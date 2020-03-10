More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
NBC Sports College Basketball All-American Teams

By Rob Dauster Mar 10, 2020, 11:07 AM EDT
Today is the day that we unveil the NBC Sports college basketball All-American teams.

Picking this year’s National Player of the Year was actually pretty easy to do based on the way that the season played out down the stretch, but the first team was a bit more difficult. It really came down to seven or eight guys for the five spots, and they were not easy to pick between.

You can read all about it below.

Here are the definitive college basketball first, second and third team all-americans.

Obi Toppin (Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL ALL-AMERICAN FIRST TEAM

PAYTON PRITCHARD, Oregon

  • 20.5 ppg, 5.5 apg, 4.3 rpg, 41.5% 3PT

Pritchard has carried this Oregon team for long stretches this season, and he has hit so many big shots throughout the year. So the numbers themselves are incredible and deserving of this honor before you consider how many times he’s made plays late in games that won games. I think he is the most likely player to put a team on his back and will them to a national title a la Kemba Walker and Shabazz Napier.

MYLES POWELL, Seton Hall

  • 21.0 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 2.9 apg

I can already hear the criticism from people. “How can you make a player that shoots 30.6 percent from three a first-team All-American? He shot 26 percent from deep during Big East play!” Yes, those numbers are accurate. But what Powell brings this Seton Hall program goes so much deeper than that. It’s the intangibles, the leadership, setting the tone, all the cliche things that are so hard to measure with stats. Think about it this way: The Pirates won the Big East regular season title and have a chance to be a No. 2 seed if they win the Big East tournament. Markus Howard returned to school and the Hauser brothers immediately decided to transfer out.

OBI TOPPIN, Dayton

  • 20.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.2 apg, 39% 3PT

Toppin is the NBC Sports National Player of the Year. Of course he is going to be a first-team All-American.

LUKA GARZA, Iowa

  • 23.7 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 54% FG, 35.8% 3PT

Garza has been absolutely unstoppable this season. He’s averaging nearly 24 points and 10 boards on the season, and his numbers only improved during Big Ten play, a league that is stacked with talented big men. There is no one in college basketball that plays as hard or is as relentless on the glass or in the post as the Hawkeye center. If there is a knock on Garza, it is his ability to defend. The reason he is, for me, “only” a first-team All-American and not the National Player of the Year is because he is the reason the Hawkeyes have been forced to play zone so much this year.

UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas

  • 13.7 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 2.6 bpg, 74.8% FG

Azubuike has turned himself into one of the most dominant frontcourt pieces in college basketball this season. He’s an animal on the block, one of the strongest players in the sport, and the fact that he plays for a coach that is elite at creating ways to get him a post seal makes him that much more dangerous. He’s also a terrific lob target, and Self has schemed ways to get him rolling to the rim more often this year. But what makes him a first-team All-American is his work on the defensive side of the ball. Azubuike is the best defensive center in the sport and, for my money, the Defensive Player of the Year. He anchors a defense for Kansas that is going to be what carries them through the tournament.

Udoka Azubuike (John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL ALL-AMERICAN SECOND TEAM

DEVON DOTSON, Kansas

  • 18.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.0 apg

Deciding between Azubuike and Dotson for first-team off of Kansas was tough, but I think that Azubuike’s value as a lob-catching, rim-defending pterodactyl makes him the choice. Dotson, however, was still terrific this season. He’s terrific in transition and is near-unstoppable when Self can space the floor and get Dotson to turn a corner. I’m not sure he has the kind of pro potential that Devonte’ Graham or Frank Mason had, but that doesn’t change the fact that he is a damn good college point guard.

MARCUS ZEGAROWSKI, Creighton

  • 16.1 ppg, 5.0 apg, 3.8 rpg, 42.4% 3PT

Teammate Ty-Shon Alexander beat him out for all-Big East first team, but I think Zegarowski is the quarterback of this Creighton team. He’s the guy that makes them tick. The way I think about it is pretty simple: We know how good Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill are, but would the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl is they had Jimmy Garappolo instead of Patrick Mahomes? Zegarowski is their heartbeat. Here’s to hoping that he is healthy for March.

