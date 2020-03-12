Conference tournaments across college basketball resume on Thursday

Here is today’s updated NCAA tournament bracketology projection.
It’s been an unprecedented 24 hours. Talking about seed lines and bubble teams seems incongruent with the health issues before us.
At this point, however, the NCAA tournament is still a go. So to is our attempt to convey how we think the Selection Committee will complete its Field of 68.
While the final selections remain a question, there is one thing of which seems certain: Kansas will be the No. 1 overall seed on Sunday night when (and if) the 2020 NCAA Tournament bracket is revealed.
We’ll see how the day unfolds.
Below you’ll find today’s updated NCAA tournament bracketology. If you’re looking for the NBC Sports Bubble Watch, it can be found here.
The latest look at where our NCAA tournament bracketology projection stands …
UPDATED: March 12, 2020
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|SOUTH REGION
|Texas Tech vs. NC State
|EAST REGION
|Texas vs. Xavier
|SOUTH REGION
| Prairie View AM vs. Siena
|MIDWEST REGION
|ROB MORRIS vs. NC Central
|MIDWEST – Indianapolis
|
|WEST – Los Angeles
|Omaha
|
|Spokane
|1) Kansas
|
|1) GONZAGA
|16) ROB MORRIS / NC Central
|
|16) Siena / PV-AM
|8) Saint Mary’s
|
|8) Colorado
|9) Houston
|
|9) Oklahoma
|
|
|
|Tampa
|
|Spokane
|5) BYU
|
|5) Ohio State
|12) S.F. Austin
|
|12) Akron
|4) Louisville
|
|4) Oregon
|13) Vermont
|
|13) New Mexico State
|
|
|
|Greensboro
|
|Cleveland
|6) Iowa
|
|6) Virginia
|11) Xavier / Texas
|
|11) EAST TENNESSEE ST
|3) Kentucky
|
|3) Michigan State
|14) BRADLEY
|
|14) Little Rock
|
|
|
|St. Louis
|
|Sacramento
|7) Illinois
|
|7) Arizona
|10) UTAH STATE
|
|10) Marquette
|2) Creighton
|
|2) San Diego State
|15) UC-Irvine
|
|15) Eastern Washington
|
|
|
|EAST – New York
|
|SOUTH – Houston
|Cleveland
|
|St. Louis
|1) Dayton
|
|1) Baylor
|16) WINTHROP
|
|16) BOSTON UNIVERSITY
|8) LSU
|
|8) USC
|9) Arizona State
|
|9) Indiana
|
|
|
|Omaha
|
|Sacramento
|5) Butler
|
|5) Auburn
|12) LIBERTY
|
|12) Cincinnati
|4) Maryland
|
|4) Wisconsin
|13) YALE
|
|13) North Texas
|
|
|
|Greensboro
|
|Albany
|6) West Virginia
|
|6) Penn State
|11) UCLA
|
|11) Texas Tech / NC State
|3) Duke
|
|3) Seton Hall
|14) HOFSTRA
|
|14) BELMONT
|
|
|
|Albany
|
|Tampa
|7) Michigan
|
|7) Providence
|10) Florida
|
|10) Rutgers
|2) Villanova
|
|2) Florida State
|15) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
|
|15) NORTH DAKOTA ST
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|Rutgers
|Texas Tech
|Richmond
|Mississippi State
|Marquette
|NC State
|Wichita State
|Memphis
|Florida
|Texas
|Stanford
|Saint Louis
|UCLA
|Xavier
|Northern Iowa
|Arkansas
Top Seed Line
Kansas, Gonzaga, Baylor, Dayton
Seed List
Breakdown by Conference …
Big Ten (10)
Big East (7)
Pac 12 (6)
Big 12 (6)
ACC (5)
SEC (4)
West Coast (3)
American (2)
Mountain West (2)
Atlantic 10 (1)
OK, how good are you guys at NCAA tournament bracketology?
Not too bad. Our bracketologist, Dave Ommen, is sitting atop the ranks for the bracket matrix, which cobbles together everyone who does this for a living. So yeah, we’re on our game.
When do conference tournaments begin?
Conference tournaments — when teams can earn automatic berths to the NCAA Tournament — begin on Tuesday, March 3. Most of the league tournaments for that week are mid-major and low-major schools (though those can often be the most exciting games to watch).
There is a full schedule for all 32 conference tournaments here, though check back with us later on for previews for all those tournaments, recaps and highlights from the buzzer-beaters and many dunks for the start of March.
When do Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament begin?
Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament is on March 15 (about 4 pm ET), while the games begin a couple days later. The First Four is on March 17 and 18, while the craziness of Round 1 starts on Thursday, March 19.
The Final Four, held in Atlanta this year, starts on Saturday, April 4. The National Title Game is Monday, April 6.