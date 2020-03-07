More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Christian Petersen/Getty Images

March Madness 2020: All the information you need to be ready to go

By Rob DausterMar 7, 2020, 5:04 PM EST
Leave a comment

The 2020 NCAA Tournament — March Madness baby! —  is right around the corner, and you are going to have questions about it.

This post will walk you through everything that you need to know to get ready for the greatest three weeks in the history of sports.

RELATEDBubble Watch | Bracketology | Conference Tournaments

WHEN IS MARCH MADNESS 2020?

The 2020 NCAA Tournament starts on Tuesday, March 17th, and runs through Monday, April 6th.

Three glorious weeks comprised of 68 programs, 67 games and only one team heading into the offseason coming off of a win. It’s made up of six rounds as well as a quartet of play-in games, known as the First Four.

Here is the full 2020 NCAA Tournament schedule:

  • FIRST FOUR: March 17-18
  • FIRST ROUND: March 19-20
  • SECOND ROUND: March 21-22
  • SWEET 16: March 26-27
  • ELITE EIGHT: March 28-29
  • FINAL FOUR: April 4
  • CHAMPIONSHIP GAME: April 6

HOW DO I WATCH THE 2020 NCAA TOURNAMENT?

There are four networks that will show all 67 of the NCAA tournament games: Tru TV, TNT, TBS and CBS.

FIRST FOUR: Tru TV
ROUND 1: CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV
ROUND 2: CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV
SWEET 16: CBS and TBS
ELITE EIGHT: CBS and TBS
FINAL FOUR: TBS
NATIONAL TITLE: TBS

WHAT CHANNEL IS TRUTV?

Here’s the list:

  • AT&T Uverse: 1164
  • DirecTV: 246
  • Dish Network: 9430
  • Verizon Fios: 683

These providers have different numbers depending on your area code:

WHERE IS MARCH MADNESS 2020?

The 2020 NCAA Tournament will be hosted in 14 different cities over those three weeks.

This is where each round will take place:

FIRST FOUR

UD Arena (Dayton, OH)

FIRST WEEKEND (Round 1 and 2)

Times Union Center (Albany, NY)
Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena (Spokane, WA)
Enterprise Center (St. Louis)
Amalie Arena (Tampa, FL)
Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro, NC)
CenturyLink Center (Omaha)
Golden 1 Center (Sacramento, CA)
Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse (Cleveland)

SECOND WEEKEND (Sweet 16 and Elite Eight)

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)
Staples Center (Los Angeles)
Toyota Center (Houston)
Madison Square Garden (New York)

FINAL FOUR

Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)

WILL FANS BE ALLOWED TO ATTEND 2020 NCAA TOURNAMENT GAMES DURING THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK?

According to a statement released by the NCAA on March 6th, a COVID-19 Advisory Panel sanctioned by the NCAA “is not recommending cancellation or public spacing of athletic and related events scheduled to occur in public spaces across the United States.”

The panel, which is made up of doctors and and scholars from some of the leading universities around the country, believes that COVID-19 — the official name for the coronavirus — is something that needs to be studied more before the NCAA takes the step to ban fans from the events.

It may happen in the future, but as things stand, fans are currently allowed to attend the games.

WHAT IS THE 2020 NCAA TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE?

WHEN DOES SELECTION SUNDAY 2020 START?

Selection Sunday 2020 will take plan on Sunday, March 15th. The bracket reveal will before at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

WHEN IS THE FIRST FOUR?

The 2020 First Four will be played in Dayton, Ohio, on March 17-18. There will be a double-header each night on TruTV, with the first game tipping off at 6:40 p.m. ET and the second tipping off 30 minutes after the first game ends, roughly 9:10 p.m. ET.

WHEN IS THE FINAL FOUR?

The 2020 Final Four will be the end of the college basketball season. It will be broadcast on TBS live from the Mercedes-Benz Dome in Atlanta on Saturday, April 4th, and Monday, April 6th. The Saturday games will tip off at 6:09 p.m. ET and roughly 8:49 p.m. ET, while the national title game always tips off at 9:20 p.m. on that Monday night.

ODDS TO WIN THE 2020 NCAA TOURNAMENT?

