AP Photo/Michael Conroy

Introducing Cinderella: Northern Kentucky returns for the third time in four years

By Rob DausterMar 11, 2020, 12:16 AM EDT
Northern Kentucky jumped out to a big lead on Illinois-Chicago, hanging on despite a wild second half run by the Flames to win the Horizon League tournament title and get back to the Big Dance for the second time in as many season.

In fact, this is the third time in four years that NKU has made it to March’s main event despite the fact that they changed head coaches during the offseason. Making that feat even more impressive, the Norse have only been at the Division I level since 2016.

It’s truly an incredible feat.

Now, they are going to have to win a game in March if this program is truly going to get put on the map the way that other mid-major powerhouses have been, but rest assured, the fact that they have a chance to do it is not a fluke.

LEAGUE: Horizon League

COACH: Darrin Horn

RECORD: 23-9, 13-5

METRICS:

  • NET: 152
  • KENPOM: 143
  • TORVIK: 179

PROJECTED SEED: Northern Kentucky finished second in the Horizon League title race. They don’t have any wins over a team in the top 100 on KenPom. They lost to Detroit and Texas Southern. They are not going to be a very high seed, and may end up on the No. 16 seed line, depending on how some things play out.

WHO DID THEY BEAT?: No one, really. Northern Kentucky has a road win over Ball State, who ranks 112th in the NET. It’s their only win over someone that ranks in the top 185 in the NET. They did hang with Arkansas on the road, however, losing by just six points.

WHY NORTHERN KENTUCKY CAN WIN AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME

The style that they want to play makes them difficult to match up with when it works. They have five guys that want to shoot on the floor, their bigs can play-make and they have four guys that average between 12 and 16.5 points. They are not the easiest team in the world to prepare for if you have bigs that don’t want to leave the lane.

WHY NORTHERN KENTUCKY WON’T WIN AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME

The problem is that those shooters can’t really shoot. Jaylon Tate is 8-for-42 from three on the season. Tyler Sharpe shooting 33.8 percent. Dantez Walton shoots 36.9 percent. No one else that’s taken more than 15 threes shoots better than 29.9 percent from distance, yet more than 45 percent of their field goal attempts come from beyond the arc. That is not ideal.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?

This program is as new as it gets to the Division I ranks, but they are already a mainstay in the NCAA tournament. They have been in three of the four years that they were actually eligible to dance, and they made it back this season despite the fact that they underwent a coaching change; Darrin Horn replaced John Brannen, who left to take over Cincinnati.

AUTOMATIC BID OUTLOOK

I have a hard time seeing how the Norse upset anyone in March. This is a team that is built on their defense and the fact that they space the floor and shoot threes. But they rank 300th nationally in three-point shooting, 324th in defensive rebounding percentage and their only starter over 6-foot-6 played a total of just five minutes in the Horizon tournament.

Introducing Cinderella: North Dakota State is back in the dance

Chris Coduto/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 11, 2020, 12:47 AM EDT
Is North Dakota State a basketball school now?

For the second straight year and the fourth time in the last seven seasons, the Bison are heading for the NCAA tournament. They won a share of the Summit League regular season title and, after South Dakota State got picked off in the first round of the Summit League tournament, were able to take home the league’s tournament title. They struggled with Denver in the quarterfinals, but took care of business against Oral Roberts in the second round before laying the wood on in-state rival North Dakota in the title game.

As it stands, the Bison will enter the Big Dance having won 12 of their last 13 games. They’ve lost just once since a Jan. 22nd loss to South Dakota State.

LEAGUE: Summit League

COACH: Dave Richman

RECORD: 23-8, 13-3

METRICS:

  • NET: 136
  • KENPOM: 113
  • TORVIK: 136

PROJECTED SEED: The Bison are likely looking at a No. 15 or No. 16 seed in the tournament. I don’t think they are in danger of ending up in a play-in game, but stranger things have happened.

