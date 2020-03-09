Selection Sunday is just around the corner, so for those of you that are interested in not only filling out picks after the official 2020 NCAA Tournament Bracket is released on March 15th, you can get started right here.
Print out the bracket, fill it in the way that you think it should be filled in and started getting yourself prepped for winning your office pool, your dorm’s contest or whatever other event you decide to enter.
It is never too early to get started!
Will you win your pool?
Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament is on March 15 (about 4 pm ET), while the games begin a couple days later. The First Four is on March 17 and 18 (which airs on TruTV), while the craziness of Round 1 starts on Thursday, March 19. The four networks that air those games are: CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV.
The Sweet 16 games begin on March 26 and will air on CBS and TBS. Elite Eight games start on March 28 and also air on CBS and TBS.
The Final Four, held in Atlanta this year, starts on Saturday, April 4. The National Title Game is Monday, April 6. All of those games air on TBS.
Bluejays’ Zegarowski doubtful for Big East Tournament opener
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) Marcus Zegarowski is doubtful for No. 7 Creighton’s first game in the Big East Tournament because of a right knee injury.
The school announced Monday night that the sophomore guard has a meniscus injury. The Bluejays’ next game is Thursday against Georgetown or St. John’s.
The Marcus Zegarowski injury occurred during Saturday’s 77-60 victory over Seton Hall and left the arena on crutches. He didn’t have crutches while attending practice Monday, but he walked with a noticeable limp.
Creighton (24-7) is the top seed in the conference tournament after finishing in a three-way tie for first place in the regular season.
Zegarowski scored 23 points and made all five of his 3-point attempts in the victory over the Pirates. After the game, he climbed the ladder to cut down the net, but it was evident to those in attendance that he was not moving well. Zegarowski is the quarterback for this Creighton team, and this injury would be a massive blow to a Final Four contender.
He has started 30 of 31 games and is second on the team in scoring at 16.1 points per game. He’s third in the Big East in 3-point shooting at 42.4%. He was named to the All-Big East second team on Sunday.
“Any time you take someone that has his fingerprints all over your team both on offense and defense and off the floor, it has an impact,” coach Greg McDermott said of the Marcus Zegarowski injury. “We haven’t played a lot with him or Mitch (Ballock) or Ty-Shon (Alexander) off the floor. If we have to play without him, obviously it’s going to be an adjustment.”
The Ivy League is cancelling their conference tournament due to the spread of coronavirus, the conference announced on Tuesday morning.
“We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments,” Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris said. “Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision.”
Yale, the league’s regular season men’s champion, will be heading to the men’s NCAA tournament. Harvard, Penn and Brown will see their season come to an end.
Princeton will receive the automatic bid to the women’s NCAA tournament.
“NCAA member schools and conferences make their own decisions regarding regular season and conference tournament play,” NCAA president Mark Emmett said. “As we have stated, we will make decisions on our events based on the best, most current public health guidance available. Neither the NCAA COVID-19 advisory panel, made up of leading public health and infectious disease experts in America, nor the CDC or local health officials have advised against holding sporting events. In the event circumstances change, we will make decisions accordingly.”
This is the first Division I basketball tournament that has been cancelled, but it is not the first sporting event that will not be taking place. Tennis tournaments have been called off, European soccer leagues are shutting down and even in the college basketball ranks, Chicago State opted not to play games at Seattle or Utah Valley last week due to concerns over the virus.
The major question now centers on what happens next. The major conference tournaments start on Tuesday. Fans have purchased tickets, made travel arrangements and, if they need to, have paid for lodging. Those events run through the entire week. The NCAA tournament will start the week after that, and the money that comes in from the NCAA’s TV deal with CBS and Turner funds more than 85 percent of their operating budget for the year.
A decision is going to be made soon on what will happen. Will the events get cancelled? Will they be played without fans in attendance? Will they be moved to a centralized location?
I don’t know.
What I do know is that the Ivy League is not the last coronavirus announcement we are going to get this week.
Today is the day that we unveil the NBC Sports college basketball All-American teams.
Picking this year’s National Player of the Year was actually pretty easy to do based on the way that the season played out down the stretch, but the first team was a bit more difficult. It really came down to seven or eight guys for the five spots, and they were not easy to pick between.
You can read all about it below.
