Here is today's updated NCAA tournament bracketology projection.
Championship Week is in full swing, meaning we have reached the final stages of our journey to Selection Sunday. Those final turns, however, are filled with potential roadblocks and potholes.
If you're looking for the NBC Sports Bubble Watch, it can be found here.
The latest look at where our NCAA tournament bracketology projection stands …
UPDATED: March 11, 2020
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|SOUTH REGION
|Texas Tech vs. NC State
|EAST REGION
|Stanford vs. Xavier
|SOUTH REGION
|Prairie View AM vs. Siena
|MIDWEST REGION
|ROB MORRIS vs. NC Central
|MIDWEST – Indianapolis
|WEST – Los Angeles
|Omaha
|Spokane
|1) Kansas
|1) Gonzaga
|16) ROB MORRIS/ NC Central
|16) Siena / PV-AM
|8) Saint Mary’s
|8) LSU
|9) Houston
|9) Arizona State
|Tampa
|Spokane
|5) BYU
|5) Ohio State
|12) S.F. Austin
|12) AKRON
|4) Louisville
|4) Oregon
|13) Vermont
|13) New Mexico State
|Greensboro
|Cleveland
|6) Iowa
|6) Virginia
|11) UCLA
|11) EAST TENNESSEE ST
|3) Kentucky
|3) Michigan State
|14) BRADLEY
|14) BELMONT
|St. Louis
|Sacramento
|7) Illinois
|7) Colorado
|10) UTAH STATE
|10) Marquette
|2) Creighton
|2) San Diego State
|15) UC-Irvine
|15) Eastern Washington
|EAST – New York
|SOUTH – Houston
|Cleveland
|St. Louis
|1) Dayton
|1) Baylor
|16) NORTHERN KENTUCKY
|16) WINTHROP
|8) Arizona
|8) USC
|9) Oklahoma
|9) Indiana
|Omaha
|Sacramento
|5) Butler
|5) Auburn
|12) LIBERTY
|12) Cincinnati
|4) Maryland
|4) Wisconsin
|13) Yale
|13) North Texas
|Greensboro
|Albany
|6) West Virginia
|6) Penn State
|11) Xavier / Stanford
|11) Texas Tech / NC State
|3) Duke
|3) Seton Hall
|14) HOFSTRA
|14) Colgate
|Albany
|Tampa
|7) Michigan
|7) Providence
|10) Florida
|10) Rutgers
|2) Villanova
|2) Florida State
|15) NORTH DAKOTA STATE
|15) Little Rock
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|Rutgers
|Xavier
|Texas
|Mississippi State
|Marquette
|Stanford
|Richmond
|Memphis
|Florida
|Texas Tech
|Wichita State
|Saint Louis
|UCLA
|NC State
|Northern Iowa
|Rhode Island
Top Seed Line
Kansas, Gonzaga, Baylor, Dayton
Seed List
Breakdown by Conference …
Big Ten (10)
Big East (7)
Pac 12 (7)
Big 12 (5)
ACC (5)
SEC (4)
West Coast (3)
American (2)
Mountain West (2)
Atlantic 10 (1)
OK, how good are you guys at NCAA tournament bracketology?
Not too bad. Our bracketologist, Dave Ommen, is sitting atop the ranks for the bracket matrix, which cobbles together everyone who does this for a living. So yeah, we’re on our game.
When do conference tournaments begin?
Conference tournaments — when teams can earn automatic berths to the NCAA Tournament — begin on Tuesday, March 3. Most of the league tournaments for that week are mid-major and low-major schools (though those can often be the most exciting games to watch).
There is a full schedule for all 32 conference tournaments here, though check back with us later on for previews for all those tournaments, recaps and highlights from the buzzer-beaters and many dunks for the start of March.
When do Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament begin?
Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament is on March 15 (about 4 pm ET), while the games begin a couple days later. The First Four is on March 17 and 18, while the craziness of Round 1 starts on Thursday, March 19.
The Final Four, held in Atlanta this year, starts on Saturday, April 4. The National Title Game is Monday, April 6.