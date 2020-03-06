UTAH STATE (NET: 38, NBC: First four out): The Aggies got revenge for a season-closing loss to New Mexico (142) by beating the Lobos in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament. I still think USU needs to win the automatic bid if they want any chance of getting into the NCAA tournament. The Aggies have not beaten a top 30 team this season and only have two top 85 wins — Florida (32) and LSU (33) on neutral courts — compared to two Quad 3 losses.
AND LOSERS
‘A feeling you can‘t really explain’: How college basketball‘s new dads navigate hoops and fatherhood
The stress of having a child at any point can be overwhelming, especially for a first-time parent.
Imagine having that child, as a full-time student, in the middle of a college basketball season. Diapers still need to be changed. Bottles made. Sleep sacrificed. Then you go to practice, film and class. Or, as the hours pass toward the due date, you’re hundreds of miles away waiting to play a suddenly-meaningless game while also waiting for the call that will change your life.
NBC Sports spoke with five players that had children during this college basketball season.
These are their stories.
Xavier Tillman did not know what to expect walking into Tom Izzo’s office.
Izzo was preparing for something — he does not remember what, exactly — but Xavier was in there to let his coach know that his wife and the mother of his three-year old daughter Yanni was pregnant.
And that the due date was smack in the middle of Michigan State’s conference season.
Izzo, it turns out, wasn’t mad. In fact, Tillman said, his first reaction was to come up with a plan to ensure that his all-conference center, one of the most underrated players in America and a guy that is second only to Cassius Winston in importance to this Michigan State program, would be there for the birth of Xavier Jr. Even if it meant missing a game.
“He talked right away about being there for the birth of my child, how important that was,” Xavier Sr., as he is now known, said. “‘You have to be there, that’s something a father needs to be there for.'”
Of course, he followed that up by stressing the importance of timing Baby No. 3 just a little bit better, maybe sometime during June or July, but there was never any question about the priority here. It was Xavier’s family.
“What’s crazy is fans were like, ‘I just hope the baby comes this day, he better not come this day,'” Xavier said. “[Izzo] was the exact opposite.”
The Spartans were never going to be too far away from an airport on any of their road trips, and Xavier was prepared to hop on a flight home if he got word that Tamia, his wife, was going into labor, but luckily for the Tillmans, that was never the case. Xavier Jr. decided to show up on Monday, February 17th, two days after a home game against Maryland and three days before the Spartans headed to Lincoln to take on Nebraska.
And so began what is undoubtedly the busiest time in Xavier’s life: full-time college student, Big Ten college basketball player, husband and dad two times over.
So when I finally had the chance to speak with him, my first question to Xavier was simple: How?
How do you have enough time in a day? How do you have enough energy to star in the best conference in college hoops? How are you conscious enough to change diapers at 2:30 in the morning?
“I stay as present as possible in the moment, whatever I’m doing I’m focusing on that,” he said. His day usually starts early. He’ll make his way to his morning classes, stopping back home at the apartment the family of four shares to see everyone before heading to practice early to get a workout in; Tillman’s lost 40 pounds since arriving in East Lansing, and that didn’t happen by going easy in the gym. After he finishes with practice, and film, and the training room, and those media sessions that college athletes love so much, he hits the team dinner, throws it in a to-go box and heads on home.
Dinnertime with the family.
He may still be an amateur athlete, but there is nothing in Xavier’s life that he doesn’t handle like a professional. He’s an all-conference center in a league loaded with big men. He has a 3.67 GPA. He’s a beloved member of the Michigan State community, by teammates and students and media alike.
It’s a unique dynamic, one that Xavier’s family and coaching staff was unsure of when he decided to have his then-fiance and daughter move with him into a dorm on campus the summer before his freshman season.
Would he be able to do what he needed to do from a basketball standpoint with a baby at home?
Yes.
Would they get in the way of the work that goes into being a full-time student and a full-time, Division I athlete?
Not at all. In fact, their presence probably helped force him to grow up and become more efficient with his time.
Would he feel any resentment towards his family, that they got in the way of him getting a full college experience?
I didn’t bother asking that question. The answer is obvious.
As the saying goes, you can’t be half-pregnant. For Xavier, he couldn’t be half a father.
“I’ve got to accept this role.”
With Xavier Jr. now in the mix, that role has turned into the night shift. Any cries, any diapers, any feedings that happen between 8 p.m. and 3:30 a.m., dad handles without complaint. “All that stuff,” he says, “that’s the stuff I kind of enjoy. I like doing the house chores. That way I feel like I did my part. As soon as we get off the phone, I have a stack of dishes.”