WHO DID THEY BEAT?: The reason I say that is because they have one of the better wins that you’ll find for a team projected to end up in the 15-16 seed range — they beat East Tennessee State, who ranks in the top 40 in the NET.

WHY NORTH DAKOTA STATE CAN WIN AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME

The Bison are not a team that will beat themselves. They may be the most conservative team in college basketball They don’t gamble for steals or for blocks — they rank outside the top 330 nationally in defensive turnover percentage, block percentage and steal percentage. They lead the nation in defensive rebounding percentage. They are 325th nationally in offensive rebounding percentage. They run teams off of the three-point line and they are as good as anyone at forcing opponents to beat them 1-on-1.

WHY NORTH DAKOTA STATE WON’T WIN AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME

They may not beat themselves, but do they have the horses and the talent to be able to pull off the kind of upset they’ll need to if they want to win a game in this year’s tournament? They do have some talented guards — Vinnie Shahid and Tyson Ward can take games over — but I’m not sure that will be enough against one of the top eight teams in college basketball.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?

The Bison have been to two straight NCAA tournaments and danced in four of the last seven years — including a trip in 2014 when they beat Oklahoma in the first round of the NCAA tournament as a No. 12 seed — but NDSU is known as a football school, where they have been a FCS powerhouse. Carson Wentz says hello.

AUTOMATIC BID OUTLOOK

The Bison play a pretty unique style, one that allows them to win a lot of games against mid-major competition. I am not convinced that they can beat college basketball’s elite playing that way.

Introducing Cinderella: Hofstra is heading to the dance for the first time in 19 years

AP Photo/Nick Wass
By Rob DausterMar 10, 2020, 11:14 PM EDT
The Pride made it back to the NCAA tournament for the first time 2001 when they landed a come-from-behind win over Northeastern in the CAA tournament title game on Tuesday night.

It capped a fairly easy run through the the tournament, one that saw the Pride pick off Drexel and Delaware before beating the Huskies. Mihalach’s club was given an easy road when William & Mary and Charleston both lost in the first round.

The pride are one of the most enjoyable mid-major teams to watch because of the style that they play. Mihalich lets his guys go. He has a roster full of talented guards, and he lets them make plays, for better or for worse. They are going to be matchup dependent because of their lack of size, but they have a couple of players that are going to be a threat to go for 20 on any given night.

Put another way, they didn’t win 26 games by accident.

LEAGUE: Colonial

COACH: Joe Mihalich

RECORD: 26-8, 14-4

METRICS:

  • NET: 118
  • KENPOM: 107
  • TORVIK: 105

PROJECTED SEED: Right now, the Pride are projected as a No. 14 seed in Dave Ommen’s latest bracket update, but there is a good chance that will change as conference tournament week plays out as favorites start to lose. I don’t think they are good enough to get up to a No. 12 seed, but I think a No. 13 seed is very possible.

WHO DID THEY BEAT?: Hofstra’s biggest win of the season came with they went into Pauley Pavilion and knocked off UCLA. Now, that win looks much better now than it did at the time — the Bruins started out the season 8-9 and lost to Fullerton at home as well — but it is still a statement. The Bruins are the only high-major team that Hofstra has played this season, which is part of the reason they are unlikely to climb up to a No. 12 seed.

WHY HOFSTRA CAN WIN AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME

Their guards are really talented.

The name to know is probably Desure Buie, who is the program’s leading scorer at 18.1 points while also leading the team with 5.9 assists and 2.0 steals. He went for 29 points in the win at UCLA, 35 points at Towson and a career-high 44 points against Elon. But Eli Pemberton, the team’s second-leading scorer, is just as dangerous. He was actually the leading scorer in the CAA tournament, which came on the heels of putting up 35 points on James Madison in the last game of the regular season.

In total, there are four guards on the roster that averaging at least 31 minutes and shoot better than 38 percent from three. If they’re hot, look out.