MALACHI FLYNN, San Diego State

  • 17.6 ppg, 5.1 apg, 4.5 rpg, 37.3% 3PT

Flynn is the engine for one of the nation’s most surprising teams in San Diego State. Brian Dutcher has built his offense around Flynn’s ability to be a playmaker in ball-screens, and it should come as no surprise that the Aztecs have thrived as a result.

MARKUS HOWARD, Marquette

  • 27.8 ppg, 3.3 apg, 41.2% 3PT

Howard is having a stupid-good season. He’s shooting 10 threes per game, many of which are absurdly difficult, and he’s hitting better than 41 percent of them. He is the guy that every defense is game-planning ways to slow down, and he still manages to be as efficient as this while leading the nation in scoring at 27.8 points. If Marquette hadn’t completely fallen off a cliff down the stretch, if they truly were good enough to make a run to a Final Four, Howard would have been a contender to win the national title.

CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State

  • 18.3 ppg, 5.9 apg, 42.6% 3PT

Winston’s senior season has been one of the biggest talking points in college basketball. He has underwhelmed — understandably so — based on what was expected of him entering the season. That said, he finished the season averaging 18.3 points and 5.9 assists while shooting 42.6 percent from three for the Big Ten tri-champs, a team that will likely enter the NCAA tournament as a top three seed and one of the five most trustworthy teams in the sport. He might not have been as dominant as we expected as early as we wanted him to be, but he still had a damn good season.

Tre Jones (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

COLLEGE BASKETBALL ALL-AMERICAN THIRD TEAM

JARED BUTLER, Baylor

  • 16.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.1 apg, 38.1% 3PT

Butler is the one guy on this Baylor team that can go out and create a shot for himself, which is something that cannot and should not be undervalued. The Bears can go through stretches where they look like they forgot how to play offensively. Butler is the one guy that can get them out of that funk on his own.

TRE JONES, Duke

  • 16.2 ppg, 6.4 apg, 4.2 rpg, 1.8 spg, 36.1% 3PT

Jones is another guy that is on this list in large part due to things that can’t necessarily be found in a box score. He’s a terrific on-ball defenders, perhaps the best leader in college basketball and the guy that has been the veteran voice on the floor for a team that is starting three freshmen.

IMMANUEL QUICKLEY, Kentucky

  • 16.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 42.8% 3PT

In a year where nothing for Kentucky was consistent, Quickley was the guy that they could always rely on. He was a steadying force, and he just so happened to be one of the best shooters in America in the final five minutes of a game. Nick Richards got the hype early, and deservedly so, but Quickley was Kentucky’s best player this season.

SADDIQ BEY, Villanova

  • 16.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 47.7% FG, 45.1% 3PT

Bey is the next great Villanova wing. He’s a terrific shooter, he’s the best defender in the program and he’s a guy that can play on the ball as well as off of it. I personally think he will be a lottery pick that spends a decade playing in the NBA, and we saw it throughout Big East play. If Villanova is going to make a run in March, Bey is going to be the guy that carries them.

XAVIER TILLMAN, Michigan State

  • 13.7 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.1 bpg, 1.2 spg

The most underrated player in college basketball. The stats speak for themselves. What doesn’t necessarily show up in these stats is just how good of a defender he is. He can take away any five in the country. He’s also just a terrific passer and decision-maker when forced into 4-on-3 situations after teams double Cassius Winston in ball-screens. He’s one of those guys that makes things just run more smoothly whenever he is on the floor, and he will get the proper credit for that here.

Bluejays' Zegarowski doubtful for Big East Tournament opener

Steven Ryan/Getty Images
Associated Press Mar 10, 2020, 12:02 PM EDT
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Marcus Zegarowski is doubtful for No. 7 Creighton’s first game in the Big East Tournament because of a right knee injury.

The school announced Monday night that the sophomore guard has a meniscus injury. The Bluejays’ next game is Thursday against Georgetown or St. John’s.