When the Tillmans need help, their family isn’t too far away. Both Xavier and Tamia are from Grand Rapids, Mich., which is about an hour’s drive from campus. That’s the perfect distance, close enough that a grandparent can be on call if needed but just far enough away that the surprise drop-ins don’t happen. They’ve also been helped out by the fact that the university can provide the family aid now that they are married. Tillman says he gets about $1,200 a month — “whatever compliance set up, I just signed the papers,” he joked — to help with the cost of diapers, baby food and clothes for two kids that are never, ever going to stop growing.
And then there’s Cassius.
Not Cash. Not Uncle Cassius. Just Cassius.
That’s what Yanni calls Michigan State’s star point guard, who may just be her best friend. They’re so close, in fact, that Cassius is actually the one that gets the credit for potty-training the then-two year old Yanni.
“I cringe when I say it, because I’m the actual parent, but he did,” Xavier, a Jr. by grade but now a Sr. by name, said. “He convinced Yanni that in order for them to still be friends, she had to be able to use the bathroom herself. She was only two. She wanted to be friends. The next time they saw each other, she was done potty-training.”
That’s the most impressive assist of Cassius’ career.
BYU was hosting St. Mary’s. The game went to overtime. With the seconds winding down, Haws came over the top of a screen, was left all alone by the Gael defense and banged home a game-winning three to give the Cougars an 81-79 win.
He did his postgame interviews. He showered. And he and his wife headed for the hospital.
“That whole day was just a wide range of emotions,” Haws said. “We both knew that after the game we were going to the hospital, and it was one of those things where I was praying we could get a win so that would be the cherry on top. I knew bringing our son into the world was going to be one of the coolest experiences of my life. I was just super happy going into it with a win.”
Since his son, Tyson Ralph Haws, was born, it’s been a whirlwind for T.J., “there’s constantly something going on.” Whether it’s classes, or team meetings, or tutoring sessions, or practice, or getting treatment — when he spoke with NBC Sports, he was in the team’s training room, getting his body ready for last Saturday’s showdown with Gonzaga — Haws said this was easily the busiest time of his life.
But he expected that.
His wife, Lauren, did, too. Once they realized they were going to have a baby in the middle of league play during T.J.’s senior season, the couple knew that Lauren would be carrying a heavy load during the first six-to-eight weeks of Tyson’s life. The day after they got home from the hospital, T.J. was back on the road, traveling to California to play at Pacific. When both parents are home, their plan has been pretty simple: T.J. takes the first shift, letting Lauren get some sleep with her mind at ease while T.J. gets in some snuggle time. Once it’s time for Tyson to eat, they’ll switch.
“I’ve been getting a decent amount of sleep,” T.J. said.
It also helps that both Lauren and T.J.’s parents live less than 30 minutes away.
To date, T.J. says that nothing about the parenting process has been all that surprising to him because he didn’t go into it with any expectation. He just wanted to learn and grow throughout the experience a day at a time. That said, there have been some things that have caught him off guard.
“I was completely shocked that he had so much hair,” T.J. said. “I’m not exactly helping in that department.”
The family was also surprised when the entire BYU team showed up the day after Tyson was born. Think about that. There were 20 larger than normal men, armed with giant teddy bears and snacks, squeezed into a standard hospital room.
“They came for about two minutes,” T.J. laughed. “Day two of his life and he met the whole squad.”
While starting a family has gone about as smoothly as starting a family can go for the Haws, it has been somewhat bittersweet. Tyson’s middle name is Ralph, named after T.J.’s grandfather. Ralph was an omnipresent force around BYU basketball. His son — T.J.’s father, Marty — was an all-conference player for BYU in the ’60s. T.J.’s brother, Tyler, is BYU’s all-time leading scorer. When T.J. spoke to NBC Sports, he said, “my grandpa is not doing well right now,” but that he was glad he got to meet his namesake.
On March 1st, Ralph passed away.
It wasn’t nearly so simple for Nijal Pearson.
Texas State was on a road trip the first weekend of February, playing a Thursday night game in Myrtle Beach, S.C., against Coastal Carolina before heading up to Boone, N.C., to take on Appalachian State. Typically, when Texas State is on the road, they’ll leave immediately after a game, traveling through the night and getting to their next stop at some point very early the next morning.
But on February 6th, after pounding CCU, 100-63, a storm hit the mid-Atlantic region. It was cold and rainy where they were, but up in the mountains where Appalachian State’s campus is located, it was a winter wonderland. With a five hour driving in front of them, the staff opted to spend the night in Myrtle Beach and leave as early as possible the next morning.
“That morning, my girlfriend sent me a picture,” Pearson, the Sun Belt’s leading scorer this season, said with a laugh. “My daughter’s arms and legs are pushing all the way out. You can see the imprint on her stomach.”
