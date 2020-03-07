More from CBT MARCH MADNESS | LATEST PODCAST | #POSTERIZED
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

2020 Big East Tournament bracket, schedule

By Rob DausterMar 7, 2020, 8:15 PM EST
Here is the 2020 Big East tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

Big East Tournament bracket

Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 8 Georgetown vs. No. 9 St. John’s, 7 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 Xavier vs. No. 10 DePaul, 9:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 1 Creighton vs. Game 1 winner, 12 p.m.
Game 4: No. 4 Providence vs. No. 5 Butler, 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: No. 2 Villanova vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 6: No. 3 Seton Hall vs. No. 6 Marquette, 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals; Friday, March 13

Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 6:30 p.m.
Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9 p.m.

Championship; Saturday, March 14

Semifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.

The full 2020 Big East tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the Big East regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 

Carey, Robinson help No. 12 Duke beat rival UNC 89-76

Getty Images
Associated PressMar 7, 2020, 11:10 PM EST
DURHAM, N.C. (AP) Vernon Carey Jr. had 25 points and 10 rebounds, while graduate reserve Justin Robinson offered a huge spark to help 12th-ranked Duke beat rival North Carolina 89-76 in Saturday’s regular-season finale.

Robinson — the son of retired NBA great David Robinson — matched career highs with 13 points and six rebounds to go with a career-best four blocks for the Blue Devils (25-6, 15-5 Atlantic Coast Conference). They never trailed in this one but didn’t put away the Tar Heels until the final six minutes.

Point guard Tre Jones added 21 points for Duke in the rematch of last month’s overtime classic won by the Blue Devils after two buzzer-beating shots – the first by Jones to force overtime, the second a winning putback by Wendell Moore Jr.

This one didn’t have the same highlight-reel drama, but still was a tough rivalry fight. The Blue Devils led by 10 late in the first half, but the Tar Heels hung around and played much of the second half within one to three possessions.

Garrison Brooks had 26 points and 13 rebounds to lead the Tar Heels (13-18, 6-14), while freshman big man Armando Bacot had 13 points and 12 rebounds. Star point guard Cole Anthony finished with just nine points on 4-for-14 shooting shooting.

The Tar Heels twice got within a point in the second half before the Blue Devils finally put together their game-clinching 8-0 flurry. The biggest spark came from Robinson, who has earned a growing role in recent weeks off the bench.

With Duke up 72-67, the 6-foot-9 forward hit Carey inside for a dunk, then came up with a key block of Brooks in the paint at the other end. Moments later, he took a crosscourt feed from Tre Jones and launched a 3 to beat the shot clock that swished through the net and sent Cameron Indoor Stadium into a frenzy.

Cassius Stanley followed with a 3-pointer — fittingly, assisted by Robinson — that pushed Duke to its largest lead at 80-67 with 3:47 to play.

BIG PICTURE

UNC: The Tar Heels had managed to salvage some late-season momentum in a year thrown into disarray amid injuries and close losses, entering this one with their first three-game winning streak since starting 5-0 in November. But this loss dropped them into a tie with Pittsburgh for last place – UNC’s first bottom-of-the-league finish since tying for the spot during the 8-20 season of 2002.

Duke: The Blue Devils ended a two-game skid by rolling past North Carolina State on Monday. But their seed for the ACC Tournament was set at No. 4 once No. 22 Virginia beat No. 10 Louisville – Duke lost to both in the only regular-season meetings – in a game that ended as this one got going. The Blue Devils still had plenty of energy in this one, and Robinson is suddenly providing productive minutes off the bench.

UP NEXT

UNC: The Tar Heels open play in Tuesday’s first round of the ACC Tournament.

Duke: The Blue Devils have a double bye into Thursday’s quarterfinals at the ACC Tournament.

More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://www.twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap

2020 Atlantic 10 Tournament bracket, schedule

Justin Casterline/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 7, 2020, 9:16 PM EST
Here is the 2020 Atlantic 10 tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

Atlantic 10 Tournament bracket

Image

A-10 Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 12 George Mason vs. No. 13 Saint Joseph’s, 1 p.m.
Game 2: No. 11 George Washington vs. No. 14 Fordham, 3:30 p.m.

