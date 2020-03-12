There is plenty of action happening on the bracketology bubble watch despite it being a relatively slow night for college hoops.
THE BUBBLE WATCH WINNERS
… AND LOSERS
LEFT TO PLAY
TEXAS TECH (NET: 22, NBC: Play-in game) vs. TEXAS (NET: 69, NBC: First four out)
Alabama vs. TENNESSEE (NET: 63, NBC: Off the bubble)
N.C. STATE (NET: 54, NBC: Play-in game) vs. Duke
ARKANSAS (NET: 47, NBC: Off the bubble) vs. South Carolina
California vs. UCLA (NET: 76, NBC: 11)
East Carolina vs. MEMPHIS (NET: 58, NBC: Next four out)
OK, how good are you guys at NCAA tournament bracketology?
Not too bad. Our bracketologist, Dave Ommen, is sitting atop the ranks for the bracket matrix, which cobbles together everyone who does this for a living. So yeah, we’re on our game.
When do conference tournaments begin?
Conference tournaments — when teams can earn automatic berths to the NCAA Tournament — begin on Tuesday, March 3. Most of the league tournaments for that week are mid-major and low-major schools (though those can often be the most exciting games to watch).
There is a full schedule for all 32 conference tournaments here, though check back with us later on for previews for all those tournaments, recaps and highlights from the buzzer-beaters and many dunks for the start of March.
When do Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament begin?
Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament is on March 15 (about 4 pm ET), while the games begin a couple days later. The First Four is on March 17 and 18, while the craziness of Round 1 starts on Thursday, March 19.
The Final Four, held in Atlanta this year, starts on Saturday, April 4. The National Title Game is Monday, April 6.