In hindsight, he says, he should have just left from Myrtle Beach that morning, but this is his first child. He didn’t know what to expect. The baby wasn’t due yet and the Bobcats were playing their best ball of the season. They had won seven of their last eight games, and App State was just a game behind them in the Sun Belt standings. This was a big game. Pearson is a big-game player. He wanted to be there. He wanted to be with his teammates. He thought he had plenty of time for both.
When the team arrived in Boone on that Friday afternoon, Pearson got another text from his girlfriend, Kayla McNutt. She had started having contractions, but they were still an hour apart. Their doctor told them there was still time, she didn’t need to go to the hospital just yet. So Pearson told his coach that he had to be on the first flight out after the game on Saturday.
That was the plan as they headed into practice at 6 p.m. on that Friday, and as soon as it ended, it became evident that the baby wasn’t going to wait. Nijal’s mom, Stephanie, called Terrence Johnson, Nijal’s old AAU coach and an assistant on Texas State’s staff, and told him Nijal had to go.
It was happening.
Now.
The only problem?
It’s almost 9 p.m. on a Friday night in Boone, N.C., which is a rural mountain town known for its skiing and outdoor sports. Finding a way to get Nijal to the airport in Charlotte, two hours away, was not going to be easy. The only place to rent a car in town was long since closed for the night, so they did the only sensible thing: Called an Uber.
“For the low price of $187.63,” said Director of Basketball Operations Alex Hausladen. Haus, as he’s known, went along for the ride because they weren’t about to let their star player go off with a stranger for a two-hour drive through snowy, winding mountains roads by himself.
“The first 25 miles were exciting,” he said.
They were too late to get on the last flight out, so Haus got Nijal set up in a hotel at the airport that had a shuttle and made sure that Nijal was booked on the first flight out that morning. Running on almost no sleep and adrenaline, Nijal made the flight.
“I fell asleep on the plane before it takes off,” Nijal said, “so I never put my phone on airplane.”
As he landed and his phone regains service, it starts buzzing like crazy. All the updates came at once.
Kayla got a fever.
Kayla had to get induced.
Kayla had to get a C-section.
Nova Lael Pearson is here.
Feb. 8th, 2020, 8:50 a.m.
“I finally got there around 10:30,” he said. “I walked into the hospital room and [Kayla] was still in recovery out of surgery. They let me hold her … it felt like I did something special. My daughter’s here.”
It’s been a process getting used to having a baby around. The family has help. Both Grandmothers have been there, doing all of the things that new Grandmothers do. Nijal and Kayla have been getting more sleep than they thought they would be getting at this point. Nijal says he does most of the overnight diaper-changing and feedings, but that he’s mastered the art of getting Nova back to sleep.
“It’s not that bad,” he said.
Nijal is a 3.0 student and a senior in his final semester in college. He only has one class, which means that on a typical day, he’s only gone for four or five hours for practice and workouts. He can do most of his coursework online.
“The rest of the day, I’m around the house.”
At this point, he said, there are only two real issues that he’s dealing with. Kayla, you see, is a “real do-it-herself type,” Nijal says, and that’s not a good thing when trying to recover from an invasive surgical procedure like a C-section. “I’m having to tell her to slow it down, I got this. You have to let yourself heal.”
The other problem?
Everyone is way more interested in his daughter than in him.
Or basketball, some days.
“My first day back to practice, I’m ready to go and everybody wants to talk about my daughter,” Nijal said with a laugh. “I’m in basketball mode, trying to get better, trying to work and all they want to do is talk about her.”
Can you blame them?
Braun Hartfield had a similar ordeal.
The leading scorer for the San Diego Toreros, Hartfield transferred into the program back in 2018, after spending two seasons playing for Youngstown State. A native of Cleveland, Hartfield’s girlfriend, Amari, moved to California to live with him, but she returned to her native Toledo before giving birth to their daughter.
The due date was still a month away when, the morning after a home game against Whittier, Braun awoke to a pounding on his door. It was one of the team’s graduate assistants. It’s not even 7 a.m yet, but Braun’s first reaction is to look at his phone. Dozens of missed calls and texts. As he’s looking through them, his head coach, Sam Scholl, calls again.
“You talk to your mom yet?”
It was time.
Within two hours, Braun was on a flight back to Ohio. He landed around 8 p.m. that night and was there as his daughter, Abraia, was delivered via C-section on New Year’s Eve.
“When I first held her, I looked at her and she looks just like me,” Braun said. “I teared up. My girlfriend didn’t get a chance to physically hold her, so I was doing all the skin-to-skin.”
Unfortunately, the moment didn’t last long. Abraia was four weeks premature, a five-pound angel that whisked away to the NICU.
“I didn’t want to let her go,” he said.