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, these are the 12 favorites to win the national title:

Kansas (6:1)
Gonzaga (8:1)
Baylor (11:1)
Dayton (23:2)
Michigan State (15:1)
San Diego State (15:1)
Maryland (16:1)
Duke (20:1)
Florida State (20:1)
Kentucky (20:1)
Louisville (20:1)
Villanova (22:1)

Sam Merrill jumper lifts Utah State past San Diego State, into NCAA tournament

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 7, 2020, 8:17 PM EST
Leave a comment

Sam Merrill is 2020’s first March Madness hero.

The Utah State star buried a deep three-pointer with just under three seconds left to put the Aggies into the 2020 NCAA tournament.

Merrill’s jumper was the difference as Utah State knocked off No. 5 San Diego State, 59-56, in the Mountain West conference title game.

RELATEDBubble Watch | Bracketology | Conference Tournaments

Before Saturday’s win, Utah State found itself squarely on the bubble. That’s no longer a concern after Merrill’s dagger. The Aggies are dancing for the second consecutive season. After being ranked in the CBT preseason Top 25, Utah State is finally starting to live up to the hype.

Injuries have derailed some of this season for the Aggies. Utah State also struggled to pull off big NCAA tournament-caliber wins even when at full strength. Merrill put the team on his back the biggest week of the season. The senior finished with 27 points to finish off San Diego State. Before Saturday, Merrill had games of 29 points against New Mexico and 27 points against Wyoming.

The in-season struggles and injuries don’t matter anymore. Sam Merrill hit the shot that has the Aggies dancing. Utah State just knocked off a potential No. 1 seed in the conference title game. Suddenly, the Aggies are an intriguing NCAA tournament team behind Merrill and big man Neemias Queta.

No. 22 Virginia knocks off No. 10 Louisville

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 7, 2020, 7:55 PM EST
Leave a comment

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Kihei Clark scored 18 points, including a 3-pointer with 28 seconds left, and No. 22 Virginia recovered after blowing a 14-point second half lead to beat No. 10 Louisville 57-54 on Saturday.

The Cavaliers (23-7, 15-5 Atlantic Coast Conference) won for the 10th time in 11 games and moved into a tie with the Cardinals for second place in the league standings, leaving the door open for No. 7 Florida State to claim the title with a victory over Boston College.

Mamadi Diakite added 17 points and eight rebounds for Virginia in his final game at John Paul Jones Arena. Jay Huff scored 11 points and blocked a shot from in close by Steven Enoch with 51 seconds and grabbed the rebound.

RELATEDBubble Watch | Bracketology | Conference Tournaments

Jordan Nwora had 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Enoch scored 11 points for the Cardinals (24-7, 15-5). They lost for the second time in three games, but not before making it very interesting.

The Cavaliers used a 27-8 run spanning halftime to open a 40-28 lead with just under 15 minutes to play, but the Nwora scored the first 10 points in a 16-6 burst that pulled them even at 51 with 5:11 left. Ryan McMahon and Darius Perry hit 3-pointers to end the burst, the latter Perry’s only field goal of the game.

Diakite’s free throw broke the tie, and after Louisville Missed, Clark made a 3-pointer, setting off a celebration. The Cardinals only points the rest of the way came on a 3-point by Samuell Williamson with 0.03 seconds left.

BIG PICTURE

Louisville: The Cardinals made four 3-pointers in a span of 3:24, fueling a 14-2 run that gave them a 16-8 lead with 11 minutes left. They didn’t make another 3 until there was 9:56 left in the second half on their 17th attempt overall.

Virginia: The only blemish for the Cavaliers in their final dozen regular season games came in an 80-73 loss at Louisville on Feb. 8. At the time, it represented both their highest scoring total of the season and the highest total they had allowed. … Louisville’s scoring low before Saturday was 57 points against Texas Tech, the team Virginia beat in last year’s national championship game, on Dec. 10.

UP NEXT

Both teams will open play in the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, North Carolina, in the quarterfinals Thursday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

No. 11 Creighton claims share of Big East title with win over No. 8 Seton Hall

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 7, 2020, 6:05 PM EST
Leave a comment

OMAHA, Neb. — Marcus Zegarowski made all five of his 3-pointers and finished with 23 points to lead No. 11 Creighton to a share of the Big East Conference regular-season title with a 77-60 victory over No. 8 Seton Hall on Saturday.