The Marcus Zegarowski injury occurred during Saturday’s 77-60 victory over Seton Hall and left the arena on crutches. He didn’t have crutches while attending practice Monday, but he walked with a noticeable limp.

Creighton (24-7) is the top seed in the conference tournament after finishing in a three-way tie for first place in the regular season.

Zegarowski scored 23 points and made all five of his 3-point attempts in the victory over the Pirates. After the game, he climbed the ladder to cut down the net, but it was evident to those in attendance that he was not moving well. Zegarowski is the quarterback for this Creighton team, and this injury would be a massive blow to a Final Four contender.

He has started 30 of 31 games and is second on the team in scoring at 16.1 points per game. He’s third in the Big East in 3-point shooting at 42.4%. He was named to the All-Big East second team on Sunday.

“Any time you take someone that has his fingerprints all over your team both on offense and defense and off the floor, it has an impact,” coach Greg McDermott said of the Marcus Zegarowski injury. “We haven’t played a lot with him or Mitch (Ballock) or Ty-Shon (Alexander) off the floor. If we have to play without him, obviously it’s going to be an adjustment.”

More AP college basketball at http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Ivy League cancels conference tournament due to coronavirus

Getty Images
By Rob Dauster Mar 10, 2020, 11:28 AM EDT
The Ivy League is cancelling their conference tournament due to the spread of coronavirus, the conference announced on Tuesday morning.

“We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments,” Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris said. “Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision.”

Yale, the league’s regular season men’s champion, will be heading to the men’s NCAA tournament. Harvard, Penn and Brown will see their season come to an end.

Princeton will receive the automatic bid to the women’s NCAA tournament.

“NCAA member schools and conferences make their own decisions regarding regular season and conference tournament play,” NCAA president Mark Emmett said. “As we have stated, we will make decisions on our events based on the best, most current public health guidance available. Neither the NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel, made up of leading public health and infectious disease experts in America, nor the CDC or local health officials have advised against holding sporting events. In the event circumstances change, we will make decisions accordingly.”

This is the first Division I basketball tournament that has been cancelled, but it is not the first sporting event that will not be taking place. Tennis tournaments have been called off, European soccer leagues are shutting down and even in the college basketball ranks, Chicago State opted not to play games at Seattle or Utah Valley last week due to concerns over the virus.

The major question now centers on what happens next. The major conference tournaments start on Tuesday. Fans have purchased tickets, made travel arrangements and, if they need to, have paid for lodging. Those events run through the entire week. The NCAA tournament will start the week after that, and the money that comes in from the NCAA’s TV deal with CBS and Turner funds more than 85 percent of their operating budget for the year.

A decision is going to be made soon on what will happen. Will the events get cancelled? Will they be played without fans in attendance? Will they be moved to a centralized location?

I don’t know.

What I do know is that the Ivy League is not the last coronavirus announcement we are going to get this week.

Introducing Cinderella: East Tennessee State doesn't need an at-large bid anymore

AP Photo
By Rob Dauster Mar 9, 2020, 11:13 PM EDT
Every bubble team in college basketball can breathe a sigh of relief tonight.

That’s because East Tennessee State went out and won the SoCon tournament title. ETSU entered March firmly on the NCAA tournament bubble, and there was a real shot that the Buccaneers would have found a way onto the right side of the bubble had they lost to Wofford in the SoCon title game, but no one has to worry about that now.

That’s because Steve Forbes played his way into his second NCAA tournament as a head coach and his first since 2017. Isaiah Tisdale had 24 points to lead the way for the Bucs, who led by five at the half and pulled away by suffocating the Terriers for long stretches of the second half.

ETSU is going to be a dangerous team in the tournament. They are definitely good enough to win a game, if not two. And even if they don’t, do not be surprised if this is the last time we see Forbes in Johnson City, Tennessee. Eventually, someone is going to smarten up and hire him.

