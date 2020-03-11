More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
A timeline of Coronavirus and college basketball

By Scott PhillipsMar 11, 2020, 8:10 PM EDT
Coronavirus has massively altered college basketball’s busiest time of year.

The NCAA banned fans from the 2020 NCAA tournament on Wednesday. But fans being barred from arenas for March Madness is just the latest update in a long line of coronavirus-related moves across the sport.

Here’s a look at some of the headlines involving coronavirus and college basketball over the past few weeks.

MARCH 11

MARCH 10

MARCH 6

  • The NCAA released a statement about COVID-19. Games and events continued as scheduled. A COVID-19 Advisory Panel sanctioned by the NCAA “is not recommending cancellation or public spacing of athletic and related events scheduled to occur in public spaces across the United States.”

MARCH 3

AAC, Big East, Pac-12, SEC among leagues to ban fans from conference tournaments

By Scott PhillipsMar 11, 2020, 9:40 PM EDT
Conference tournaments across college basketball will feel empty this week.

Coronavirus continues to grow as a public safety concern. As a result, conferences across college basketball are taking unprecedented steps. Fans will be banned from the AAC, Big East, Pac-12 and SEC conference tournaments beginning on Thursday.

These four power conferences follow the Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC, as well as numerous others across college basketball, amid growing public health concerns. Once the NCAA announced the 2020 NCAA tournament would be without fans on Wednesday, conferences aggressively followed suit.

It comes as no surprise that additional leagues are starting to go the empty arena route. Some conference tournaments will allow some family and close team personnel. Others will maintain as much of a closed-door atmosphere as possible.

Coronavirus changing conference tournaments might only be the first step in how postseason plans could be altered. As coronavirus updates come through with every hour, it’s difficult to grasp how college basketball’s postseason will look the next several weeks.

College Basketball Coronavirus Updates: The NCAA tournament will be played without fans

By Rob DausterMar 11, 2020, 7:32 PM EDT
Due to the COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) outbreak, the NCAA announced on Wednesday that the college basketball NCAA tournament will be played without fans in the arenas, according to the latest update.

The news became official in a statement released on Wednesday afternoon.

“I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement, “including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance.”

The COVID-19 Advisory Panel put in place by the NCAA also released a statement on the matter, saying that they “recognize the fluidity” of the situation and they “recommend against sporting events open to the public.”

“We do believe sport events can take place with only essential personnel and limited family attendance, and this protects our players, employees, and fans,” the panel’s statement said.

WILL THE NCAA TOURNAMENT BE CANCELLED BECAUSE OF CORONAVIRUS?

As it stands, the NCAA tournament will still be played despite the spread of the coronavirus in the United States. The concern, according to the advisory panel, is not the players participating in the games. It is the spread of the virus through the fans in the crowd, college basketball fans that may be unknowingly carrying COVID-19 and transmitting the virus to other fans in attendance at the game.

Those people would be traveling all across the country to watch NCAA tournament games, bringing coronavirus back with them to areas that may have been previously unaffected.

“Behavioral risk mitigation strategies are the best option for slowing the spread of this disease,” the panel said. Cancelling highly-attended events is the definition of risk mitigation. “This is especially important because mildly symptomatic individuals can transmit COVID-19.”

WILL ANY OTHER COLLEGE BASKETBALL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENTS BE IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS?

The Ivy League has already cancelled their conference tournament due to the COVID-19 outbreak. Yale was given the automatic bid as the league’s regular season champion, but it is unclear whether or not the school will accept the invitation. The Ivy League has cancelled all spring sports, and a source close to the program told NBC Sports that the decision is out of the hands of the basketball program. It will be up to the school.

The MAC and the Big West have already announced that they will play their conference tournaments without fans in attendance. The major conference tournaments are either happening at this moment or will start at some point in the next 24 hours.

THE BIG TEN, ACC AND BIG 12 TOURNAMENT WILL NOT HAVE FANS

The Big Ten, ACC and the Big 12 all opened their doors to fans on Wednesday night, but both conferences announced on Wednesday evening that they will be following the NCAA tournament and playing the remainder of the tournament without fans due to coronavirus.

