Ten said.

March Madness 2020 has certainly been turned upside down by coronavirus. Competing in buildings without fans is a new experience for one of America’s most popular sporting events. March Madness is associated with rowdy fanbases at conference tournaments and NCAA tournament games. That won’t be the case in 2020 with public health becoming a growing concern with coronavirus.