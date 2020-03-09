More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
2020 Big Ten Tournament bracket, schedule

By Rob DausterMar 9, 2020, 7:06 AM EDT
Here is the 2020 Big Ten tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

2020 Big Ten Tournament bracket

Big Ten Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 12 Minnesota vs. No. 13 Northwestern, 6 p.m.
Game 2: No. 11 Indiana vs. No. 14 Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

Second Round; Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 8 Rutgers vs. No. 9 Michigan, 12 p.m.
Game 4: No. 5 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
Game 6: No. 6 Penn State vs. Game 2 winner, 9 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Friday, March 13

Game 7: No. 1 Wisconsin vs. Game 3 winner, 12:30 p.m.
Game 8: No. 4 Illinois vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 9: No. 2 Michigan State vs. Game 5 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Game 10: No. 3 Maryland vs. Game 6 winner, 9 p.m.

Semifinals; Saturday, March 14

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Championship; Sunday, March 15

Semifinal winners, 3:30 p.m.

The full 2020 Big Ten tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the Big Ten regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game for March Madness.

Bubble Watch: Who is still in danger of missing the NCAA tournament?

Streeter Lecka/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 9, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
It’s that time of the year again, which means that we are diving head first into our annual NCAA tournament bubble watch.

The way that it will work is simple: We’ll be looking at every team that our Dave Ommen, the best bracketologist in the business, considers in the mix for an at-large bid. In an effort to keep this somewhat manageable, we are going to assume that the top 36 teams in the field — every team that is a No. 9-seed or above — is “off the bubble”. This does not mean those teams are a lock to dance, it just means that they have given themselves enough room for error that we can take them out of the conversation until they do something dumb.

Dave’s latest bracket can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.

So with all that in mind, let’s get into the full NCAA tournament bubble watch:

ACC BUBBLE WATCH

IN: Florida State, Duke, Louisville, Virginia

N.C. STATE (NET: 54, NBC: Play-in game): The Wolfpack ended the regular season on a high note, blowing out Wake Forest (104) at home to improve to 19-12 on the season and 10-10 in the ACC. They have just four Quad 1 wins, and their 8-10 record against the top two Quads is nothing special. The good news is that Georgia Tech (74) is now a Quad 2 loss, meaning that the Wolfpack now have just the two Quad 3 losses. Their saving grace right now is that 22 point win over Duke in Raleigh, but the truth is that N.C. State is right on the cut-line. They are going to want to win a game in the ACC tournament, and potentially more, if they don’t want to sweat out Selection Sunday. They are also going to be rooting heavily for North Carolina (84) to climb into the top 75, giving N.C. State one less Quad 3 loss.

AMERICAN BUBBLE WATCH

IN: Houston

WICHITA STATE (NET: 49, NBC: First four out): The Shockers closed out the regular season with a win, picking off Tulsa (76) at home by 22 points. Wichita State is now 23-8 on the season, but they only have a pair of low-end Quad 1 road wins, Quad 2 wins over VCU (61) and Oklahoma (46) at home. They don’t have any truly terrible losses, but with just a single top 50 win on the season, I think the Shockers are going to have an uncomfortable Selection Sunday. The fact that they are 9-8 against the top two Quads without a bad loss is something of a saving grace at this point. I think they need to win a couple of games in the AAC tournament, but I do not see a way that they can get to Selection Sunday feeling comfortable.

MEMPHIS (NET: 58, NBC: Next four out): Memphis lost at Houston (21) to close out the regular season, which means that the Tigers are going to have a lot of work to do in the AAC tournament if they want to be on the right side of the bubble on Selection Sunday. I think Memphis needs to win at least two games to really fell confident about a bid. They have three Quad 3 losses compared to just two Quad 1 wins. It’s doable, but they need to root for all the bubble teams ahead of them to lose..

CINCINNATI (NET: 53, NBC: 12): The Bearcats erased a big second half deficit and won on a tip-in at the buzzer at home against Temple (116) on Saturday, a bucket that saved their chances of actually getting into the NCAA tournament. Cincinnati has a pair of Quad 1 wins — Houston (19) at home and Wichita State (45) on the road — and a 9-6 record against the top two Quads. But they have also lost four Quad 3 games. They are going to have a sweat on Selection Sunday barring a win over Houston during the AAC tournament. Of note: They are listed as the American champions in Dave’s projection because he assumes the No. 1 seed is the champ until they get knocked out of their league tournament.

