Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

No. 9 Maryland defeats No. 25 Michigan for co-Big Ten title

Associated PressMar 8, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Anthony Cowan Jr. had 20 points and eight assists in his final home game at Maryland, and the ninth-ranked Terrapins beat No. 25 Michigan 83-70 on Sunday to earn a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Eric Ayala scored 19, Jalen Smith had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Aaron Wiggins added 15 points for the Terps (24-7, 14-6). Cowan, a senior guard, went 7 for 11 from the floor and hit six free throws in the final minute.

Maryland moved into a first-place tie with Wisconsin, and Michigan State had a chance to make it a three-way deadlock by defeating Ohio State later on Sunday. If two or more teams tie atop the standings at the end of the season, it is a shared championship.

Immediately after the game, Maryland was presented a Big Ten championship trophy, its first since joining the league in 2014. Wisconsin, however, is assured the top seed in the conference tournament this week by virtue of owing the best record in games involving the first-place teams.

The Terrapins held a two-game lead with five games to go, but lost three of four before defeating the Wolverines to finish 16-1 at home.

Reserve sophomore guard David DeJulius scored a career-high 20 points for Michigan (19-12, 10-10). The Wolverines closed their first regular season under rookie coach Juwan Howard by dropping three of four.

Michigan went 9 for 13 from the floor to start the second half, outscoring Maryland 25-15 to cut a 13-point deficit to 56-53 with 10 minutes left. Zavier Simpson led the surge with nine points on 4-for-4 shooting.

The Terps eased the pressure with a 9-2 run that included a pair of 3-pointers by Ayala. After that, the margin never dipped below seven points.

After a sellout crowd saluted Cowan and two other seniors, the Terrapins trailed early before Ayala scored six points in a 14-2 run that made it 18-9. Minutes later, Wiggins had a 3-pointer and a dunk in a 7-0 spurt that upped the margin to 12.

Smith ended the half with a 35-foot heave at the buzzer that hit the bottom of the net and put Maryland up 41-28.

COWAN LEGACY

Cowan made his school-record 130th consecutive start. He ranks first on the Maryland career list for free throws made (579), seventh in scoring, fifth in assists and third in 3-pointers made.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The hot and cold Wolverines enter the postseason in the midst of a cool spell. Michigan opened 7-0, then lost eight of 12. A 7-1 stretch followed before the current 1-3 slide.

Maryland: This was a must-win game entering the postseason. After blowing an opportunity to win their first outright title since 2001-02, the Terps got some momentum back and salvaged a piece of the crown.

UP NEXT

Michigan opens play in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.

Maryland begins play in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.

Introducing Cinderella: Winthrop wins the Big South

AP Photo/Nell Redmond
By Travis HinesMar 8, 2020, 3:50 PM EDT
Hampton, which finished 8-10 in the Big South and is ranked outside the top-300 on KenPom, looked like it might pull a monster upset in the Big South final to return to the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2016. The Pirates led Winthrop, the conference tournament’s two seed, for the league’s automatic bid by 15 before the midway point of the first half.

It didn’t hold up, though.

The Eagles dominated the second half to put Hampton away and claim a 76-68 victory and their first NCAA tournament appearance since 2017 with the Big South’s automatic bid. Winthrop shot 66 percent from the field in the second half to pull away. Freshman DJ Burns scored 16 points in 18 minutes for Winthrop.

LEAGUE: Big South

COACH: Pat Kelsey

RECORD: 24-10, 15-3 Big South

METRICS:

  • NET: 146
  • KENPOM: 138
  • TORVIK: 160

PROJECTED SEED: Winthrop won 14-straight from December into February, but lost three games – Radford, Gardner Webb and Hampton – over the last month of the season, and the Eagles are likely destined for a 16 seed.

WHO DID THEY BEAT?: There’s no question that Winthrop’s best win of the season came in November when they went on the road to defeat St. Mary’s 61-59 in Moraga. They played East Tennessee State, Duke, TCU and Furman tough, but to defeats as well.

WHY WINTHROP CAN WIN AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME

Certainly the competition in the Big South isn’t going to intimidate any of the teams Winthrop is likely to be matched up against in the NCAA tournament, but the Eagles did rip through 14-straight games this winter. If nothing else, that’s a sign of being able to consistently play at a high level. The Eagles play at a fast pace, and if they get the right matchup, they might be able to dictate tempo enough to create some problems for a high-major with their ability to score near the basket.

WHY WINTHROP WON’T WIN AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME

It’s been a long time since Winthrop played a fellow NCAA tournament team, and the competition they’re likely to face – probably a top-two seed – is going to be a major upgrade from the programs they’ve been going up against for the better part of three months. The Eagles also aren’t elite any any area, which makes pulling an upset against a more talented team all the more difficult. The biggest issue, though, is their defense, which ranks 250th nationally in effective field goal percentage.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?