LEAGUE: Southern Conference

COACH: Steve Forbes

RECORD: 30-4, 16-2

METRICS:

  • NET: 39
  • KENPOM: 55
  • TORVIK: 77

PROJECTED SEED: The Buccaneers are a No. 11 seed in the most recent bracket projection from our Dave Ommen. I would expect them to end up there or on the No. 12 seed line, depending on how bracketing principles play out.

WHO DID THEY BEAT?: ETSU won the SoCon outright this season, and the conference is one of the better mid-major leagues in the country. Wofford is not as good as they were last season, but both UNCG and Furman are in the top 100 of just about every relevant metric. The Buccaneers won three out of four against those two teams.

Oh, and they won at LSU.

WHY ETSU CAN WIN AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME

They are old, they are tough, they can guard, they can make shots and they are well-coached. I know that all sounds really cliche and really simplistic, but this isn’t really a team that is going to come with the gimmicks. Before landing ETSU, Forbes was an assistant for Billy Gillispie at Texas A&M, Bruce Pearl at Tennessee and Gregg Marshall at Wichita State.

WHY ETSU WON’T WIN AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME

The best thing that ETSU does on the defensive end of the floor is force turnovers. They gamble and they give up easy twos. If they draw someone with good guards that don’t turn the rock over, ETSU could find themselves in a tough spot.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?

The last time that ETSU won a game in the NCAA tournament came way back in 1992, so you don’t know them from any recent cinderella runs. If anything, the name will probably be familiar because they’ve been in and around the bubble in each of the last four seasons. It never worked out because it almost ever works out for mid-major teams like this, but they should sound familiar. This is a team that has been talked about plenty nationally, especially in the month of March, for the last four years.

AUTOMATIC BID OUTLOOK

ETSU is absolutely going to be a trendy upset pick, and for good reason. Like I said before, they are well-coached, they guard, they have guys that can make shots and they have already proven the ability to beat good teams. You don’t get to 30-4 on the season by accident. You don’t win at LSU by accident. They are going to need a good draw, but this is absolutely a team you are going to have to keep in mind while picking upsets.

March Madness 2020: All the info you need for the Big Dance

March Madness 2020
Christian Petersen/Getty Images
By Rob Dauster Mar 9, 2020, 5:04 PM EDT
The 2020 NCAA Tournament — March Madness baby! —  is right around the corner, and you are going to have questions about it.

This post will walk you through everything that you need to know to get ready for the greatest three weeks in the history of sports.

WHEN IS SELECTION SUNDAY?

Selection Sunday 2020 will take place this Sunday, March 15th. The bracket reveal will before at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

WHEN IS MARCH MADNESS 2020?

The 2020 NCAA Tournament starts on Tuesday, March 17th, and runs through Monday, April 6th.

Three glorious weeks comprised of 68 programs, 67 games and only one team heading into the offseason coming off of a win. It’s made up of six rounds as well as a quartet of play-in games, known as the First Four.

Here is the full 2020 NCAA Tournament schedule:

  • FIRST FOUR: March 17-18
  • FIRST ROUND: March 19-20
  • SECOND ROUND: March 21-22
  • SWEET 16: March 26-27
  • ELITE EIGHT: March 28-29
  • FINAL FOUR: April 4
  • CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: April 6

HOW DO I WATCH THE NCAA TOURNAMENT?

There are four networks that will show all 67 of the NCAA tournament games: Tru TV, TNT, TBS and CBS.

FIRST FOUR: Tru TV
ROUND 1: CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV
ROUND 2: CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV
SWEET 16: CBS and TBS
ELITE EIGHT: CBS and TBS
FINAL FOUR: TBS
NATIONAL TITLE: TBS

WHAT CHANNEL IS TRUTV?

Here’s the list:

  • AT&T Uverse: 1164
  • DirecTV: 246
  • Dish Network: 9430
  • Verizon Fios: 683

These providers have different numbers depending on your area code:

WHERE IS MARCH MADNESS 2020?

The 2020 NCAA Tournament will be hosted in 14 different cities over those three weeks.

