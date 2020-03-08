More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
No. 16 Michigan State gets a piece of B1G title with win over No. 19 Ohio State

Associated PressMar 8, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT
EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) Cassius Winston scored 27 points and No. 16 Michigan State beat No. 19 Ohio State 80-69 on Sunday to win a third straight Big Ten championship.

The Spartans (22-9, 14-6 Big Ten) shared the conference title with No. 9 Maryland and No. 24 Wisconsin and they will be the second-seeded team at the Big Ten Tournament behind the Badgers.

The Buckeyes (21-10, 11-9) had won four straight and six of their previous seven games.

Ohio State’s leading scorer, Kaleb Wesson, was held to eight points on 1-of-8 shooting after entering the day averaging 14-plus points per game.

Michigan State was in control of much of the evening and pulled away with a 16-4 run late in the game. The Spartans were ahead 38-32 at halftime.

Rocket Watts scored 19 points, Xavier Tillman had 15 points, nine rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals while Aaron Henry added 12 points for the Spartans.

Duane Washington had 16 points, CJ Walker scored 14, E.J. Liddell had 12 and Luther Muhammad added 10 points for the Buckeyes.

TIED AT THE TOP

Michigan State had to win to move into a three-way tie for the championship. The Badgers clinched a share of the Big Ten title with a victory Saturday at Indiana and will be the top-seeded team at the Big Ten Tournament. The Terrapins beat No. 25 Michigan earlier on Sunday to also earn a share of the championship and will be the third-seeded team in Indianapolis.

BIG PICTURE

Ohio State: The Buckeyes should get a boost in the postseason with the expected return of Kyle Young, who missed his fourth straight game with a high ankle sprain. The junior forward, who has a protective boot on his right foot, averages seven-plus points and nearly six rebounds per game.

Michigan State: The Spartans are playing their best late in the season as they usually have done in Hall of Fame coach Tom Izzo’s 25 seasons. They started the season ranked No. 1 for the first time in school history and seem to have some momentum going into the postseason.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

The surging Spartans will likely move up in the poll on Monday with their fifth straight win and the Buckeyes will probably hold onto a spot toward the bottom of the AP Top 25.

UP NEXT

Ohio State: Goes to the conference tournament, trying to improve its seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan State: Shoots to repeat as Big Ten Tournament champion.

2020 AAC Tournament bracket, schedule

By Rob DausterMar 8, 2020, 7:23 PM EDT
Here is the 2020 AAC tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

AAC Tournament bracket

AAC Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Thursday, March 12

Game 1: No. 8 UCF vs. No. 9 USF, 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 Tulane, 3:30 p.m.
Game 3: No. 7 SMU vs. No. 10 Temple, 8 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Memphis vs. No. 11 ECU, 10:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Friday, March 13

Game 5: No. 1 Cincinnati vs. Game 1 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 6: No. 4 Wichita vs. Game 2 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Game 7: No. 2 Houston vs. Game 3 winner, 7:30 p.m.
Game 8: No. 3 Tulsa vs. Game 4 winner, 10 p.m.

Semifinals; Saturday, March 14

Game 9: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 3 p.m.
Game 10: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 5:30 p.m.

Championship; Sunday, March 15

Semifinal winners, 3:15 p.m.

The full 2020 AAC tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the AAC regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 

Introducing Cinderella: Liberty heading back to the NCAA tournament

By Travis HinesMar 8, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT
Lipscomb tripped Liberty up in the two teams’ regular-season finale, costing the Flames an outright Atlantic Sun championship. Liberty wouldn’t let the Bisons cost them anything else.

The Flames dominated Lipscomb on Sunday to earn an ASun conference tournament championship and the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA tournament with a 73-57 victory on their home court. It’ll be the second-straight trip to the Big Dance for coach Ritchie McKay and the Flames, who shot 53.8 percent from the field and 40.7 percent on 27 attempts from 3-point range against Lipscomb.

LEAGUE: Atlantic Sun

COACH: Ritchie McKay

RECORD: 30-4, 13-3 ASun

METRICS:

  • NET: 70
  • KENPOM: 79
  • TORVIK: 77

PROJECTED SEED: The Flames have put together an impressive season, and they’ll likely get rewarded with a 13-seed for their work.

WHO DID THEY BEAT?: Akron is the only KenPom top-100 victory Liberty has on its resume, but it does also have a Power 5 notch with a win over Vanderbilt.