It was nerve-wracking in the moment, but Abraia was and is fine. She was back with the family within a few hours, but Braun couldn’t stay for too long. Abraia was born in Toledo on a Tuesday. Braun was back in San Diego for a game on that Thursday. He’s been back since then — a four-day trip in late-January — but for the most part he’s been forced to watch his daughter from afar. He FaceTimes at least twice a day, but it can be tough navigating a newborn’s napping schedule, a new mom’s sleeping schedule and a three-hour time difference.
“My girlfriend is exhausted,” he said, adding that the plan is for both Amari and Abraia to move back out to San Diego once Amari’s fully recovered from her C-section. He’s anxious for that moment, not just to help out with the parenting duties, but to finally be able to get to know his daughter.
Jose Alvarado was nervous this was going to be what happened to him.
Alvarado is Georgia Tech’s point guard. His girlfriend’s due date was fast approaching, and the way that Georgia Tech’s schedule broke down, four of the team’s first six games were going to be on the road.
“That was stressful,” Jose said. What happens if she goes into labor while he’s in Pittsburgh? Or South Bend? Or Syracuse? “She was more nervous about that than anything.”
Luckily for Jose, that’s not the way it played out. At 3 a.m. on the morning of Feb. 5th, less than six hours after the Yellow Jackets had put the finishing touches on a 19-point win over Virginia Tech in Atlanta, Jose was woken up with a, “Let’s go.”
“I thought she was joking,” Jose said with a laugh.
They were out the door by 3:30 a.m., to the hospital by 4 a.m. and at 8:25 a.m., Nazanin — they call her Naz — was born.
“It’s a feeling that you can’t really explain,” he said. “I never knew I could love something so much. I never though I could feel like that. I’m blessed, I can’t really explain it.”
Jose has helped when he can with the hardest parts of having a newborn — late nights, early mornings, limited sleep — but he credits his girlfriend for understanding what he’s in the middle of right now.
“She holds me down,” he said. “At nightime, she says, ‘Let me be the tough one. I’ll get up during the night.’ She controls it,” even when things get tough. “Sometimes she wakes up every 30 minutes. She gets fussy, you never know what is going on with a baby, what type of day it’s going to be. So we just be positive, we gotta enjoy it.”
Jose has been able to bring Naz to a game already.
She was in attendance when the Yellow Jackets took on Clemson on Feb. 25th.
“I never get nervous for nothing,” he said, “but when it [came] to that game, I was nervous.”
It’s been a really solid, resurgent season for Illinois. A needed one given the two sub-.500 years to start Brad Underwood’s tenure in Champaign.
It won’t likely end with a Big Ten title, though.
Illinois’ hopes of claiming a piece of the regular-season B1G championship took a critical hit with a 71-63 loss to Ohio State in Columbus. The Illini are now a game back of Michigan State, Maryland and Wisconsin in the Big Ten standings and would need all three – none of whom play each other – to lose in their B1G finales this weekend and then the Illini would need to beat Iowa as well.
So, probably not happening. But with the NCAA tournament looming ahead, Illinois has a welcome consolation prize in its future.
Illinois led by as many as 11 in the first half, but saw that lead slip away with the Buckeyes taking an 11-point advantage themselves after halftime. Ayo Dosunmu was electric for the Illini, scoring 21 points on 9 of 14 shooting to go along with five boards and five assists, but the rest of the roster didn’t provide much in the way of offensive support. Andres Feliz was the only other Illini to lodge double figures with 11 points, but he was 4 of 14 from the floor. Illinois was 6 of 22 (27.3 percent) from 3-point range.
Ohio State, meanwhile, got a 17 points and 11 rebounds off the bench from E.J. Liddell while Kaleb Wesson had 19 points. CJ Walker had 15 points, six boards and five assists. The Buckeyes are heading into the postseason on something of a roll after their turn-of-the-year struggles (in which they lost six of seven games). They’ve ripped off four straight that includes victories against Maryland, Michigan and the Illini. Michigan State is up next Sunday in the finale in yet another resume-boosting opportunity in the Big Ten.
San Diego State moves on after scare
There was a little space of time Thursday afternoon where teams like Dayton, Florida State and Seton Hall saw an opening. Air Force, the No. 9 seed in the Mountain West, led San Diego State, a presumptive No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, nearing the midway point of the second half. For a moment or two there, it look as though a top seed might open up.
Then the Aztecs got back to being the dominant force they are in that league, holding Air Force without a bucket for nearly the final four minutes and closing out the last 94 seconds on a 7-0 run.
It was a 13-point win, but still one in which they trailed for a big chunk of the game. Not great evidence to refute the idea that San Diego State has gone wobbly lately. First they lost at home to UNLV (who lost its MWC tourney opener Thursday) and then beat Colorado State and Nevada by just single digits. Easily could just be a team that’s been mostly unbeatable all season long getting a little bored with the stakes lowered a little bit. Or it could be something more.