Winthrop coach Pat Kelsey first came into your life as Skip Prosser’s point guard at Xavier for three seasons in the late 1990s that resulted in two NCAA tournaments for the Musketeers. After assistant stops at Xavier and Wake Forest, he took over Winthrop in 2013 and has turned in four 20-win seasons with this being the second NCAA tournament appearance for his Eagles. The 44-year-old could be a name that gets mentioned for mid-major gigs during this go-round of the coaching carousel after getting Winthrop another automatic bid. He reportedly was close to replacing John Brannen at Northern Kentucky last spring.

AUTOMATIC BID OUTLOOK

Like any team facing a No. 1 or No. 2, Winthrop is going to have a heck of a time trying to get into the second round. With just one senior in the rotation, though, this could be a great dress rehearsal for 2020-21 when the Eagles theoretically could be even better with added experience. If it’s going to happen for Winthrop this season, though, the Eagles probably will want a contrasting style matchup, forcing walk-it-up teams like Kansas, Baylor, San Diego State or Dayton to push the pace, even if that might expose the talent gap.

No. 21 Houston bounces back with win over Memphis

Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images
Associated PressMar 8, 2020, 2:54 PM EDT
HOUSTON (AP) — Fabian White Jr. had 18 points and 14 rebounds, Quentin Grimes added 17 points and No. 21 Houston defeated Memphis 64-57 on Sunday.

Grimes had 15 second-half points, which led a big run for the Cougars (23-8, 13-5 American Athletic Conference). Nate Hinton had 13 points for Houston, which shot 34%, including 48% in the second half.

The Cougars forced 17 turnovers by Memphis, which they turned into 18 points. Houston also had a 45-41 advantage in rebounding and a 17-8 advantage in second-chance points.

Houston will finish at least in a tie for second in the AAC.

Precious Achiuwa had 25 points and 15 rebounds and Lester Quinones added 10 points for Memphis (21-10, 10-8). The Tigers shot 36%, including 6 of 24 on 3-pointers.

Trailing 41-39 midway through the second half, Grimes ignited Houston to a 17-2 run to give the Cougars a 53-43 lead on a layup with 3:15 remaining.

Memphis led 30-26 at the half behind 16 points from Achiuwa.

BIG PICTURE

Memphis: The Tigers missed a chance to help their NCAA Tournament resume and fell to 2-3 this season against ranked opponents. … Excluding Achiuwa and Quinones, Memphis shot 5 for 19 from the field. … The Tigers were 5-6 on the road this season.

Houston: The Cougars had another poor shooting first half, hitting 22%, including missing their last nine field goals over the final 5:13 of the half. … Houston finished the season 14-2 at home and won its last 10 straight at home. … Houston was 8-0 following a loss this season.

UP NEXT

The American Athletic Conference Tournament in Fort Worth. Houston earned a bye into the quarterfinals and will play on Friday, while Memphis will play on Thursday in the first round.

Bracketology: The latest on the at-large bids

Getty Images
By Dave OmmenMar 8, 2020, 12:00 PM EDT
Here is today’s updated NCAA tournament bracketology projection.

Championship Week is in full swing, meaning we have reached the final stages of our journey to Selection Sunday.  Those final turns, however, are filled with potential roadblocks and potholes.

Tulsa is Exhibit A.  The Golden Hurricane now lead the American Conference, thrusting them into the bracket as the AAC’s automatic qualifier.  It represents the type of scenario we could see in the coming days as conference tournaments unfold.

There are about 12 teams with varying degrees of work to do to retain current positions within the Field of 68.  Late surges by teams like UCLA and Texas have squeezed the at-large pool; and it could get tighter if someone upsets San Diego State in the Mountain West.  Stay tuned.

Anyway, here is today’s updated NCAA tournament bracketology. If you’re looking for the NBC Sports Bubble Watch, it can be found here.