ATLANTIC 10 BUBBLE WATCH

IN: Dayton

RHODE ISLAND (NET: 58, NBC: Next four out): The Rams avoided disaster when they beat UMass (136) by one on the road on Saturday. At this point, I do not see how the Rams can get an at-large bid without beating Dayton at some point during the Atlantic 10 tournament. They only have one Quad 1 win and they also have a Quad 4 loss at Brown (248), and now that their NET is in the high-50s, they no longer have that to hang their hat on, either.

RICHMOND (NET: 44, NBC: First four out): The Spiders closed out their regular season with wins over Davidson (79) at home and at Duquesne (86), which was a double-edged sword. They are now just 2-4 against Quad 1 opponents thanks to Davidson falling outside the top 75. With just a 5-6 record against the top two Quads and a Quad 3 loss, Richmond does not have any margin for error, not with so many teams on the bubble playing their win in over the last couple of weeks. I think this team needs to beat Dayton in the Atlantic 10 tournament or they are NIT bound.

SAINT LOUIS (NET: 49, NBC: Next four out): The Billikens are not that far away from the bubble after they won their last five games of the regular season. They are 2-5 against Quad 1 teams, 4-7 against the top two Quads and 15-8 against Quads 1-3. For comparison’s sake, Texas Tech is 10-13 against the top three Quads. Now, the difference is that Tech has some elite wins. Saint Louis won at Richmond (37) and at Rhode Island (57), but their wins over VCU (65) at home and at Kansas State (99) don’t look great. Throw in a Quad 3 loss to Duquesne (94) at home, and Saint Louis has some work to do.

BIG 12 BUBBLE WATCH

IN: Baylor, Kansas, West Virginia, Oklahoma

TEXAS TECH (NET: 22, NBC: Play-in game): The Red Raiders could not find a way to get a win over Kansas (1) at home on Saturday afternoon, and that means that they are almost assuredly going to have a stressful Selection Sunday. Texas Tech is now 18-13 on the season, but they have just three Quad 1 wins. The win over Louisville (8) is going to hold up really well, and they did pick up a win over West Virginia (19) at home, but with just a 7-13 mark against the top two Quads, I think the Red Raiders are going to want to win at least one Big 12 tournament game. It would be awfully surprising to see this group end up missing the NCAA tournament, but that might be where we are right now.

TEXAS (NET: 58, NBC: First four out): The Longhorns did all that work, winning five straight games to get themselves right into the middle of the bubble conversation, only to turnaround and get absolutely hammered by Oklahoma State (71) at home. It’s not the end of the world — it’s only a Quad 2 loss, after all — but Texas only has seven total Quad 1 and 2 wins. They do have five Quad 1 wins — including at Texas Tech (22) and Purdue (32) — but that probably won’t be enough. I think they probably need to win two games in the Big 12 tournament to really feel comfortable on Selection Sunday. One might get the job done.

BIG EAST BUBBLE WATCH

IN: Seton Hall, Villanova, Creighton, Butler, Providence

XAVIER (NET: 40, NBC: Play-in game): The Musketeers ended the season having lost their last two games after Kamar Baldwin hit a three with 1.2 seconds left as Butler (17) knocked off the Musketeers. Xavier has a weird resume. They are now 19-12 overall and 8-10 in the Big East, but they have just three Quad 1 wins and only one win over a top 35 team — at Seton Hall (35). They are 3-11 against Quad 1 opponents, but they make up for that with a 7-1 mark against Quad 2 teams, no bad losses and strong metrics. They fell to the No. 7 seed in the Big East tournament with this loss, and I would not advise losing to DePaul (82) in the first round of that event, but even if they do I think Xavier has a pretty good chance to get in.

MARQUETTE (NET: 25, NBC: 10): We need to have a conversation about Marquette at this point. The Golden Eagles lost their last three games of the regular season. They have now lost six of their last seven games. They are sitting at 18-12 on the season with an 8-10 mark in the Big East. The two worst losses that they have taken this season came in their last two games — at St. John’s (69) and at DePaul (82) — and in total, only two of their 12 losses came outside Quad 1. They have five Quad 1 wins and are 11-12 against the top two Quads.