We might find out in a couple weeks.
Tulsa wins a piece of the American
It wasn’t unreasonable to think heading into this season Frank Haith might be feeling the heat at Tulsa. The Golden Hurricane made the First Four in his second season there and spent the subsequent three seasons missing the NCAA tournament. His peers in the American picked his team to finish 10th in the 12-team league in the preseason poll. All that doesn’t scream job security.
Winning the conference does, though.
Tulsa clinched at least a share of the American on Thursday when UConn knocked off Houston, 77-71, in Storrs. The Hurricane can wrap up the title to themselves if they’re able to beat Wichita State on the road Sunday.
Bubble Watch: Breaking down every team in at-large conversation
It’s that time of the year again, which means that we are diving head first into our annual NCAA tournament bubble watch.
The way that it will work is simple: We’ll be looking at every team that our Dave Ommen, the best bracketologist in the business, considers in the mix for an at-large bid. In an effort to keep this somewhat manageable, we are going to assume that the top 36 teams in the field — every team that is a No. 9-seed or above — is “off the bubble”. Thisdoes not mean those teams are a lock to dance, it just means that they have given themselves enough room for error that we can take them out of the conversation until they do something dumb.
TOP 9: Florida State (NBC: 3), Duke (NBC: 3), Louisville (NBC: 3), Virginia (NBC: 7)
N.C. STATE (NET: 54, NBC: Play-in game): The Wolfpack got worked over by Duke (6) in Cameron on Monday night, dropping them to 18-12 on the season and 9-10 in the ACC. They now have just four Quad 1 wins, after UNCG (78) fell out of the top 75, and with Syracuse (71) and Wisconsin (30) in danger of dropping into Quad 2 territory, the Wolfpack are in a more difficult spot than it seems at first glance. They have also lost three Quad 3 games. Their saving grace right now is that 22 point win over Duke in Raleigh. They absolutely cannot lose to Wake Forest (100) at home on Saturday, and I think they probably want to win a game or two in the ACC tournament as well.
CLEMSON (NET: 73, NBC: Off the bubble): The Tigers climbed back up into the conversation with a win over Florida State (11) on Saturday, and then they torpedoed that by losing at Virginia Tech (87) on Wednesday. It was a fun four days, Tiger fans.
AMERICAN BUBBLE WATCH
TOP 9: Houston (NBC: 8)
WICHITA STATE (NET: 49, NBC: First four out): Wichita State lost at Memphis (60) on Thursday in what might have been a play-out game. The Shockers are 22-8 on the season, but they only have a pair of low-end Quad 1 road wins, wins over VCU (61) and Oklahoma (46) at home, and they don’t have any truly terrible losses, but with just a single top 50 win on the season, I think the Shockers are going to have an uncomfortable Selection Sunday. The fact that they are 9-8 against the top two Quads without a bad loss is something of a saving grace at this point.
MEMPHIS (NET: 60, NBC: Next four out): The Tigers put themselves in a position to make a run at an at-large bid over the course of the next week when they beat Wichita State (44) on Thursday. Memphis visits Houston (19) on Sunday, and then they head to the AAC tournament. I think Memphis needs to win three games to really fell confident about a bid. They have three Quad 3 losses compared to just two Quad 1 wins. But it’s doable, and they’ve now won three of their last four.
CINCINNATI (NET: 53, NBC: First four out): The Bearcats dodged a bullet by erasing a 13 point deficit to beat South Florida (121) on the road. Cincinnati has a pair of Quad 1 wins — Houston (19) at home and Wichita State (45) on the road — and a 9-6 record against the top two Quads. But they have also lost four Quad 3 games. They are going to have a sweat on Selection Sunday barring a win over Houston during the AAC tournament.
ATLANTIC 10 BUBBLE WATCH
TOP 9: Dayton (NBC: 2)
RHODE ISLAND (NET: 40, NBC: Next four out): Rhode Island got absolutely drubbed at home on Wednesday night by Dayton (3), losing by 27 points in what was their biggest game of the season. At this point, I do not see how the Rams can get an at-large bid without beating Dayton at some point during the Atlantic 10 tournament. They only have one Quad 1 win and they also have a Quad 4 loss at Brown (248).
RICHMOND (NET: 48, NBC: First four out): The Spiders took care of Davidson (74) at home on Tuesday night. They are 3-4 against Quad 1 opponents with a 5-6 record against the top two Quads and a Quad 3 loss. Richmond does not have any margin for error, not with so many teams on the bubble playing their win in over the last couple of weeks. I think this team needs to beat Dayton in the Atlantic 10 tournament or they are NIT bound.