The latest look at where our NCAA tournament bracketology projection stands …

UPDATED: March 8, 2020  | 9:20 a.m. ET

FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
SOUTH REGION Texas Tech vs. NC State
EAST REGION Stanford vs. Xavier
SOUTH REGION  PR VIEW-AM vs. SIENA
MIDWEST REGION ROBERT MORRIS vs. NC CENT
MIDWEST Indianapolis WEST – Los Angeles                    
Omaha Spokane
1) Kansas 1) Gonzaga
16) Rob Morris / NC Central 16) Siena / PV-AM
8) Saint Mary’s 8) LSU
9) Houston 9) Arizona State
Tampa Spokane
5) BYU 5) Ohio State
12) Akron 12) Tulsa
4) Louisville 4) Oregon
13) Vermont 13) New Mexico State
Greensboro Cleveland
6) Iowa 6) Virginia
11) UCLA 11) East Tennessee State
3) Kentucky 3) Michigan State
14) Bradley 14) BELMONT
St. Louis Sacramento
7) Illinois 7) Colorado
10) Oklahoma 10) Marquette
2) Creighton 2) San Diego State
15) Little Rock 15) North Dakota State
EAST – New York SOUTH – Houston
Cleveland St. Louis
1) Dayton 1) Baylor
16) Winthrop 16) Eastern Washington
8) Arizona 8) USC
9) Rutgers 9) Indiana
Omaha Sacramento
5) Butler 5) Auburn
12) Yale 12) S.F. Austin
4) Maryland 4) Wisconsin
13) Liberty 13) North Texas
Greensboro Albany
6) Penn State 6) Michigan
11) Xavier / Stanford 11) Texas Tech / NC State
3) Duke 3) Seton Hall
14) Hofstra 14) Colgate
Albany Tampa
7) West Virginia 7) Providence
10) Florida 10) UTAH STATE
2) Villanova 2) Florida State
15) Wright State 15) UC-Irvine
BUBBLE NOTES
Last 4 Byes Last 4 IN      First 4 OUT Next 4 OUT
Oklahoma Xavier Texas Memphis
Marquette Stanford Cincinnati Mississippi State
Florida Texas Tech Richmond Northern Iowa
UCLA NC State Wichita State Saint Louis

Top Seed Line
Kansas, Gonzaga, Baylor, Dayton
Seed List

Breakdown by Conference …
Big Ten (10)
Big East (7)
Pac 12 (7)
Big 12 (5)
ACC (5)
SEC (4)
West Coast (3)
American (2)
Mountain West (2)
Atlantic 10 (1)

OK, how good are you guys at NCAA tournament bracketology?

Not too bad. Our bracketologist, Dave Ommen, is sitting atop the ranks for the bracket matrix, which cobbles together everyone who does this for a living. So yeah, we’re on our game.

When do conference tournaments begin?

Conference tournaments — when teams can earn automatic berths to the NCAA Tournament — begin on Tuesday, March 3. Most of the league tournaments for that week are mid-major and low-major schools (though those can often be the most exciting games to watch).

There is a full schedule for all 32 conference tournaments here, though check back with us later on for previews for all those tournaments, recaps and highlights from the buzzer-beaters and many dunks for the start of March.

When do Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament begin?

Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament is on March 15 (about 4 pm ET), while the games begin a couple days later. The First Four is on March 17 and 18, while the craziness of Round 1 starts on Thursday, March 19.

The Final Four, held in Atlanta this year, starts on Saturday, April 4. The National Title Game is Monday, April 6.

Introducing Cinderella: Can Belmont win their first round of 64 game?

AP
AP
By Rob DausterMar 8, 2020, 9:54 AM EDT
Belmont won the automatic bid out of the Ohio Valley Conference after winning a thriller in Saturday night’s title game, beating No. 2 seed Murray State on a beautiful back-door layup with two seconds left on the clock.

Belmont won the automatic bid after taking home a share of the OVC regular season title, which they split with Murray State. The Bruins are currently on a 12 game winning streak; they have not lost since Austin Peay knocked them off on January 25th.

LEAGUE: Ohio Valley

COACH: Casey Alexander

RECORD: 26-7, 15-3 OVC

METRICS:

  • NET: 101
  • KENPOM: 107
  • TORVIK: 95

PROJECTED SEED: Belmont seems destined to end up somewhere around a No. 13 or No. 14 seed.

WHO DID THEY BEAT?: The Bruins did not land any marquee non-conference wins this season. Their two best wins came against Murray State, and a win at Western Kentucky is their only Quad 1 or 2 win on the season.

WHY BELMONT CAN WIN AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME

This Belmont team is built around the presence of sophomore center Nick Muszynski in the paint. A 6-foot-11 low post monster, Muszynski is efficient on the block and with his back to the basket. He can also step out and knock down a jumper on the perimeter, and the way that Belmont’s offense functions this season is to use the threat of their three-point shooters to be able to create space for Muszynski inside.

The other two names to know are Adam Kunkel, who is the team’s leading scorer and the best three-point shooter, and Tyler Scanlon, a veteran front court piece.

WHY BELMONT WON’T WIN AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME

The same reason that they didn’t win a tournament game the first seven times that they got to the Big Dance: A lack of athleticism. Belmont plays fast, they shoot a lot of threes and the offense they run is aesthetically pleasing. But the truth is that this team does have some issues defending high major teams that will have longer and better athletes. I also wonder how well some of their actions will work to create shots against those defenders.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?

Belmont has been a staple in the NCAA tournament for the last decade and a half, as Rick Byrd built that program into one of the most dominant in the mid-major ranks. Last year, they beat Temple in a play-in game to land their first win in the tournament in eight tries.

