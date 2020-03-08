It’s that time of the year again, which means that we are diving head first into our annual NCAA tournament bubble watch.

The way that it will work is simple: We’ll be looking at every team that our Dave Ommen, the best bracketologist in the business, considers in the mix for an at-large bid. In an effort to keep this somewhat manageable, we are going to assume that the top 36 teams in the field — every team that is a No. 9-seed or above — is “off the bubble”. This does not mean those teams are a lock to dance, it just means that they have given themselves enough room for error that we can take them out of the conversation until they do something dumb.

Dave’s latest bracket can be found here. The full NET rankings can be found here.

So with all that in mind, let’s get into the full NCAA tournament bubble watch:

ACC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Florida State (NBC: 2), Duke (NBC: 3), Louisville (NBC: 4), Virginia (NBC: 7)

N.C. STATE (NET: 54, NBC: Play-in game): The Wolfpack ended the regular season on a high note, blowing out Wake Forest (104) at home to improve to 19-12 on the season and 10-10 in the ACC. They have just four Quad 1 wins, and their 8-10 record against the top two Quads is nothing special. The good news is that Georgia Tech (74) is now a Quad 2 loss, meaning that the Wolfpack now have just the two Quad 3 losses. Their saving grace right now is that 22 point win over Duke in Raleigh, but the truth is that N.C. State is right on the cut-line. They are going to want to win a game in the ACC tournament, and potentially more, if they don’t want to sweat out Selection Sunday. They are also going to be rooting heavily for North Carolina (84) to climb into the top 75, giving N.C. State one less Quad 3 loss.

AMERICAN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Houston (NBC: 8)

WICHITA STATE (NET: 49, NBC: First four out): The Shockers closed out the regular season with a win, picking off Tulsa (76) at home by 22 points. Wichita State is now 23-8 on the season, but they only have a pair of low-end Quad 1 road wins, Quad 2 wins over VCU (61) and Oklahoma (46) at home. They don’t have any truly terrible losses, but with just a single top 50 win on the season, I think the Shockers are going to have an uncomfortable Selection Sunday. The fact that they are 9-8 against the top two Quads without a bad loss is something of a saving grace at this point. I think they need to win a couple of games in the AAC tournament, but I do not see a way that they can get to Selection Sunday feeling comfortable.

MEMPHIS (NET: 58, NBC: Next four out): Memphis lost at Houston (21) to close out the regular season, which means that the Tigers are going to have a lot of work to do in the AAC tournament if they want to be on the right side of the bubble on Selection Sunday. I think Memphis needs to win at least two games to really fell confident about a bid. They have three Quad 3 losses compared to just two Quad 1 wins. It’s doable, but they need to root for all the bubble teams ahead of them to lose..

CINCINNATI (NET: 53, NBC: First four out): The Bearcats erased a big second half deficit and won on a tip-in at the buzzer at home against Temple (116) on Saturday, a bucket that saved their chances of actually getting into the NCAA tournament. Cincinnati has a pair of Quad 1 wins — Houston (19) at home and Wichita State (45) on the road — and a 9-6 record against the top two Quads. But they have also lost four Quad 3 games. They are going to have a sweat on Selection Sunday barring a win over Houston during the AAC tournament.

ATLANTIC 10 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Dayton (NBC: 2)

RHODE ISLAND (NET: 58, NBC: Next four out): The Rams avoided disaster when they beat UMass (136) by one on the road on Saturday. At this point, I do not see how the Rams can get an at-large bid without beating Dayton at some point during the Atlantic 10 tournament. They only have one Quad 1 win and they also have a Quad 4 loss at Brown (248), and now that their NET is in the high-50s, they no longer have that to hang their hat on, either.

RICHMOND (NET: 44, NBC: First four out): The Spiders closed out their regular season with wins over Davidson (79) at home and at Duquesne (86), which was a double-edged sword. They are now just 2-4 against Quad 1 opponents thanks to Davidson falling outside the top 75. With just a 5-6 record against the top two Quads and a Quad 3 loss, Richmond does not have any margin for error, not with so many teams on the bubble playing their win in over the last couple of weeks. I think this team needs to beat Dayton in the Atlantic 10 tournament or they are NIT bound.

BIG 12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Baylor (NBC: 1), Kansas (NBC: 1), West Virginia (NBC: 7)

OKLAHOMA (NET: 45, NBC: 10): The Sooners erased a 19 point deficit in the final 16 minutes to knock off TCU (88) on the road and get to the Big 12 tournament with a 19-12 record and a 9-9 record in league play. I think the Sooners are in pretty shape right now despite the number of losses that they have. They have five Quad 1 wins — including a sweep of West Virginia (19) and a home win over Texas Tech (22) — and while they do have a pair of sub-90 losses, both came on the road in league play and neither is outside the Quad 2 range. In total, the Sooners have a 5-9 record against Quad 1 opponents and an 11-12 record against the top two Quads. They probably should win at least one more game just to be safe, but I think they are going to end up getting in regardless of what happens.