Now compare that to, say, N.C. State (54). The Wolfpack are currently sitting in the play-in game in Dave’s latest bracket update. They have few Quad 1 wins, an 8-10 record against the top two Quads and two Quad 3 losses, assuming that Georgia Tech (74) stays inside the top 75. The Golden Eagles have played their way into a bad seed at this point, but I still think they are pretty comfortably in the field right now. Things can still get weird for them if they lose their first game in the Big East tournament, but I think they’re OK.

BIG TEN BUBBLE WATCH

IN: Maryland, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois, Indiana

RUTGERS (NET: 31, NBC: 10): As of today, I think Rutgers is just about a lock for the NCAA tournament. They are now 19-11 on the season and 11-9 in the Big Ten, but more importantly, they just landed a road win over a top 35 opponent by beating Purdue (32) in overtime on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights are now sitting at 5-9 against Quad 1 opponents — including wins over Seton Hall (14), Maryland (18) and Wisconsin (26) at home — to go along with a sweep of the Boilermakers. The knock on Rutgers was that they only had a single win away from the RAC this season. Winning a Big Ten tournament game would end any and all doubt, but I think Steve Pikiell can go to sleep pretty easy tonight.

PURDUE (NET: 32, NBC: Off the bubble): The Boilermakers lost to Rutgers (31) at home in overtime on Saturday, and that should just about do it for their at-large hopes. The Boilermakers are now 16-15 on the season. That is just too many losses.

PAC-12 BUBBLE WATCH

IN: Oregon, Colorado, Arizona, USC, Arizona State

UCLA (NET: 76, NBC: 11): The Bruins are going to head into the Pac-12 tournament in something of a weird spot after losing at USC (42) at the buzzer on Saturday evening. The Bruins are now sitting at 18-12 on the season with a 12-6 record in the Pac-12 after a rough non-conference season. They have a brutal Quad 4 loss to Cal St. Fullerton (260) and a Quad 3 loss to Hofstra (124), but they also have three Quad 1 wins, including a sweep of Arizona (10) and Colorado (23), and a 9-10 record against the top two Quads. They should be in a good spot, but they are going to be one of the teams that will enter next week needing to win a game or two if they really want to feel good about their at-large chances.

STANFORD (NET: 27, NBC: Play-in game): The Cardinal missed on a massive opportunity to land a marquee win at Oregon (16) on Saturday, meaning they are heading into the Pac-12 tournament needing to add something to their resume. They are now 4-7 against Quad 1 opponents, 7-10 against the top two Quads. They also have a Quad 3 loss — at Cal (136) — to their name. It could be worse for Stanford, but I do believe they need to win at least one, and maybe two, games in Las Vegas to avoid ending up on the wrong side of the bubble.

SEC BUBBLE WATCH

IN: Kentucky, Auburn, LSU

FLORIDA (NET: 28, NBC: 10): The Gators are doing everything they can to play themselves out of the NCAA tournament. They blew an 18-point second half lead to Kentucky (21) on Saturday despite the fact that Ashton Hagans didn’t play, Immanuel Quickley fouled out and Tyrese Maxey shot like he was shaving points. And frankly, if the Gators lose in the first round of the SEC tournament, I’m not sure they are a lock to dance. They are 19-12 overall right now. They have three Quad 2 losses and just a 3-9 record against Quad 1 opponents. They have not beating a top 30 opponent this season and their best wins came before the New Year.

ARKANSAS (NET: 41, NBC: Off the bubble): The Razorbacks finish the season with a 19-12 record and a 7-11 mark in the SEC. They have three Quad 1 wins, and while they don’t have another Quad 3 or 4 losses, they do have seven Quad 2 losses. With just a 7-12 mark against the top two Quads, I can’t see Arkansas getting into the tournament without a pretty significant run in the SEC tournament.

MISSISSIPPI STATE (NET: 52, NBC: Next four out): The Bulldogs kept the dream alive with a win over Ole Miss (86) in the last game of the regular season. They are currently sitting at 7-9 against the top two Quads with just two Quad 1 wins to go along with a pair of Quad 3 losses. The only team that they have beaten that is currently projected for the NCAA tournament is Florida (33).