BIG 12 BUBBLE WATCH
TOP 9: Baylor (NBC: 1), Kansas (NBC: 1), West Virginia (NBC: 7), Oklahoma (NBC: 10)
TEXAS TECH (NET: 23, NBC: Play-in game): It feels weird putting Texas Tech in the bubble conversation considering the fact that they have a top 25 NET, but the truth is that their resume is not quite as strong as you might think. After losing in overtime at Baylor (5) on Monday night, the Red Raiders are sitting at 18-12 overall. They really only have two elite wins on the season. They beat Louisville (8) on a neutral court back in December and they knocked off West Virginia (21) at home. They finish up the regular season by playing Kansas (1) at home in a game where Kansas will be playing for the Big 12 regular season title. If they win, they’re in. End of discussion. But if they end up losing, Texas Tech will be 18-13 on the season with a 3-10 record against Quad 1 opponents heading into the Big 12 tournament. They need to start making some moves.
TEXAS (NET: 58, NBC: Play-in game): The run that the Longhorns are on is downright incredible. After going into Norman and knocking off Oklahoma (41) on Tuesday night, Texas has now won five straight games. The last three have all been Quad 1 games, which means that they are now sitting at 5-7 against the top Quad with a 7-11 recorded against the top two Quads. They have just one loss to a team outside the top 60 and nothing worse than a Quad 2 loss. If they beat Oklahoma State (68) at home on Saturday, they’ll get to 20-11 on the season. At this point, I think Texas is in the NCAA tournament and will be there on Selection Sunday. Just three weeks ago, everyone was ready to fire Shaka Smart and replace him with John Beilein or Chris Beard or whoever. What a wild turn around.
BIG EAST BUBBLE WATCH
Top 9: Seton Hall (NBC: 2), Villanova (NBC: 2), Creighton (NBC: 4), Butler (NBC: 6), Marquette (NBC: 7)
XAVIER (NET: 45, NBC: 10): The Musketeers lost at Providence (44) on Wednesday, but it doesn’t really hurt them all that much. Xavier still has a bit of a weird profile. The best thing about their resume is that they really have not taken all that many bad losses. Their worst loss of the season came at Wake Forest (103), which is a Quad 2 loss. It’s the only team ranked outside of the top 35 in the NET that Xavier has lost to. They only have three Quad 1 wins — and one of them is at St. John’s (66) — but they do have a win over Seton Hall (12) in Newark, which helps quite a bit. I personally think that Xavier has to do more work than it looks like. With games at Providence (44) and Butler (20) at home, they’ll have two more chances to land Quad 1 wins. I think Xavier probably should win at least one of those to really feel comfortable.
PROVIDENCE (NET: 44, NBC: 9): The Friars won their fifth straight game on Wednesday night, taking care of business against Xavier (41) at home. They are now 18-12 on the season, but at this point Providence should be pretty good about their chances of getting into the NCAA tournament. They have seven Quad 1 wins, they are 12-8 against the top two Quads, and while they took four horrendous losses back in November — including a loss to a terrible Long Beach State (294) team — this is a different team today than it was back then. If the Friars stay hot and win a game or two in the Big East tournament, I don’t think it’s crazy to think they can get to a No. 7 or 8 seed, depending on how everything else shakes out.
BIG TEN BUBBLE WATCH
TOP 9: Maryland (NBC: 3), Michigan State (NBC: 3), Ohio State (NBC: 4), Penn State (NBC: 5), Wisconsin (NBC: 5), Iowa (NBC: 6), Michigan (NBC: 6), Illinois (NBC: 7), Indiana (NBC: 9)
RUTGERS (NET: 35, NBC: 11): Rutgers landed an enormous win on Tuesday night as they knocked off Maryland (15) at home. The Scarlet Knights are now 18-11 on the season. They are 17-1 at home and just 1-10 away from the RAC, which is problematic. Rutgers does have four Quad 1 wins — they’ve beaten both Seton Hall (12) and Maryland (15) in their building — and they are 8-10 against the top two Quads, but a neutral site loss to St. Bonaventure (116) doesn’t help matters. I think Rutgers still needs to win at least one more game to really feel good about themselves.
PURDUE (NET: 34, NBC: Next four out): After the Boilermakers snapped a four-game losing streak with a win over Indiana (54) at home on Saturday, Purdue went into Iowa City and knocked off Iowa (29), adding their fifth Quad 1 win of the season. Purdue is 9-13 against the top two Quads, and they have also lost to Nebraska (189) on the road, a Quad 3 loss. They still have some work to do, like beating Rutgers (34) at home on Saturday and, in all likelihood, having to win a game or two in the Big Ten tournament. But losing this game would have meant that Purdue was going to have to get the automatic bid to get in. So they’re still alive.