Here are the definitive college basketball first, second and third team all-americans.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL ALL-AMERICAN FIRST TEAM
PAYTON PRITCHARD, Oregon
20.5 ppg, 5.5 apg, 4.3 rpg, 41.5% 3PT
Pritchard has carried this Oregon team for long stretches this season, and he has hit so many big shots throughout the year. So the numbers themselves are incredible and deserving of this honor before you consider how many times he’s made plays late in games that won games. I think he is the most likely player to put a team on his back and will them to a national title a la Kemba Walker and Shabazz Napier.
I can already hear the criticism from people. “How can you make a player that shoots 30.6 percent from three a first-team All-American? He shot 26 percent from deep during Big East play!” Yes, those numbers are accurate. But what Powell brings this Seton Hall program goes so much deeper than that. It’s the intangibles, the leadership, setting the tone, all the cliche things that are so hard to measure with stats. Think about it this way: The Pirates won the Big East regular season title and have a chance to be a No. 2 seed if they win the Big East tournament. Markus Howard returned to school and the Hauser brothers immediately decided to transfer out.
OBI TOPPIN, Dayton
20.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 2.2 apg, 39% 3PT
Toppin is the NBC Sports National Player of the Year. Of course he is going to be a first-team All-American.
LUKA GARZA, Iowa
23.7 ppg, 9.9 rpg, 54% FG, 35.8% 3PT
Garza has been absolutely unstoppable this season. He’s averaging nearly 24 points and 10 boards on the season, and his numbers only improved during Big Ten play, a league that is stacked with talented big men. There is no one in college basketball that plays as hard or is as relentless on the glass or in the post as the Hawkeye center. If there is a knock on Garza, it is his ability to defend. The reason he is, for me, “only” a first-team All-American and not the National Player of the Year is because he is the reason the Hawkeyes have been forced to play zone so much this year.
UDOKA AZUBUIKE, Kansas
13.7 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 2.6 bpg, 74.8% FG
Azubuike has turned himself into one of the most dominant frontcourt pieces in college basketball this season. He’s an animal on the block, one of the strongest players in the sport, and the fact that he plays for a coach that is elite at creating ways to get him a post seal makes him that much more dangerous. He’s also a terrific lob target, and Self has schemed ways to get him rolling to the rim more often this year. But what makes him a first-team All-American is his work on the defensive side of the ball. Azubuike is the best defensive center in the sport and, for my money, the Defensive Player of the Year. He anchors a defense for Kansas that is going to be what carries them through the tournament.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL ALL-AMERICAN SECOND TEAM
DEVON DOTSON, Kansas
18.1 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 4.0 apg
Deciding between Azubuike and Dotson for first-team off of Kansas was tough, but I think that Azubuike’s value as a lob-catching, rim-defending pterodactyl makes him the choice. Dotson, however, was still terrific this season. He’s terrific in transition and is near-unstoppable when Self can space the floor and get Dotson to turn a corner. I’m not sure he has the kind of pro potential that Devonte’ Graham or Frank Mason had, but that doesn’t change the fact that he is a damn good college point guard.
MARCUS ZEGAROWSKI, Creighton
16.1 ppg, 5.0 apg, 3.8 rpg, 42.4% 3PT
Teammate Ty-Shon Alexander beat him out for all-Big East first team, but I think Zegarowski is the quarterback of this Creighton team. He’s the guy that makes them tick. The way I think about it is pretty simple: We know how good Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill are, but would the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl is they had Jimmy Garappolo instead of Patrick Mahomes? Zegarowski is their heartbeat. Here’s to hoping that he is healthy for March.
MALACHI FLYNN, San Diego State
17.6 ppg, 5.1 apg, 4.5 rpg, 37.3% 3PT
Flynn is the engine for one of the nation’s most surprising teams in San Diego State. Brian Dutcher has built his offense around Flynn’s ability to be a playmaker in ball-screens, and it should come as no surprise that the Aztecs have thrived as a result.
MARKUS HOWARD, Marquette
27.8 ppg, 3.3 apg, 41.2% 3PT
Howard is having a stupid-good season. He’s shooting 10 threes per game, many of which are absurdly difficult, and he’s hitting better than 41 percent of them. He is the guy that every defense is game-planning ways to slow down, and he still manages to be as efficient as this while leading the nation in scoring at 27.8 points. If Marquette hadn’t completely fallen off a cliff down the stretch, if they truly were good enough to make a run to a Final Four, Howard would have been a contender to win the national title.