This is where each round will take place:

FIRST FOUR

UD Arena (Dayton, OH)

FIRST WEEKEND (Round 1 and 2)

Times Union Center (Albany, NY)
Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena (Spokane, WA)
Enterprise Center (St. Louis)
Amalie Arena (Tampa, FL)
Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro, NC)
CenturyLink Center (Omaha)
Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA)
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland)

SECOND WEEKEND (Sweet 16 and Elite Eight)

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
Staples Center (Los Angeles)
Toyota Center (Houston)
Madison Square Garden (New York)

FINAL FOUR

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

WILL FANS BE ALLOWED TO ATTEND TOURNAMENT GAMES DURING THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK?

According to a statement released by the NCAA on March 6th, a COVID-19 Advisory Panel sanctioned by the NCAA “is not recommending cancellation or public spacing of athletic and related events scheduled to occur in public spaces across the United States.”

The panel, which is made up of doctors and and scholars from some of the leading universities around the country, believes that COVID-19 — the official name for the coronavirus — is something that needs to be studied more before the NCAA takes the step to ban fans from the events.

It may happen in the future, but as things stand, fans are currently allowed to attend the games.

WHEN IS THE FIRST FOUR?

The 2020 First Four will be played in Dayton, Ohio, on March 17-18. There will be a double-header each night on TruTV, with the first game tipping off at 6:40 p.m. ET and the second tipping off 30 minutes after the first game ends, roughly 9:10 p.m. ET.

WHEN IS THE FINAL FOUR?

The 2020 Final Four will be the end of the college basketball season. It will be broadcast on TBS live from the Mercedes-Benz Dome in Atlanta on Saturday, April 4th, and Monday, April 6th. The Saturday games will tip off at 6:09 p.m. ET and roughly 8:49 p.m. ET, while the national title game always tips off at 9:20 p.m. on that Monday night.

ODDS TO WIN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, these are the 12 favorites to win the national title:

Kansas (6:1)
Gonzaga (8:1)
Baylor (11:1)
Dayton (23:2)
Michigan State (15:1)
San Diego State (15:1)
Maryland (16:1)
Duke (20:1)
Florida State (20:1)
Kentucky (20:1)
Louisville (20:1)
Villanova (22:1)

Bubble Watch: Who is still in danger of missing the NCAA tournament?

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob Dauster Mar 9, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
It’s that time of the year again, which means that we are diving head first into our annual NCAA tournament bubble watch.

The way that it will work is simple: We’ll be looking at every team that our Dave Ommen, the best bracketologist in the business, considers in the mix for an at-large bid. In an effort to keep this somewhat manageable, we are going to assume that the top 36 teams in the field — every team that is a No. 9-seed or above — is “off the bubble”. This does not mean those teams are a lock to dance, it just means that they have given themselves enough room for error that we can take them out of the conversation until they do something dumb.

Dave’s latest bracket can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.

So with all that in mind, let’s get into the full NCAA tournament bubble watch:

ACC BUBBLE WATCH

IN: Florida State, Duke, Louisville, Virginia

N.C. STATE (NET: 54, NBC: Play-in game): The Wolfpack ended the regular season on a high note, blowing out Wake Forest (104) at home to improve to 19-12 on the season and 10-10 in the ACC. They have just four Quad 1 wins, and their 8-10 record against the top two Quads is nothing special. The good news is that Georgia Tech (74) is now a Quad 2 loss, meaning that the Wolfpack now have just the two Quad 3 losses. Their saving grace right now is that 22 point win over Duke in Raleigh, but the truth is that N.C. State is right on the cut-line. They are going to want to win a game in the ACC tournament, and potentially more, if they don’t want to sweat out Selection Sunday. They are also going to be rooting heavily for North Carolina (84) to climb into the top 75, giving N.C. State one less Quad 3 loss.