WHY LIBERTY CAN WIN AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME

Maybe the best reason to believe the Flames can win an NCAA tournament game is because we’ve seen them do it recently. Liberty, as a 12-seed, defeated fifth-seeded Mississippi State in the first round last year before losing to Virginia Tech in the second round. Much of the nucleus of that team returned this season, making Liberty a formidable opponent for the high-major it is likely to draw given a defense that is punishing to shooters and excellent on the glass along with an offense that is excellent at converting inside the 3-point arc.

WHY LIBERTY WON’T WIN AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME

Last year’s Flames had more experience against high-major opponents, with four games against the biggest programs in the country. This year’s time faced just one, a Vanderbilt team that won three SEC games. The only top-225 KenPom opponent Liberty has played in 2020 is North Florida (167). This team isn’t quite as battled tested as last year’s group. If they play an athletic team that wants to push the pace, that could be trouble, too, for a team that ranks 352nd out of 353 nationally in tempo.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?

Caleb Homesley had one of the best first-round performances of the NCAA tournament last year, going for 30 points on 10 of 16 shooting (including 5 of 11 from deep) to upset the Bulldogs. As a senior this season, Homesley is averaging 15.3 points,  5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor and 37 percent from 3-point range.

AUTOMATIC BID OUTLOOK

Liberty’s fate, like most double-digit seeds, will likely be tied to the matchup the Flames get from the committee on Selection Sunday. They’re veteran, experienced and have had a wildly successful season. They’ll be entering the tournament with confidence and the knowledge that they can win a game in this format. If they aren’t able to dictate pace, however, the talent gap could be exposed quickly.

Bubble Watch: Can Northern Iowa still get an at-large bid?

By Rob DausterMar 8, 2020, 7:00 PM EDT
It’s that time of the year again, which means that we are diving head first into our annual NCAA tournament bubble watch.

The way that it will work is simple: We’ll be looking at every team that our Dave Ommen, the best bracketologist in the business, considers in the mix for an at-large bid. In an effort to keep this somewhat manageable, we are going to assume that the top 36 teams in the field — every team that is a No. 9-seed or above — is “off the bubble”. This does not mean those teams are a lock to dance, it just means that they have given themselves enough room for error that we can take them out of the conversation until they do something dumb.

Dave’s latest bracket can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.

So with all that in mind, let’s get into the full NCAA tournament bubble watch:

ACC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Florida State (NBC: 2), Duke (NBC: 3), Louisville (NBC: 4), Virginia (NBC: 7)

N.C. STATE (NET: 54, NBC: Play-in game): The Wolfpack ended the regular season on a high note, blowing out Wake Forest (104) at home to improve to 19-12 on the season and 10-10 in the ACC. They have just four Quad 1 wins, and their 8-10 record against the top two Quads is nothing special. The good news is that Georgia Tech (74) is now a Quad 2 loss, meaning that the Wolfpack now have just the two Quad 3 losses. Their saving grace right now is that 22 point win over Duke in Raleigh, but the truth is that N.C. State is right on the cut-line. They are going to want to win a game in the ACC tournament, and potentially more, if they don’t want to sweat out Selection Sunday. They are also going to be rooting heavily for North Carolina (84) to climb into the top 75, giving N.C. State one less Quad 3 loss.

AMERICAN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Houston (NBC: 8)

WICHITA STATE (NET: 49, NBC: First four out): The Shockers closed out the regular season with a win, picking off Tulsa (76) at home by 22 points. Wichita State is now 23-8 on the season, but they only have a pair of low-end Quad 1 road wins, Quad 2 wins over VCU (61) and Oklahoma (46) at home. They don’t have any truly terrible losses, but with just a single top 50 win on the season, I think the Shockers are going to have an uncomfortable Selection Sunday. The fact that they are 9-8 against the top two Quads without a bad loss is something of a saving grace at this point. I think they need to win a couple of games in the AAC tournament, but I do not see a way that they can get to Selection Sunday feeling comfortable.

MEMPHIS (NET: 58, NBC: Next four out): Memphis lost at Houston (21) to close out the regular season, which means that the Tigers are going to have a lot of work to do in the AAC tournament if they want to be on the right side of the bubble on Selection Sunday. I think Memphis needs to win at least two games to really fell confident about a bid. They have three Quad 3 losses compared to just two Quad 1 wins. It’s doable, but they need to root for all the bubble teams ahead of them to lose..