The Big East and the Atlantic 10 initially announced that they would be playing the remainder of their tournaments with fans in attendance, but sources told NBC Sports that the Atlantic 10 is currently meeting to evaluate what they are going to do for the remainder of the tournament. A decision is expected tonight.

The SEC and the Pac-12 all played Wednesday night games with fans in attendance. The American tournament will not start until Thursday.

Big Ten, Big 12, ACC all ban fans from conference tournaments

By Scott PhillipsMar 11, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT
March Madness 2020 continues to change due to coronavirus, as the Big Ten, ACC and Big 12 tournaments banned fans the COVID-19 outbreak.

While fans were allowed into the events for Wednesday night’s games, they will be barred from attending the remaining games in both league’s ongoing conference tournaments. The Pac-12 and SEC all played games on Wednesday night and have not yet provided an update on their status moving forward.

Big East commissioner Val Ackerman told reporters that the plan is for fans to be allowed to attend games moving forward — the arena was open to fans for Wednesday night’s games — but that they will evaluate moving forward, adding that she is waiting for input from the city of New York. A source told NBC Sports that the Atlantic 10 is holding a board of directors meeting on Wednesday night and that a decision on what they will be doing moving forward is expected tonight. The American has not yet started their conference tournament.

The ban begins with Thursday’s games. All three conferences allowed fans at the tournaments when they started. But earlier on Wednesday, the NCAA announced that fans wouldn’t be allowed in the 2020 NCAA tournament. It’s sparked a response from many of the nation’s top conferences in the midst of a chaotic postseason stretch.

For the Big Ten, it’s the start of a larger ongoing initiative that bans fans from all remaining winter and spring Big Ten sporting events.

Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby confirmed the league’s decision to continue the tournament without fans during a press conference on Wednesday.

“Beginning with tomorrow’s tournament games, we will be implementing limited access, he said. “Teams will have access to 125 tickets. AD’s have decided that tickets will go to guest of student athletes.”

The ACC sent out their release late on Wednesday night.

“All games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present,” the statement read.

MORE ON THE CORONAVIRUS IMPACT ON MARCH MADNESS

The Ivy League already cancelled its conference tournament completely earlier this week. Teams like Chicago State have also cancelled road trips earlier this month. The Big Ten, ACC and Big 12 are just the latest conferences to make decisions based on public health.

“The main priority of the Big Ten Conference is to ensure the safety of our student-athletes, coaches, administrators, fans and media as we continue to monitor all relevant information on the COVID-19 virus on a daily basis,” the Big Ten said.

March Madness 2020 has certainly been turned upside down by coronavirus. Competing in buildings without fans is a new experience for one of America’s most popular sporting events. March Madness is associated with rowdy fanbases at conference tournaments and NCAA tournament games. That won’t be the case in 2020 with public health becoming a growing concern with coronavirus.

College Basketball’s 2020 Coaching Carousel

By Scott PhillipsMar 11, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT
The college basketball coaching carousel is rolling for the 2020 offseason. Keep up to date on the college basketball hot seat and college basketball coaching changes this spring.

To help keep track of all of the movement, CBT has created this page to stay up to speed.

As the offseason continues, and new hires are made, we’ll update this list with every coaching change.

THE 2020 COACHING CAROUSEL

High Major College Basketball Coaching Changes

NONE YET

Mid Major College Basketball Coaching Changes

AIR FORCE

  • OUT: Dave Pilipovich

One of college basketball’s toughest jobs has opened up. Pilipovich spent just over nine seasons with the Falcons, 110-151 record. Air Force only made one CIT appearance during Pilipovich’s tenure — never finishing higher than sixth in conference play.

CENTRAL ARKANSAS

  • OUT: Russ Pennell

Pennell took a leave of absence from the program on Dec. 16th, and three weeks later the two sides “agreed to part ways.” UCA was 1-9 on the season when Pennell took his leave of absence. Under interim head coach Anthony Boone, the Bears have gone 9-11 with a 9-10 record in the Southland.