AMERICAN BUBBLE WATCH

IN: Houston

WICHITA STATE (NET: 49, NBC: First four out): The Shockers closed out the regular season with a win, picking off Tulsa (76) at home by 22 points. Wichita State is now 23-8 on the season, but they only have a pair of low-end Quad 1 road wins, Quad 2 wins over VCU (61) and Oklahoma (46) at home. They don’t have any truly terrible losses, but with just a single top 50 win on the season, I think the Shockers are going to have an uncomfortable Selection Sunday. The fact that they are 9-8 against the top two Quads without a bad loss is something of a saving grace at this point. I think they need to win a couple of games in the AAC tournament, but I do not see a way that they can get to Selection Sunday feeling comfortable.

MEMPHIS (NET: 58, NBC: Next four out): Memphis lost at Houston (21) to close out the regular season, which means that the Tigers are going to have a lot of work to do in the AAC tournament if they want to be on the right side of the bubble on Selection Sunday. I think Memphis needs to win at least two games to really fell confident about a bid. They have three Quad 3 losses compared to just two Quad 1 wins. It’s doable, but they need to root for all the bubble teams ahead of them to lose..

CINCINNATI (NET: 53, NBC: 12): The Bearcats erased a big second half deficit and won on a tip-in at the buzzer at home against Temple (116) on Saturday, a bucket that saved their chances of actually getting into the NCAA tournament. Cincinnati has a pair of Quad 1 wins — Houston (19) at home and Wichita State (45) on the road — and a 9-6 record against the top two Quads. But they have also lost four Quad 3 games. They are going to have a sweat on Selection Sunday barring a win over Houston during the AAC tournament. Of note: They are listed as the American champions in Dave’s projection because he assumes the No. 1 seed is the champ until they get knocked out of their league tournament.

ATLANTIC 10 BUBBLE WATCH

IN: Dayton

RHODE ISLAND (NET: 58, NBC: Next four out): The Rams avoided disaster when they beat UMass (136) by one on the road on Saturday. At this point, I do not see how the Rams can get an at-large bid without beating Dayton at some point during the Atlantic 10 tournament. They only have one Quad 1 win and they also have a Quad 4 loss at Brown (248), and now that their NET is in the high-50s, they no longer have that to hang their hat on, either.

RICHMOND (NET: 44, NBC: First four out): The Spiders closed out their regular season with wins over Davidson (79) at home and at Duquesne (86), which was a double-edged sword. They are now just 2-4 against Quad 1 opponents thanks to Davidson falling outside the top 75. With just a 5-6 record against the top two Quads and a Quad 3 loss, Richmond does not have any margin for error, not with so many teams on the bubble playing their win in over the last couple of weeks. I think this team needs to beat Dayton in the Atlantic 10 tournament or they are NIT bound.

SAINT LOUIS (NET: 49, NBC: Next four out): The Billikens are not that far away from the bubble after they won their last five games of the regular season. They are 2-5 against Quad 1 teams, 4-7 against the top two Quads and 15-8 against Quads 1-3. For comparison’s sake, Texas Tech is 10-13 against the top three Quads. Now, the difference is that Tech has some elite wins. Saint Louis won at Richmond (37) and at Rhode Island (57), but their wins over VCU (65) at home and at Kansas State (99) don’t look great. Throw in a Quad 3 loss to Duquesne (94) at home, and Saint Louis has some work to do.

BIG 12 BUBBLE WATCH

IN: Baylor, Kansas, West Virginia, Oklahoma

TEXAS TECH (NET: 22, NBC: Play-in game): The Red Raiders could not find a way to get a win over Kansas (1) at home on Saturday afternoon, and that means that they are almost assuredly going to have a stressful Selection Sunday. Texas Tech is now 18-13 on the season, but they have just three Quad 1 wins. The win over Louisville (8) is going to hold up really well, and they did pick up a win over West Virginia (19) at home, but with just a 7-13 mark against the top two Quads, I think the Red Raiders are going to want to win at least one Big 12 tournament game. It would be awfully surprising to see this group end up missing the NCAA tournament, but that might be where we are right now.