TEXAS TECH (NET: 22, NBC: Play-in game): The Red Raiders could not find a way to get a win over Kansas (1) at home on Saturday afternoon, and that means that they are almost assuredly going to have a stressful Selection Sunday. Texas Tech is now 18-13 on the season, but they have just three Quad 1 wins. The win over Louisville (8) is going to hold up really well, and they did pick up a win over West Virginia (19) at home, but with just a 7-13 mark against the top two Quads, I think the Red Raiders are going to want to win at least one Big 12 tournament game. It would be awfully surprising to see this group end up missing the NCAA tournament, but that might be where we are right now.

TEXAS (NET: 58, NBC: Play-in game): The Longhorns did all that work, winning five straight games to get themselves right into the middle of the bubble conversation, only to turnaround and get absolutely hammered by Oklahoma State (71) at home. It’s not the end of the world — it’s only a Quad 2 loss, after all — but Texas only has seven total Quad 1 and 2 wins. They do have five Quad 1 wins — including at Texas Tech (22) and Purdue (32) — but that probably won’t be enough. I think they probably need to win two games in the Big 12 tournament to really feel comfortable on Selection Sunday. One might get the job done.

BIG EAST BUBBLE WATCH

Top 9: Seton Hall (NBC: 2), Villanova (NBC: 2), Creighton (NBC: 4), Butler (NBC: 6), Providence (NBC: 8)

XAVIER (NET: 40, NBC: 10): The Musketeers ended the season having lost their last two games after Kamar Baldwin hit a three with 1.2 seconds left as Butler (17) knocked off the Musketeers. Xavier has a weird resume. They are now 19-12 overall and 8-10 in the Big East, but they have just three Quad 1 wins and only one win over a top 35 team — at Seton Hall (35). They are 3-11 against Quad 1 opponents, but they make up for that with a 7-1 mark against Quad 2 teams, no bad losses and strong metrics. They fell to the No. 7 seed in the Big East tournament with this loss, and I would not advise losing to DePaul (82) in the first round of that event, but even if they do I think Xavier has a pretty good chance to get in.

MARQUETTE (NET: 25, NBC: 9): We need to have a conversation about Marquette at this point. The Golden Eagles lost their last three games of the regular season. They have now lost six of their last seven games. They are sitting at 18-12 on the season with an 8-10 mark in the Big East. The two worst losses that they have taken this season came in their last two games — at St. John’s (69) and at DePaul (82) — and in total, only two of their 12 losses came outside Quad 1. They have five Quad 1 wins and are 11-12 against the top two Quads.

Now compare that to, say, N.C. State (54). The Wolfpack are currently sitting in the play-in game in Dave’s latest bracket update. They have few Quad 1 wins, an 8-10 record against the top two Quads and two Quad 3 losses, assuming that Georgia Tech (74) stays inside the top 75. The Golden Eagles have played their way into a bad seed at this point, but I still think they are pretty comfortably in the field right now. Things can still get weird for them if they lose their first game in the Big East tournament, but I think they’re OK.

BIG TEN BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Maryland (NBC: 3), Michigan State (NBC: 3), Ohio State (NBC: 4), Penn State (NBC: 5), Wisconsin (NBC: 5), Iowa (NBC: 6), Michigan (NBC: 6), Illinois (NBC: 7), Indiana (NBC: 9)

RUTGERS (NET: 31, NBC: 11): As of today, I think Rutgers is just about a lock for the NCAA tournament. They are now 19-11 on the season and 11-9 in the Big Ten, but more importantly, they just landed a road win over a top 35 opponent by beating Purdue (32) in overtime on Saturday. The Scarlet Knights are now sitting at 5-9 against Quad 1 opponents — including wins over Seton Hall (14), Maryland (18) and Wisconsin (26) at home — to go along with a sweep of the Boilermakers. The knock on Rutgers was that they only had a single win away from the RAC this season. Winning a Big Ten tournament game would end any and all doubt, but I think Steve Pikiell can go to sleep pretty easy tonight.

PURDUE (NET: 32, NBC: Next four out): The Boilermakers lost to Rutgers (31) at home in overtime on Saturday, and that should just about do it for their at-large hopes. The Boilermakers are now 16-15 on the season. That is just too many losses.

