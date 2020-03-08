Here is today’s updated NCAA tournament bracketology projection.
Championship Week is in full swing, meaning we have reached the final stages of our journey to Selection Sunday. Those final turns, however, are filled with potential roadblocks and potholes.
Tulsa is Exhibit A. The Golden Hurricane now lead the American Conference, thrusting them into the bracket as the AAC’s automatic qualifier. It represents the type of scenario we could see in the coming days as conference tournaments unfold.
There are about 12 teams with varying degrees of work to do to retain current positions within the Field of 68. Late surges by teams like UCLA and Texas have squeezed the at-large pool; and it could get tighter if someone upsets San Diego State in the Mountain West. Stay tuned.
UPDATED: March 8, 2020 | 9:20 a.m. ET
|FIRST FOUR – DAYTON
|SOUTH REGION
|Texas Tech vs. NC State
|EAST REGION
|Stanford vs. Xavier
|SOUTH REGION
|PR VIEW-AM vs. SIENA
|MIDWEST REGION
|ROBERT MORRIS vs. NC CENT
|MIDWEST – Indianapolis
|WEST – Los Angeles
|Omaha
|Spokane
|1) Kansas
|1) Gonzaga
|16) Rob Morris / NC Central
|16) Siena / PV-AM
|8) Saint Mary’s
|8) LSU
|9) Houston
|9) Arizona State
|Tampa
|Spokane
|5) BYU
|5) Ohio State
|12) Akron
|12) Tulsa
|4) Louisville
|4) Oregon
|13) Vermont
|13) New Mexico State
|Greensboro
|Cleveland
|6) Iowa
|6) Virginia
|11) UCLA
|11) East Tennessee State
|3) Kentucky
|3) Michigan State
|14) Bradley
|14) BELMONT
|St. Louis
|Sacramento
|7) Illinois
|7) Colorado
|10) Oklahoma
|10) Marquette
|2) Creighton
|2) San Diego State
|15) Little Rock
|15) North Dakota State
|EAST – New York
|SOUTH – Houston
|Cleveland
|St. Louis
|1) Dayton
|1) Baylor
|16) Winthrop
|16) Eastern Washington
|8) Arizona
|8) USC
|9) Rutgers
|9) Indiana
|Omaha
|Sacramento
|5) Butler
|5) Auburn
|12) Yale
|12) S.F. Austin
|4) Maryland
|4) Wisconsin
|13) Liberty
|13) North Texas
|Greensboro
|Albany
|6) Penn State
|6) Michigan
|11) Xavier / Stanford
|11) Texas Tech / NC State
|3) Duke
|3) Seton Hall
|14) Hofstra
|14) Colgate
|Albany
|Tampa
|7) West Virginia
|7) Providence
|10) Florida
|10) UTAH STATE
|2) Villanova
|2) Florida State
|15) Wright State
|15) UC-Irvine
|BUBBLE NOTES
|Last 4 Byes
|Last 4 IN
|First 4 OUT
|Next 4 OUT
|Oklahoma
|Xavier
|Texas
|Memphis
|Marquette
|Stanford
|Cincinnati
|Mississippi State
|Florida
|Texas Tech
|Richmond
|Northern Iowa
|UCLA
|NC State
|Wichita State
|Saint Louis
Top Seed Line
Kansas, Gonzaga, Baylor, Dayton
Seed List
Breakdown by Conference …
Big Ten (10)
Big East (7)
Pac 12 (7)
Big 12 (5)
ACC (5)
SEC (4)
West Coast (3)
American (2)
Mountain West (2)
Atlantic 10 (1)
OK, how good are you guys at NCAA tournament bracketology?
Not too bad. Our bracketologist, Dave Ommen, is sitting atop the ranks for the bracket matrix, which cobbles together everyone who does this for a living. So yeah, we’re on our game.
When do conference tournaments begin?
Conference tournaments — when teams can earn automatic berths to the NCAA Tournament — begin on Tuesday, March 3. Most of the league tournaments for that week are mid-major and low-major schools (though those can often be the most exciting games to watch).
There is a full schedule for all 32 conference tournaments here, though check back with us later on for previews for all those tournaments, recaps and highlights from the buzzer-beaters and many dunks for the start of March.
When do Selection Sunday and the NCAA Tournament begin?
Selection Sunday for the 2020 NCAA Tournament is on March 15 (about 4 pm ET), while the games begin a couple days later. The First Four is on March 17 and 18, while the craziness of Round 1 starts on Thursday, March 19.
The Final Four, held in Atlanta this year, starts on Saturday, April 4. The National Title Game is Monday, April 6.