WHY HOFSTRA WON’T WIN AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME

None of the four guards that I mentioned are taller than 6-foot-5. Their starting center is 6-foot-7. The Pride rank outside the top 300 in defensive two-point field goal percentage and block rate, and they allow opponents to grab more than 29 percent of their offensive rebounds. If they run into a team that has any kind of presence on the interior, especially if that presence can defend on the perimeter, and they will be in trouble.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?

The Pride haven’t been to the NCAA tournament in 19 years. They haven’t won a game in the tournament since 1977. So you probably don’t know them, unless you are a fan of CAA hoops. They have, however, had some of the best guards in the mid-major ranks in recent years. Justin Wright-Foreman was a monster, as was Charles Jenkins.

AUTOMATIC BID OUTLOOK

Hofstra is going to have a chance in whatever matchup they draw in the first round because of their ability to shoot the rock.

College Hoops Autobids: Who will be this year’s Cinderella teams?

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 10, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT
Wondering who the 2020 NCAA tournament automatic bids are? Which of college basketball’s automatic bids can win a game in March Madness 2020? We have you covered!

It’s time for March Madness 2020! Below, you will find an image that details every 2020 conference tournament schedule, and as you scroll down you will find the 2020 conference tournament brackets.

Make sure that you are ready for the madness.

For those schools who are flirting with the NCAA Tournament bubble, click here for the latest projections of who's in and who's out. And for the rest of the field interested in where your team may be headed for the Big Dance, click here for our latest NCAA Tournament projections. (And if you really want to get ahead of the game, get your printable NCAA Tournament bracket here.)

Below, you will find each and every one of the 2020 NCAA Tournament's automatic bids.

Below, you will find each and every one of the 2020 NCAA Tournament’s automatic bids.

2020 NCAA Tournament Automatic Bids

MOUNTAIN WEST AUTOMATIC BID: Utah State

The Aggies were in danger of missing the 2020 NCAA tournament, but thanks to Sam Merrill taking over for three days in Las Vegas, Utah State has punched themselves a ticket to the 2020 NCAA tournament with an automatic bid. And to be frank, I would have to be the five or six-seed that has to draw this team in the first round. We saw how good Merrill can be these last three days. What we haven’t truly seen yet this season is just how dangerous Neemias Queta is. There are two borderline pros on a team with one of the better coaches outside the mid-major ranks in Craig Smith complete with a handful of talented role players.

Utah State underachieved all season long. They were a top 20 team in the preseason for a reason. We saw it on Saturday night, and eventually someone is going to see it in the NCAA tournament, too.

OHIO VALLEY AUTOMATIC BID: Belmont

The Bruins avenged a loss is last year’s Ohio Valley tournament title game by beating Murray State. The Bruins are going to be a dangerous team in the tournament again this year because of their ability to shoot and the fact that they have a big guy that can produce. Last season, Belmont picked up their first ever win in the NCAA tournament when they beat Temple in a play-in game because losing a thriller to Maryland, and I think that they are good enough to win another game in March this year.

BIG SOUTH AUTOMATIC BID: Winthrop

Hampton made the Eagles sweat early, but Winthrop took control in the second half to earn its second Big South tournament championship and NCAA tournament bid in four years with a 76-68 victory. Winthrop had a 14-game winning streak earlier this season and defeated St. Mary’s in November, but a weak strength of schedule in the Big South likely means they’re headed for a 16-seed and an incredibly difficult path to the second round.

MISSOURI VALLEY AUTOMATIC: Bradley

The Braves are headed back to the NCAA tournament for the second-straight year despite barely finishing in the top-half of the conference standings in both seasons thanks to the chaos that is Arch Madness in St. Louis. Bradley knocked off Valpo in the title game, 80-66. The Braves have the core of last year’s tourney team back for another go-round and they can really shoot it from distance, so if they can be a 14-seed or better, they could emerge as a promising Cinderella pick for brackets across the country.