PAC-12 BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Oregon (NBC: 4), Colorado (NBC: 6), Arizona (NBC: 7), USC (NBC: 8), Arizona State (NBC: 9)

UCLA (NET: 76, NBC: 11): The Bruins are going to head into the Pac-12 tournament in something of a weird spot after losing at USC (42) at the buzzer on Saturday evening. The Bruins are now sitting at 18-12 on the season with a 12-6 record in the Pac-12 after a rough non-conference season. They have a brutal Quad 4 loss to Cal St. Fullerton (260) and a Quad 3 loss to Hofstra (124), but they also have three Quad 1 wins, including a sweep of Arizona (10) and Colorado (23), and a 9-10 record against the top two Quads. They should be in a good spot, but they are going to be one of the teams that will enter next week needing to win a game or two if they really want to feel good about their at-large chances.

STANFORD (NET: 27, NBC: Play-in game): The Cardinal missed on a massive opportunity to land a marquee win at Oregon (16) on Saturday, meaning they are heading into the Pac-12 tournament needing to add something to their resume. They are now 4-7 against Quad 1 opponents, 7-10 against the top two Quads. They also have a Quad 3 loss — at Cal (136) — to their name. It could be worse for Stanford, but I do believe they need to win at least one, and maybe two, games in Las Vegas to avoid ending up on the wrong side of the bubble.

SEC BUBBLE WATCH

TOP 9: Kentucky (NBC: 3), Auburn (NBC: 6), LSU (NBC: 9)

FLORIDA (NET: 28, NBC: 10): The Gators are doing everything they can to play themselves out of the NCAA tournament. They blew an 18-point second half lead to Kentucky (21) on Saturday despite the fact that Ashton Hagans didn’t play, Immanuel Quickley fouled out and Tyrese Maxey shot like he was shaving points. And frankly, if the Gators lose in the first round of the SEC tournament, I’m not sure they are a lock to dance. They are 19-12 overall right now. They have three Quad 2 losses and just a 3-9 record against Quad 1 opponents. They have not beating a top 30 opponent this season and their best wins came before the New Year.

ARKANSAS (NET: 41, NBC: Off the bubble): The Razorbacks finish the season with a 19-12 record and a 7-11 mark in the SEC. They have three Quad 1 wins, and while they don’t have another Quad 3 or 4 losses, they do have seven Quad 2 losses. With just a 7-12 mark against the top two Quads, I can’t see Arkansas getting into the tournament without a pretty significant run in the SEC tournament.

MISSISSIPPI STATE (NET: 52, NBC: Off the bubble): The Bulldogs kept the dream alive with a win over Ole Miss (86) in the last game of the regular season. They are currently sitting at 7-9 against the top two Quads with just two Quad 1 wins to go along with a pair of Quad 3 losses. The only team that they have beaten that is currently projected for the NCAA tournament is Florida (33).

TENNESSEE (NET: 56, NBC: Next four out): The Vols had some ground to make up heading into this game, and a chance to beat Auburn (35) at home was exactly what they needed to start doing that. But it didn’t work out that way. They lost by 22 points, and at this point I think Tennessee likely needs to either win the automatic bid from the SEC or make a deep run in the SEC tournament.

SOUTH CAROLINA (NET: 63, NBC: Off the bubble): The Gamecocks lost at Vanderbilt (148), which more or less ends their chances of getting an at-large bid this season. They are going to have to make a run in the SEC tournament to have any chance.

BUBBLE WATCH FOR EVERYONE ELSE

TOP 9: Gonzaga (NBC: 1), San Diego State (NBC: 1), BYU (NBC: 5), Saint Mary’s (NBC: 8)

UTAH STATE (NET: 38, NBC: Automatic bid): The Aggies won the Mountain West automatic bid, so they are dancing.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE (NET: 39, NBC: 11): ETSU is in the finals of the SoCon tournament, and since both UNCG and Furman lost already, I can’t imagine the Buccaneers being able to survive a loss. They have a win at UNCG (79) and a win at LSU (33), but they do have an ugly Quad 4 loss to Mercer (187) at home. That is the killer. I would advise them to be like Utah State and not like Northern Iowa.

NORTHERN IOWA (NET: 36, NBC: 11): Northern Iowa is in serious trouble now. The Panthers lost to Drake (167) by 21 points, and I’m not sure they did enough this season to be able to survive that loss. UNI has just one Quad 1 win — at Colorado (20) — and they beat South Carolina (63) on a neutral court, but they are 5-3 against the top two Quads. Now, after this loss, they have three Quad 3 losses. I want to see them get an at-large — every one of their non-Quad 1 losses is league game — but there isn’t much else here beyond simply having a 23-6 record. I want to see the Panthers get a shot in the tournament because I’ll always err on the side of the mid-major, but I think that’s a long shot.

The biggest issue is that they are going to be sitting around for a week, watching as the rest of the teams on the bubble go and take their shots at Quad 1 and 2 wins while avoiding the kind of bad loss that they took in their league tournament. We can argue about whether or not that is fair, but it is pointless at the end of the day. UNI probably has not done enough to get in.