CINCINNATI (NET: 53, NBC: First four out): The Bearcats erased a big second half deficit and won on a tip-in at the buzzer at home against Temple (116) on Saturday, a bucket that saved their chances of actually getting into the NCAA tournament. Cincinnati has a pair of Quad 1 wins — Houston (19) at home and Wichita State (45) on the road — and a 9-6 record against the top two Quads. But they have also lost four Quad 3 games. They are going to have a sweat on Selection Sunday barring a win over Houston during the AAC tournament.

ATLANTIC 10 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Dayton (NBC: 2)

RHODE ISLAND (NET: 58, NBC: Next four out): The Rams avoided disaster when they beat UMass (136) by one on the road on Saturday. At this point, I do not see how the Rams can get an at-large bid without beating Dayton at some point during the Atlantic 10 tournament. They only have one Quad 1 win and they also have a Quad 4 loss at Brown (248), and now that their NET is in the high-50s, they no longer have that to hang their hat on, either.

RICHMOND (NET: 44, NBC: First four out): The Spiders closed out their regular season with wins over Davidson (79) at home and at Duquesne (86), which was a double-edged sword. They are now just 2-4 against Quad 1 opponents thanks to Davidson falling outside the top 75. With just a 5-6 record against the top two Quads and a Quad 3 loss, Richmond does not have any margin for error, not with so many teams on the bubble playing their win in over the last couple of weeks. I think this team needs to beat Dayton in the Atlantic 10 tournament or they are NIT bound.

BIG 12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Baylor (NBC: 1), Kansas (NBC: 1), West Virginia (NBC: 7)

OKLAHOMA (NET: 45, NBC: 10): The Sooners erased a 19 point deficit in the final 16 minutes to knock off TCU (88) on the road and get to the Big 12 tournament with a 19-12 record and a 9-9 record in league play. I think the Sooners are in pretty shape right now despite the number of losses that they have. They have five Quad 1 wins — including a sweep of West Virginia (19) and a home win over Texas Tech (22) — and while they do have a pair of sub-90 losses, both came on the road in league play and neither is outside the Quad 2 range. In total, the Sooners have a 5-9 record against Quad 1 opponents and an 11-12 record against the top two Quads. They probably should win at least one more game just to be safe, but I think they are going to end up getting in regardless of what happens.

TEXAS TECH (NET: 22, NBC: Play-in game): The Red Raiders could not find a way to get a win over Kansas (1) at home on Saturday afternoon, and that means that they are almost assuredly going to have a stressful Selection Sunday. Texas Tech is now 18-13 on the season, but they have just three Quad 1 wins. The win over Louisville (8) is going to hold up really well, and they did pick up a win over West Virginia (19) at home, but with just a 7-13 mark against the top two Quads, I think the Red Raiders are going to want to win at least one Big 12 tournament game. It would be awfully surprising to see this group end up missing the NCAA tournament, but that might be where we are right now.

TEXAS (NET: 58, NBC: Play-in game): The Longhorns did all that work, winning five straight games to get themselves right into the middle of the bubble conversation, only to turnaround and get absolutely hammered by Oklahoma State (71) at home. It’s not the end of the world — it’s only a Quad 2 loss, after all — but Texas only has seven total Quad 1 and 2 wins. They do have five Quad 1 wins — including at Texas Tech (22) and Purdue (32) — but that probably won’t be enough. I think they probably need to win two games in the Big 12 tournament to really feel comfortable on Selection Sunday. One might get the job done.

BIG EAST BUBBLE WATCH

Top 9: Seton Hall (NBC: 2), Villanova (NBC: 2), Creighton (NBC: 4), Butler (NBC: 6), Providence (NBC: 8)

XAVIER (NET: 40, NBC: 10): The Musketeers ended the season having lost their last two games after Kamar Baldwin hit a three with 1.2 seconds left as Butler (17) knocked off the Musketeers. Xavier has a weird resume. They are now 19-12 overall and 8-10 in the Big East, but they have just three Quad 1 wins and only one win over a top 35 team — at Seton Hall (35). They are 3-11 against Quad 1 opponents, but they make up for that with a 7-1 mark against Quad 2 teams, no bad losses and strong metrics. They fell to the No. 7 seed in the Big East tournament with this loss, and I would not advise losing to DePaul (82) in the first round of that event, but even if they do I think Xavier has a pretty good chance to get in.