TEXAS (NET: 58, NBC: First four out): The Longhorns did all that work, winning five straight games to get themselves right into the middle of the bubble conversation, only to turnaround and get absolutely hammered by Oklahoma State (71) at home. It’s not the end of the world — it’s only a Quad 2 loss, after all — but Texas only has seven total Quad 1 and 2 wins. They do have five Quad 1 wins — including at Texas Tech (22) and Purdue (32) — but that probably won’t be enough. I think they probably need to win two games in the Big 12 tournament to really feel comfortable on Selection Sunday. One might get the job done.

BIG EAST BUBBLE WATCH

IN: Seton Hall, Villanova, Creighton, Butler, Providence

XAVIER (NET: 40, NBC: Play-in game): The Musketeers ended the season having lost their last two games after Kamar Baldwin hit a three with 1.2 seconds left as Butler (17) knocked off the Musketeers. Xavier has a weird resume. They are now 19-12 overall and 8-10 in the Big East, but they have just three Quad 1 wins and only one win over a top 35 team — at Seton Hall (35). They are 3-11 against Quad 1 opponents, but they make up for that with a 7-1 mark against Quad 2 teams, no bad losses and strong metrics. They fell to the No. 7 seed in the Big East tournament with this loss, and I would not advise losing to DePaul (82) in the first round of that event, but even if they do I think Xavier has a pretty good chance to get in.

MARQUETTE (NET: 25, NBC: 10): We need to have a conversation about Marquette at this point. The Golden Eagles lost their last three games of the regular season. They have now lost six of their last seven games. They are sitting at 18-12 on the season with an 8-10 mark in the Big East. The two worst losses that they have taken this season came in their last two games — at St. John’s (69) and at DePaul (82) — and in total, only two of their 12 losses came outside Quad 1. They have five Quad 1 wins and are 11-12 against the top two Quads.

Now compare that to, say, N.C. State (54). The Wolfpack are currently sitting in the play-in game in Dave’s latest bracket update. They have few Quad 1 wins, an 8-10 record against the top two Quads and two Quad 3 losses, assuming that Georgia Tech (74) stays inside the top 75. The Golden Eagles have played their way into a bad seed at this point, but I still think they are pretty comfortably in the field right now. Things can still get weird for them if they lose their first game in the Big East tournament, but I think they’re OK.

BIG TEN BUBBLE WATCH

IN: Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana

RUTGERS (NET: 31, NBC: 10): As of today, I think Rutgers is just about a lock for the NCAA tournament. They are now 19-11 on the season and 11-9 in the Big Ten, but more importantly, they just landed a road win over a top 35 opponent by beating Purdue (32) in overtime on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights are now sitting at 5-9 against Quad 1 opponents — including wins over Seton Hall (14), Maryland (18) and Wisconsin (26) at home — to go along with a sweep of the Boilermakers. The knock on Rutgers was that they only had a single win away from the RAC this season. Winning a Big Ten tournament game would end any and all doubt, but I think Steve Pikiell can go to sleep pretty easy tonight.

PURDUE (NET: 32, NBC: Off the bubble): The Boilermakers lost to Rutgers (31) at home in overtime on Saturday, and that should just about do it for their at-large hopes. The Boilermakers are now 16-15 on the season. That is just too many losses.

PAC-12 BUBBLE WATCH

IN: Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, USC, Arizona State

UCLA (NET: 76, NBC: 11): The Bruins are going to head into the Pac-12 tournament in something of a weird spot after losing at USC (42) at the buzzer on Saturday evening. The Bruins are now sitting at 18-12 on the season with a 12-6 record in the Pac-12 after a rough non-conference season. They have a brutal Quad 4 loss to Cal St. Fullerton (260) and a Quad 3 loss to Hofstra (124), but they also have three Quad 1 wins, including a sweep of Arizona (10) and Colorado (23), and a 9-10 record against the top two Quads. They should be in a good spot, but they are going to be one of the teams that will enter next week needing to win a game or two if they really want to feel good about their at-large chances.