CASSIUS WINSTON, Michigan State
18.3 ppg, 5.9 apg, 42.6% 3PT
Winston’s senior season has been one of the biggest talking points in college basketball. He has underwhelmed — understandably so — based on what was expected of him entering the season. That said, he finished the season averaging 18.3 points and 5.9 assists while shooting 42.6 percent from three for the Big Ten tri-champs, a team that will likely enter the NCAA tournament as a top three seed and one of the five most trustworthy teams in the sport. He might not have been as dominant as we expected as early as we wanted him to be, but he still had a damn good season.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL ALL-AMERICAN THIRD TEAM
JARED BUTLER, Baylor
16.0 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 3.1 apg, 38.1% 3PT
Butler is the one guy on this Baylor team that can go out and create a shot for himself, which is something that cannot and should not be undervalued. The Bears can go through stretches where they look like they forgot how to play offensively. Butler is the one guy that can get them out of that funk on his own.
TRE JONES, Duke
16.2 ppg, 6.4 apg, 4.2 rpg, 1.8 spg, 36.1% 3PT
Jones is another guy that is on this list in large part due to things that can’t necessarily be found in a box score. He’s a terrific on-ball defenders, perhaps the best leader in college basketball and the guy that has been the veteran voice on the floor for a team that is starting three freshmen.
IMMANUEL QUICKLEY, Kentucky
16.1 ppg, 4.2 rpg, 42.8% 3PT
In a year where nothing for Kentucky was consistent, Quickley was the guy that they could always rely on. He was a steadying force, and he just so happened to be one of the best shooters in America in the final five minutes of a game. Nick Richards got the hype early, and deservedly so, but Quickley was Kentucky’s best player this season.
SADDIQ BEY, Villanova
16.1 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 2.4 apg, 47.7% FG, 45.1% 3PT
Bey is the next great Villanova wing. He’s a terrific shooter, he’s the best defender in the program and he’s a guy that can play on the ball as well as off of it. I personally think he will be a lottery pick that spends a decade playing in the NBA, and we saw it throughout Big East play. If Villanova is going to make a run in March, Bey is going to be the guy that carries them.
XAVIER TILLMAN, Michigan State
13.7 ppg, 10.4 rpg, 3.0 apg, 2.1 bpg, 1.2 spg
The most underrated player in college basketball. The stats speak for themselves. What doesn’t necessarily show up in these stats is just how good of a defender he is. He can take away any five in the country. He’s also just a terrific passer and decision-maker when forced into 4-on-3 situations after teams double Cassius Winston in ball-screens. He’s one of those guys that makes things just run more smoothly whenever he is on the floor, and he will get the proper credit for that here.
Introducing Cinderella: East Tennessee State doesn’t need an at-large bid anymore
Every bubble team in college basketball can breathe a sigh of relief tonight.
That’s because East Tennessee State went out and won the SoCon tournament title. ETSU entered March firmly on the NCAA tournament bubble, and there was a real shot that the Buccaneers would have found a way onto the right side of the bubble had they lost to Wofford in the SoCon title game, but no one has to worry about that now.
That’s because Steve Forbes played his way into his second NCAA tournament as a head coach and his first since 2017. Isaiah Tisdale had 24 points to lead the way for the Bucs, who led by five at the half and pulled away by suffocating the Terriers for long stretches of the second half.
ETSU is going to be a dangerous team in the tournament. They are definitely good enough to win a game, if not two. And even if they don’t, do not be surprised if this is the last time we see Forbes in Johnson City, Tennessee. Eventually, someone is going to smarten up and hire him.
PROJECTED SEED: The Buccaneers are a No. 11 seed in the most recent bracket projection from our Dave Ommen. I would expect them to end up there or on the No. 12 seed line, depending on how bracketing principles play out.
WHO DID THEY BEAT?: ETSU won the SoCon outright this season, and the conference is one of the better mid-major leagues in the country. Wofford is not as good as they were last season, but both UNCG and Furman are in the top 100 of just about every relevant metric. The Buccaneers won three out of four against those two teams.
Oh, and they won at LSU.
WHY ETSU CAN WIN AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME
They are old, they are tough, they can guard, they can make shots and they are well-coached. I know that all sounds really cliche and really simplistic, but this isn’t really a team that is going to come with the gimmicks. Before landing ETSU, Forbes was an assistant for Billy Gillispie at Texas A&M, Bruce Pearl at Tennessee and Gregg Marshall at Wichita State.
WHY ETSU WON’T WIN AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME
The best thing that ETSU does on the defensive end of the floor is force turnovers. They gamble and they give up easy twos. If they draw someone with good guards that don’t turn the rock over, ETSU could find themselves in a tough spot.