MARQUETTE (NET: 25, NBC: 9): We need to have a conversation about Marquette at this point. The Golden Eagles lost their last three games of the regular season. They have now lost six of their last seven games. They are sitting at 18-12 on the season with an 8-10 mark in the Big East. The two worst losses that they have taken this season came in their last two games — at St. John’s (69) and at DePaul (82) — and in total, only two of their 12 losses came outside Quad 1. They have five Quad 1 wins and are 11-12 against the top two Quads.

Now compare that to, say, N.C. State (54). The Wolfpack are currently sitting in the play-in game in Dave’s latest bracket update. They have few Quad 1 wins, an 8-10 record against the top two Quads and two Quad 3 losses, assuming that Georgia Tech (74) stays inside the top 75. The Golden Eagles have played their way into a bad seed at this point, but I still think they are pretty comfortably in the field right now. Things can still get weird for them if they lose their first game in the Big East tournament, but I think they’re OK.

BIG TEN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Maryland (NBC: 3), Michigan State (NBC: 3), Ohio State (NBC: 4), Penn State (NBC: 5), Wisconsin (NBC: 5), Iowa (NBC: 6), Michigan (NBC: 6), Illinois (NBC: 7), Indiana (NBC: 9)

RUTGERS (NET: 31, NBC: 11): As of today, I think Rutgers is just about a lock for the NCAA tournament. They are now 19-11 on the season and 11-9 in the Big Ten, but more importantly, they just landed a road win over a top 35 opponent by beating Purdue (32) in overtime on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights are now sitting at 5-9 against Quad 1 opponents — including wins over Seton Hall (14), Maryland (18) and Wisconsin (26) at home — to go along with a sweep of the Boilermakers. The knock on Rutgers was that they only had a single win away from the RAC this season. Winning a Big Ten tournament game would end any and all doubt, but I think Steve Pikiell can go to sleep pretty easy tonight.

PURDUE (NET: 32, NBC: Next four out): The Boilermakers lost to Rutgers (31) at home in overtime on Saturday, and that should just about do it for their at-large hopes. The Boilermakers are now 16-15 on the season. That is just too many losses.

PAC-12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Oregon (NBC: 4), Colorado (NBC: 6), Arizona (NBC: 7), USC (NBC: 8), Arizona State (NBC: 9)

UCLA (NET: 76, NBC: 11): The Bruins are going to head into the Pac-12 tournament in something of a weird spot after losing at USC (42) at the buzzer on Saturday evening. The Bruins are now sitting at 18-12 on the season with a 12-6 record in the Pac-12 after a rough non-conference season. They have a brutal Quad 4 loss to Cal St. Fullerton (260) and a Quad 3 loss to Hofstra (124), but they also have three Quad 1 wins, including a sweep of Arizona (10) and Colorado (23), and a 9-10 record against the top two Quads. They should be in a good spot, but they are going to be one of the teams that will enter next week needing to win a game or two if they really want to feel good about their at-large chances.

STANFORD (NET: 27, NBC: Play-in game): The Cardinal missed on a massive opportunity to land a marquee win at Oregon (16) on Saturday, meaning they are heading into the Pac-12 tournament needing to add something to their resume. They are now 4-7 against Quad 1 opponents, 7-10 against the top two Quads. They also have a Quad 3 loss — at Cal (136) — to their name. It could be worse for Stanford, but I do believe they need to win at least one, and maybe two, games in Las Vegas to avoid ending up on the wrong side of the bubble.

SEC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Kentucky (NBC: 3), Auburn (NBC: 6), LSU (NBC: 9)

FLORIDA (NET: 28, NBC: 10): The Gators are doing everything they can to play themselves out of the NCAA tournament. They blew an 18-point second half lead to Kentucky (21) on Saturday despite the fact that Ashton Hagans didn’t play, Immanuel Quickley fouled out and Tyrese Maxey shot like he was shaving points. And frankly, if the Gators lose in the first round of the SEC tournament, I’m not sure they are a lock to dance. They are 19-12 overall right now. They have three Quad 2 losses and just a 3-9 record against Quad 1 opponents. They have not beating a top 30 opponent this season and their best wins came before the New Year.

ARKANSAS (NET: 41, NBC: Off the bubble): The Razorbacks finish the season with a 19-12 record and a 7-11 mark in the SEC. They have three Quad 1 wins, and while they don’t have another Quad 3 or 4 losses, they do have seven Quad 2 losses. With just a 7-12 mark against the top two Quads, I can’t see Arkansas getting into the tournament without a pretty significant run in the SEC tournament.