STANFORD (NET: 27, NBC: Play-in game): The Cardinal missed on a massive opportunity to land a marquee win at Oregon (16) on Saturday, meaning they are heading into the Pac-12 tournament needing to add something to their resume. They are now 4-7 against Quad 1 opponents, 7-10 against the top two Quads. They also have a Quad 3 loss — at Cal (136) — to their name. It could be worse for Stanford, but I do believe they need to win at least one, and maybe two, games in Las Vegas to avoid ending up on the wrong side of the bubble.

SEC BUBBLE WATCH

IN: Kentucky, Auburn, LSU

FLORIDA (NET: 28, NBC: 10): The Gators are doing everything they can to play themselves out of the NCAA tournament. They blew an 18-point second half lead to Kentucky (21) on Saturday despite the fact that Ashton Hagans didn’t play, Immanuel Quickley fouled out and Tyrese Maxey shot like he was shaving points. And frankly, if the Gators lose in the first round of the SEC tournament, I’m not sure they are a lock to dance. They are 19-12 overall right now. They have three Quad 2 losses and just a 3-9 record against Quad 1 opponents. They have not beating a top 30 opponent this season and their best wins came before the New Year.

ARKANSAS (NET: 41, NBC: Off the bubble): The Razorbacks finish the season with a 19-12 record and a 7-11 mark in the SEC. They have three Quad 1 wins, and while they don’t have another Quad 3 or 4 losses, they do have seven Quad 2 losses. With just a 7-12 mark against the top two Quads, I can’t see Arkansas getting into the tournament without a pretty significant run in the SEC tournament.

MISSISSIPPI STATE (NET: 52, NBC: Next four out): The Bulldogs kept the dream alive with a win over Ole Miss (86) in the last game of the regular season. They are currently sitting at 7-9 against the top two Quads with just two Quad 1 wins to go along with a pair of Quad 3 losses. The only team that they have beaten that is currently projected for the NCAA tournament is Florida (33).

TENNESSEE (NET: 56, NBC: Off the bubble): The Vols had some ground to make up heading into this game, and a chance to beat Auburn (35) at home was exactly what they needed to start doing that. But it didn’t work out that way. They lost by 22 points, and at this point I think Tennessee likely needs to either win the automatic bid from the SEC or make a deep run in the SEC tournament.

SOUTH CAROLINA (NET: 63, NBC: Off the bubble): The Gamecocks lost at Vanderbilt (148), which more or less ends their chances of getting an at-large bid this season. They are going to have to make a run in the SEC tournament to have any chance.

BUBBLE WATCH FOR EVERYONE ELSE

IN: Gonzaga, San Diego State, BYU, Saint Mary’s

UTAH STATE (NET: 38, NBC: Automatic bid): The Aggies won the Mountain West automatic bid, so they are dancing.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE (NET: 39, NBC: 11): ETSU is in the finals of the SoCon tournament, and since both UNCG and Furman lost already, I can’t imagine the Buccaneers being able to survive a loss. They have a win at UNCG (79) and a win at LSU (33), but they do have an ugly Quad 4 loss to Mercer (187) at home. That is the killer. I would advise them to be like Utah State and not like Northern Iowa.

NORTHERN IOWA (NET: 36, NBC: First four out): Northern Iowa is in serious trouble now. The Panthers lost to Drake (167) by 21 points, and I’m not sure they did enough this season to be able to survive that loss. UNI has just one Quad 1 win — at Colorado (20) — and they beat South Carolina (63) on a neutral court, but they are 5-3 against the top two Quads. Now, after this loss, they have three Quad 3 losses. I want to see them get an at-large — every one of their non-Quad 1 losses is league game — but there isn’t much else here beyond simply having a 23-6 record. I want to see the Panthers get a shot in the tournament because I’ll always err on the side of the mid-major, but I think that’s a long shot.

The biggest issue is that they are going to be sitting around for a week, watching as the rest of the teams on the bubble go and take their shots at Quad 1 and 2 wins while avoiding the kind of bad loss that they took in their league tournament. We can argue about whether or not that is fair, but it is pointless at the end of the day. UNI probably has not done enough to get in.