EVANSVILLE

  • OUT: Walter McCarty

Just 18 months into his tenure with the Purple Aces, McCarty was placed on administrative leave in December and was eventually fired in January after multiple incidents of what was termed “inappropriate conduct” by McCarty. At the time, Evansville was 9-4 on the season with a win over then-No. 1 Kentucky in Rupp Arena.

  • IN: Todd Lickliter

Lickliter has since been hired as his replacement. He had been the head coach at Butler and Iowa back in the 00’s, and was hired by McCarty as an assistant coach when he got the job. Evansville has lost their last 18 games and became the only team in college basketball history to beat the No. 1 team in the country and go winless in league play in the same season.

IDAHO

  • OUT: Don Verlin

Verlin was fired over the summer after 11 seasons in Moscow following the disclosure of NCAA violations that were committed during his tenure. Verlin had a 177-176 record as the Idaho head coach.

  • IN: Zac Claus

Claus has acted as the interim coach since the change was made over the summer, and last month he was officially named head coach. The Vandals are 7-22 this season and currently sitting at 3-15 in the Big Sky.

JAMES MADISON

  • OUT: Louis Rowe

James Madison is moving on from an alum. Rowe only lasted four seasons as head coach. Going 43-85 overall and 21-51 in CAA play, the Dukes never finished higher than seventh in the conference under Rowe.

LOYOLA MARYMOUNT

  • OUT: Mike Dunlap

Veteran coach Mike Dunlap is out after six seasons with the program. Things looked positive with a semifinal appearance in the CBI last season before the Lions finished only 11-21 this season. It was the only postseason appearance for Loyola Marymount in six years. Dunlap finished with an 81-108 record.

SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE

  • OUT: Rick Ray

The school announced the removal of head coach Rick Ray on March 3rd. In five years with the Redhawks, Ray never found his footing, going 51-104 overall and 27-59 in OVC play. The former Mississippi State head coach has spent time as an assistant at Clemson, Purdue, Northern Illinois and Indiana State.

UNC WILMINGTON

  • OUT: C.B. McGrath

McGrath was relieved of his duties as UNCW head coach in mid-January after the program got off to a 5-14 start to the season, losing their first six games in CAA play. In two and a half years at the helm of the Seahawks, McGrath had a 26-60 overall record and a 10-32 mark in league play. Assistant coach Rob Burke was named the interim head coach.

WESTERN ILLINOIS

  • OUT: Billy Wright

Head coach Billy Wright will not have his contract renewed for the 2020-21 season, the school announced March 3. Over six seasons, the former assistant at the school went 53-115 overall with a 20-74 mark in Summit League play.

WESTERN MICHIGAN

  • OUT: Steve Hawkins

After 17 seasons as head coach, and 20 overall at the school, Steve Hawkins is out at Western Michigan. The veteran head coach’s contract will run out and not be renewed. Hawkins finishes with two NCAA tournament appearances and a 291-262 at Western Michigan.

WYOMING

  • OUT: Allen Edwards

Things changed quickly at Wyoming under Edwards. His first season, Wyoming claimed the CBI and won 23 games. The second season made it back-to-back 20-win seasons. Years three and four saw Wyoming only win 17 total games. The Cowboys saw the program plummet the past two seasons.

2020 SEC Tournament bracket, schedule

By Rob DausterMar 11, 2020, 3:44 PM EDT
Here is the 2020 SEC tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

SEC Tournament bracket

SEC Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Georgia, 7 p.m.
Game 2: No. 11 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt, 9:30 p.m.

Second Round; Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Alabama, 12 p.m.
Game 4: No. 5 Florida vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Missouri, 7 p.m.
Game 6: No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 3 LSU, 9:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Friday, March 13

Game 7: No. 1 Kentucky vs. Game 3 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 8: No. 4 Mississippi State vs. Game 4 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Game 9: No. 2 Auburn vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 10: No. 3 LSU vs. Game 6 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals; Saturday, March 14

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Championship; Sunday, March 15

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

The full 2020 SEC tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the SEC regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game for March Madness.