MISSISSIPPI STATE (NET: 52, NBC: Off the bubble): The Bulldogs kept the dream alive with a win over Ole Miss (86) in the last game of the regular season. They are currently sitting at 7-9 against the top two Quads with just two Quad 1 wins to go along with a pair of Quad 3 losses. The only team that they have beaten that is currently projected for the NCAA tournament is Florida (33).

TENNESSEE (NET: 56, NBC: Next four out): The Vols had some ground to make up heading into this game, and a chance to beat Auburn (35) at home was exactly what they needed to start doing that. But it didn’t work out that way. They lost by 22 points, and at this point I think Tennessee likely needs to either win the automatic bid from the SEC or make a deep run in the SEC tournament.

SOUTH CAROLINA (NET: 63, NBC: Off the bubble): The Gamecocks lost at Vanderbilt (148), which more or less ends their chances of getting an at-large bid this season. They are going to have to make a run in the SEC tournament to have any chance.

BUBBLE WATCH FOR EVERYONE ELSE

TOP 9: Gonzaga (NBC: 1), San Diego State (NBC: 1), BYU (NBC: 5), Saint Mary’s (NBC: 8)

UTAH STATE (NET: 38, NBC: Automatic bid): The Aggies won the Mountain West automatic bid, so they are dancing.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE (NET: 39, NBC: 11): ETSU is in the finals of the SoCon tournament, and since both UNCG and Furman lost already, I can’t imagine the Buccaneers being able to survive a loss. They have a win at UNCG (79) and a win at LSU (33), but they do have an ugly Quad 4 loss to Mercer (187) at home. That is the killer. I would advise them to be like Utah State and not like Northern Iowa.

NORTHERN IOWA (NET: 36, NBC: 11): Northern Iowa is in serious trouble now. The Panthers lost to Drake (167) by 21 points, and I’m not sure they did enough this season to be able to survive that loss. UNI has just one Quad 1 win — at Colorado (20) — and they beat South Carolina (63) on a neutral court, but they are 5-3 against the top two Quads. Now, after this loss, they have three Quad 3 losses. I want to see them get an at-large — every one of their non-Quad 1 losses is league game — but there isn’t much else here beyond simply having a 23-6 record. I want to see the Panthers get a shot in the tournament because I’ll always err on the side of the mid-major, but I think that’s a long shot.

The biggest issue is that they are going to be sitting around for a week, watching as the rest of the teams on the bubble go and take their shots at Quad 1 and 2 wins while avoiding the kind of bad loss that they took in their league tournament. We can argue about whether or not that is fair, but it is pointless at the end of the day. UNI probably has not done enough to get in.

Introducing Cinderella: Bradley going to its second-straight NCAA tournament

By Travis HinesMar 8, 2020, 4:59 PM EDT
Bradley hasn’t been anywhere near being the favorite in the Missouri Valley Conference the last two seasons, but that hasn’t stopped the Braves from securing the conference’s automatic bid in back-to-back years.

The fourth-seeded Braves won the MVC tourney Saturday with an 80-66 triumph over Valparaiso in St. Louis to go to its second-straight NCAA tournament under coach Brad Wardle.

Darrell Brown scored 21 points while Elijah Childs had 17,  Ja’Shone Henry 16 and Nate Kennell 14 for Bradley, which shot 48.3 percent from the field while making 8 of 17 (47.1 percent) from 3-point range.

LEAGUE: Missouri Valley Conference

COACH: Brian Wardle

RECORD: 23-11, 11-7 MVC

METRICS:

  • NET: 106
  • KENPOM: 113
  • TORVIK: 109

PROJECTED SEED: Bradley’s resume isn’t overly strong, but the relative strength of the Missouri Valley Conference should be enough to keep them off the 16- or 15-line with a No. 14 seed.

WHO DID THEY BEAT?: The Braves’ best win – and their only over a high-major opponent – was against Kansas State, which finished last in the Big 12, in November. They beat Missouri State twice and Indiana State once for three top-120 KenPom wins during conference play.

WHY BRADLEY CAN WIN AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME

The Missouri Valley Conference isn’t what it once was when Wichita State and Creighton were counted among its members, but it’s among the strongest one-bid leagues in the country if Northern Iowa, by far the league’s best team, is left out after losing in the conference tournament quarterfinals. Bradley has played against solid competition all winter. And while the Braves don’t launch 3s at a prolific rate, they are excellent at making the ones they do take, ranking 32nd nationally with a 36.8 percent success rate on 3s. Six-foot-6 senior Nate Kennell has shot 44 percent on 186 attempts from distance. He could be a difference-maker in a single-game setting. Darrell Brown and Elijah Childs are proven scorers as well with NCAA tournament experience.