The Bluejays (24-7, 13-5) claimed all or part of their first conference title since winning the Missouri Valley outright in 2012-13. They joined the Big East the next season.

Creighton has won 11 of its last 13 games and, because it swept the season series against the Pirates, will be the No. 1 seed in the Big East Tournament in New York next week.

The Bluejays finished the game on a 21-6 run, with the sellout crowd of more than 18,000 at CHI Health Center growing louder as the clock wound down. Students stormed the court after the final buzzer, and a Big East banner was unfurled from the rafters moments later.

Seton Hall (21-9, 13-5) lost its last two games and will be the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament. Villanova also won a share of the regular-season title and is the No. 2 seed.

RELATEDBubble Watch | Bracketology | Conference Tournaments

Denzel Mahoney came off the bench to score 16 points for the Bluejays, and Ty-Shon Alexander had 15 points along with playing a superb defensive game against Seton Hall star Myles Powell.

Powell and Quincy McKnight each scored 15 points for the Pirates and Jared Rhoden added 12.

Seton Hall controlled the pace of the game against the Big East’s highest-scoring team, but the Bluejays were able to pull away late.

Billed by local media as the biggest home game in Creighton program history, fans showed up early and the student section was vocal, chanting “Let’s Go Jays” as the Bluejays ran onto the court before pregame introductions.

Alexander got the crowd on its feet right away, stealing the ball from Powell on the opening possession and converting a fast-break pass from Damien Jefferson into an easy layin. Then, after Powell appeared to shed Alexander on a ball screen, Alexander caught him from behind to block his layup try.

The half ended tied 32-all, and it was close until the Bluejays began taking control midway through the second half. Zegarowski drove the length of the court and snaked his way through the lane for a finger-roll layin to break a 50-50 tie, and the Bluejays never surrendered the lead.

Tension spilled over late when Jefferson and Sandro Mamukelashvili were chest to chest in the final 2 minutes. Mamukelashvili tried to shove Jefferson, Creighton coach Greg McDermott sprinted across the bench to calm matters and the players were given double technicals.

BIG PICTURE

Seton Hall: The Pirates lost back-to-back games for only the second time this season, and Powell, averaging 27 points in road games, was never able to take control offensively.

Creighton: The Bluejays ride momentum of the Big East title into the conference tournament after finishing 17-1 at home and improving to 7-2 against Top 25 opponents.

UP NEXT

Seton Hall plays in the Big East Tournament on Thursday.

Creighton plays in the Big East Tournament on Thursday.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Archie Miller compares bracketology to Sesame Street after Indiana’s loss

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 7, 2020, 5:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

Archie Miller isn’t a fan of bracketology.

The science of predicting the NCAA tournament has gained a massive following. Nearly every site that covers college basketball has a bracketologist. It’s even become a hobby for many who follow the sport.

With Indiana hovering close to the bubble, however, Miller is not pleased at how some perceive his team entering next week’s Big Ten tournament.

Indiana lost a tough home game to Wisconsin on Saturday to drop to 9-11 overall in the Big Ten. Many bracketologists have Indiana safely in the field at this point. But it’s perhaps a little too close for comfort for Miller and Hoosier faithful.

RELATEDBubble Watch | Bracketology | Conference Tournaments

So Miller took time in his postgame press conference to unload on bracketology. Comparing it to children’s television and Sesame Street, Miller didn’t hold back with his thoughts.

Miller makes some sound points regarding his team. Indiana’s earned plenty of quality wins this season. The Big Ten is the deepest conference in the country. Keep in mind, Miller is also facing external pressure to bring a once-proud program back to national prominence.

But Indiana is below .500 in conference play. The Hoosiers are a mediocre 5-10 in Q1 games. Indiana has quality wins but also a lot of missed opportunities. So while Indiana should be in the Field of 68 next Sunday, there’s also a reason they’re in this position.

 

No. 1 Kansas claims outright Big 12 title with win over Texas Tech

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 7, 2020, 5:15 PM EST
Leave a comment

LUBBOCK, Texas — No. 1 Kansas had the outright Big 12 title wrapped up before going back on the court after halftime. The Jayhawks then finished off something that hadn’t been done in the conference in a decade.