UCLA (NET: 75, NBC: 11): UCLA picked up another enormous win on Saturday, as they beat Arizona (11) at home to move them into — get this — sole possession of first place in the Pac-12. Yes, UCLA has lost 11 games and yes, the Bruins have lost to Hofstra (123) and Cal St. Fullerton (268) at home. But they have now won seven straight games. They’ve won 11 of their last 13 games. They have swept Arizona and Colorado (22). They have six Quad 1 wins and a 9-9 record against the top two Quads. With a trip to USC (39) to close out the regular season, I think all the Bruins need to do is win one more game before Selection Sunday and they will be dancing. Incredible turnaround.
ARIZONA STATE (NET: 49, NBC: 8): Suddenly, the Sun Devils have lost three straight games after the fell against Washington (69) at home on Thursday. They still have five Quad 1 wins and a 9-11 record against the top two Quads, but Bobby Hurley’s team is in a much more difficult spot than I think people realize. I don’t think they’re in danger of missing the tournament at this point, but I do think that losing to Washington State on Saturday will put them in a spot where they might have to win the first game of the Pac-12 tournament to avoid being on the wrong side of the bubble. 12 days ago, they were in first place in the Pac-12 race.
STANFORD (NET: 25, NBC: Play-in game): The Cardinal missed on a chance to land their fifth Quad 1 win of the season when they lost by three at Oregon State (72) on Thursday night. They are now 4-6 against Quad 1 opponents, 7-9 against the top two Quads and while they do have a Quad 3 loss — at Cal (136) — to their name, they are playing well at the most important time of their season. Stanford gets one more shot at a Quad 1 win when they visit Oregon (16) on Saturday. So they’ll have a chance to improve their resume enough to get on to the right side of the bubble. The Cardinal will need to capitalize on those to feel good on Selection Sunday, but they are in a pretty good spot right now.
FLORIDA (NET: 34, NBC: 10): The Gators picked up another Quad 2 win on Wednesday night, going into Athens and knocking off Georgia. They have a bunch of good wins this year — Auburn (27) and LSU (32) at home, Xavier (41) and Providence (44) on a neutral by 32 points — and while they have lost 11 games, their worst losses are top 100 road losses in league play to Missouri and Ole Miss. I think that they should be in the tournament regardless of what happens against Kentucky (14) in the season finale or in the SEC tournament. We’ll see how it all plays out.
ARKANSAS (NET: 46, NBC: Off the bubble): Arkansas is 19-11 on the season with a 7-10 record in the SEC after knocking off LSU (31) at home on Wednesday night. They have a pair of Quad 1 wins and a 6-11 record against the top two Quads, which really isn’t that great, but the more important record is this: They are now 19-6 on the season with a healthy Isaiah Joe. I don’t think that will be enough to get the Razorbacks onto the right side of the bubble, not when it is actually pretty strong this season, so it will be very interesting to see how the selection committee handles Arkansas.
TENNESSEE (NET: 69, NBC: Off the bubble): I guess it was too soon to entirely write Tennessee off. The Vols went into Rupp Arena on Tuesday night, erased a 17-point second half deficit and beat Kentucky (14). That alone is not enough to get the Vols back onto the right side of the bubble, but with a home game against Auburn (28) coming up on Saturday, there’s still a chance. Tennessee is 17-13 on the season with a 2-9 record against Quad 1 opponents and a 8-12 mark against the top two Quads. Beat Auburn on Saturday, and they’ll have a puncher’s chance to earn an at-large with a couple of wins in the SEC tournament.
MISSISSIPPI STATE (NET: 52, NBC: Off the bubble): The Bulldogs lost at South Carolina (65) on Tuesday, which was their last shot at getting a Quad 1 win before the SEC tournament. They are currently sitting at 7-9 against the top two Quads with just two Quad 1 wins to go along with a pair of Quad 3 losses. The only team that they have beaten that is currently projected for the NCAA tournament is Florida (33).
SOUTH CAROLINA (NET: 64, NBC: Next four out): The Gamecocks picked up a win over Mississippi State (52), which improved them to 8-10 against the top two Quads with a Quad 3 loss and a Quad 4 loss. The win over Kentucky (14) continues to look better. The win at Virginia (50) looks better, too. But they lost to Stetson (305) at home, and that’s not something that’s going away.
BUBBLE WATCH FOR EVERYONE ELSE
TOP 9: Gonzaga (NBC: 1), San Diego State (NBC: 1), BYU (NBC: 5), Saint Mary’s (NBC: 8)
UTAH STATE (NET: 38, NBC: First four out): The Aggies got revenge for a season-closing loss to New Mexico (142) by beating the Lobos in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West tournament. I still think USU needs to win the automatic bid if they want any chance of getting into the NCAA tournament. The Aggies have not beaten a top 30 team this season and only have two top 85 wins — Florida (32) and LSU (33) on neutral courts — compared to two Quad 3 losses.