ATLANTIC SUN AUTOMATIC BID: Liberty

Liberty had little trouble wrapping up its second-straight trip to the NCAA tournament by turning in a 73-57 win against Lipscomb, who beat the Flames in the teams’ regular-season finale. The Flames won a game in the tournament last year as a 12-seed, dispatching No. 5 Mississippi State in the first round before losing to Virginia Tech. Much of that team remains for the second trip to the Big Dance, and the Flames could become a trendy upset pick.

SOCON AUTOMATIC BID: East Tennessee State

The Buccaneers made sure they did not need to worry about trying to get an at-large bid, as they went out and won the SoCon tournament with a double-digit win over Wofford in the title game. This is the second time that Steve Forbes has been to the tournament with ETSU, and the major question at this point is whether or not this team can keep Forbes for another season; he’s certainly going to be a target from bigger programs. But that doesn’t matter right now. What matters is that the Buccaneers have a chance to win a game in this event, and they will certainly be a trendy first round upset pick.

IVY LEAGUE AUTOMATIC BID: Yale

The Ivy League announced on Tuesday that they have cancelled their conference tournament, meaning that the Elis are heading to the Big Dance as the Ivy’s automatic bid. And they are legit. Jordan Bruner and Paul Atkinson can match up with most frontlines in college basketball, and Azar Swaim is a dangerous shooter. The Elis look like they are destined to end up as a No. 13 seed, and if they do, they will be a real threat to win another game in the NCAA tournament. James Jones has turned New Haven’s Ivy program into a powerhouse.

CAA AUTOMATIC BID: Hofstra

For the first time in 19 years, the Pride are headed to the NCAA tournament. Hofstra knocked off Northeastern in the CAA tournament title game, completing a sweep of CAA titles. This is a team that is going to be a threat to do some damage in the field of 68. They have a pair of really talented guards is Desure Buie and Eli Pemberton, and they are top 25 in the country in three-point shooting percentage. They are not big, but they are dangerous if they get hot.

HORIZON AUTOMATIC BID: Northern Kentucky

It’s been quite a season for the Norse. A year after getting to the NCAA tournament under head coach John Brannen, NKU turned around and made it to the NCAA tournament in their first season under new head coach Darrin Horn. The No. 2 seed in the Horizon League tournament, the Norse knocked off Green Bay and Illinois-Chicago en route to the automatic bid. This is the third trip to the NCAA tournament in the last four years for a team that has been in the Division I ranks for exactly five years. That’s an incredible run.

NEC AUTOMATIC BID: Robert Morris

Andy Toole is back in the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2015. At the time, Bobby Mo was running as well as any mid-major program in the country. They had won back-to-back regular season titles in the two years before getting to the dance. Since then, the Colonials have been ravaged by transfers as much as any program in the sport. It took five years to get back on top, but Toole did it, and he was aided by the fact that Merrimack — the NEC’s regular season champion — was not eligible to play in March.

SUMMIT LEAGUE AUTOMATIC BID: North Dakota State

Dave Richman is heading back to the NCAA tournament for the second consecutive season and for the third time in his six seasons as the held of the Bison. He also won a share of this year’s Summit League regular season title, and they have only lost a single regular season game since January 25th. As a projected No. 15 seed, I don’t know if a team that plays as conservatively as NDSU can pull off an upset, but they are not going to be an easy out against whoever they play. They do not beat themselves.

WCC AUTOMATIC BID: Gonzaga

The Zags were already a lock for the Big Dance, but by running through the WCC tournament — including a statement win over St. Mary’s in the title game — Gonzaga has played their way into being a lock for a No. 1 seed.

How do I watch the 2020 March Madness games?

Myriad networks broadcast the conference tournaments, including (but not limited to) ESPN, CBS, NBCSN, Fox, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network and more. There’s a full rundown of the 2020 conference tournament brackets and their respective TV networks available here.