TENNESSEE (NET: 56, NBC: Off the bubble): The Vols had some ground to make up heading into this game, and a chance to beat Auburn (35) at home was exactly what they needed to start doing that. But it didn’t work out that way. They lost by 22 points, and at this point I think Tennessee likely needs to either win the automatic bid from the SEC or make a deep run in the SEC tournament.

SOUTH CAROLINA (NET: 63, NBC: Off the bubble): The Gamecocks lost at Vanderbilt (148), which more or less ends their chances of getting an at-large bid this season. They are going to have to make a run in the SEC tournament to have any chance.

BUBBLE WATCH FOR EVERYONE ELSE

IN: Gonzaga, San Diego State, BYU, Saint Mary’s

UTAH STATE (NET: 38, NBC: Automatic bid): The Aggies won the Mountain West automatic bid, so they are dancing.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE (NET: 39, NBC: 11): ETSU is in the finals of the SoCon tournament, and since both UNCG and Furman lost already, I can’t imagine the Buccaneers being able to survive a loss. They have a win at UNCG (79) and a win at LSU (33), but they do have an ugly Quad 4 loss to Mercer (187) at home. That is the killer. I would advise them to be like Utah State and not like Northern Iowa.

NORTHERN IOWA (NET: 36, NBC: First four out): Northern Iowa is in serious trouble now. The Panthers lost to Drake (167) by 21 points, and I’m not sure they did enough this season to be able to survive that loss. UNI has just one Quad 1 win — at Colorado (20) — and they beat South Carolina (63) on a neutral court, but they are 5-3 against the top two Quads. Now, after this loss, they have three Quad 3 losses. I want to see them get an at-large — every one of their non-Quad 1 losses is league game — but there isn’t much else here beyond simply having a 23-6 record. I want to see the Panthers get a shot in the tournament because I’ll always err on the side of the mid-major, but I think that’s a long shot.

The biggest issue is that they are going to be sitting around for a week, watching as the rest of the teams on the bubble go and take their shots at Quad 1 and 2 wins while avoiding the kind of bad loss that they took in their league tournament. We can argue about whether or not that is fair, but it is pointless at the end of the day. UNI probably has not done enough to get in.

Bracketology: An update as we hit Championship Week

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images
By Dave OmmenMar 9, 2020, 10:00 AM EDT
Here is today’s updated NCAA tournament bracketology projection.

Championship Week is in full swing, meaning we have reached the final stages of our journey to Selection Sunday.  Those final turns, however, are filled with potential roadblocks and potholes.

Tulsa is Exhibit A.  The Golden Hurricane now lead the American Conference, thrusting them into the bracket as the AAC’s automatic qualifier.  It represents the type of scenario we could see in the coming days as conference tournaments unfold.

There are about 12 teams with varying degrees of work to do to retain current positions within the Field of 68.  Late surges by teams like UCLA and Texas have squeezed the at-large pool; and it could get tighter if someone upsets San Diego State in the Mountain West.  Stay tuned.

Anyway, here is today's updated NCAA tournament bracketology. If you're looking for the NBC Sports Bubble Watch, it can be found here.

The latest look at where our NCAA tournament bracketology projection stands …

UPDATED: March 9, 2020  | 12:00 p.m. ET

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
SOUTH REGION Texas Tech vs. NC State
EAST REGION Stanford vs. Xavier
SOUTH REGION  Prairie View AM vs. Siena
MIDWEST REGION Robert Morris vs. NC Central
MIDWEST Indianapolis WEST – Los Angeles               
Omaha Spokane
1) Kansas 1) Gonzaga
16) Rob Morris / NC Central 16) Siena / PV-AM
8) Saint Mary’s 8) LSU
9) Houston 9) Arizona State
Tampa Spokane
5) BYU 5) Ohio State
12) S.F. Austin 12) AKRON
4) Louisville 4) Oregon
13) Vermont 13) New Mexico State
Greensboro Cleveland
6) Iowa 6) Virginia
11) UCLA 11) East Tennessee State
3) Kentucky 3) Michigan State
14) BRADLEY 14) BELMONT
St. Louis Sacramento
7) Illinois 7) Colorado
10) UTAH STATE 10) Marquette
2) Creighton 2) San Diego State
15) Little Rock 15) North Dakota State
EAST – New York SOUTH – Houston
Cleveland St. Louis
1) Dayton 1) Baylor
16) WINTHROP 16) Eastern Washington
8) Arizona 8) USC
9) Oklahoma 9) Indiana
Omaha Sacramento
5) Butler 5) Auburn
12) LIBERTY 12) Cincinnati
4) Maryland 4) Wisconsin
13) Yale 13) North Texas
Greensboro Albany
6) West Virginia 6) Penn State
11) Xavier / Stanford 11) Texas Tech / NC State
3) Duke 3) Seton Hall
14) Hofstra 14) Colgate
Albany Tampa
7) Michigan 7) Providence
10) Florida 10) Rutgers
2) Villanova 2) Florida State
15) Wright State 15) UC-Irvine
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Rutgers Xavier Texas Mississippi State
Marquette Stanford Richmond Memphis
Florida Texas Tech Wichita State Saint Louis
UCLA NC State Northern Iowa Rhode Island