WHY BRADLEY WON’T WIN AN NCAA TOURNAMENT GAME

The Braves’ defense is going to be their biggest issue. They’re solid enough – teams have an eFG% of 46.3 – but they give up a ton of 3-point attempts, don’t generate any turnovers and are just OK on the defensive glass. A skilled and/or physical offense is going to cause serious problems for Bradley.

HOW DO I KNOW YOU?

Bradley is back in the NCAA tournament for the second-straight season after two surprising runs through the MVC conference championship. Last year, they knocked off reigning Final Four participant and top-seeded Loyola Chicago in the semifinals before outlasting Northern Iowa in the title game to earn the automatic bid as the No. 5 seed. If you’re a Michigan State fan – or bettor or aggressive bracket-picker – you might remember Elijah Childs and Darrell Brown scoring a combined 36 points to stay within shouting distance of the Final Four-bound Spartans in the first round. Both are back for a second NCAA tourney with the Braves.

AUTOMATIC BID OUTLOOK

Bradley could find itself as a trendy upset pick – depending on its matchup – given the fact it has NCAA tournament experience, talented offensive players and the ability to connect from distance at a high clip. Veteran players and strong 3-point shooting is a formidable underdog combination. Still, though, the defense is going to be the Achilles heel, and if a more talented and athletic high-major program can push tempo, Bradley is probably going to find itself in trouble.

No. 9 Maryland defeats No. 25 Michigan for co-Big Ten title

Associated PressMar 8, 2020, 3:55 PM EDT
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Anthony Cowan Jr. had 20 points and eight assists in his final home game at Maryland, and the ninth-ranked Terrapins beat No. 25 Michigan 83-70 on Sunday to earn a share of the Big Ten regular-season title.

Eric Ayala scored 19, Jalen Smith had 18 points and 11 rebounds and Aaron Wiggins added 15 points for the Terps (24-7, 14-6). Cowan, a senior guard, went 7 for 11 from the floor and hit six free throws in the final minute.

Maryland moved into a first-place tie with Wisconsin, and Michigan State had a chance to make it a three-way deadlock by defeating Ohio State later on Sunday. If two or more teams tie atop the standings at the end of the season, it is a shared championship.

Immediately after the game, Maryland was presented a Big Ten championship trophy, its first since joining the league in 2014. Wisconsin, however, is assured the top seed in the conference tournament this week by virtue of owing the best record in games involving the first-place teams.

The Terrapins held a two-game lead with five games to go, but lost three of four before defeating the Wolverines to finish 16-1 at home.

Reserve sophomore guard David DeJulius scored a career-high 20 points for Michigan (19-12, 10-10). The Wolverines closed their first regular season under rookie coach Juwan Howard by dropping three of four.

Michigan went 9 for 13 from the floor to start the second half, outscoring Maryland 25-15 to cut a 13-point deficit to 56-53 with 10 minutes left. Zavier Simpson led the surge with nine points on 4-for-4 shooting.

The Terps eased the pressure with a 9-2 run that included a pair of 3-pointers by Ayala. After that, the margin never dipped below seven points.

After a sellout crowd saluted Cowan and two other seniors, the Terrapins trailed early before Ayala scored six points in a 14-2 run that made it 18-9. Minutes later, Wiggins had a 3-pointer and a dunk in a 7-0 spurt that upped the margin to 12.

Smith ended the half with a 35-foot heave at the buzzer that hit the bottom of the net and put Maryland up 41-28.

COWAN LEGACY

Cowan made his school-record 130th consecutive start. He ranks first on the Maryland career list for free throws made (579), seventh in scoring, fifth in assists and third in 3-pointers made.

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: The hot and cold Wolverines enter the postseason in the midst of a cool spell. Michigan opened 7-0, then lost eight of 12. A 7-1 stretch followed before the current 1-3 slide.

Maryland: This was a must-win game entering the postseason. After blowing an opportunity to win their first outright title since 2001-02, the Terps got some momentum back and salvaged a piece of the crown.

UP NEXT

Michigan opens play in the Big Ten Tournament on Thursday.

Maryland begins play in the Big Ten Tournament on Friday.