Devon Dotson scored 17 points while Udoka Azubuike had 15 points and 11 rebounds as the Jayhawks beat Texas Tech 66-62 on Saturday. They became the Big 12’s first champion with only one loss in league play since they were 15-1 in 2009-10, two seasons before the conference expanded to an 18-game round-robin schedule.

“Everyone in the locker room, that was our goal, to win it outright and don’t share anything,” Dotson said. “For us to go 17-1 is big. Hopefully we can build off of it. We’re not satisfied. We have bigger goals and aspirations, but we can build off of this for sure.”

Kansas (28-3, 17-1 Big 12) had already clinched at least a share of its 19th Big 12 title, the 15th in 16 seasons, with a win Wednesday night over TCU. The Jayhawks were outright champions by halftime Saturday, when second-place and No. 4 Baylor (26-4, 15-3) lost 76-64 at West Virginia.

“I just want to say it’s a good conference,” Azubuike said. “In the Big 12 there are all these teams that are competing all the time. A lot of people really don’t know how hard it is with defense and everything. It’s tough.”

RELATEDBubble Watch | Bracketology | Conference Tournaments

Texas Tech (18-13, 9-9), last year’s national runner-up after sharing the Big 12 title with Kansas State, had a chance to tie the game with 2.8 seconds left. But Davide Moretti, who made a 3-pointer only seconds earlier, missed another one from long range. The Red Raiders guard fell to floor after contact with Marcus Garrett, but was no foul called.

“That’s the best Kansas team I’ve seen,” Tech coach Chris Beard said. “Dotson, the best guard in college basketball. Dok’s the best big in college basketball and Garrett is the best defender in college basketball, and their role players just don’t make mistakes.”

Ochai Agbaji added 12 points for the Jayhawks. Garrett had nine points and eight rebounds, including a driving layup in the final half-minute of the game.

Moretti had 18 points, while TJ Holyfield had 11 points for Texas Tech, which lost its fourth game in a row when trying to get back into the NCAA Tournament.

“I thought the guys played really hard,” Beard said. “We didn’t have any lapses of effort. … We have seven turnovers, 40-minute game against Kansas. That’s good. I thought the guys competed. They were dialed in. We didn’t get too high or too low. We were right there. We gave ourselves a chance.”

Azubuike put Kansas ahead to stay with his put-back dunk with 1:41 left that made it 59-57.

Holyfield’s 3-pointer tied the game with 2:11 left and came during a stretch of just more than two minutes when he and Azubuike were trading points. Both had a free throw, then both had layups before Holyfield’s 3 and Azubuike’s go-ahead putback.

HE SAID IT

“It’s just been a long grind and it’s been pretty well-documented kinda the not the ups and downs of our season because our season has been primarily all ups, but guys dealing with a lot of stuff. Coaches dealing with some stuff,” Kansas coach Bill Self said. “Keep focused. Stay disciplined. Stay responsible and to learn to grind. … Guys deserve all the credit.”

STREAKY SLUMPS

Kansas had a 32-24 lead after a 12-2 run over the final seven minutes of the first half, despite missing nine shots in a row. Tech missed nine of its last 10 shots. The Jayhawks then missed seven shots in a row early in the second half, allowing Texas Tech to tie the game at 37-all on Holyfield’s 3 with 14 minutes left.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The Jayhawks had never won 17 conference games in the same season. They had won 16 games three times (2002, 2012, 2017). Kansas finished 9-0 in Big 12 road games. They are a certain No. 1 seed, likely the top overall seed, in the NCAA Tournament regardless of what happens in the Big 12 Tournament.

Texas Tech: The Red Raiders, who won a school-record 31 games last season, lost to unranked teams Oklahoma and Texas last week before falling in overtime at No. 4 Baylor and then at home to Kansas. Jahmi’us Ramsey has been their leading scorer as a freshman, though he had only six points in the regular-season finale. Tech has struggled to have an inside presence this season.

UP NEXT

The Big 12 Tournament in Kansas City. The Jayhawks and Red Raiders both got first-round byes and will play Thursday against opponents to be determined.