HOW DO I KNOW YOU?
The last time that ETSU won a game in the NCAA tournament came way back in 1992, so you don’t know them from any recent cinderella runs. If anything, the name will probably be familiar because they’ve been in and around the bubble in each of the last four seasons. It never worked out because it almost ever works out for mid-major teams like this, but they should sound familiar. This is a team that has been talked about plenty nationally, especially in the month of March, for the last four years.
AUTOMATIC BID OUTLOOK
ETSU is absolutely going to be a trendy upset pick, and for good reason. Like I said before, they are well-coached, they guard, they have guys that can make shots and they have already proven the ability to beat good teams. You don’t get to 30-4 on the season by accident. You don’t win at LSU by accident. They are going to need a good draw, but this is absolutely a team you are going to have to keep in mind while picking upsets.
March Madness 2020: All the info you need for the Big Dance
The 2020 NCAA Tournament starts on Tuesday, March 17th, and runs through Monday, April 6th.
Three glorious weeks comprised of 68 programs, 67 games and only one team heading into the offseason coming off of a win. It’s made up of six rounds as well as a quartet of play-in games, known as the First Four.
Here is the full 2020 NCAA Tournament schedule:
FIRST FOUR: March 17-18
FIRST ROUND: March 19-20
SECOND ROUND: March 21-22
SWEET 16: March 26-27
ELITE EIGHT: March 28-29
FINAL FOUR: April 4
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: April 6
HOW DO I WATCH THE NCAA TOURNAMENT?
There are four networks that will show all 67 of the NCAA tournament games: Tru TV, TNT, TBS and CBS.
FIRST FOUR: Tru TV ROUND 1: CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV ROUND 2: CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV SWEET 16: CBS and TBS ELITE EIGHT: CBS and TBS FINAL FOUR: TBS NATIONAL TITLE: TBS
WHAT CHANNEL IS TRUTV?
Here’s the list:
AT&T Uverse: 1164
DirecTV: 246
Dish Network: 9430
Verizon Fios: 683
These providers have different numbers depending on your area code:
The 2020 NCAA Tournament will be hosted in 14 different cities over those three weeks.
This is where each round will take place:
FIRST FOUR
UD Arena (Dayton, OH)
FIRST WEEKEND (Round 1 and 2)
Times Union Center (Albany, NY)
Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena (Spokane, WA)
Enterprise Center (St. Louis)
Amalie Arena (Tampa, FL)
Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro, NC)
CenturyLink Center (Omaha)
Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA)
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland)
SECOND WEEKEND (Sweet 16 and Elite Eight)
Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
Staples Center (Los Angeles)
Toyota Center (Houston)
Madison Square Garden (New York)
FINAL FOUR
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
WILL FANS BE ALLOWED TO ATTEND TOURNAMENT GAMES DURING THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK?
According to a statement released by the NCAA on March 6th, a COVID-19 Advisory Panel sanctioned by the NCAA “is not recommending cancellation or public spacing of athletic and related events scheduled to occur in public spaces across the United States.”
The panel, which is made up of doctors and and scholars from some of the leading universities around the country, believes that COVID-19 — the official name for the coronavirus — is something that needs to be studied more before the NCAA takes the step to ban fans from the events.
It may happen in the future, but as things stand, fans are currently allowed to attend the games.
WHEN IS THE FIRST FOUR?
The 2020 First Four will be played in Dayton, Ohio, on March 17-18. There will be a double-header each night on TruTV, with the first game tipping off at 6:40 p.m. ET and the second tipping off 30 minutes after the first game ends, roughly 9:10 p.m. ET.
WHEN IS THE FINAL FOUR?
The 2020 Final Four will be the end of the college basketball season. It will be broadcast on TBS live from the Mercedes-Benz Dome in Atlanta on Saturday, April 4th, and Monday, April 6th. The Saturday games will tip off at 6:09 p.m. ET and roughly 8:49 p.m. ET, while the national title game always tips off at 9:20 p.m. on that Monday night.
ODDS TO WIN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT?
According to DraftKings Sportsbook, these are the 12 favorites to win the national title:
Kansas (6:1)
Gonzaga (8:1)
Baylor (11:1)
Dayton (23:2)
Michigan State (15:1)
San Diego State (15:1)
Maryland (16:1)
Duke (20:1)
Florida State (20:1)
Kentucky (20:1)
Louisville (20:1)
Villanova (22:1)