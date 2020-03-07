Here is the 2020 ACC tournament bracket, schedule and seeds.
The latest NBC Sports bracketology projection can be found here. The latest bubble watch can be found here.
ACC Tournament bracket
ACC Tournament schedule (all times ET):
First Round; Tuesday, March 10
Game 1: No. 12 Wake Forest vs. No. 13 Pitt, 4:30 p.m.
Game 2: No. 11 Virginia Tech vs. No. 14 North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Second Round; Wednesday, March 11
Game 4: No. 8 Clemson vs. No. 9 Miami, 12 p.m.
Game 5: No. 5 N.C. State vs. Game 1 winner, 2 p.m.
Game 6: No. 7 Notre Dame vs. No. 10 Boston College, 7 p.m.
Game 7: No. 6 Syracuse vs. Game 3 winner, 9 p.m.
Quarterfinals; Thursday, March 12
Game 8: No. 1 Florida State vs. Game 4 winner, 12:30 p.m.
Game 9: No. 4 Duke vs. Game 5 winner, 2:30 p.m.
Game 10: No. 2 Virginia vs. Game 6 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 11: No. 3 Louisville vs. Game 7 winner, 9 p.m.
Semifinals; Friday, March 13
Game 12: Game 8 winner vs. Game 9 winner, 7 p.m.
Game 13: Game 10 winner vs. Game 11 winner, 9 p.m.
Championship; Saturday, March 14
Semifinal winners, 8:30 p.m.
The full 2020 ACC tournament bracket and schedule will be finalized after the ACC regular season comes to an end and the seeds become official.
For a full breakdown down of all of the 2020 conference tournament schedules, go to this link. It is complete with brackets for every single tournament that will be played in March as well as a color-coded grid detailing what games will be played on what days, and where you will be able to watch every single conference tournament title game.