Top Seed Line
Kansas, Gonzaga, Baylor, Dayton
Seed List

Breakdown by Conference …
Big Ten (10)
Big East (7)
Pac 12 (7)
Big 12 (5)
ACC (5)
SEC (4)
West Coast (3)
American (2)
Mountain West (2)
Atlantic 10 (1)

OK, how good are you guys at NCAA tournament bracketology?

Not too bad. Our bracketologist, Dave Ommen, is sitting atop the ranks for the bracket matrix, which cobbles together everyone who does this for a living. So yeah, we’re on our game.

When do conference tournaments begin?

Conference tournaments — when teams can earn automatic berths to the NCAA Tournament — begin on Tuesday, March 3. Most of the league tournaments for that week are mid-major and low-major schools (though those can often be the most exciting games to watch).

There is a full schedule for all 32 conference tournaments here, though check back with us later on for previews for all those tournaments, recaps and highlights from the buzzer-beaters and many dunks for the start of March.

When do Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament begin?

Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament is on March 15 (about 4 pm ET), while the games begin a couple days later. The First Four is on March 17 and 18, while the craziness of Round 1 starts on Thursday, March 19.

The Final Four, held in Atlanta this year, starts on Saturday, April 4. The National Title Game is Monday, April 6.

College Basketball Awards: Who won the NBC Sports Player of the Year?

Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 9, 2020, 9:48 AM EDT
Who was the college basketball Player of the Year? Which coach was named NBC Sports college basketball Coach of the Year? Who was the best defensive player in the country? The best freshman?

Today, we are unveiling the college basketball postseason awards.

National Player of the Year was, in the end, much easier than I thought that it was going to be to pick.

College basketball Coach of the Year, however, was tough. There were at least four candidates that deserved the award.

Tomorrow, we will be unveiling the NBC Sports All-America teams.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Obi Toppin, Dayton

For my money, this was an easy decision.

Obi Toppin is the clear-cut college basketball National Player of the Year. The 6-foot-9 Toppin exploded onto the national scene with a mammoth performance during Dayton’s run to the title game of the Maui Invitational, and he hasn’t slowed down since. He’s averaging 20.0 ppg, 7.5 rpg and 2.2 apg while shooting 63.3 percent from the floor and 39 percent from three this season, but it’s not just his numbers that make him the NBC Sports National Player of the Year.

It’s not just the dunks, either, although those are pretty damn impressive as well.

RELATEDBubble Watch | Bracketology | Conference Tournaments

What makes Toppin so special is that it is his unique combination of skills that allows Dayton to be able to play the way that they want to play. He has the size, strength and athleticism to be able to guard basically any position on the floor, giving the Flyers the ability to play a switching defense. Then combine that with the way that he can play on the perimeter, his ability as a passer and playmaker, his elite floor-running and the fact that he is the most dangerous player in college basketball rolling to the rim after a ball-screen, and what you get is the nation’s most dangerous offense.

The reason why the Flyers have a shot at being a No. 1 seed on Selection Sunday and have a very real chance to get to a Final Four and win a national title is because Toppin is the absolute best player in the sport in the role that he is asked to play, and that makes Dayton simply unguardable.

Oh, and he can big boy Atlantic 10 players in a way that seems almost unfair:

COLLEGE BASKETBALL COACH OF THE YEAR: Scott Drew, Baylor

Baylor has absolutely no business being as good as they have been this season.