2020 NCAA Tournament automatic bids to the Big Dance

As a reminder, any school that wins its conference tournament receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. For the men, that means 32 teams will get a spot in the bracket, while another 36 receive at-large bids. We’ll be tracking those automatic bids as well. Click here for more info on NCAA tournament automatic bids.

When do Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament begin?

Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament is on March 15 (about 4 pm ET), while the games begin a couple days later. The First Four is on March 17 and 18 (which airs on TruTV), while the craziness of Round 1 starts on Thursday, March 19. The four networks that air those games are: CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV.

The Sweet 16 games begin on March 26 and will air on CBS and TBS. Elite Eight games start on March 28 and also air on CBS and TBS.

The Final Four, held in Atlanta this year, starts on Saturday, April 4. The National Title Game is Monday, April 6. All of those games air on TBS.

 

Bluejays’ Zegarowski doubtful for Big East Tournament opener

Steven Ryan/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 10, 2020, 12:02 PM EDT
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Marcus Zegarowski is doubtful for No. 7 Creighton’s first game in the Big East Tournament because of a right knee injury.

The school announced Monday night that the sophomore guard has a meniscus injury. The Bluejays’ next game is Thursday against Georgetown or St. John’s.

The Marcus Zegarowski injury occurred during Saturday’s 77-60 victory over Seton Hall and left the arena on crutches. He didn’t have crutches while attending practice Monday, but he walked with a noticeable limp.

Creighton (24-7) is the top seed in the conference tournament after finishing in a three-way tie for first place in the regular season.

Zegarowski scored 23 points and made all five of his 3-point attempts in the victory over the Pirates. After the game, he climbed the ladder to cut down the net, but it was evident to those in attendance that he was not moving well. Zegarowski is the quarterback for this Creighton team, and this injury would be a massive blow to a Final Four contender.

He has started 30 of 31 games and is second on the team in scoring at 16.1 points per game. He’s third in the Big East in 3-point shooting at 42.4%. He was named to the All-Big East second team on Sunday.

“Any time you take someone that has his fingerprints all over your team both on offense and defense and off the floor, it has an impact,” coach Greg McDermott said of the Marcus Zegarowski injury. “We haven’t played a lot with him or Mitch (Ballock) or Ty-Shon (Alexander) off the floor. If we have to play without him, obviously it’s going to be an adjustment.”

Ivy League cancels conference tournament due to coronavirus

Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 10, 2020, 11:28 AM EDT
2 Comments

The Ivy League is cancelling their conference tournament due to the spread of coronavirus, the conference announced on Tuesday morning.

“We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments,” Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris said. “Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision.”

Yale, the league’s regular season men’s champion, will be heading to the men’s NCAA tournament. Harvard, Penn and Brown will see their season come to an end.

Princeton will receive the automatic bid to the women’s NCAA tournament.

“NCAA member schools and conferences make their own decisions regarding regular season and conference tournament play,” NCAA president Mark Emmett said. “As we have stated, we will make decisions on our events based on the best, most current public health guidance available. Neither the NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel, made up of leading public health and infectious disease experts in America, nor the CDC or local health officials have advised against holding sporting events. In the event circumstances change, we will make decisions accordingly.”

This is the first Division I basketball tournament that has been cancelled, but it is not the first sporting event that will not be taking place. Tennis tournaments have been called off, European soccer leagues are shutting down and even in the college basketball ranks, Chicago State opted not to play games at Seattle or Utah Valley last week due to concerns over the virus.

The major question now centers on what happens next. The major conference tournaments start on Tuesday. Fans have purchased tickets, made travel arrangements and, if they need to, have paid for lodging. Those events run through the entire week. The NCAA tournament will start the week after that, and the money that comes in from the NCAA’s TV deal with CBS and Turner funds more than 85 percent of their operating budget for the year.

A decision is going to be made soon on what will happen. Will the events get cancelled? Will they be played without fans in attendance? Will they be moved to a centralized location?

I don’t know.

What I do know is that the Ivy League is not the last coronavirus announcement we are going to get this week.