EAST TENNESSEE STATE (NET: 41, NBC: 11): The Buccaneers survived Western Carolina (143) on Saturday and will now head into the SoCon tournament as regular season champs with a 24-4 record. They have a win at UNCG (73) and a win at LSU (33), but they do have an ugly Quad 4 loss to Mercer (197) at home. That is the killer. The Buccaneers can only lose to UNCG or Furman (66) in the SoCon tournament to have a chance, and even that might be a bit of a longshot.
NORTHERN IOWA (NET: 37, NBC: 11): Northern Iowa took care of business at Drake (164), winning the Missouri Valley regular season title. UNI has a win at Colorado (20) and they beat South Carolina (64) on a neutral court, but they are 5-3 against the top two Quads with a pair of Quad 3 losses. I want to see them get an at-large — every one of their non-Quad 1 losses is a road game in league play — but I’m not sure they have done enough to beat out some of these power conference teams. My advice: win the auto-bid and make it easy on yourself.
No. 19 Ohio State wins fourth straight by beating Illinois
E.J. Liddell tied a career high with 17 points and had 11 rebounds for the Buckeyes (21-9, 11-8 Big Ten), who have won four in a row and nine of their last 11. They are playing well at a critical time, with a road matchup against No. 16 Michigan State looming this weekend and the Big Ten tournament beginning Wednesday in Indianapolis.
Ayo Dosunmu had 21 points and five assists to pace Illinois (20-10, 12-7), which saw its conference championship hopes fade a bit more after starting the day a half-game behind leaders Maryland, Wisconsin and Michigan State. Still, the Illini are poised for a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in seven years.
Illinois led by as many as 11 in the first half and held a 37-30 lead at the break. The Buckeyes let fly with the 3-pointers in the opening frame but hit just one in seven tries.
After Illinois went up by seven, Ohio State chipped away and Kaleb Wesson’s fadeaway jumper tied the score at 51 with 9:30 left, part of an 11-2 run by the Buckeyes, who then built an eight-point lead.
After Wesson picked up his fourth and fifth fouls in a 15-second span, Illinois got within five with a steal by Dosunmu and a coast-to-coast layup by Andres Feliz. But Liddell’s shot in the paint and a couple of foul shots by Duane Washington Jr. gave the Buckeyes a 69-60 lead with 32 seconds remaining.
BIG PICTURE
Illinois: The Illini’s second-half shooting was cold and 14 turnovers didn’t help.
Ohio State: Despite bad 3-point shooting, the Buckeyes found a way to rally as a tumultuous regular season winds down.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
The Buckeyes could move up slightly, but they’re more concerned about tournament seeding at this point.
UP NEXT
Illinois: Hosts Iowa in its regular-season finale on Sunday.
Ohio State: Finishes the season on Sunday at Michigan State.
Beilein watched from a box about halfway up the seating bowl as his old team closed out its home schedule with a relatively easy win. Michigan (19-11, 10-9 Big Ten) led 32-28 at halftime before starting the second with an 18-4 run.
Nebraska (7-23, 2-17) was without guard Cam Mack, suspended for a violation of team rules. The Cornhuskers have lost 15 straight.
Isaiah Livers had 18 points and 10 rebounds for Michigan, and Simpson had 10 assists. Haanif Cheatham led Nebraska with 19 points.
Teske and Simpson each won his 108th game for the Wolverines, extending the school record. Simpson played in his 145th game, breaking a tie with Muhammad-Ali Abdur-Rahkman for Michigan’s career lead.
Abdur-Rahkman, who played on Michigan’s 2018 Final Four team, was also back at Crisler. He was shown on the video screen during the first half, and then there was a huge ovation when Beilein was put on the screen late in the half.
Beilein left Michigan after last season to coach the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he lasted less than one season with them and resigned last month.
BIG PICTURE
Nebraska: The Cornhuskers fell behind 11-2 but were able to keep it close until halftime. Ultimately, this was Nebraska’s fifth double-digit loss in its last six games.
Michigan: The Wolverines were coming off two straight losses, but this was a comfortable victory that assures Michigan at least a .500 record in the Big Ten regular season. The Wolverines are also one victory short of 20, which would be a nice accomplishment in coach Juwan Howard’s first season.
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Michigan barely stayed in the AP Top 25 this week and still has another big test before the next poll.
UP NEXT
Nebraska: The Cornhuskers play at Minnesota on Sunday.
Michigan: The Wolverines wrap up the regular season at No. 9 Maryland on Sunday.