Due to the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) outbreak, the NCAA announced on Wednesday that the college basketball NCAA tournament will be played without fans in the arenas, according to the latest update.

The news became official in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon.

“I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement, “including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance.”

The COVID-19 Advisory Panel put in place by the NCAA also released a statement on the matter, saying that they “recognize the fluidity” of the situation and they “recommend against sporting events open to the public.”

“We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees, and fans,” the panel’s statement said.

WILL THE NCAA TOURNAMENT BE CANCELLED BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS?

As it stands, the NCAA tournament will still be played despite the spread of the coronavirus in the United States. The concern, according to the advisory panel, is not the players participating in the games. It is the spread of the virus through the fans in the crowd, college basketball fans that may be unknowingly carrying COVID-19 and transmitting the virus to other fans in attendance at the game.

Those people would be traveling all across the country to watch NCAA tournament games, bringing coronavirus back with them to areas that may have been previously unaffected.

“Behavioral risk mitigation strategies are the best option for slowing the spread of this disease,” the panel said. Cancelling highly-attended events is the definition of risk mitigation. “This is especially important because mildly symptomatic individuals can transmit COVID-19.”

WILL ANY OTHER COLLEGE BASKETBALL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS BE IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS?

The Ivy League has already cancelled their conference tournament due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Yale was given the automatic bid as the league’s regular season champion, but it is unclear whether or not the school will accept the invitation. The Ivy League has cancelled all spring sports, and a source close to the program told NBC Sports that the decision is out of the hands of the basketball program. It will be up to the school.

The MAC and the Big West have already announced that they will play their conference tournaments without fans in attendance. The major conference tournaments are either happening at this moment or will start at some point in the next 24 hours.

THE BIG TEN, ACC AND BIG 12 TOURNAMENT WILL NOT HAVE FANS

The Big Ten, ACC and the Big 12 all opened their doors to fans on Wednesday night, but both conferences announced on Wednesday evening that they will be following the NCAA tournament and playing the remainder of the tournament without fans due to coronavirus.

The Big East and the Atlantic 10 initially announced that they would be playing the remainder of their tournaments with fans in attendance, but sources told NBC Sports that the Atlantic 10 is currently meeting to evaluate what they are going to do for the remainder of the tournament. A decision is expected tonight.

The SEC and the Pac-12 all played Wednesday night games with fans in attendance. The American tournament will not start until Thursday.