Second Round; Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 8 UMass vs. No. 9 VCU, 12 p.m.
Game 4: No. 5 St. Bonaventure vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: No. 7 Davidson vs. No. 10 La Salle, 6 p.m.
Game 6: No. 6 seed vs. Game 2 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Friday, March 13

Game 7: No. 1 Dayton vs. Game 3 winner, 12 p.m.
Game 8: No. 4 Saint Louis vs. Game 4 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 9: No. 2 Richmond vs. Game 5 winner, 6 p.m.
Game 10: No. 3 URI vs. Game 6 winner, 8:30 p.m.

Semifinals; Saturday, March 14

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Championship; Sunday, March 15

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

The full 2020 Atlantic 10 tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the Atlantic 10 regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 

2020 WCC Tournament bracket, schedule

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images
By Rob DausterMar 7, 2020, 8:50 PM EST
Here is the 2020 WCC tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch ahead of the Big Dance can be found here.

WCC Tournament bracket

WCC Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Thursday, March 5

Game 1: No. 8 Loyola Marymount vs. No. 9 San Diego, 9 p.m.
Game 2: No. 7 Santa Clara vs. No. 10 Portland, 11:30 p.m.

Second Round; Friday, March 6

Game 3: No. 5 San Francisco vs. No. 8 Loyola Marymount, 9 p.m.
Game 4: No. 6 Pepperdine vs. No. 7 Santa Clara, 11:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Saturday, March 7

Game 5: No. 4 Pacific vs. No. 5 San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Game 6: No. 3 Saint Mary’s vs. No. 6 Pepperdine, 12:30 a.m.

Semifinals; Monday, March 9

Game 7: Game 5 winner vs. No. 1 Gonzaga, 9 p.m.
Game 8: Game 6 winner vs. No. 2 BYU, 11:30 p.m.

Championship; Tuesday, March 10

Semifinal winners, 9:00 p.m.

The full 2020 WCC tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the WCC regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game. 

2020 SEC Tournament bracket, schedule

AP Photo/Wade Payne
By Rob DausterMar 7, 2020, 8:44 PM EST
Here is the 2020 SEC tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.

The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.

SEC Tournament bracket

SEC Tournament schedule (all times ET):

First Round; Wednesday, March 11

Game 1: No. 12 Ole Miss vs. No. 13 Georgia, 7 p.m.
Game 2: No. 11 Arkansas vs. No. 14 Vanderbilt, 9:30 p.m.

Second Round; Thursday, March 12

Game 3: No. 8 Tennessee vs. No. 9 Alabama, 12 p.m.
Game 4: No. 5 Florida vs. Game 1 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Missouri, 7 p.m.
Game 6: No. 6 South Carolina vs. No. 3 LSU, 9:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals; Friday, March 13

Game 7: No. 1 Kentucky vs. Game 3 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 8: No. 4 Mississippi State vs. Game 4 winner, 3:30 p.m.
Game 9: No. 2 Auburn vs. Game 5 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 10: No. 3 LSU vs. Game 6 winner, 9:30 p.m.

Semifinals; Saturday, March 14

Game 11: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 1 p.m.
Game 12: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 3:30 p.m.

Championship; Sunday, March 15

Semifinal winners, 1 p.m.

The full 2020 SEC tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the SEC regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.

For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game for March Madness.

Sam Merrill jumper lifts Utah State past San Diego State, into NCAA tournament

Getty Images
By Scott PhillipsMar 7, 2020, 8:17 PM EST
Sam Merrill is 2020’s first March Madness hero.

The Utah State star buried a deep three-pointer with just under three seconds left to put the Aggies into the 2020 NCAA tournament.

Merrill’s jumper was the difference as Utah State knocked off No. 5 San Diego State, 59-56, in the Mountain West conference title game.

Before Saturday’s win, Utah State found itself squarely on the bubble. That’s no longer a concern after Merrill’s dagger. The Aggies are dancing for the second consecutive season. After being ranked in the CBT preseason Top 25, Utah State is finally starting to live up to the hype.

Injuries have derailed some of this season for the Aggies. Utah State also struggled to pull off big NCAA tournament-caliber wins even when at full strength. Merrill put the team on his back the biggest week of the season. The senior finished with 27 points to finish off San Diego State. Before Saturday, Merrill had games of 29 points against New Mexico and 27 points against Wyoming.

The in-season struggles and injuries don’t matter anymore. Sam Merrill hit the shot that has the Aggies dancing. Utah State just knocked off a potential No. 1 seed in the conference title game. Suddenly, the Aggies are an intriguing NCAA tournament team behind Merrill and big man Neemias Queta.