Think about it like this: The Bears spent roughy half the season as the undisputed No. 1 team in college basketball despite the fact that they do not have a top 50 prospect on their roster. They are going to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament despite the fact that their starting center is a Division III transfer; that he is only starting because their best player from last season has no knees; that their starting four-man should be playing tight end for the football team; that they have four quality guards, none of whom are taller than 6-foot-2; that their offense can go through stretches where it looks as dangerous as a middle school team.

Don’t let a sluggish end to the season let you forget that this team won 23 straight games and will enter the NCAA tournament with, at the absolute most, five loss on the season. That is Coach of the Year material.

I guess Scott Drew can coach after all.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Udoka Azubuike, Kansas

I honestly never thought that I would be saying this about Doke.

When he was a sophomore, when was carrying an extra 30 pounds of weight, Doke was exposed. Kansas went up against Villanova in the 2018 Final Four, and it was Azubuike’s inability to get out on the perimeter and deal with the likes of Omari Spellman and Eric Paschall that allowed the Wildcats to beat the Jayhawks by roughly 100 points that night in San Antonio.

Fast forward two years, and Azubuike is arguably the most competent center at defending ball-screens in college basketball. It’s never going to be an ideal matchup when he is facing off with someone like Obi Toppin, but we saw in Maui that he can, at the very least, keep things respectable in a matchup like that.

The reason why the Jayhawks are the best team in college basketball is because of their defense, and as good as Marcus Garrett is on that end of the floor, the reason that Kansas is a juggernaut defensively is their big fella.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL FRESHMAN OF THE YEAR: Vernon Carey Jr., Duke

Duke is a top ten team in college basketball. Vernon Carey Jr. is a five-star prospect that was rated in the top five of his recruiting class. He’s averaging 17.8 points and 8.8 boards for a team that has a shot at getting a No. 2 seed if they win the ACC tournament, and it feels like no one actually realizes this.

In any other season with any other Duke star, a guy putting up those numbers would be a massive deal. But since Carey’s NBA upside is somewhat limited, so is the hype surrounding him this season.

So we’re going to ignore that here. He’s been absolutely dominant for long stretches this season and deserves the recognition as such.

Vernon Carey Jr., college basketball Freshman of the Year.

How about that?

College Basketball Top 25 Power Rankings: Who are the real favorites to win a title?

Patrick Smith/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 8, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT
A new college basketball top 25 is now live.

This is the last time this season that you will see rankings in this space.

From here on out, it’s tournament basketball only, the best time of the year.

So in lieu of actually talking about rankings, I want to dive into the teams that I trust the most to be able to win six straight games after Selection Sunday.

And without question, the No. 1 team on that list is the No. 1 team in every ranking and metric that you will find on Monday morning: The Kansas Jayhawks. The reason is actually quite simple. With a new and improved Udoka Azubuike anchoring their frontline, the Jayhawks are the best defensive team in college basketball. Straight up. They are the best in the metrics, they are the best using the eye test and they are matchup proof given their ability to play small the majority of the time, play big when needed and the simple fact that they have two of the five best defenders in the sport in Doke and Marcus Garrett. Throw in Devon Dotson at the point, and there really isn’t anything this team is missing beyond some more reliable three-point shooting.

RELATEDBubble Watch | Bracketology | Conference Tournaments

And here’s the wild part: I think No. 2 on this list might actually be Michigan State. Cassius Winston and Xavier Tillman are playing their best basketball of the season, and part of that is due to the fact that Rocket Watts and Aaron Henry are playing their best basketball of the season. The Spartans are no longer a two-man team. We’ve discussed this at length over the last two week, but I think we, the media — and me, specifically — completely underrated just how much the loss of Josh Langford would hurt with Matt McQuaid and Kenny Goins graduating. Michigan State had to integrate so many young pieces into their rotation, and doing so while Cassius Winston was dealing with the loss of his brother and Xavier Tillman was dealing with the birth of his second child was a lot for any program to handle.

But they’ve figured it out.

I don’t know that their ceiling is as high as some of the other teams on this list, but I’ve fully come around on the idea that they are more trustworthy than many of the teams that are ranked above them.

Take Gonzaga, for example. The Zags are very good, but there is absolutely no way that you can guarantee that Killian Tillie will be healthy for six straight games when he has to play two games in three days three times to win a national title. He is Gonzaga’s best player.