AUTOMATIC BID OUTLOOK

I think that Belmont will have a chance to win a game in the tournament if they can shoot it well, but the program is that all of the teams in the 3-4 seed range that they theoretically matchup well with — BYU, Creighton, Villanova, etc. — either have a mobile five or a bigger, more physical center. Put another way, they can beat good teams, I just can’t think of a matchup that I would want to pick them in.

College Hoops Autobids: Who will be this year’s Cinderella teams?

Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 8, 2020, 1:21 AM EST
Wondering who the college basketball automatic bids are? Which NCAA tournament automatic bids can win a game in March Madness 2020? We have you covered!

It’s time for March Madness 2020! Below, you will find an image that details every 2020 conference tournament schedule, and as you scroll down you will find the 2020 conference tournament brackets.

Make sure that you are ready for the madness.

For those schools who are flirting with the NCAA Tournament bubble, click here for the latest projections of who’s in and who’s out. And for the rest of the field interested in where your team may be headed for the Big Dance, click here for our latest NCAA Tournament projections. (And if you really want to get ahead of the game, get your printable NCAA Tournament bracket here.)

Below, you will find each and every one of the 2020 NCAA Tournament’s college basketball automatic bids.

College Basketball 2020 NCAA Tournament Automatic Bids

MOUNTAIN WEST: Utah State

The Aggies were in danger of missing the 2020 NCAA tournament, but thanks to Sam Merrill taking over for three days in Las Vegas, Utah State has punched themselves a ticket to the NCAA tournament with an automatic bid. And to be frank, I would have to be the five or six-seed that has to draw this team in the first round. We saw how good Merrill can be these last three days. What we haven’t truly seen yet this season is just how dangerous Neemias Queta is. There are two borderline pros on a team with one of the better coaches outside the mid-major ranks in Craig Smith complete with a handful of talented role players.

Utah State underachieved all season long. They were a top 20 team in the preseason for a reason. We saw it on Saturday night, and eventually someone is going to see it in the NCAA tournament, too.

OHIO VALLEY: Belmont

The Bruins avenged a loss is last year’s Ohio Valley tournament title game by beating Murray State. The Bruins are going to be a dangerous team in the tournament again this year because of their ability to shoot and the fact that they have a big guy that can produce. Last season, Belmont picked up their first ever win in the NCAA tournament when they beat Temple in a play-in game because losing a thriller to Maryland, and I think that they are good enough to win another game in March this year.

BIG SOUTH: March 8th, 1:00 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY: March 8th, 2:00 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN: March 8th, 3:00 p.m.
SOCON: March 9th, 7:00 p.m.
CAA: March 10th, 7:00 p.m.
HORIZON: March 10th, 7:00 p.m.
NEC: March 10th, 7:00 p.m.
SUMMIT: March 10th, 9:00 p.m.
WCC: March 10th, 9:00 p.m.
PATRIOT: March 11th, 7:30 p.m.
AMERICAN EAST: March 14th, 11:00 p.m.
MEAC: March 14th, 1:00 p.m.
MAAC: March 14th, 4:00 p.m.
SWAC: March 14th, 6:00 p.m.
BIG 12: March 14th, 6:00 p.m.
BIG EAST: March 14th, 6:30 p.m.
MAC: March 14th, 7:30 p.m.
BIG SKY: March 14th, 8:00 p.m.
ACC: March 14th, 8:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA: March 14th, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND: March 14th, 9:30 p.m.
PAC-12: March 14th, 10:30 p.m.
WAC: March 14th, 1:00 p.m.
BIG WEST: March 14th, 11:30 p.m.
IVY: March 15th, 12:00 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10: March 15th, 1:00 p.m.
SEC: March 15th, 1:00 p.m.
AMERICAN: March 15th, 3:15 p.m.
BIG TEN: March 15th, 3:30 p.m.

How do I watch the 2020 March Madness games?

Myriad networks broadcast the conference tournaments, including (but not limited to) ESPN, CBS, NBCSN, Fox, Big Ten Network, SEC Network, ACC Network and more. There’s a full rundown of the 2020 conference tournament brackets and their respective TV networks available here.

College basketball automatic bids to the Big Dance

As a reminder, any school that wins its conference tournament receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. For the men, that means 32 teams will get a spot in the bracket, while another 36 receive at-large bids. We’ll be tracking those automatic bids as well. Click here for more info.

When do Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament begin?

Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament is on March 15 (about 4 pm ET), while the games begin a couple days later. The First Four is on March 17 and 18 (which airs on TruTV), while the craziness of Round 1 starts on Thursday, March 19. The four networks that air those games are: CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV.

The Sweet 16 games begin on March 26 and will air on CBS and TBS. Elite Eight games start on March 28 and also air on CBS and TBS.

The Final Four, held in Atlanta this year, starts on Saturday, April 4. The National Title Game is Monday, April 6. All of those games air on TBS.

 