Then there is Dayton, who is an elite three-point shooting team that gets more layups and dunks than anyone because of it, but they have had their issues on the defensive end of the floor this season and their backcourt is made up of a bunch of small guards. What happens if they draw a team like Florida State, that can roll out an endless number of 6-foot-5 athletes that are elite on-ball defenders?

Baylor struggles too much to score for my liking. San Diego State seems to play great for 15-20 minutes every game, but like they spent too much time at Ballast Point the rest of the game. Creighton is at the mercy of an off-night. Kentucky may or may not have Ashton Hagans locked in. Duke can’t guard teams that spread the floor. Seton Hall’s superstar shot under 30 percent from three in league play. Oregon will go as far as their 6-foot point guard can carry them.

I could go on and on and on.

So I now this will make me sound stubborn and like a homer, but if I was power ranking teams that I thought were the most likely to win the national title without seeing a bracket first, Michigan State would probably be No. 2 for me.

Anyway, here is the rest of the NBC Sports college basketball top 25.

NBC SPORTS COLLEGE BASKETBALL TOP 25

1. KANSAS (28-3, Last Week: 1)
2. GONZAGA (29-2, 3)
3. DAYTON (29-2, 5)
4. BAYLOR (26-4, 2)
5. SAN DIEGO STATE (30-2, 4)
6. FLORIDA STATE (26-5, 10)
7. CREIGHTON (24-7, 12)
8. KENTUCKY (25-6, 6)
9. DUKE (25-6, 9)
10. MICHIGAN STATE (22-9, 21)
11. VILLANOVA (24-7, 14)
12. SETON HALL (21-9, 7)
13. OREGON (24-7, 13)
14. MARYLAND (24-7, 8)
15. LOUISVILLE (24-7, 11)
16. WISCONSIN (21-10, 18)
17. BYU (24-7, 17)
18. OHIO STATE (21-10, 15)
19. ILLINOIS (21-10, 19)
20. IOWA (20-11, 16)
21. VIRGINIA (21-7, 23)
22. MICHIGAN (19-12, 20)
23. HOUSTON (23-8, 22)
24. PROVIDENCE (19-12, 25)
25. UCLA (19-12, 24)

No. 16 Michigan State gets a piece of B1G title with win over No. 19 Ohio State

Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 8, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. — Cassius Winston scored 27 points and No. 16 Michigan State beat No. 19 Ohio State 80-69 on Sunday to win a third straight Big Ten championship.

The Spartans (22-9, 14-6 Big Ten) shared the conference title with No. 9 Maryland and No. 24 Wisconsin and they will be the second-seeded team at the Big Ten Tournament behind the Badgers.

The Buckeyes (21-10, 11-9) had won four straight and six of their previous seven games.

Ohio State’s leading scorer, Kaleb Wesson, was held to eight points on 1-of-8 shooting after entering the day averaging 14-plus points per game.

RELATED: NBC SPORTS' LATEST BRACKETOLOGY

Michigan State was in control of much of the evening and pulled away with a 16-4 run late in the game. The Spartans were ahead 38-32 at halftime.

Rocket Watts scored 19 points, Xavier Tillman had 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals while Aaron Henry added 12 points for the Spartans.

Duane Washington had 16 points, CJ Walker scored 14, E.J. Liddell had 12 and Luther Muhammad added 10 points for the Buckeyes.

TIED AT THE TOP

Michigan State had to win to move into a three-way tie for the championship. The Badgers clinched a share of the Big Ten title with a victory Saturday at Indiana and will be the top-seeded team at the Big Ten Tournament. The Terrapins beat No. 25 Michigan earlier on Sunday to also earn a share of the championship and will be the third-seeded team in Indianapolis.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes should get a boost in the postseason with the expected return of Kyle Young, who missed his fourth straight game with a high ankle sprain. The junior forward, who has a protective boot on his right foot, averages seven-plus points and nearly six rebounds per game.

Michigan State: The Spartans are playing their best late in the season as they usually have done in Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo’s 25 seasons. They started the season ranked No. 1 for the first time in school history and seem to have some momentum going into the postseason.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The surging Spartans will likely move up in the poll on Monday with their fifth straight win and the Buckeyes will probably hold onto a spot toward the bottom of the AP Top 25.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Goes to the conference tournament, trying to improve its seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State: Shoots to repeat as Big Ten Tournament champion.